‘RHOBH’ Lisa Vanderpump Offers Update Amid COVID-19 Battle, Shares Photo of Home Office

Lisa Vanderpump shared an update on her COVID-19 battle on Instagram over the weekend.

After revealing on January 11 that the highly-contractable virus “finally got” her, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum returned to her social media page, where she revealed she is still “recovering” and shared a photo of the view from the Los Angeles mansion she shares with husband Ken Todd, Villa Rosa.

“Loving my office at [Villa Rosa],” Lisa wrote in the caption of her January 16 photo, also adding that she is “recovering [COVID-19].”

Following the post, a number of Lisa’s online audience members pointed out that there was none of Lisa’s signature pink seen in the photo. Instead, there was blue.

“No pink?” one person asked.

“Villa Blu?” wondered someone else.

“Is that blue in your home? Lol I hope you’re feeling better,” said a third.

Another person suggested that the presence of blue was in honor of her new grandson.

“Switched out the pink for blue! Prince Teddy is becoming an influence!” the fan stated, giving a nod to Pandora Sabo and Jason Sabo‘s first child, who arrived in November 2021.

In a second Instagram post, Lisa gave fans a look at the exterior of her spacious abode, which featured a gorgeous wheeling tree and other lush landscaping.

“And this is the view behind me .. blessed. Creating a beautiful space is my joy,” Lisa told her fans and followers in her second caption, which included the hashtag for her and Nick Alain‘s home decor line.

Earlier this month, Lisa confirmed her positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Agh it finally got me… [COVID-19,” she shared.

As RHOBH fans may have heard, Lisa confirmed plans to team up with Nick on an all-new restaurant and bar in Las Vegas (she already owns the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesar’s Palace) in July of last year.

“We are so excited to be expanding in Las Vegas, and Vanderpump à Paris has been a passion project of ours for a long time. Vanderpump Cocktail Garden has been such a huge success and working with Caesars has been a wonderful experience; we can’t wait to bring another concept to life under their umbrella,” Lisa said in a statement, confirming she and Nick will be designing the space together.

“After living in France for many years, it has been such an incredible journey to make our ideas a reality and, working with our extraordinary design partner Nick Alain, we have created a design unlike anything we’ve ever seen, with epic visual statements – it is our hope to bring the stunning visuals of Paris into the heart of Las Vegas,” she continued. “The food will be sexy and delicious, the cocktails exquisite and unique, and the overall experience will be one that is unforgettable! It’s really been a labor of love and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Lisa appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the series’ first nine seasons.

