Prince Harry files court claim over UK police protection
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has filed a claim for a judicial review against the British government’s decision not to let him personally pay for police protection while in the U.K.
The Duke of Sussex’s legal representative said Saturday that Harry wants to bring his children Archie and Lilibet to visit his home country from the U.S. but that is too risky without police protection.
The representative said Harry wanted to fund the police protection himself. His private security team in the U.S. doesn’t have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to U.K. intelligence information, they said.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K.,” a statement said.
“In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”
The claim to a judicial review was filed in September to challenge the British government’s decision-making behind the security procedures.
Harry and his wife Meghan lost publicly funded police protection in the U.K. when they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020. The couple said their decision was due to what they described as unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.
The couple first went to Canada before settling in the United States. They stated that they privately funded security for their move to the U.S. after then President Donald Trump said his government wouldn’t pay for their protection.
The statement said Harry’s security was “compromised due to the absence of police protection” during a short visit to the U.K. in July, when his car was chased by photographers as he left a charity event.
Harry and Meghan’s 7-month-old daughter Lilibet has yet to meet her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and other members of the royal family.
The statement said Harry first offered to personally pay for U.K. police protection for himself and his family in January 2020, during talks with the queen over the Sussexes’ future. The offer was “dismissed,” the statement said.
“The goal for Prince Harry has been simple – to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country,” it said. “The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in.”
Britain’s government said its security system is “rigorous and proportionate” and declined to comment on details. It also said it was inappropriate to comment on any legal proceedings.
Former Everett, Georgia star Lewis Cine headed for NFL
Lewis Cine was more than happy basking in the glory of winning a national football championship.
He found out that was only part of the celebration.
As he walked up to the podium with the rest of the Georgia Bulldogs, the former Everett star was informed he was named the Defensive Player of the Game after registering seven tackles in a 33-18 win over Alabama.
“I was honestly shocked when the reporter came up to me, shook my hand and told me,” Cine said. “I thought one of my teammates, Nakobe Dean or Jordan Davis, was going to get it. I’m still stunned about it.”
The championship game capped off a terrific junior season for the hard-hitting 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety. Cine led the Bulldogs in tackles with 73 to go along with an interception and nine passes defended.
While Georgia sailed along undefeated during the regular season, everyone assumed a one-loss Alabama team was still the team to beat. That notion was reinforced when the Crimson Tide ripped apart the vaunted Bulldog defense, 41-24, to win the Southeastern Conference title.
As much as the loss stung, Cine and his teammates knew the setback wasn’t going to define them. They earned one of four spots in the college football playoffs and defeated Michigan, 34-11, in the semifinal to get a second shot at Alabama.
“We really didn’t change too much from the first game,” Cine said. “We kept things simple, worked on the basics like our man coverage and it worked.”
Things have generally worked for Cine going back to his high school days at Everett. Former Crimson Tide coach John DiBiaso, not one to make outlandish claims, said early on that Cine had all the tools to be able to play on Sundays in the future.
He was part of a pair of Div. 1 Super Bowl champions (2016 and 2017). As a junior, he recorded 65 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions as the Crimson Tide went undefeated.
“Playing at Everett helped me develop the toughness I needed,” Cine said. “We played tough competition, going against top teams like Xaverian, and we had a great coach.”
Cine left Everett after his junior year, moving to Texas where he played at Trinity Christian. One of his coaches there was Deion Sanders, who helped hone Cine’s impressive skills.
At Georgia, Cine cracked the starting lineup by the end of his freshman year and remained there for the duration of his college career.
Once Georgia climbed the pinnacle and won the school’s first national championship since 1980, Cine was left with a decision – should he stay or throw his name into the NFL Draft? Cine opted for the latter.
“Personally, I felt I was ready for it. I talked to my family and friends and they all felt this is the best option,” said Cine, who is expected to go in the top two rounds. “I feel like I am mentally and physically ready to make a difference for a team.”
Everett rolls to fast 800 win at Northeast Invitational
Newton South has a long history of pumping out female middle distance and distance stars and the latest out of the Lions’ factory could be the best of the lot when all is said and done.
Tall and strong with a smooth stride, Amelia Everett already has a 4:53 mile under her belt from last spring, and Sunday she dismantled a quality 800 field on the final day of competition at the Northeast Invitational.
Racing out front on the Reggie Lewis Center track, Everett, a soccer player in the fall, glided to an easy 2:16.73 win. That time put her well ahead of runner-up Charlotte Henning of Mansfield (2:20.15) and Nubia Pereira of Woburn (2:21.06).
Everett was fully prepared to be by herself out front. “I tell myself when it hurts to push harder,” she said. “I imagine someone is coming up on me.”
Everett, who clocked a 2:14 split in the 800 Friday night in the sprint medley, is well aware of the great runners who have come before her at Newton South under legendary coach Steve McChesney. “It’s crazy,” she said. “They just keep coming. Steve’s a great coach and he’s a big part of it.”
The 400 meet record fell in both the boys’ and girls’ races. Old Rochester’s Colby Gross clocked a strong 49.83 and Kylee Bernard of Cambridge checked in with a 57.10. Bernard is hoping to run 55 seconds this season after a controlled effort Sunday. “I went out really relaxed and I finished strong,” she said. “That was kind of my goal and I was able to do it.”
North Quincy/Quincy’s Hatim Boukhtam bided his time early against a stacked 800 field. Once the pace started to lag, he flew past Littleton’s Garret Rieden on the back straightaway and pulled away for the win in 1:58.66. Rieden captured the silver medal in 1:59.01 Jeremiah Payeur of Dover (NH) took third in 1:59.38.
