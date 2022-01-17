Celebrities
RHOSLC Recap: Jen Accuses Meredith of Having “10 Boyfriends”
Traumatizing and fraud. Two words that come up repeatedly on this episode of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City. A gifted trip to the ladies turns into nothing but drama and Meredith and Mary are walking targets.
Can we all agree that the black sprinter van deserves the 8th snowflake in this franchise? That poor driver has seen it ALL these past two trips. On the ride from hell, the ladies (minus Meredith and Mary) are heading to Vail and are also trying to de-escalate a fight between Jen and Lisa. Jen is in Lisa’s face screaming about who knows what and Lisa is trying to (unsuccessfully) remain calm. Thank goodness for the producer jumping in to separate the madness. Lisa yells at Jen for essentially calling her a bad friend, but Jen just wants to figure out what Lisa Barlow is about. Heather sits quietly in the corner and silently promises to join Meredith and Mary on a flight for the next girls’ trip.
After many deep breaths, Jen looks like she is no longer seeing red, but blurts out that, “Mary Cosby and Meredith did something! This is my life…this is my kids.” Although Lisa doesn’t like that Jen tried to murder her, she also knows that Jen needs a friend right now. Lisa practically sits on Jen’s lap and apologizes. The best is when Lisa tells Jen she COULD BEAT HER UP if that makes her feel better…don’t threaten Jen with a good time, amiright?
Once the drama has subsided, Jen is told she can pick the best room because she just lost her damn marbles. Good thing this villa does not disappoint. The women waste no time popping champagne and toasting their “sweet” husbands for setting up this event. Although this group seems to have worked through their differences, Meredith and Mary have not even shown up to the house yet…God only knows what sh*t is gonna hit the fan since they appear to be the villains.
Not only is Jen hurting, but she is also bombed. She has been drinking the whole day and so Heather and Whitney realize the tricky situation Meredith and Mary will be walking into. The day wears on and the women lounge by the pool to kill some time. Jennie shares with the group that she doesn’t know how to swim, but Jen pushes her around on the float and then Whitney and Jen proceed to rip out Jen’s extensions and throw them at Lisa. #mature.
The spiritual ceremony this evening is a chance for the ladies to start new…should be interesting to see Mary dealing with an energy healer. Also interesting to see Wheather lock the door when Mary and Meredith finally arrive at the house…as they put it, they just aren’t ready to face the duo. Eventually, they talk with Mary and Meredith is shocked to hear about the physical altercation between Lisa and Jen.
The last time this group tried a spiritual healer, it did not go well, so hopefully this time around, things will be a little different. Meredith is so bothered that she is being rushed to the event, considering she just got there, and she is holding the whole show up. According to Jen, “she is licking Mary’s a*s right now,” which would explain why she is not ready on time.
Meredith is a not a “participant” in the group, as she is not adhering to the all-white dress code, since she did not have time to change. When time continues to tick and the sun continues to dwindle, they decide to leave without Mary. Everyone is in their whites for the labyrinth walk…well, everyone except Meredith, who is still in her Canadian tuxedo. Whitney has hopes that this will bring everyone back together and will cleanse the group of the drama.
Mary finally arrives 34 minutes late *however, she WAS left behind* and just in time for the drumming of the names. She has zero interest in participating, since she is loyal to her God. She stands outside the circle, and she does not partake. Perhaps Mary should have simply skipped this event altogether?
Back at the villa, Heather feels rejuvenated by the love and they sit down to dine for their 5-course meal. Jen and Meredith run off to change and Jen returns in a slinky snakeskin dress…which is symbolic if you ask me. Whitney makes a few digs during her toast and wants to make sure everything is okay with Meredith. She asks outright why Meredith did not go on the bus with them and Meredith claims her husband had a doctor’s appointment…and Mary, well she didn’t even TRY to come up with an excuse to skip the bus.
Meredith half a*ss apologizes to Whitney for “screwing up” her plan, but Mary Cosby is not saying sorry. Jen states she believes Mary is just being honest and Meredith is just saying what she thinks everyone wants to hear. Meredith tells Jen she doesn’t even know who she is as a person. Meredith declares that there was some “cumulative” tension and hostility, and she just did not want to subject herself to that. She is feeling like everyone just wants to attack her for no reason.
Meredith reminds Jennie that she called Jen a criminal and to that, Jennie tries realllly hard to backtrack. Jennie stutters that she stated, “If she committed those acts, then I do not want to be affiliated with a criminal.” Jennie denies calling Jen a criminal and Jen excuses herself angrily from the table. Meredith is doing a swell job of twisting Jennie’s words to fit the narrative, huh?
