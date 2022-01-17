Celebrities
‘RHOBH’ Erika Jayne Wants Tom Girardi to Testify in Her Defense in Her $25 Mil Lawsuit Trial
Erika Jayne is preparing to address the $25 million lawsuit filed against her in court.
Months after the trustee assigned to Thomas Girardi‘s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case demanded the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member return the millions she allegedly received in fraudulent transfers from her husband and his now-defunct law firm, Girardi Keese, Erika has found herself in need of her estranged husband’s help.
According to court documents obtained by Radar Online on January 14, Erika revealed in a recently-filed bombshell that she wants Thomas to testify in her defense amid the upcoming trial, which is expected to begin in January 2023, and also needs documents and testimony from the trustee, Thomas’ current and ex-employees, and Thomas’ former accountants.
As for the trustee, they plan to depose 10 witnesses and experts to address the financial moves of Thomas’ estate, as well as an expert who is expected to testify about the ethical obligations of attorneys.
At the end of 2020, Thomas was accused of stiffing his various creditors, including former clients, for over $100 million and using the owed funds to support his and Erika’s over-the-top lifestyle. However, after the trustee filed their lawsuit against Erika, she refused to pay back any of the money and denied having knowledge of her former partner’s missteps.
The RHOBH cast member also requested the case be thrown out.
In other news, the State Bar of California has issued a recommendation to the state Supreme Court regarding the disbarment of Thomas, whose legal career has been inactive since March 2021.
As a report from Fox 11 in Los Angeles revealed, Thomas was charged with numerous violations of the State Bar Act and Rules of Professional Conduct and because he failed to file a response to the claims against him, a default was entered against him in August. And, in November, the State Bar’s Office of Chief Trial Counsel filed a petition for disbarment.
Also in the report, it was stated that a representative for the State Bar of California is expediting the process of reimbursements to a security fund on claims from Thomas’ alleged victims, which reportedly total over $335,000.
Erika is currently in production on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Celebrities
Finer Than Youuu: The Finest Zetas In The Game (Founders’ Day Edition)
Finer than youuu
It’s only right that we close out this momentous week by celebrating the Finer Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated who’ve thrived for 102 years of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood.
In 1920, five coeds founded the sorority on the campus of Howard University in a historic moment that would affect positive change, raise consciousness of their people, encourage the highest standards of scholastic achievement, and foster a greater sense of unity among its members.
These women believed that sorority elitism and socializing overshadowed the real mission for progressive organizations and failed to address fully the societal mores, ills, prejudices, and poverty affecting humanity in general and the Black community in particular.
Since its inception, Zeta Phi Beta has continued its steady climb into the national spotlight with programs demonstrating concern for the human condition both nationally and internationally.
With hundreds of chapters worldwide and a membership of 100,000+, the organization made history as the first National Pan-Hellenic Council organization to centralize its operations in a national headquarters, first to charter a chapter in Africa, first to form auxiliary groups, and first to be constitutionally bound to a fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
The sorority takes pride in transforming communities through volunteer services from members and its auxiliaries via outreach services and support of multiple affiliate organizations.
As the sorority moves toward its centennial, it retains its original zest for excellence by espousing the highest academic ideals resulting in members serving in groundbreaking roles in all fields of endeavor.
Notable members of the storied organization include Zora Neale Hurston, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Vivica Fox, Sheryl Underwood, Towanda Braxton, Gwendolyn Brooks, Syleena Johnson, Sarah Vaughn, Anita Hill, Esther Rolle, and more.
How are you celebrating the Zetas today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the Finest Zetas in the game on the flip.
Celebrities
Scott Disick Leaves Club Solo Amid Rumored Romance With Hana Cross – Photos
The reality star kept a low profile as he dashed out of the bar while his rumored new GF, Hana, was nowhere to be seen.
Party of one! Scott Disick, was spotted leaving a nightclub in Los Angeles all by his lonesome self! The 38-year-old reality star kept a very low profile on Saturday, January 16 as he dashed out the doors of the Hollywood hotspot without any sight of his rumored new girlfriend, Hana Cross. The ex of Kourtney Kardashian kept his head down as he sported a black baseball cap, puffy winter jacket and dark green pants.
The outing comes after Scott was seen living it up and soaking in the sun in St. Barts in December with his ex-girlfriend Bella Banos, which had fans totally wondering who he is actually dating since he was first linked to Hana in November. A source close to Scott revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is still just “casually dating here and there.”
Scott would like to settle down — but family comes first, according to the source. “While Scott enjoys vacationing and going out at night, at the end of the day his kids are his number one priority,” the insider explained. “Besides his kids, Scott is focused on his career by filming for the reality show, working on Talentless, and pursuing his passion for real estate.”.
Hana, who split from Brooklyn Beckham in 2019, was also spotted out enjoying a date with someone else recently. The gorgeous model was reportedly seen “kissing and cuddling” actor Rafferty Law, 25, at the All Points East festival in East London. “They are 100% dating. They were in the Hyprr Guest Area at All Points East on Saturday, and despite being with two other friends, were all over each other,” a source told Daily Mail at the time.
Meanwhile, Scott is still a co-parenting champ with Kourtney, as the pair share three children together: sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope. Kourtney is also busy with her new beau, Travis Barker, as the It couple recently got engaged.
Celebrities
Jennifer Lopez Holds 13-Year-Old Daughter Emme’s Hand On Shopping Trip — Photos
J.Lo and Emme twinned in denim as they made their way through the famed outdoor mall, checking out several shops.
Jennifer Lopez, 52, held hands with her daughter Emme Muniz, 13, on a shopping date! The mother-daughter duo were spotted at famous Los Angeles mall The Grove on Saturday, Jan. 15 as they checked out several shops in the themed, outdoor complex. Jennifer sweetly held her daughter’s hand as they walked around outside, at one point taking a call as they exited what one retailer.
Jennifer and Emme twinned in denim, with J.Lo rocking a patchwork jean skirt and her daughter opting for a menswear inspired pair of bottoms. The On The 6 singer rarely re-wars items, however, she was spotted in the same Ralph Lauren piece while out with her son (and Emme’s twin brother) Max, also 13, back in June! This time, she paired it with a cropped beige turtleneck sweater, seemingly accounting for the chillier winter weather. The Bronx native finished the look with an equestrian flare, adding a black fringe bag and booties, along with her signature wire sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Emme was right on trend with TikTok and Gen-Z fashion in her oversized white crew neck sweatshirt. She kept the vintage ’90s vibe going with her jeans and white Converse sneakers. The brunette kept her curly hair out, and appeared to be listening to something as a pair of Apple’s white wired headphones were placed in both ears.
Shopping appears to be J.Lo and Emme’s go-to activity: the fierce mother-daughter duo were spotted hitting up shops in various neighborhoods ahead of Christmas! On Dec. 17, the teenager joined her superstar mom for a last minute excursion to seemingly pick up gifts in Beverly Hills. Stylish J.Lo was quick to hit up some of her favorite luxury brands, looking around Dior and Valentino on Rodeo Drive with Emme in tow (earlier in the day, however, the “Marry Me” songstress was seen at the more sensible Bed, Bath and Beyond). Marc Anthony‘s daughter once again proved her love for throwback denim, wearing ripped jeans and a black t-shirt for the shopping and dinner date.
