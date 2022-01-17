Connect with us

Prince Andrew Has Been Stripped of Military Titles and Patronages Amid Sexual Abuse Case

1 min ago

Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and charities.

Yesterday, a judge ruled that the sexual abuse case against Prince Andrew can proceed, and now Buckingham Palace has announced that the Duke of York has been stripped of his military titles and charities.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” reads the statement.

All of Prince Andrew’s official royal roles have been given back to the Queen, and according to CNN, they will not ever be returned to the Duke of York. Instead, Queen Elizabeth will redistribute them to other members of the royal family. A royal source also told the news outlet that Prince Andrew will no longer use the HRH “His Royal Highness” style in “any official capacity,” and that the decision was “widely discussed” among the senior royals.

The newly released statement is a big sign that Queen Elizabeth and the senior royals are seriously distancing themselves from the Duke of York, whose reputation had already taken a big hit due to his ties with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre filed the civil case against Prince Andrew in August; she has alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein at the age of 17, and forced to perform sex acts with the Duke of York. The 61-year-old Duke of York has denied the allegations.

Prince Andrew, who is the Queen’s third child, stepped away from public duties in 2019, shortly after the serious backlash that followed his disastrous interview with the BBC, in which he denied sexual assault allegations and also infamously claimed that he could not sweat.

Prince Andrew’s legal team’s motion to dismiss the case was denied by a New York judge yesterday; he now has until July 14 to “potentially answer questions about the case under oath,” per CNN. If the case is not settled, then Prince Andrew could be looking at a trial date later this year, between September and December 2022.

More Cambodian Relics Linked to Douglas Latchford are Going Home

12 mins ago

January 17, 2022

A Cambodian silver pendant of the Angkor period at the National Museum of Cambodia. TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images

American efforts to return scores of artifacts and relics to the countries from which they were illegally obtained are ongoing, and oftentimes the individual episodes are jaw-dropping. According to new reports, James H. Clark, a Silicon Valley heavyweight and art collector, has forked over 35 pieces from his collection that are largely Cambodian, and which he obtained with the aid of Douglas Latchford, a disgraced British collector and antiquities trader who’s been charged with illegally smuggling and selling Cambodian artifacts on the art market. What sets Clark apart from other collectors who’ve been ordered to relinquish items from their private stores is that he seems actively contrite about his involvement in the scheme he was roped into.

“I was freshly wealthy in the early 2000s,” Clark told the Washington Post. “I naively accumulated a bunch of pieces through Doug Latchford, and it wasn’t until near the end that I thought: ‘You know, this isn’t quite stacking up right.’” Clark goes on to explain that when authorities showed him photos of dirtied artifacts stored his collection last year, he was more than willing to comply. “The photos showed that some of these pieces were clearly unearthed contemporaneously with my purchases,” Clark said. “I said: ‘Look, I’m not here to own things that are illegal. I will give back anything I have that you can demonstrate was illicitly imported.’”

Some of the items Clark had in his collection included bronzes from around Angkor Wat and a bronze Hindu goddess. Latchford, who has since passed away, justified his activities as far back as 2013 by saying that he moved Cambodian items that would have otherwise been “shot up for target practice.” Latchford was also recently linked to 12 artifacts in the Metropolitan Museum of art, and the museum has since begun discussions about the appropriate thing to do with the items in question.

After having relinquished what he acquired to authorities, it appears that Clark will face no further legal consequences, and the 35 items are reportedly going to be returned to Cambodia within six months. Michael Steinhardt, an American billionaire who was banned for life from buying antiquities after authorities found that many items in his vast collection were obtained illegally, also avoided all criminal charges.

A heavily recurring pattern of artifacts popping up in American collections that were acquired by illicit means has recently pushed the US Department of the Treasury to begin drafting new regulations for the antiquities trade. Ultimately, when the items are repatriated to their countries of origin, the benefits are tremendous.

“For the Cambodian people, these lost treasures are of enormous importance,” Bradley J. Gordon, a legal adviser to the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, told the Washington Post. “Their return is expected to bring prosperity, serenity and pride to Cambodia.”

Adriana Lima Sold Her Longtime Miami Mansion for $40 Million

23 mins ago

January 17, 2022

Adriana Lima sold her Miami mansion in an off-market deal.