Meredith sits back and states that she is disgusted and claims that Mary has been nothing but kind to her. Meredith further states that Lisa made choices that have hurt her and that opens the gates to the big question: why are Lisa and Jen suddenly BFF? Whitney jumps on this friendship bandwagon and wants to know why Mary does not want to be her friend.
As the ladies fight it out and try to figure out who is friends/defending who, Jen is inside stuffing her face. Jennie tries to get the group to focus on Mary’s racial commentary and is curious why Meredith did not support Jennie in that moment. Everyone’s getting sick of Meredith always defending Mary and Meredith is sick of getting attacked. She gets teary and disengages from the situation because she is overwhelmed.
Whitney won’t let it go until she finds out more answers from Meredith and the group pushes Mary to be the one to bring Meredith back to the table. Meredith explains to Mary that she feels “traumatized” around Jen, but Mary holds up her end of the deal: Meredith comes back. Things are awkward and tense and it seems like no one can really get along. Mary states that she doesn’t have the “mental capacity” and chooses to shut up since she cannot give Whitney what she is looking for in a friendship.
Since everyone is being honest, Jen jumps in to question Meredith why she would ever hire a private investigator to research her. Meredith clarifies that she did so to figure out why her family was receiving threats. Jen tells Jennie that she gave her false information…seems like Jennie’s words are getting all sorts of turned around this dinner. Meredith explains that the investigator looked into the entire group, but was sure with 90% certainty that the threats were coming from Jen.
Andddd the vagina issue comes up again. Jen gets in Meredith’s face, questioning if Meredith was the reason for all of Jen’s recent legal troubles. She calls Meredith a fraud and Meredith calmly retorts, “Who’s calling who a fraud? Love you baby.” Meredith makes it clear that she has nothing to do with the charges against Jen and reminds Jen that she is not “revolting” like her. Jen, unsure how to ruffle Meredith’s feathers as she disengages, yells out that Meredith has “ten mother*cking other boyfriends.” Interesting, and yet, Meredith does not flinch. So much for that spiritual healing…
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Admits It Would Be ‘Easy’ To Leave Kody Amidst ‘Strained’ Marriage
After losing her mother on the Jan. 16 episode of ‘Sister Wives,’ Janelle Brown starts reflecting about whether or not she still wants to be in a plural marriage with Kody.
Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have had different views about how strict to be with COVID protocols throughout this entire season of Sister Wives. Janelle even spent Thanksgiving away from Kody when she and her kids decided they would not be able to comply with his rules. Her feelings about the difficulty of this situation came to a head during the Jan. 16 episode, as she began questioning whether or not she was still happy in her marriage.
“I’ve caught myself in the last few weeks reflecting and being like, ‘Do I still choose plural marriage?’” Janelle told Robyn Brown. “Yeah, i still choose it, but I’ve had to have this conscious decision with myself.” In a confessional, she added, “I’ve had to really think — my children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay. It was a wonderful way to raise children. But with Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. It’d be really easy to walk away.”
COVID has taken a toll on the entire family. While Robyn and Meri Brown have agreed to stick to Kody’s strict COVID rules, Janelle and Christine Brown have been living their lives a bit differently. Like Janelle, Christine has been open about how she disagrees with Kody’s stance on the situation, and she also began wondering if she should leave. “What I hope polygamy to be when I was younger ended up being something very different from what I actually lived,” she admitted. “But we’re heading into Christmas and I need to be present and be grateful for the family that I have. I am who I am today because of polygamy. Because I lived it.”
Leading up to Christmas 2020, Janelle, Christine and their families agreed to quarantine and follow Kody’s rules so that the family could all be together. The whole group finally was able to reunite in one place for the first time since COVID first hit the previous March. Unfortunately, despite the exciting occasion, Kody was still upset with how some of his relationships were panning out. “We’ve had a lot of struggles this year with COVID and relationships, and as a result, I’m a little blue,” he shared. ‘I’m not really feeling that joyful this Christmas.”
However, Janelle seemed to leave the holiday celebration with a more positive outlook. “I think we’ve damaged some relationships [this year],” she said. “But I think it’s time to get back to the normalcy and see if we can smooth things out.” As fans know, though, Christine was unable to smooth things out enough to stay — she and Kody split in the fall of 2021.
‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sophie Nélisse Breaks Down The Finale’s ‘Painful’ Death & Shauna’s ‘Guilt’
The first season of ‘Yellowjackets’ ended with a tragic and shocking death. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Sophie Nélisse about what this loss means for Shauna moving forward in season 2. SPOILERS!
