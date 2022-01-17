Celebrities
‘RHOBH’ Lisa Vanderpump Offers Update Amid COVID-19 Battle, Shares Photo of Home Office
Lisa Vanderpump shared an update on her COVID-19 battle on Instagram over the weekend.
After revealing on January 11 that the highly-contractable virus “finally got” her, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum returned to her social media page, where she revealed she is still “recovering” and shared a photo of the view from the Los Angeles mansion she shares with husband Ken Todd, Villa Rosa.
“Loving my office at [Villa Rosa],” Lisa wrote in the caption of her January 16 photo, also adding that she is “recovering [COVID-19].”
Following the post, a number of Lisa’s online audience members pointed out that there was none of Lisa’s signature pink seen in the photo. Instead, there was blue.
“No pink?” one person asked.
“Villa Blu?” wondered someone else.
“Is that blue in your home? Lol I hope you’re feeling better,” said a third.
Another person suggested that the presence of blue was in honor of her new grandson.
“Switched out the pink for blue! Prince Teddy is becoming an influence!” the fan stated, giving a nod to Pandora Sabo and Jason Sabo‘s first child, who arrived in November 2021.
In a second Instagram post, Lisa gave fans a look at the exterior of her spacious abode, which featured a gorgeous wheeling tree and other lush landscaping.
“And this is the view behind me .. blessed. Creating a beautiful space is my joy,” Lisa told her fans and followers in her second caption, which included the hashtag for her and Nick Alain‘s home decor line.
Earlier this month, Lisa confirmed her positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
“Agh it finally got me… [COVID-19,” she shared.
As RHOBH fans may have heard, Lisa confirmed plans to team up with Nick on an all-new restaurant and bar in Las Vegas (she already owns the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesar’s Palace) in July of last year.
“We are so excited to be expanding in Las Vegas, and Vanderpump à Paris has been a passion project of ours for a long time. Vanderpump Cocktail Garden has been such a huge success and working with Caesars has been a wonderful experience; we can’t wait to bring another concept to life under their umbrella,” Lisa said in a statement, confirming she and Nick will be designing the space together.
“After living in France for many years, it has been such an incredible journey to make our ideas a reality and, working with our extraordinary design partner Nick Alain, we have created a design unlike anything we’ve ever seen, with epic visual statements – it is our hope to bring the stunning visuals of Paris into the heart of Las Vegas,” she continued. “The food will be sexy and delicious, the cocktails exquisite and unique, and the overall experience will be one that is unforgettable! It’s really been a labor of love and we can’t wait to share it with you.”
Lisa appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the series’ first nine seasons.
Photo Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages
Chris Pratt Bonds With Son Jack & Daughter Lyla At Farmers Market With Katherine Schwarzenegger
Proud papa! Chris Pratt had his hands full while bonding with his daughter Lyla and son Jack at the Farmers Market.
Family man! Chris Pratt, 42, oozed Average Joe-charm while taking his family to the Brentwood Farmers Market on Sunday, Jan. 16. The Guardians Of The Galaxy star wasn’t alone for the trip, seen alongside wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on the breezy Southern California day. Katherine, who is reportedly expecting her 2nd child with Chris, lead the way while looking comfy chic in a black puffy vest and white long sleeve shirt. Continuing the low-key look, she topped off her warm brunette tresses with a black baseball hat and kept safe by masking up.
The couple was casual as they made their way through the stalls looking at the food and produce while picking up several things along the way. Katherine balanced her golden-haired, 18-month-old daughter Lyla on her hip as she carried a bottle of coffee around the market. All the while Chris, who donned a grey hoodie and shorts, carried the bulk of the groceries behind her. Following along was the actor’s son Jack, 9, who he shares with ex Anna Faris, 45. The tot looked adorable with his glasses and a cool orange tee-shirt.
