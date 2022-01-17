Celebrities
Prince Harry Says He Is Not Safe In U.K. As He Attempts To Pay For Police Security After Being Denied
The Duke of Sussex, his wife Meghan Markle and their children have reportedly been ‘subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.’
Prince Harry is trying to protect his family. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex has said he does not feel safe in his U.K. homeland and has threatened legal action if his family doesn’t get the security they need while travelling there, per Page Six. The young royal even claimed he attempted to pay for more guards — but was denied.
“The Duke first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham. That offer was dismissed. He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer,” read a statement obtained by the outlet “The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk.”
Harry’s law team said he, his wife Meghan Markle, their two-year-old son Archie Harrison, and 6-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana have been “subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” according to the statement. Back in September, the lawyers gave notice to the Queen’s Bench Division of the High Court that Harry will seek a judicial review if the family does not receive the proper security protocols, per Page Six sources. Prince Harry’s security “was compromised due to the absence of police protection” during his last visit to the UK, his lawyers added.
Meanwhile, the family is getting used to their new life in California, since they up and left their royal duties back in England. Showing how happily they are settling in, Harry and Meghan sent out Christmas cards over the holidays with a photograph of the entire family. The gesture marked the family’s first public photo of their little girl Lilibet! In the photo, the clan is all smiles, as Meghan is seen lifting Lilibet up in the air, while papa Harry holds on tightly to his adorable young son. The card featured a simple message of “Happy Holidays.”
Ben Affleck & Son Samuel Bond Over Weekend Trip To Brentwood Farmer’s Market — Photos
Ben Affleck loaded up on some fresh goodies at his local farmer’s market with son Samuel in tow.
Ben Affleck, 49, his son Samuel Garner Affleck, 9, bonded on a weekend outing to the Farmer’s Market! The Argo actor sported his favorite red-and-blue flannel button down (also once worn by partner Jennifer Lopez on a returning flight to Los Angeles) for the excursion, which took place on Sunday, Jan. 16 in Brentwood.
Ben matched the shirt with a crimson colored t-shirt underneath, swapping out his usual jeans for a olive green pair of cargo pants. It appeared that the Oscar winner was in need of some fruit, as a large number of oranges could be seen in one bag, along with dark colored avocados. Samuel opted for a baby blue golf shirt and a dark gray pair of sweatpants that featured a rainbow colored ice cream cone on the left hand side. He finished the weekend look with a pair of black sneakers, along with a protective black face mask.
J.Lo and her daughter Emme Muniz, 13, were also spotted out over the weekend as they went shopping at The Grove shopping mall. The “Marry Me” singer sweetly held the teenager’s hand as they checked out various shops at the famed outdoor complex, seemingly taking a call at one point. As always, Jennifer looked ultra stylish in a long denim patchwork skirt, paired with a chunky beige turtleneck. Meanwhile, Emme channeled the 1990s with her oversized crewneck sweatshirt, loose fitting jeans and converse sneakers.
Since rekindling their romance in April 2021, Ben and J.Lo quickly introduced each other to their kids with exes Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony! Ahead of Christmas, Bennifer and their brood were spotted doing some last minute shopping on Dec. 19 in the Beverly Hills area. Ben’s mother Chris Anne was also present for a visit, spending time quality time with her grandkids Samuel, Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 16. Ben was once-again wearing for his fave plaid shirt for the family outing, while Jennifer looked stylish in a black crop top and long necklace. At one point, Ben was also spotted spending some one on one time with J.Lo’s son Max!
Priyanka Chopra Explains Dropping ‘Jonas’ From Her Social Media Names Amid Split Rumors
Priyanka Chopra explained she’s ‘protecting’ herself more due to public interest around her marriage to Nick Jonas, adding that she’s ‘setting boundaries.’
Priyanka Chopra, 39, got the rumor mill going when she dropped husband Nick Jonas‘ last name from her social media profiles back in November. Fans immediately began to speculate that the Quantico actress and Jonas Brothers singer, 29, were splitting — but it turns out she had very different reasons for moving her social handles back to @PriyankaChopra.
“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” she said to Vanity Fair for their February 2022 issue, which she appears on the cover of. “Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that,” she explained, noting the situation was a “professional hazard.”
It turns out that the move was more to do with focusing on her career and attempting to keep her personal life more private than before. “I’m starting to protect myself a lot more because I realize how much [the entertainment business] takes out of you,” The Matrix Resurrections star also said to the publication. “It takes a part of your soul, constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch. Or not fall when you’re walking up on a red carpet or say something wrong or have a bad f—— day.”
While Priyanka was a major star in India before linking up romantically with Nick, she was relatively unknown to North American audiences before the premiere of ABC’s Quantico. Priyanka starred on the series from 2015 – 2018, marking her first major foray into English speaking projects. Nick seemingly noticed the Bollywood beauty in 2016, when he decided to send her a DM on Twitter — but their romance didn’t actually begin until 2018. The rest is history, and they married in a lavish ceremony later that year (after he proposed with a $200,000 Tiffany cushion-cut diamond ring).
As for Nick, the “Jealous” singer has also talked about boundaries for the couple. “We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do,” he said to VF. “But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family.”
‘RHOBH’ Erika Jayne Wants Tom Girardi to Testify in Her Defense in Her $25 Mil Lawsuit Trial
Erika Jayne is preparing to address the $25 million lawsuit filed against her in court.
Months after the trustee assigned to Thomas Girardi‘s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case demanded the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member return the millions she allegedly received in fraudulent transfers from her husband and his now-defunct law firm, Girardi Keese, Erika has found herself in need of her estranged husband’s help.
According to court documents obtained by Radar Online on January 14, Erika revealed in a recently-filed bombshell that she wants Thomas to testify in her defense amid the upcoming trial, which is expected to begin in January 2023, and also needs documents and testimony from the trustee, Thomas’ current and ex-employees, and Thomas’ former accountants.
As for the trustee, they plan to depose 10 witnesses and experts to address the financial moves of Thomas’ estate, as well as an expert who is expected to testify about the ethical obligations of attorneys.
At the end of 2020, Thomas was accused of stiffing his various creditors, including former clients, for over $100 million and using the owed funds to support his and Erika’s over-the-top lifestyle. However, after the trustee filed their lawsuit against Erika, she refused to pay back any of the money and denied having knowledge of her former partner’s missteps.
The RHOBH cast member also requested the case be thrown out.
In other news, the State Bar of California has issued a recommendation to the state Supreme Court regarding the disbarment of Thomas, whose legal career has been inactive since March 2021.
As a report from Fox 11 in Los Angeles revealed, Thomas was charged with numerous violations of the State Bar Act and Rules of Professional Conduct and because he failed to file a response to the claims against him, a default was entered against him in August. And, in November, the State Bar’s Office of Chief Trial Counsel filed a petition for disbarment.
Also in the report, it was stated that a representative for the State Bar of California is expediting the process of reimbursements to a security fund on claims from Thomas’ alleged victims, which reportedly total over $335,000.
Erika is currently in production on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