Yellowjackets had been building up to a major death, and it was one of the last characters fans expected. Jackie was the one to die in the season finale after spending the night outside following her brutal fight with Shauna. Jackie froze to death as the first snow fell. The next morning, Shauna looked out the window and saw snow. She ran to Jackie, who was already dead. Shauna screamed over losing Jackie and the words she can never take back.
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Sophie Nélisse about Jackie’s devastating death. She thinks Shauna may even “go numb” over losing Jackie but still thinks Shauna is too “rational” to go down the path that Lottie and others are heading towards. Sophie also discussed season 2 and who she thinks the Antler Queen is. Read our Q&A below:
What was your reaction when you read in the script that Jackie was going to be the one to die?
Sophie Nélisse: I mean, we knew that she was going to die from the start. She was only supposed to be in the first season, so we knew this all along. But we didn’t know how she was going to die, so that was quite surprising. I didn’t know that it would come right after the fight. I didn’t know the guilt that Shauna is going to have to go through after this. I thought it was a really strong moment, and I love also the beat right before where there’s like this little dream sequence. You’re like, oh, everything’s going to be fine, we all love her now, and then it just makes her death so much more painful. It’s very sad. I think I shed a tear while reading the script.
Your scream is just pure devastation. Speaking of that little dream sequence, with a show like this, everything’s open to interpretation. Was that scene in Jackie’s mind or Shauna’s? Because I interpreted it as Jackie dying in that moment.
Sophie Nélisse: I think that’s Jackie slowly dying. I think Shauna senses something. That’s why she panics, but I think it’s definitely Jackie dying and her slowly going to this sort of heaven. You see all the characters that have died and all the other people. It’s beautiful and creepy at the same time and sad and hopeful. You’re like, maybe they’re going to pull her out like right before, but no.
Jackie’s death comes right after that horrible fight between Jackie and Shauna. How do you think this guilt is going to impact Shauna, especially as the stakes continue to get higher out there?
Sophie Nélisse: I think she’s going to have a really hard time afterward because even though things were going sour with Jackie, I don’t think they’ve even ever really had such a big fight before. So for it leading to her death, I think she’s just going to put all of the pressure on her shoulders. She’s going to be even slightly traumatized probably afterward. We’ll see in season 2 what they write, but I feel like she might even go numb and just go into full-on survival mode and just be emotionless for a while. I think it follows her later on. I think that guilt is obviously still there years later. She feels extremely guilty for what happened. She thinks it’s her fault. And to be fair, maybe if they hadn’t had that fight, it wouldn’t have happened. Maybe she would have died in a different way. Maybe she wouldn’t. I think also just having the baby is kind of a constant reminder of Jackie, which is also so sad.
In the midst of all of this, there’s that scene at the very end with Lottie, Van, and Misty. This supernatural darkness element has been brewing over the course of the season. We’ve seen Van very much going in that direction. Do you think Shauna believes any of that or could lean towards in the wake of Jackie’s death?
Sophie Nélisse: I feel like Shauna so far seems too rational to believe that at the moment. I think she thinks a little more like Taissa and has always been clear-headed, but I don’t know. I definitely think more and more characters will lean towards that spiritual kind of cult thing because you need something to hold on to. You need something to believe in in order to survive or to keep the peace. Although I think that cult thing is what might start disturbing things. Some people will go one way, and I think maybe two groups will kind of come together. I’m very curious to see what’s going to happen. But so far, it doesn’t seem like Shauna’s type to believe in that sort of thing. And also, later on, with how she is with her sarcasm and dark humor, I feel like she would make fun of that kind of thing. But again, when the stakes are so high in the wilderness, I think your mind just kind of latches on to whatever is there to latch on to.
It may be nothing, but there was a moment earlier in the episode when they’re skinning the bear. Shauna thinks about tasting the bear’s blood. Do you think that was foreshadowing what’s to come?
Sophie Nélisse: I think it is a little bit of a moment of foreshadowing. I think it especially has a lot to do with the previous episode when they were all on shrooms and tripping. It’s like, you can you see this animal instinct that they have, back to the roots of human beings when we were monkeys and whatever. I think this primal instinct of hunting and killing and that animal instinct is starting to show a little bit. I think after that night’s episode and just almost killing someone, I think she’s starting to just be curious to taste it or see what it’s like. Even skinning the rabbit, she kind of likes it in a weird way. I think it’s all part of the dark side that Shauna has, like when she cheats with Jeff and her bad side that she suppresses all the time. I think it’s starting to slowly rise up. I think it’s just that she’s curious, but it definitely foreshadows what’s to come. I think that’s what you see. They’ve been putting in little beats for it to be plausible that they’ll eventually turn into full-on cannibalism mode.
