Prince Charles’s New Watercolor Exhibition Launches Amidst Royal Drama

Given that the British Royal Family is the steward of one of the largest private art collections in the world, its no surprise that some of its most prominent members have nurtured artistic pursuits: this week, the Garrison Chapel in London launched the largest exhibition to date of paintings by Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth who’s also next in line for the throne. The Prince’s preferred medium is watercolors, and he heavily favors richly hued landscapes and tranquil scenes. At the exhibition, he explained that he initially took up painting because he found it to be more fulfilling than photography.
“Quite simply, I experienced an overwhelming urge to express what I saw through the medium of watercolor and to convey that almost ‘inner’ sense of texture which is impossible to achieve via photography,” Prince Charles said. “I am under no illusion that my sketches represent great art or a burgeoning talent! They represent, more than anything else, my particular form of ‘photograph album’ and, as such, mean a great deal to me.”
The exhibition’s start date comes at an extremely fraught time for the Royals. On Thursday, Buckingham Palace issued an announcement that Prince Andrew, the Queen’s second-eldest son, would be stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and no longer use the title “His Royal Highness;” this is a striking development in the ongoing saga of the sexual abuse lawsuit filed against the prince by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges that she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 years old.
On Wednesday, a Manhattan federal judge had ruled that Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew can go forward. Previously, Prince Andrew’s legal team had contended that the Duke of York was shielded from the lawsuit by a 2009 settlement Giuffre reached with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
It feels like new CBD products enter the market every day, from CBD-infused beer to baking powder. Despite all the new and interesting CBD products out there, vape liquids remain a trusted favorite. And it’s easy to understand why.
Not only is vaping the quickest way to deliver the therapeutic benefits of CBD to our systems, but also vape oils come in a staggering variety of enticing flavors — sweet, fruity, minty, herby … the list goes on.
But, with so much available, how do you know which CBD vape e-liquid to choose? What do you look for to determine a quality CBD vape product? How can you find the safest and most effective CBD vape oil? We’ve got some tips to help you know what to look for when you’re shopping for vape juice, and also some straightforward recommendations of our favorite vape liquid products for 2022. Let’s begin with the very best CBD vape oil UK products!
The Best CBD Vape Oil for 2022
There’s still plenty to say about how and why CBD works and how to select the best (and safest) CBD vape oils available in the UK. But, without further ado, let’s get to the best of the best — here are our picks for the 5 best UK CBD vape oil products to try in 2022!
Flavour and effectiveness are vital considerations in choosing a great CBD vape oil, and they carried great weight in our criteria for choosing the 5 best rated UK CBD vape oils. But, it’s important to remember some other crucial criteria when it comes to CBD products and to vape liquids.
Purity comes first and foremost in any CBD product, because the hemp plant (as we’ll see below) is excellent at absorbing toxins and pesticides in the soil where it grows. In addition, the methods used to extract the CBD from the hemp plant, and the thinning agents used in the creation of CBD vape liquid are of the utmost importance. Vegetable and propylene glycols are the agents considered to be of the highest quality, and they’re what we looked for in the products we selected — as well as the absence of addictive nicotine.
Founded in the US in 2014, CBDfx quickly made a name for themselves in the CBD industry due to the purity and potency of their CBD products. Fortunately for us, they soon after expanded to the UK. CBDfx is a top choice for any CBD product — including CBD gummies, CBD tablets, CBD oils, CBD creams, and more — because they source organically grown, non-GMO hemp, use clean CO2 to extract their CBD, and formulate CBD products that both taste and work wonderfully.
We love their juice because it’s the perfect blend of 99% pure CBD isolate, plus the ideal 50/50 ratio of vegetable and propylene glycols. And they only use natural flavourings in their vape products, so you don’t have to worry about potentially harmful additives when you vape their liquids. The only problem we had, as you can see, was choosing our favourite flavour — as all five juice flavours are absolutely superb. The Blue Raspberry Vape Juice is particularly tasty and aromatic. The flavour of this delicious juice hovers somewhere between candy floss and a really good yogurt topping. Frankly, it was almost as enjoyable to stand for a moment in the vape cloud afterward as it was to vape the oil itself.
Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.