For Boukhtam, the race was more about strategy than time and he played it to perfection. His personal best came last week at the Hispanic Games in New York where he broke the tape in 1:56.8.
“I thought it was fast enough for the first lap,” Boukhtam said. “They started to slow down and I wanted to pick it up on my own.”
Once he had the lead, Boukhtam knew the race for first was over. “I was confident in myself. Once I take the lead I keep it.”
Like Everett in the 800, Littleton’s Shae Regan was on her own in the 2-mile in her first time running at the Reggie Lewis Center. The pint-sized Regan ran negative splits over the 16 laps, opening with a 5:35 first mile and closing in a blazing 5:14 for the 10:49.94 victory. The win, a personal best by a whopping 59 seconds, was her second of the weekend after breaking the tape first in the mile on Friday night in 5:05.75.
“I’ve never ran it (2 mile) here at Reggie before,” said Regan, who will be racing at the Reggie Lewis Center quite a bit when she attends Northeastern University. “I thought I’d be with more people. I tried to push myself and have fun with it.”
Catholic Memorial’s Chris Sullivan found himself in a flat out sprint with Nashoba standout Freddy Collins with 150 meters left in the 2-mile and pulled away for a solid win in 9:22.71. Collins, who clocked a stellar 4:14.55 to take the mile on Friday night, was second in 9:23.69.
Sullivan had a huge weekend as he paced Catholic Memorial to a win in the sprint medley on Friday night with a 1:58 split in the 800 and hit 2:00 in the 4×800.
By the numbers: Stats that tell story of Biden’s first year
WASHINGTON (AP) — By some counts, President Joe Biden can lay claim to a banner first year in office. But numbers also reveal plenty of setbacks.
Most in the United States got their COVID-19 vaccines, but other countries fared better. Economic growth surged; so did inflation. America exited Afghanistan, but the war ended with a chaotic evacuation and a suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. troops. Pandemic aid and infrastructure bills passed. Pricey legislation to advance Biden’s social and climate proposals shrunk and then stalled.
Some notable numbers from Biden’s first year:
—63.5% vaccination rate. Most Americans got jabbed. Countries with higher vaccination rates: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
—3.9% jobless rate. The low unemployment rate is a big highlight of Biden’s first year. He inherited a coronavirus-thrashed economy with unemployment at 6.4%. Employers added 6.4 million jobs last year as unemployment dropped well below the 4.6% that the Congressional Budget Office had anticipated in July for the end of 2021.
—7% inflation. In running the economy hot, Biden got burned as inflation reached a nearly 40-year high. Higher prices led to disapproval of Biden’s economic leadership. Gasoline and groceries cost more, and some notable economists said higher prices were a sign that Biden’s relief package was too large.
—$1 trillion. The cost of Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, which includes $550 billion in new spending. To get an agreement, Biden pulled back from the $2.3 trillion he initially proposed. He separately proposed $1.8 trillion for a package of social and climate initiatives, but that was modified and unable to clear the Senate. So Biden got about one-quarter of the $4 trillion in spending he proposed.
—13 deaths. The number of U.S. troops who died in a suicide bombing at the gate of Kabul’s airport during the U.S. evacuation of more than 124,000 people from Afghanistan. At least 169 Afghans were killed, with the evacuations leaving scores of Americans and tens of thousands of Afghan allies behind. More than 2,460 U.S. service members died in Afghanistan over the course of the two-decade war.
—1.78 million border crossings in the Southwest. Migrants began streaming across the U.S.-Mexico border once Biden became president. There were 1.78 million encounters with border agents during his first 10 full months, a four-fold increase compared with President Donald Trump’s last 10 months in office.
—20 natural disasters. There were 20 extreme weather and climate disasters that each caused damages in excess of $1 billion and killed a combined 688 people. These included a drought, two floods, 11 severe storms, four tropical cyclones, a wildfire and a winter storm. Adjusted for inflation, the U.S. has averaged 7.4 disasters annually since 1980 that caused $1 billion or more in losses.
—24 states. Biden visited nearly half of America’s 50 states during his first year. Excluding stops at his homes in Delaware, top destinations were Pennsylvania (seven times) and Michigan (five times). Both were key states in his 2020 election victory. Jill Biden went to 35 states.
—41 federal judges. Biden had 41 judges confirmed to the bench during his first year in office, more than any of his recent predecessors at the same time in their presidencies. Of those, 80% are women, and 53% are people of color, according to the White House.
—103 days. It took an average of 103 days for Biden nominees requiring Senate confirmation to be confirmed. That’s longer than the average for nominees in the first years of the previous six administrations and nearly three times longer than during Ronald Reagan’s first year in office, according to an analysis by the Partnership for Public Service’s Center for Presidential Transition.
—nine news conferences. There will be a 10th on Wednesday. Biden has been remarkably press shy. He held nine news conferences (six solo and three joint) and 22 media interviews during his first year. That’s fewer news conferences than any of his five immediate predecessors at the same point in their presidencies, and fewer media interviews than any of his recent predecessors.
—32 “not a joke” references. It’s one of Biden’s favorite speech lines. Among the things he said were “not a joke”: Civil rights icons, labor unions that built the middle class, air pollution from Delaware chemical plants, climate change as a national security risk, California voters, Biden’s disregard of polls on his economic agenda. Seriously.
