Prince Charles’s New Watercolor Exhibition Launches Amidst Royal Drama

It feels like new CBD products enter the market every day, from CBD-infused beer to baking powder. Despite all the new and interesting CBD products out there, vape liquids remain a trusted favorite. And it’s easy to understand why.

Not only is vaping the quickest way to deliver the therapeutic benefits of CBD to our systems, but also vape oils come in a staggering variety of enticing flavors — sweet, fruity, minty, herby … the list goes on.

But, with so much available, how do you know which CBD vape e-liquid to choose? What do you look for to determine a quality CBD vape product? How can you find the safest and most effective CBD vape oil? We’ve got some tips to help you know what to look for when you’re shopping for vape juice, and also some straightforward recommendations of our favorite vape liquid products for 2022. Let’s begin with the very best CBD vape oil UK products!

The Best CBD Vape Oil for 2022

There’s still plenty to say about how and why CBD works and how to select the best (and safest) CBD vape oils available in the UK. But, without further ado, let’s get to the best of the best — here are our picks for the 5 best UK CBD vape oil products to try in 2022!

The Top 5 CBD Vape Oils in the UK

(Tie) 1. CBDfx Blue Raspberry CBD Vape Juice

1a. CBDfx Wild Watermelon CBD Vape Juice

2. CBDfx Pineapple Express CBD Terpene Vape Liquid

3. Provacan CBD E-Liquid Unflavoured Vape Oil

4. ULU Peppermint E-Liquid

Meet the Winners: Top 5 CBD Vape Oils for 2022

Flavour and effectiveness are vital considerations in choosing a great CBD vape oil, and they carried great weight in our criteria for choosing the 5 best rated UK CBD vape oils. But, it’s important to remember some other crucial criteria when it comes to CBD products and to vape liquids.

Purity comes first and foremost in any CBD product, because the hemp plant (as we’ll see below) is excellent at absorbing toxins and pesticides in the soil where it grows. In addition, the methods used to extract the CBD from the hemp plant, and the thinning agents used in the creation of CBD vape liquid are of the utmost importance. Vegetable and propylene glycols are the agents considered to be of the highest quality, and they’re what we looked for in the products we selected — as well as the absence of addictive nicotine.

Founded in the US in 2014, CBDfx quickly made a name for themselves in the CBD industry due to the purity and potency of their CBD products. Fortunately for us, they soon after expanded to the UK. CBDfx is a top choice for any CBD product — including CBD gummies, CBD tablets, CBD oils, CBD creams, and more — because they source organically grown, non-GMO hemp, use clean CO2 to extract their CBD, and formulate CBD products that both taste and work wonderfully.

We love their juice because it’s the perfect blend of 99% pure CBD isolate, plus the ideal 50/50 ratio of vegetable and propylene glycols. And they only use natural flavourings in their vape products, so you don’t have to worry about potentially harmful additives when you vape their liquids. The only problem we had, as you can see, was choosing our favourite flavour — as all five juice flavours are absolutely superb. The Blue Raspberry Vape Juice is particularly tasty and aromatic. The flavour of this delicious juice hovers somewhere between candy floss and a really good yogurt topping. Frankly, it was almost as enjoyable to stand for a moment in the vape cloud afterward as it was to vape the oil itself.

Honestly, you couldn’t go wrong with any of CBDfx’s juice products. The Strawberry Kiwi CBD Vape Juice, Spearmint Gum CBD Vape Juice, and Strawberry Milk CBD Vape Juice are all outstanding. But like the Blue Raspberry CBD Vape Juice mentioned above, the flavour profile of the Wild Watermelon CBD Juice just knocked us out.

And that’s really the best part of having a CBD isolate vape oil: there’s no harsh hemp plant taste lingering in the background. The natural flavouring is able to completely shine — making CBDfx Wild Watermelon Juice an absolute joy for vaping!

We’re sticking with CBDfx for one more liquid. Their Pineapple Express CBD Terpene Vape Liquid makes our list because of its unique taste and terpene-enhanced effectiveness. The flavour profile mirrors the classic cannabis strain, named after the legendary Hawaiian storm winds. Made with 99% pure CBD isolate and a 50/50 ratio of vegetable glycol (VG) and propylene glycol (PG), this is a very high-quality vape oil designed for a smooth and balanced experience and great results.