Honestly, you couldn’t go wrong with any of CBDfx’s juice products. The Strawberry Kiwi CBD Vape Juice, Spearmint Gum CBD Vape Juice, and Strawberry Milk CBD Vape Juice are all outstanding. But like the Blue Raspberry CBD Vape Juice mentioned above, the flavour profile of the Wild Watermelon CBD Juice just knocked us out.
And that’s really the best part of having a CBD isolate vape oil: there’s no harsh hemp plant taste lingering in the background. The natural flavouring is able to completely shine — making CBDfx Wild Watermelon Juice an absolute joy for vaping!
Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.
We’re sticking with CBDfx for one more liquid. Their Pineapple Express CBD Terpene Vape Liquid makes our list because of its unique taste and terpene-enhanced effectiveness. The flavour profile mirrors the classic cannabis strain, named after the legendary Hawaiian storm winds. Made with 99% pure CBD isolate and a 50/50 ratio of vegetable glycol (VG) and propylene glycol (PG), this is a very high-quality vape oil designed for a smooth and balanced experience and great results.
It’s worth mentioning that the three other “classic cannabis” flavours of vape liquid are also top-notch: Platinum Rose CBD Terpene Vape Liquid, OG Kush CBD Terpene Vape Liquid, and Gelato CBD Terpene Vape Liquid.
Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.
3. Provacan CBD E-Liquid Unflavoured Vape Oil
If you want to avoid added flavours and scents altogether, we recommend Provacan CBD’s unflavoured vape oil. Like the CBDfx Platinum Rose CBD Liquid, this CBD oil has a boosted terpene profile. Provacan’s vape liquid is made at a smooth 80/20 VG/PG ratio and boasts all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids that occur naturally in cannabis hemp.
4. ULU Peppermint E-Liquid
ULU sources their hemp from pesticide-free EU cultivators, and this peppermint CBD formula is as minty and fresh as a candy cane. This smooth-hitting liquid is made from CBD isolate at 5% CBD concentration, and ULU claims their juice delivers approximately 1.6mg of CBD per puff and nearly zero THC.
Why Vape CBD Oil?
Even with all the strict regulations and sideways glances that CBD vaping bumps up against, it’s still an incredibly popular way to incorporate CBD into our lifestyles. Why? Perhaps the primary reason is that vaping CBD is the fastest way to reap its benefits.
When you vape liquid CBD (vape juice), the CBD enters your bloodstream very quickly via your lungs. This means you don’t have to wait for the CBD to work its way through your digestive system and liver (as with a CBD edible). Depending on your body mass, metabolism and other bioavailability factors, vaped CBD can take effect within 2–5 minutes and last for 1–2 hours.
By comparison, a CBD tincture that you hold under your tongue will be absorbed by the sublingual membrane and take effect in roughly 15 minutes and last 4–6 hours.
CBD edibles take longer to kick in because, as mentioned, they must be digested and metabolised before they enter the bloodstream. That means CBD edibles (like CBD gummies) can take up to 45 minutes to take effect. The wait balances out with the length of time the CBD effects last, which falls in the 6–8 hour window.
So, even though the effects of vaped CBD don’t last as long as other methods of CBD delivery, they take effect far faster, providing near-immediate access to the soothing benefits CBD provides.
Beginning in 2021, a big breakthrough came in the UK when all CBD brands had to apply for novel food authorisation, meaning products are required to undergo an independent safety assessment. And this, as we’ll explore later in this article, is vital to ensuring your CBD vaping experience is as safe as possible.
How to Shop for CBD Vape Oil
Now that you’ve seen our picks, let’s talk a little about the criteria we used in selecting our vape liquid faves. With the info below, you can shop for CBD vape products with confidence.
CBD vape products are available pretty much everywhere now, from a high street store to petrol stations. How do you know what to look for? Here are our pro tips for selecting a safe and effective CBD vape oil.
Hemp vs. Marijuana: What’s the Difference?
It all begins with the plant. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant that causes a high, and it’s the key to understanding what separates a legal CBD product from a regulated marijuana product. Legally speaking, there are two forms of cannabis plant — cannabis hemp (a.k.a. industrial hemp), and cannabis marijuana.
Cannabis marijuana contains a large amount of THC and causes a high.
Cannabis hemp is used for CBD products. Hemp contains only a tiny, non-intoxicating trace amount of THC (less than 0.3%). That’s the plant used for the CBD vape oils we’ve discussed today.
