News

Port of Boston welcomes its biggest container ship ever

Published

1 min ago

on

Published 1 min ago on
The largest container ship ever to call on the Port of Boston arrived Sunday following an $850 million project to make way for larger vessels.

Port officials hailed the arrival of the Ever Fortune as the beginning a “new chapter” for Boston as it works to keep up with a growing number of U.S. ports accommodating bigger container ships.

The supersized Ever Fortune is the length of three football fields and measures about 160 feet across. It can carry 12,000 metal containers measuring 20 feet long apiece.

Built in 2020, the vessel will connect Boston to several ports in East Asia via the Panama Canal, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns and operates public terminals in the Port of Boston.

Mike Meyran, the port authority director, said the expanded infrastructure “opens new opportunities for our customers to ship more products and make global connections that were previously not possible.”

The authority has led an $850 million project to make way for bigger ships. Aided by state and federal funding, the shipping channel was deepened by about 7 feet, and larger cranes were installed at the Conley Container Terminal.

Ports along the East Coast have been racing to accommodate bigger cargo ships after the Panama Canal was expanded last decade to allow larger vessels to pass through.

Last year, the largest container ship ever to call on the East Coast made a series of stops at ports in New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and South Carolina. It called in Savannah, Ga., as the port was in the last stages of a $973 million harbor expansion. Other ports had recently finished expansions, including an $800 million project in Virginia.

Container volume at U.S. ports lagged in 2020 as manufacturing slowed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but demand for goods has remained relatively high, and by last year container volume had come roaring back.

Meyran said the expansion in Boston will increase the port’s cargo capacity and keep Boston competitive.

“We are excited to welcome this new class of container ship to Boston,” Meyran said. “Being ‘big ship ready’ increases Conley Terminal’s capacity to handle cargo. Thanks to the Baker-Polito Administration and our federal, state and local partners, the investments we’ve made keep Boston competitive and ready for growth.”

News

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Published 12 mins ago on January 17, 2022 By
LONDON — Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite.

Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement last month with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in the southern African country. It’s a unique partnership between an electric vehicle manufacturer and a producer of the mineral that is critical for lithium-ion batteries. The value of the deal hasn’t been released.

Tesla will buy the material from the company’s processing plant in Vidalia, La., which sources graphite from its mine in Balama, Mozambique. The Austin, Texas-based electric automaker plans to buy up 80% of what the plant produces — 8,000 tons of graphite per year — starting in 2025, according to the agreement. Syrah must prove the material meets Tesla’s standards.

The deal is part of Tesla’s plan to ramp up its capacity to make its own batteries so it can reduce its dependence on China, which dominates global graphite markets, said Simon Moores of United Kingdom-based battery materials data and intelligence provider, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

“It starts at the top with geopolitics,” Moores said. “The U.S. wants to build enough capacity domestically to be able to build (lithium-ion batteries) within the USA. And this deal will permit Tesla to source graphite independent from China.”

News

Timberwolves coaching staff had COVID-19 related absences, too

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Published 23 mins ago on January 17, 2022 By
The Timberwolves’ battle with COVID-19 in the weeks around the New Year were well documented — well, the player absences, anyway. Minnesota spent time playing without Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more.

At one time, the Wolves were legitimately without their entire starting five as end-of-the-bench players and hardship signees had to carry Minnesota through a difficult stretch.

But Minnesota has experienced similar issues on its coaching staff, as well. While head coach Chris Finch has managed to stay COVID-free, Minnesota was without defensive coordinator Elston Turner and strategy guru Micah Nori — among others — for a stretch of games, and is currently sans offensive coordinator Pablo Prigioni, as well as a video coordinator.

Player development coach Kevin Burleson only returned to the fold Saturday.

Being short-handed has meant the Wolves coaching staff has had to be adaptable, shifting responsibilities and covering gaps.

“Our coaching staff has done a great job covering for each other,” Finch said. “It’s been, I know, a lot of work on guys getting ready for games and covering these guys’ needs, but we’ve done a really good job. We had a pretty flexible setup here, so we’ve been able to adapt.”

Members of the staff take turns doing the advanced scouts on upcoming opponents. When someone who was set to present on gameday was out, someone else would peruse the presentation and deliver it instead. When he was still with the team, Prigioni had to take on a high volume of scouts, so Finch took over more of the offensive responsibilities. The head coach has continued to run the offense in Prigioni’s stead, with assistance from Nori.

EAGLES FALL

Finch is a known Philadelphia Eagles fan, and while the birds season came to an uninspiring finish in the wild-card round Sunday in Tampa Bay, Finch declared the season a success.

“It was a great Eagles season,” Finch said. “Young team, finished strong, beat the teams we should have.”

Perhaps that provides a window into the coach’s eventual thinking if and when his Timberwolves are eventually ousted from postseason play in the play-in round or the first round of the playoffs.

NOWELL RETURNS

Jaylen Nowell returned to action Sunday. He missed just one game after suffering a sprained ankle in the Timberwolves’ loss to New Orleans on Tuesday. Minnesota was without Jordan McLaughlin on Sunday, as the guard entered health and safety protocols.

News

Novak Djokovic arrives in Dubai after deportation from Australia

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Published 34 mins ago on January 17, 2022 By
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Novak Djokovic arrived early Monday in Dubai after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player’s hopes of defending his Australian Open title.

The Emirates plane carrying Djokovic touched down after a 13 1/2-hour flight from Melbourne, where he had argued in court he should be allowed to stay in the country and compete in the tournament under a medical exemption due to a coronavirus infection last month.

Dubai International Airport was quiet early Monday morning as flights from the Australia and Asia began to arrive. Passengers wearing mandatory face masks collected their bags and walked out of the cavernous terminal. The first Muslim call to prayers before the sunrise echoed over the terminal.

It wasn’t immediately clear where Djokovic planned to travel next. The Dubai Duty Free tennis tournament, which Djokovic won in 2020, doesn’t start until Feb. 14.

Dubai, the commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates, doesn’t require travelers to be vaccinated, though they must show a negative PCR test to board a flight.

Djokovic had won nine Australian Open titles, including three in a row, and a total of 20 Grand Slam singles trophies, tied with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men’s tennis. Federer is not playing while recovering from injury, and Nadal is the only former Australian Open men’s champion in the tournament that began Monday.