Supermodel Adriana Lima has parted ways with her longtime Miami mansion, scoring an impressive haul in the process. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel sold her waterfront home on Indian Creek Island for a hefty $40 million, as first reported by The Real Deal, earning a serious profit from the $9 million she and her now ex-husband, Marko Jarić, paid for the property back in 2009.

Lima sold the single-story home in an off-market deal; the buyer used a British Virgin Islands company, Melep International Ltd., to complete the transaction.

Since the Florida estate wasn’t publicly listed for sale, there aren’t too many details on what the property looks like at the moment, though according to The Real Deal, Lima completed an interior remodel in 2020. We do, however, know that the four-bedroom, four-bathroom abode spans 6,495 square feet and sits on nearly two acres, with 200 feet of coveted water frontage.

1642409304 915 Adriana Lima Sold Her Longtime Miami Mansion for 40 Million
Indian Creek Island.

The home is located on Indian Creek Island, a 300-acre island on Biscayne Bay. It’s become quite the celeb-adored locale, as supermodel Gisele Bundchen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also own property on the island; they doled out $17 million for a 1.84-acre estate in 2020.

The Brazilian-born model relocated from New York to Miami a few years ago; she previously owned a condo in midtown, which she sold for $3.3 million in 2018. She had far better luck with the Indian Creek estate than she did with the New York apartment; the latter lingered on the market for five years, before Lima finally offloaded the unit for half the initial asking price.

Angry Crypto Investors Sue Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Over ‘Pump and Dump’ Scam

34 mins ago

January 17, 2022

Kim Kardashian routinely receives between $300,000 and $1 million for promotional posts, the lawsuit alleges. John Shearer/WireImage

A group of cryptocurrency investors who lost dearly on a novel digital coin in 2021 have launched a lawsuit against the token’s issuing company and its celebrity promoters, including Kim Kardashian, boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr, and basketball player Paul Pierce, alleging a “pump and dump” scheme.

A class action suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on January 7 claimed that executives of the cryptocurrency company EthereumMax, in collaboration with Kardashian, Mayweather Jr and Pierce, sought to enrich themselves by making “false and misleading statements” about the company’s digital token, EMAX, through social media advertisements and other promotional activities that reached hundreds of millions of potential investors.

EthereumMax launched EMAX on May 14, 2021 at a unit price of $0.00000005875 with a total transaction volume of $16.11 million. Within weeks, the token’s value spiked by as much as 1,370 percent, thanks to a wave of celebrity endorsements, before crashing over 99 percent.

Plaintiffs alleged that EthereumMax paid its celebrity endorsers millions of dollars to promote the token on their social media channels. In May 2021, Pierce tweeted to his four million followers claiming that he had made money from the token. In June, Kardashian promoted EMAX on Instagram to her 250 million followers; the same month, Mayweather was seen promoting the token at the “Bitcoin 2021” conference in Miami, Florida.

Charles Randall, chair of the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority, said during an economic crime conference in September 2021 that Kardashian’s EthereumMax post was possibly “the financial promotion with the single biggest audience reach in history.” EthereumMax told BBC at the time that Kardashian’s Instagram post was “simply intended to raise awareness of the project and its utility.”

EthereumMax also promoted the token on the boxing website, The Fight Website, by offering incentives such as “orders over $5000 will receive authentic, signed Floyd Mayweather boxing gloves” and “2 front row ringside tickets available exclusively for Ethereum Max purchase,” according to the lawsuit.

However, after the promotional period ended, EMAX’s value was immediately on a free fall. By mid-July, the token had tumbled 98 percent from its peak. By August 1, transaction volume had plummeted by more than 99 percent from its initial capital. It has not recovered much since then.

Plaintiffs claimed that “EthereumMax’s entire business model relies on using constant marketing and promotional activities, often from ‘trusted’ celebrities, to dupe potential investors into trusting the financial opportunities available with EMAX Tokens.”

EthereumMax’s executives “touted the prospects of the company and the ability for investors to make significant returns due to the favorable ‘tokenomics’ of the EMAX Tokens,” the suit said. “In truth, defendants marketed the EMAX tokens to investors so that they could sell their portion of the float for a profit.”

EthereumMax dismissed the allegations in a statement posted on the company’s Twitter account, “The deceptive narrative associated with the recent allegations is riddled with misinformation about the EthereumMax project. We dispute the allegations and look forward to the truth coming out.”