CBD, THC, and Other Cannabinoids
CBD and THC are both chemical compounds known as cannabinoids. But, they’re not the only ones … not by far. Cannabis actually contains over a hundred cannabinoids, including CBG, CBC, and many others. Each of these compounds has a therapeutic application, and they all work well independently and in tandem with one another.
Full Spectrum CBD, Broad Spectrum CBD, and CBD Isolate
The CBD from cannabis hemp is extracted into three primary forms: full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate.
CBD Isolate is, perhaps, the most popular form of CBD used in e-liquid CBD vape products. It is 99% pure CBD with all other cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other compounds removed. This won’t induce the Entourage Effect — a synergistic effect in which all the different compounds work together to modify one another’s effects while also enhancing the overall experience. However, it does deliver the most straightforward form of CBD available. This is a preference for those who want to avoid all traces of THC. CBD isolate also allows the added flavours to shine, without the hemp taste that is unappealing to some. We do recommend that you make sure whatever flavours are used in your vape CBD oil are natural. Safety first!
Full spectrum CBD contains all of the cannabinoids that naturally occur in cannabis, including CBD and trace amounts of THC, as well as CBG, CBN, CBC, terpenes, and flavonoids. Many people prefer full spectrum CBD for its efficacy in creating the Entourage Effect. It’s important to note that pure full spectrum CBD contains more than the 0.2% trace amounts of CBD legally allowed in the U.K. For this reason, if you see a vape liquid in the UK labeled as “full spectrum CBD,” you should understand that it is either: 1) not actually full spectrum CBD, or 2) an illegal CBD product.
Broad spectrum CBD takes full spectrum CBD oil and filters out those remaining amounts of THC. The resultant oil still contains other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, and still creates the Entourage Effect to a slightly lesser amount.
Pesticide-Free Plants
When shopping for a CBD vape liquid, the first thing to look for is how the hemp plant it comes from was grown. Cannabis is known as a phytoremediator — that means it cleans the soil it grows in of toxins or chemicals. Where do all these nasty bits go? Into the plant, of course. That includes pesticides, heavy metals, and other chemicals. Your CBD vaping liquid should come from organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis hemp. Otherwise, you’re going to vape straight into your lungs potentially dangerous chemicals, along with your CBD.
Clean Extraction
Cheap CBD brands often use unsafe methods for extracting CBD from the plant. These methods of extracting CBD can include dangerous chemicals, like acetone and butane. This can lead to products containing dangerous additives and chemicals. CO2 extraction (used by CBDfx and others) is considered by the CBD industry to be the cleanest (and most efficient) method of extraction.
Thinning Agents
To work well as a vaping product, extracted CBD oil is typically mixed with a thinning agent. This makes for a smoother, more enjoyable vaping experience. However, certain agents can release dangerous chemicals when heated for vapourisation. For instance, the agent polyethylene glycol 400 (PEG 400), often used in cheaper products, has been shown to release formaldehyde and acetaldehyde — both of which are carcinogens. The highest quality products will typically be made with a combination of vegetable and propylene glycols, usually in ratios ranging from 50/50 to 80/20.
Lab Reports
The most surefire way to know exactly what is in your CBD vape oil is through a report provided by an independent third-party lab. This will tell you the exact percentages of CBD and other cannabinoids in your vaping product, as well as any other chemicals that may be present.
Terpenes and Flavonoids
Cannabinoids like CBD, THC, and CBG are abundant in hemp, but they’re not the only impressive ingredients to be found. Terpenes and flavonoids are not exclusive to cannabis, but they occur in the plant in high amounts and they’re incredibly beneficial.
Terpenes give plants their scent. They’re particularly abundant in plants like cannabis, tea, herbs, and citrus fruits — really pungent plants. In addition to giving plants their unique smell, they possess a host of beneficial properties, from fighting inflammation to fighting anxiety.
You’re probably expecting us to say that flavonoids give plants their flavour, but they actually give plants their colour. They’re also phytonutrients, and can help our bodies fight off illness, soothe inflammation, and boost our overall health and wellness.
