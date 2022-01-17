‘RHOBH’ Erika Jayne Wants Tom Girardi to Testify in Her Defense in Her $25 Mil Lawsuit Trial

Erika Jayne is preparing to address the $25 million lawsuit filed against her in court.

Months after the trustee assigned to Thomas Girardi‘s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case demanded the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member return the millions she allegedly received in fraudulent transfers from her husband and his now-defunct law firm, Girardi Keese, Erika has found herself in need of her estranged husband’s help.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online on January 14, Erika revealed in a recently-filed bombshell that she wants Thomas to testify in her defense amid the upcoming trial, which is expected to begin in January 2023, and also needs documents and testimony from the trustee, Thomas’ current and ex-employees, and Thomas’ former accountants.

As for the trustee, they plan to depose 10 witnesses and experts to address the financial moves of Thomas’ estate, as well as an expert who is expected to testify about the ethical obligations of attorneys.

At the end of 2020, Thomas was accused of stiffing his various creditors, including former clients, for over $100 million and using the owed funds to support his and Erika’s over-the-top lifestyle. However, after the trustee filed their lawsuit against Erika, she refused to pay back any of the money and denied having knowledge of her former partner’s missteps.

The RHOBH cast member also requested the case be thrown out.

In other news, the State Bar of California has issued a recommendation to the state Supreme Court regarding the disbarment of Thomas, whose legal career has been inactive since March 2021.

As a report from Fox 11 in Los Angeles revealed, Thomas was charged with numerous violations of the State Bar Act and Rules of Professional Conduct and because he failed to file a response to the claims against him, a default was entered against him in August. And, in November, the State Bar’s Office of Chief Trial Counsel filed a petition for disbarment.

Also in the report, it was stated that a representative for the State Bar of California is expediting the process of reimbursements to a security fund on claims from Thomas’ alleged victims, which reportedly total over $335,000.

Erika is currently in production on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.