It’s worth mentioning that the three other “classic cannabis” flavours of vape liquid are also top-notch: Platinum Rose CBD Terpene Vape Liquid, OG Kush CBD Terpene Vape Liquid, and Gelato CBD Terpene Vape Liquid.

3. Provacan CBD E-Liquid Unflavoured Vape Oil

If you want to avoid added flavours and scents altogether, we recommend Provacan CBD’s unflavoured vape oil. Like the CBDfx Platinum Rose CBD Liquid, this CBD oil has a boosted terpene profile. Provacan’s vape liquid is made at a smooth 80/20 VG/PG ratio and boasts all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids that occur naturally in cannabis hemp.

4. ULU Peppermint E-Liquid

ULU sources their hemp from pesticide-free EU cultivators, and this peppermint CBD formula is as minty and fresh as a candy cane. This smooth-hitting liquid is made from CBD isolate at 5% CBD concentration, and ULU claims their juice delivers approximately 1.6mg of CBD per puff and nearly zero THC.

Why Vape CBD Oil?

Even with all the strict regulations and sideways glances that CBD vaping bumps up against, it’s still an incredibly popular way to incorporate CBD into our lifestyles. Why? Perhaps the primary reason is that vaping CBD is the fastest way to reap its benefits.

When you vape liquid CBD (vape juice), the CBD enters your bloodstream very quickly via your lungs. This means you don’t have to wait for the CBD to work its way through your digestive system and liver (as with a CBD edible). Depending on your body mass, metabolism and other bioavailability factors, vaped CBD can take effect within 2–5 minutes and last for 1–2 hours.

By comparison, a CBD tincture that you hold under your tongue will be absorbed by the sublingual membrane and take effect in roughly 15 minutes and last 4–6 hours.

CBD edibles take longer to kick in because, as mentioned, they must be digested and metabolised before they enter the bloodstream. That means CBD edibles (like CBD gummies) can take up to 45 minutes to take effect. The wait balances out with the length of time the CBD effects last, which falls in the 6–8 hour window.

So, even though the effects of vaped CBD don’t last as long as other methods of CBD delivery, they take effect far faster, providing near-immediate access to the soothing benefits CBD provides.

Beginning in 2021, a big breakthrough came in the UK when all CBD brands had to apply for novel food authorisation, meaning products are required to undergo an independent safety assessment. And this, as we’ll explore later in this article, is vital to ensuring your CBD vaping experience is as safe as possible.

How to Shop for CBD Vape Oil

Now that you’ve seen our picks, let’s talk a little about the criteria we used in selecting our vape liquid faves. With the info below, you can shop for CBD vape products with confidence.

CBD vape products are available pretty much everywhere now, from a high street store to petrol stations. How do you know what to look for? Here are our pro tips for selecting a safe and effective CBD vape oil.

Hemp vs. Marijuana: What’s the Difference?

It all begins with the plant. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant that causes a high, and it’s the key to understanding what separates a legal CBD product from a regulated marijuana product. Legally speaking, there are two forms of cannabis plant — cannabis hemp (a.k.a. industrial hemp), and cannabis marijuana.

Cannabis marijuana contains a large amount of THC and causes a high.

Cannabis hemp is used for CBD products. Hemp contains only a tiny, non-intoxicating trace amount of THC (less than 0.3%). That’s the plant used for the CBD vape oils we’ve discussed today.

CBD, THC, and Other Cannabinoids

CBD and THC are both chemical compounds known as cannabinoids. But, they’re not the only ones … not by far. Cannabis actually contains over a hundred cannabinoids, including CBG, CBC, and many others. Each of these compounds has a therapeutic application, and they all work well independently and in tandem with one another.

Full Spectrum CBD, Broad Spectrum CBD, and CBD Isolate

The CBD from cannabis hemp is extracted into three primary forms: full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate.

CBD Isolate is, perhaps, the most popular form of CBD used in e-liquid CBD vape products. It is 99% pure CBD with all other cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other compounds removed. This won’t induce the Entourage Effect — a synergistic effect in which all the different compounds work together to modify one another’s effects while also enhancing the overall experience. However, it does deliver the most straightforward form of CBD available. This is a preference for those who want to avoid all traces of THC. CBD isolate also allows the added flavours to shine, without the hemp taste that is unappealing to some. We do recommend that you make sure whatever flavours are used in your vape CBD oil are natural. Safety first!