Additional Ingredients in Your Vaping Product
Some CBD vape products are formulated for a specific use, like helping with sleep or muscle recovery, or enhancing wellness with vitamins and minerals. This is more often found in edibles, tinctures, and topicals, but it’s important to note even here in our CBD vape oil information. While we believe CBD is an incredibly effective wellness product, natural supplements can help it work more effectively. Lavender and chamomile are popular healthy ingredients for sleep gummies, while superfoods, apple cider vinegar, and multivitamins are incredibly valuable for combining your CBD experience with important supplements and nutrients.
Vape Without the Cloud of Mystery
Now that you not only have a few handy CBD vape product recommendations, but also some solid guidance on how to find the best possible CBD vape oil, we hope you can shop with confidence and enjoy vaping CBD oil without the mystery and misinformation that surrounds not only vaping, but CBD in general.
You can rely on the vaping products we’ve recommended to deliver the kind of soothing, chill CBD experience you seek without the harsh chemicals and fillers you don’t. Pick up one today, and see for yourself!
If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. Yet as his night came to a close, Belichick was humbled, conquered, obviously frustrated. His top-five defense had been slaughtered by the Buffalo Bills, smashed to pieces like a rotten pumpkin in a 47-17 loss in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.
“We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight,” Belichick said. “They certainly deserved to win. Well-coached. They executed well and we just couldn’t do much of anything.”
Belichick’s blank expression and curt, monotone delivery were hardly new. He often responds this way even after impressive triumphs.
But the level of his humiliation was certainly rare. Belichick’s previous 11 postseason losses with the Patriots came by an average of nine points. On Saturday, the Patriots trailed for good after the game’s first possession and lost by 30.
Thirty!
Somewhere in Lake Forest, the quintet of leaders guiding the Bears searches should have been scribbling notes with Belichick’s impressions of the Bills offense led by coordinator Brian Daboll, who was on the Bears’ interview itinerary for Sunday.
Bears Chairman George McCaskey should have had a pen and legal pad to document Belichick’s disappointment.
We just couldn’t do much of anything.
“They were too much for us tonight,” Belichick added.
Around the bend in the underbelly of Highmark Stadium, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a bit more emotive. Sitting beside running back Devin Singletary, Allen’s satisfaction with the night’s results was apparent. How could it not have been after a trouncing like that?
Allen noted how well the Bills prepared to play a familiar opponent.
“Guys were dialed in,” he said. “We practiced hard. We put together a really good game plan. And Daboll lit it up.”
You don’t have to be a sophisticated football evaluator to understand what the Bills did Saturday night was extraordinary and rare. They possessed the ball eight times and assembled an eye-popping drive chart: touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, “victory formation.”
The Bills amassed 489 total yards and 29 first downs. Their offense didn’t turn the ball over, never punted and didn’t allow a sack. Fifteen of their 54 plays went for at least 15 yards. Only two produced negative yardage — a pair of Mitch Trubisky kneel-downs to kill the final minute off the clock.
All of this in a playoff game. Against a stingy, Belichick-led defense.
For some of the Bills’ most influential leaders, the timing of the romp couldn’t have been better. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has two head coaching interviews scheduled — one was with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, with his meeting with the Bears pushed back to later this week. Bills assistant director of player personnel Joe Schoen was also set to meet with the Bears about their GM opening.
Strike while the iron’s hot, right? This is the very definition of that. And particularly for Daboll, who had Saturday’s offensive masterpiece to present to the Bears as evidence that he has the aptitude and vision to catalyze a long-awaited awakening in Chicago.
Daboll’s work with Allen over the last four seasons has to be Exhibit A in his sales pitch for a head coaching gig, particularly as it relates to his ability to bring out the best in a young, uber-talented quarterback.
The Bears’ mission to develop Justin Fields into a star is at the center of this newest reboot. Nothing is more important to the long-term prospects of the organization than the effort to get Fields to reach his full potential.
In Buffalo, Daboll has found answers over the last four years to a similar challenge. Allen was the third quarterback selected in the 2018 draft, taken at No. 9 after the Cleveland Browns selected Baker Mayfield first and the New York Jets followed two picks later by grabbing Sam Darnold.
Like Fields, Allen wasn’t great as a rookie. He started 11 games and had 10 touchdown passes, 14 turnovers and a 67.9 passer rating. Fields started 10 games this season with seven TD passes, 15 turnovers and a 73.2 rating.