People have been wondering who will be the first person they eat. And now with Jackie dead…
Sophie Nélisse: I know. I mean, it might be Jackie. I don’t know. But that would be sad. I don’t know if she would even be able to eat Jackie. She would start sobbing. She would gag. I feel like she couldn’t. She would vomit it all out. At some point, they’ll have to. You don’t want to end up having to eat anyone. But at some point, they’ll have to accept it. Either Jackie or I have a theory, but that would be just extremely disgusting. But like, technically, I don’t think my child could survive because we’re barely eating. I don’t know if it’ll even survive the pregnancy. But then, what if we eat my child? That would be insane.
I did want to talk about that fight scene with Jackie and Shauna. It was the first time I think Shauna has ever said anything that she was really actually feeling out loud. What was that like for you to let the walls down with Shauna and Jackie?
Sophie Nélisse: It was fun. It was really nice because I think throughout the season, all of Shauna’s dialogues or whatnot is her trying to speak her mind or hiding a secret. She never fully says what she thinks. I do that a lot where there’s so much accumulation that’s been going on, and it just hits at the most random moment when you weren’t expecting it to or when you weren’t planning on it. She loses it and just goes off. As soon as it comes out, I think she feels guilty because although what she said was true, I think she would have rather it be done in a more respectful and calm way and have more of a sit-down conversation with Jackie about things in the ideal world. I think Shauna, even though she says some hurtful things or speaks her mind, is still a fundamentally really good person. She feels bad for the way that she said it. But I think it’s beautiful, too. I think it’s a turning point for Shauna’s character to just finally be able to not care about other people’s opinions and finally say what she has on her mind. She says when she’s talking that she’s always been put in a box and been told what to like, what to do. I think it’s a pivotal moment for her to finally stand up for what she thinks.
That scene also showed the alliances and the hierarchy that has definitely been shifting. You see who has more power amongst the group. You definitely see Shauna’s power in that moment with the rest of the team. Regardless of whether or not they liked Jackie or didn’t like her, they rallied around Shauna. The roles could have easily been reversed. With teenage girls, things can shift on a dime. I have to point out Beaches because that quote brought me back. You’ve seen Beaches, right?
Sophie Nélisse: I haven’t seen Beaches. I should because everyone keeps talking to me about it. I’ve never seen it, though.
Jackie’s death meant saying goodbye to Ella. You all seem so close on social media. What was it like having to bid farewell to her?
Sophie Nélisse: I got really emotional during that scene because, not in any bad way, but it did feel sometimes like Ella and I were our characters. Just our personalities like, Ella’s out there and she makes every head turn when she walks into a room. I’m more shy. Although we’ve never fought, Ella and I, it felt almost natural. It felt like it was just like a fight that was happening in real life. I felt so bad for yelling at Ella. She probably felt really bad. It was a very emotional moment when she died. When I do a scene usually, I think of someone that I’m close to that’s dying. Just in this scene, I was already very close to Ella, so just picturing her and just picturing something happening to her made me so sad. I saw her when she came in and had some makeup to do for the whole frozen face thing, and I immediately was taken aback. I got so emotional. So there wasn’t really that much acting going on. It felt very heartbreaking. I hope she’ll be back in season 2 for some flashbacks or whatever because the show just wouldn’t be the same without her.
I know you didn’t know earlier in the season, but do you know who the Antler Queen is yet?
Sophie Nélisse: I still don’t know, but I’m really leaning, like everyone else, for Lottie’s character. Especially in episode 9 when she wears that thing on top of her head, I feel like it would be Lottie, and it makes sense because she’s the one that’s kind of been putting the cult together so far. I think it is going to be Lottie. She would be a great Antler Queen. I would totally follow her.
‘Euphoria’ Recap: Nate & Cassie Continue To Sneak Around Behind Maddy’s Back
The New Year’s Eve party has repercussions for everyone. Jules realizes there’s something going on between Rue and Elliot, while Nate and Cassie’s relationship continues to grow in secret.
Nate is taken to the hospital after Fezco’s brutal attack. Maddy drives him while Cassie is in the back holding his hand. This whole Cassie situation isn’t just a blip. He’s apparently in love with her. Nate thinks that he’ll be able to “fully surrender himself” to Cassie, whereas with Maddy everything was always a game. He believes Cassie can bring out the best in him. He fantasizes about a life with her Cassie, but he knows it can never be because Maddy has that disk.