Chris’ happy family outing comes about a month after reports he and Katherine were adding another baby to the bunch emerged. The Parks And Recreation star and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger wed in Jun. 2019 and welcomed daughter Lyla in Aug. 2020.
Chris gushed over his wife while celebrating her birthday on Dec. 13, just days before news of baby #2. He wrote, “You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything.”
‘After The 90 Days’: Annie’s Aunt Calls David ‘Unhealthy’ After He Struggles On A Hike
David tries to hike up a mountain this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘After the 90 Days,’ and he gets winded quickly. Annie’s aunt says that David is ‘fat’ and ‘unhealthy.’
David really wants to impress Annie’s family, and he thinks he can do that by leading the pack on this trail. “As I’m going up the mountain, all of a sudden, gravity is now catching up to me. My mind says one thing, and my ass is telling me another,” David says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 17 episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days.
David begins struggling to breathe as the hike continues. He starts lagging in the back. “You are so slow. If you take the kids with you, how will you be able to take care of them?” Lom, Annie’s aunt, asks David after they reach the top.
Lom doesn’t hold back on David when it comes to her concerns for Amber and Jordan. “They are going to get fat like you and become unhealthy,” Lom tells David straight-up.
Annie gives some context for Lom’s worries about David. “Lom very concerned because Amber and Jordan is the youngest generation there for the family, who they look after. For Lom, it’s kind of like you’re taking their baby away too,” Annie says.
David doesn’t want Lom or the rest of the family to feel this way at all. He wants them to feel like Amber and Jordan are in a good spot. “I don’t know what I can do to prove to Annie’s family that I have the ability to take care of Amber and Jordan,” David admits.
On David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the couple is trying to bring Jordan and Amber, Annie’s brother and cousin, to America. They’ve traveled all the way to Thailand to get them, but they’ve been faced with a number of challenges ever since they got there, especially when it comes to Annie’s family. The 90 Day Fiance spinoff series airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.
Jax Taylor Reveals He’s Had COVID 3 Times, and Misses Vanderpump Rules
Jax Taylor has come down with COVID-19 not once, but three times.
Just over a week after throwing a New Year’s Eve party with wife Brittany Cartwright for their friends, including some of their Vanderpump Rules cast mates, Jax was caught admitting to contracting the virus multiples times in a comment shared and deleted on Instagram.
After Gary Janetti, a Bravo super fan and the husband of celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, seemingly joked about the many who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 multiple times, saying that if you get the virus three times “they should give you like a car or something,” Jax weighed in.
“I’ve had it three times, I’ll take the car. Fricking miserable. Hope you have a great new year,” Jax replied.
Although Jax appeared to delete the comment soon after it was written, the screenshot below was shared on Reddit.
Jax’s revelation comes after he and Brittany hosted their New Year’s Eve bash at their $1.9 million home in Los Angeles.
“Don’t worry, we all tested negative,” Jax said at the time, via Heavy.
In March 2020, Jax vented about the pandemic on Twitter, suggesting that the virus was “punishment from the man upstairs.”
“I really think he’s tired of the way we treat people, he’s tired of how we treat the planet, probably thinks some of us are ungrateful. I mean I could go on and on.. but this is like a serious ‘time out’ for the world,” he stated. “When we come out of this, we need to change for the better. All of us need a wake up call, we need to change our ways because obviously it wasn’t working and we needed a punishment and this is it… the true test will be how we come out of this, and when we do, remember what it was like when our freedom was taken from us. Let’s show the man upstairs that we can do better for ourselves and humanity. He’d done so much for us, it’s time to pay him back.”
Also on social media recently, during a Q&A with fans at the end of last month, Jax was asked a number of questions in regard to Pump Rules. And, when one particular person asked him if he missed the show, Jax admitted he misses certain parts.
“I miss the first couple [of] years… we had a lot of fun,” Jax explained, via Heavy.
Then, after a second fan wondered, “What do you think of season 9 of Vanderpump Rules?,” Jax confirmed, “I don’t watch it.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