Yet three years later, Allen has climbed his way onto the top shelf of NFL quarterbacks while pushing his team into Super Bowl contention for the second consecutive season. He threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2020. Both marks would have shattered the Bears single-season records. Allen followed this season with 4,407 yards and 36 TDs.
At this stage, no one in the league would be surprised if the Bills were in the Super Bowl in four weeks — especially after Saturday night’s trouncing of the Patriots.
Daboll’s fingerprints are all over Allen’s growth. Around the NFL, there has been praise for how Daboll not only has tapped into his quarterback’s greatest strengths, but also has worked to polish Allen’s weaknesses, developing his touch and improving his savvy in seeing the field.
The connection between the two has been evident, with Daboll helping Allen build command and take ownership of the Bills offense while also understanding how to utilize the team’s weapons to Allen’s liking.
Allen has praised Daboll as a leader he loves dearly. And he has taken to Daboll’s teaching in a way that has produced championship results. The Bills have won the AFC East for two years in a row and will play either the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs with a berth in the conference championship game on the line.
So much was on display Saturday. The Bills showed how calculated they can be in using play action; how they can mix in an effective screen game; how they can establish a reliable running game and stress even a top-tier NFL defense in so many different ways. Allen threw for 308 yards with five touchdown passes. The Bills added 174 rushing yards with Singletary scoring twice.
Now add this to that legal pad of notes at Halas Hall: Before 2020, the Bills had not won a playoff game since 1995 and during one stretch went 18 years between playoff appearances. Now they have three playoff victories in the last 13 months and appear to have a window lodged open to chase a Super Bowl for at least the next four or five years.
Sounds fun, right?
Certainly conversations with Daboll, Frazier and Schoen should provide the Bears with valuable insight into the kind of turnaround they are again attempting to make.
But if those Zoom interviews aren’t quite enough, there’s now a 2-hour, 56-minute fireworks show the Halas Hall leaders can watch.
For what it’s worth, Daboll’s first NFL job came as a quality control coach in New England during Belichick’s first season coaching the Patriots.
So, yes, Belichick had more than a little familiarity with the man at the controls of the Bills explosion Saturday. In years past, Belichick has publicly praised Daboll for keeping his offenses fundamentally sound, for understanding the personnel he has to work with, for finding creative or sometimes basic ways of creating mismatches.
On Saturday, Belichick witnessed what it looks like when it all comes together. And Daboll had a new opportunity to strike while the iron is hot.
Editor’s note: This is part of The Know’s series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We’ll also let you in on some hidden gems).
Let’s get this part out of the way first: Yes, Redeemer Pizza is painfully cool — it’s impossible not to be with the back alley pizza window, street art-filled location in RiNo and pizza-themed religious iconography. But make no mistake: This Larimer Street pizzeria, an offshoot of service industry-favorite Dio Mio Pasta a few blocks away, makes the most simple yet memorable piece of pizza I’ve had in Denver.
In fact, there’s a meat-free pie on the current menu that may just be the best bite of food in the entire Denver metro right now.
Redeemer’s All the Mushrooms ($25 for an approximately 16-inch pizza) is slathered with garlic cream sauce and topped with roasted oyster mushrooms, pickled beech mushrooms and a perfectly stretchy cheese blend. The roasted mushrooms have an almost meat-like quality and endless umami flavor, while the acidic bite from the pickled beech mushrooms brightens the entire slice. Every bite is utterly perfect and perfectly balanced. (If you’re an onion fan, I like to add red onion to this pie.)
But what really takes this pizza to the next level is its naturally leavened sourdough base, the brainchild of chefs Spencer White and Alex Figura. The high-hydration dough, made with house-milled wheat, is put through a lengthy fermentation process, resulting in a perfectly crusty, chewy dough that, unlike franchise pizza, leaves you feeling full and not fatigued. Finally, a pizza that doesn’t make you feel gross after indulging.
As one of thousands of Americans who developed GI issues during the pandemic — anxiety-related reflux, in my case — I thought my days of late-night slices were over. But then I followed a neon slice of pizza in an art-filled alley and had my mind blown and my belly filled with a deeply satisfying meal.
Add a Caesar salad with addictive house-made croutons — and maybe a bottle of biodynamic wine — and you’ve got a perfect dinner for two.