Raquel Leviss Reveals Mistake She Made With Ex James Amid His Appearance on WWHL With Lala

Raquel Leviss sparked some concern on her Instagram Story amid her ex-fiancé James Kennedy‘s appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

As the DJ appeared alongside his one-time flame Lala Kent, and discussed a potential rekindling of their romance, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and model took to her social media page, where she revealed a mistake she made after sharing a post about never going to bed mad.

Along with a meme, that read, “Take more pictures. Always say I love you. Never go to bed mad. Just first, think second. Love harder. Love deeper. Life is too short,” Raquel said she didn’t completely agree with the message at hand.

“I took that ‘never go to bed mad’ advise too seriously and ended up here… If someone makes you mad, you should go to bed mad,” she wrote in a caption of her own. “If you guys can work it out the next day, that’s more testimonial to your relationship than sucking it up for the sake of never going to be mad… Relish in the madness.”

Although some might have assumed that Raquel was upset about James saying he would “never say never” to dating Lala after their December 2021 split, Raquel ultimately returned to her Story, where she confirmed she was not mad at that moment, but rather had been triggered by a message someone else had shared.

“By the way regarding the last slide because I know you guys overanalyze everything. I’m not mad right now,” Raquel assured fans in a video.

Then, continuing on, she added, “But my friend posted that on her Story and it triggered me and I’m like, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do this, guys.’”

As Pump Rules fans may know, Raquel and James confirmed the end of their five-year relationship and months-long engagement in an Instagram post just two days after they filmed the season nine reunion.

In their identical statements, the couple had written, “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo