Celebrities
Raquel Leviss Reveals Mistake She Made With Ex James Amid His Appearance on WWHL With Lala
Raquel Leviss sparked some concern on her Instagram Story amid her ex-fiancé James Kennedy‘s appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
As the DJ appeared alongside his one-time flame Lala Kent, and discussed a potential rekindling of their romance, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and model took to her social media page, where she revealed a mistake she made after sharing a post about never going to bed mad.
Along with a meme, that read, “Take more pictures. Always say I love you. Never go to bed mad. Just first, think second. Love harder. Love deeper. Life is too short,” Raquel said she didn’t completely agree with the message at hand.
“I took that ‘never go to bed mad’ advise too seriously and ended up here… If someone makes you mad, you should go to bed mad,” she wrote in a caption of her own. “If you guys can work it out the next day, that’s more testimonial to your relationship than sucking it up for the sake of never going to be mad… Relish in the madness.”
Although some might have assumed that Raquel was upset about James saying he would “never say never” to dating Lala after their December 2021 split, Raquel ultimately returned to her Story, where she confirmed she was not mad at that moment, but rather had been triggered by a message someone else had shared.
“By the way regarding the last slide because I know you guys overanalyze everything. I’m not mad right now,” Raquel assured fans in a video.
Then, continuing on, she added, “But my friend posted that on her Story and it triggered me and I’m like, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do this, guys.’”
As Pump Rules fans may know, Raquel and James confirmed the end of their five-year relationship and months-long engagement in an Instagram post just two days after they filmed the season nine reunion.
In their identical statements, the couple had written, “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
Been Called It Quits: Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Had Allegedly Been Living Separate Lives Prior To Divorce Announcement
Another Hollywood couple has called it quits, and while this might be news to us, sources close to Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa report they had been living apart months before announcing their break up.
The couple welcomed their first child together, Lola, in 2007, and their second a year later. They got married in 2017.
The gorgeous couple had not been seen together in months prior to their decision to end their nearly five year union, per Radaronline. It’s been almost a year since the couple was last spotted together at the Tom Ford AW20 Show.
Outside of filming Aquaman 2, Momoa had been photographed spending large amounts of time hanging out with friends in his hometown of Hawaii. Bonet however was never spotted on set, hanging with family there or seen enjoying the beautiful scenery of paradise.
Lisa Bonet was also absent from Momoa’s premiere for his huge blockbuster Dune late last year.
The couple took to Instagram Wednesday, January 12, to put out a joint statement saying that they were officially going their separate ways after being together since 2005.
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”
Recently, the Hollywood heartthrob was spotted stumbling out of the House Of Gucci afterparty in the early morning hours back in November with a mystery woman. Of course Bonet was nowhere to be found and Momoa had later made clear in an Instagram post that the woman was just a friend.
We’re sure every women who finds out Momoa is single now would also like to be just a friend.
What do you think the real reason is for the couple splitting? Let us know below!
Celebrities
‘Euphoria’s Javon Walton Teases More ‘Crazy & Intense’ Ashtray & Fez Moments In Season 2
Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton plays one of the most beloved characters on ‘Euphoria.’ The 15-year-old spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about what’s next for Ashtray, his brotherly bond with Angus Cloud, and more.
Javon “Wanna” Walton is only 15 years old, and he’s effortlessly juggling rising acting and boxing careers. He is currently starring as Ashtray in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and the first episode of season 2 revealed how Ashtray became part of Fezco’s family. One day, baby Ashtray ended up in Fezco’s apartment after being abandoned by his mother. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Javon about the rest of season 2.
“There’s a lot more of Fez and Ashtray this season,” Javon told HollywoodLife. “Ashtray has grown up in a violent world, and we see what that has really done to him this season. So be prepared for some crazy and intense moments.”
Euphoria’s second season got off to a shocking start when Fezco brutally beat Nate at the end of the premiere. Javon, who is a boxer, admitted that he gave his co-star Angus Cloud “a little bit of boxing tips on that one. I was like showing him how to throw like proper punches and stuff like that. But that scene was amazing. He did a great job on that. It just felt so natural. It was super crazy. It was just unexpected in that moment, you know? You wouldn’t expect him to just throw a bottle on Nate’s head.”
Most of Javon’s scenes have been with Angus. The actor noted that Angus is like his “on-set brother,” and they have a “pretty close relationship. Javon added, “In Euphoria, they [Ashtray and Fezco] would die for each other. They’re that close, and I feel like we do a good job of showing that.”
There have been a number of fan theories about Ashtray’s biological mother, including that he is Nate’s mysterious younger brother. Javon told HollywoodLife that Ashtray doesn’t think about his biological family. “Fezco’s all that Astray’s really got and their relationship is so close. That’s all he really needs. Ashtray has never been really taught what love is in like that family relationship that people need, like a mom and a dad and stuff like that. I think all he really needs is Fezco,” Javon said.
In addition to Euphoria, Javon also voiced the role of Pugsley in The Addams Family 2, which will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD on January 18. The role marked his first animated feature. “It was fun to be able to do something so different because playing a drug dealer and then just playing pretty much a little boy was a big difference,” Javon admitted. “Voiceover work is very different. It was fun. It was a lot of fun to play. I had a lot of fun with the character, and it only took a couple of sessions. It wasn’t like an overload or anything like that. I like Pugsley too because he gets to blow up stuff.”
In the years to come, Javon always wants to pursue both acting and boxing. “Boxing is my first love, and I just won Silver Gloves Regional, so I’m heading to nationals in Kansas City next month,” Javon told HollywoodLife. “With boxing and acting, I want to be able to balance them both easily. When I’m not doing one, I’m doing the other. I feel like that really helps me be able to get a break from that one because then by the time I’m ready to go to the next thing I feel refreshed and ready for that. I would love to be a superhero or something. That’d be pretty cool.”
Celebrities
Cop Convicted Of Killing Laquan McDonald Will Be Released After 3 Years, Activists Plan Transit Shutdown To Demand Federal Charges
Sixteen shots, one cover-up, and three years in prison later, a killer cop will soon be back on the streets.
It seems like just yesterday, millions of people across Chicago and the rest of the country breathed a sigh of relief that a White cop was held accountable for killing a Black child in cold blood like an animal. Fox 32 reports that former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke will be released early from prison on Feb. 3 after serving a little more than three years in jail for the merciless killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. The so-called justice system may be content to let Van Dyke off the hook, but Chicago activists are calling for a city-wide transit system shutdown to demand prison time that actually fits the savage crime.
In 2018, Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, one for each shot the officer fired into the Black teen’s back as he walked away. Prosecutors sought 18-20 years, but he only received a sentence of six years. He still qualified for early release with good behavior and will be paroled after serving half of that time. According to ABC 7, community organizers are calling for a shutdown of Chicago’s trains and buses if Van Dyke isn’t charged with federal civil rights violations similar to the ones that followed Dereck Chauvin’s state conviction for the cold-blooded murder of George Floyd.
Chicago activist William Calloway called the sentence “a slap in the face to us and a slap on the wrist” for the corrupt cop. Calloway helped make the brutal police dashcam footage of the shooting public and pushed to reopen the investigation after CPD cleared the shooting as justified.
“We want Local 241 and Local 308 — the trains and the buses — we want them to stand with us. We want them to stand in solidarity with us,” Calloway said.
During the press conference held over MLK Weekend, Bishop Tavis Grant from the Rainbow Push Coalition referenced the legacy of protests and bus boycotts that have been effective since the Civil Rights Movement.
“We know the power of boycotts. We know the power of sit-ins. We know the power of marching,” Bishop Grant said.
While a shutdown of the city’s transportation seems like a drastic system disruption, McDonald’s killing and subsequent cover-up prove that our systems are already fundamentally flawed. Van Dyke didn’t just nearly get away with murder. Three of his fellow crooked cops were acquitted for covering up the shooting the day before his conviction. It’s not surprising that Van Dyke is the only officer found guilty of an on-duty shooting in 50 years, but it’s not nearly enough.
“I have always asked for justice and not revenge,” said Rev. Marvin Hunter, McDonald’s uncle and the pastor of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. “We got as much justice you could get with the players that were there at the time he was on trial. The system needs to be changed, it needs to be overhauled.”
Chicago activists, community leaders, and clergy are fighting for those changes today and asking transit workers to join their calls for justice if federal prosecutors refuse to hear them.