Full spectrum CBD contains all of the cannabinoids that naturally occur in cannabis, including CBD and trace amounts of THC, as well as CBG, CBN, CBC, terpenes, and flavonoids. Many people prefer full spectrum CBD for its efficacy in creating the Entourage Effect. It’s important to note that pure full spectrum CBD contains more than the 0.2% trace amounts of CBD legally allowed in the U.K. For this reason, if you see a vape liquid in the UK labeled as “full spectrum CBD,” you should understand that it is either: 1) not actually full spectrum CBD, or 2) an illegal CBD product.

Broad spectrum CBD takes full spectrum CBD oil and filters out those remaining amounts of THC. The resultant oil still contains other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, and still creates the Entourage Effect to a slightly lesser amount.

Pesticide-Free Plants

When shopping for a CBD vape liquid, the first thing to look for is how the hemp plant it comes from was grown. Cannabis is known as a phytoremediator — that means it cleans the soil it grows in of toxins or chemicals. Where do all these nasty bits go? Into the plant, of course. That includes pesticides, heavy metals, and other chemicals. Your CBD vaping liquid should come from organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis hemp. Otherwise, you’re going to vape straight into your lungs potentially dangerous chemicals, along with your CBD.

Clean Extraction

Cheap CBD brands often use unsafe methods for extracting CBD from the plant. These methods of extracting CBD can include dangerous chemicals, like acetone and butane. This can lead to products containing dangerous additives and chemicals. CO2 extraction (used by CBDfx and others) is considered by the CBD industry to be the cleanest (and most efficient) method of extraction.

Thinning Agents

To work well as a vaping product, extracted CBD oil is typically mixed with a thinning agent. This makes for a smoother, more enjoyable vaping experience. However, certain agents can release dangerous chemicals when heated for vapourisation. For instance, the agent polyethylene glycol 400 (PEG 400), often used in cheaper products, has been shown to release formaldehyde and acetaldehyde — both of which are carcinogens. The highest quality products will typically be made with a combination of vegetable and propylene glycols, usually in ratios ranging from 50/50 to 80/20.

Lab Reports

The most surefire way to know exactly what is in your CBD vape oil is through a report provided by an independent third-party lab. This will tell you the exact percentages of CBD and other cannabinoids in your vaping product, as well as any other chemicals that may be present.

Terpenes and Flavonoids

Cannabinoids like CBD, THC, and CBG are abundant in hemp, but they’re not the only impressive ingredients to be found. Terpenes and flavonoids are not exclusive to cannabis, but they occur in the plant in high amounts and they’re incredibly beneficial.

Terpenes give plants their scent. They’re particularly abundant in plants like cannabis, tea, herbs, and citrus fruits — really pungent plants. In addition to giving plants their unique smell, they possess a host of beneficial properties, from fighting inflammation to fighting anxiety.

You’re probably expecting us to say that flavonoids give plants their flavour, but they actually give plants their colour. They’re also phytonutrients, and can help our bodies fight off illness, soothe inflammation, and boost our overall health and wellness.

Additional Ingredients in Your Vaping Product

Some CBD vape products are formulated for a specific use, like helping with sleep or muscle recovery, or enhancing wellness with vitamins and minerals. This is more often found in edibles, tinctures, and topicals, but it’s important to note even here in our CBD vape oil information. While we believe CBD is an incredibly effective wellness product, natural supplements can help it work more effectively. Lavender and chamomile are popular healthy ingredients for sleep gummies, while superfoods, apple cider vinegar, and multivitamins are incredibly valuable for combining your CBD experience with important supplements and nutrients.

Vape Without the Cloud of Mystery

Now that you not only have a few handy CBD vape product recommendations, but also some solid guidance on how to find the best possible CBD vape oil, we hope you can shop with confidence and enjoy vaping CBD oil without the mystery and misinformation that surrounds not only vaping, but CBD in general.

You can rely on the vaping products we’ve recommended to deliver the kind of soothing, chill CBD experience you seek without the harsh chemicals and fillers you don’t. Pick up one today, and see for yourself!