Rue Is Caught Between Jules & Elliot
The first day of school after the new year arrives, and Rue has everything she wants. She’s back with Jules, but is it enough? While kissing Jules, she spots Elliot at school. She doesn’t want Elliot to mention drugs to Jules. Elliot introduces himself to Jules while saying hi to Rue. Turns out, Rue has been hanging out with Elliot and doing drugs. Jules clearly knows something’s happened here and walks away with tears in her eyes.
Since New Year’s, Cassie has been in the midst of low-grade depression. She can barely get out of bed. At one point, Lexi points out that Cassie still has Nate’s blood on her legs. Cassie never would have hooked up with Nate if he and Maddy had still been together.
Meanwhile, Maddy isn’t sleeping. As much as she won’t admit it, she wants to be with Nate. Nate ends up texting Maddy thanking her for taking care of him. He also says he’ll love her “always and forever.” Later, Maddy tells Cassie that Nate sent her the most “beautiful text message,” which devastates Cassie.
Nate Ends Things With Cassie
Nate is released from the hospital and tells his dad that he doesn’t know who beat him up. Cal knows that Nate knows and will not let it go. Nate finally calls Cassie and says that no one can know about what happened. He mentions that if Maddy finds out she will actually kill Cassie, which leaves Cassie terrified. Cassie texts Nate that she thinks having sex was a mistake, and he immediately calls her and tells her to “never” put that in writing again.
Cal wants answers and goes to Cassie’s house to get them. He interrogates Cassie, and she finally caves. She tells Cal that it was Fezco who beat up Nate. Lexi is furious that Cassie told Cal that it was Fez. Lexi has been conflicted about Fez since the party. He had been so nice to her, and then so violent with Nate. Lexi goes to see Fezco, but she has no idea that Cal is following her.
Jules thinks Rue has a crush on Elliot. Even though she’s aware that she shouldn’t, Rue continues to spend more time with Elliot. She’s doing more drugs with him and keeping it a secret from Jules. He wonders if it’s a good idea that they’re friends. “I just feel like we might not bring out the best in each other,” Elliot says. Rue replies, “I feel like I’m OK with that.”
Kat and Ethan are seemingly happy to everyone around them, but their relationship isn’t what she thought it would be. She wants more passion than she’s getting from Ethan. Ethan loves Kat, but she doesn’t love him. She’s depressed over not feeling the same way as he does. Kat decides to invite Jules and Maddy to bowl with her and Ethan. That’s not what Ethan had in mind.
Nate & Cassie Hook Up Again
On her way to a meeting, Rue sees Cassie running to Nate’s car for another hookup. Maddy calls while they’re together. Nate doesn’t answer. Maddy tries to FaceTime them both, and they both ignore her. Nate takes Cassie to a secluded area to tell her that they can’t be together. “I wish that things could be different,” he tells her. Nate says their hookup was a mistake, and they should never do it again. A heartbroken Cassie gets out of the car and runs away. Nate goes looking for her, and they end up hooking up again. He asks her how she’s ever going to be able to look Maddy in the eye again.
Lexi goes to see Fez at the gas station. Faye is there and Lexi immediately thinks they’re together. Cal shows up after following Lexi. You can cut the tension with a knife. Lexi has a look on her face of pure fear. Fez is sending signals to Ashtray to be ready for anything. Cal starts asking questions. Ashtray is ready to strike. Cal doesn’t make a move — this time. Fez isn’t taking any chances from now on. He sets his security system and keeps his guns nearby.
At the bowling alley, Maddy gets a front-row seat to Kat and Ethan’s relationship. Maddy comments on how there’s no “darkness” with Kate and Ethan. Their relationship is sweet. Maddy doesn’t know if a sweet relationship with no darkness would be enough for her. Later, Maddy tells Jules that she doesn’t think she can help herself. She’s probably going to get back together with Nate.
Nate Tells Cal He Knows About The Tape
Rue shows up to a meeting high, and Ali sees that she’s still on her “suicide mission.” Ali takes Rue home and introduces himself to Rue’s mom. When Nate gets home from his latest hookup with Cassie, Cal confronts him about the Fezco beatdown. Nate gets the upper hand and brings up Jules. He reveals that Jules started telling people and now it’s getting around. Cal tries to apologize but Nate doesn’t care for it. He brings up that Jules did not know their encounter was filmed. Cal asks Nate if he has the tape, and that’s where the episode ends.
