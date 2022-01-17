‘RHOSLC’ Whitney Rose on Why She Believes Meredith Was Tipped Off About Jen Shah Investigation

Whitney Rose thinks Meredith Marks was tipped off about the investigation into Jen Shah‘s alleged telemarking scheme — and she believes she knows who the information may have come from.

Following the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which featured Jen getting physical with Lisa Barlow for failing to speak out against Meredith’s supposed slandering of her name, Whitney posed some telling questions as Jen revealed the moment from season two that made her say, “Ah-ha!”

“My biggest question is… if you hire a private investigator, could they stumble across a federal investigation? Because an investigation, by nature, is secretive right? Could that P.I. have uncovered that there was an investigation on Jen? Is it possible that she could have known something was coming for Jen?” Whitney wondered on the January 9 episode of the RHOSLC: After Show.

As RHOSLC fans heard earlier this season, Meredith hired a P.I. to investigate harassing messages that had been sent to her son, Brooks Marks, and later revealed that the P.I. believed there was a good chance that the messages had come from Jen. However, after butting heads in the early episodes of season two, Meredith did her best to get things to a cordial place with Jen.

“Basically, after her apology to Brooks, we were in a very neutral zone, in my view,” Meredith explained. “We’re not friends, we’re not friends. [But] I felt like Jen was in a position where she believed that we were going to move forward from a zero to being friends, and I’m not criticizing her. I understand why she believed that. For me, though, in order to actually move off of that zero, I had to be able to have some level of trust, and I didn’t.”

During another segment of the RHOSLC: After Show, Jen looked back on the chat she had with Heather Gay on Sunday’s episode, noting the scene as the start of her suspicions about Meredith and Mary Cosby and their potential involvement in her arrest.

“This was my ah-ha moment,” Jen revealed. “I did think it was weird when we got the thing that Meredith wasn’t coming [to Vail]. Because it’s your, you’re hosting this event, and she was like, ‘Oh, I’m already here.’”

According to Jen, it didn’t make sense that Meredith didn’t say she would be in Vail when they arrived and instead canceled on their bus trip hours before their departure.

“Then the fact that [Meredith and Mary] did it together and then I kept hearing the things that were said at Vail… It’s making me think more like, ‘This doesn’t make any sense, and how did they know I was at Beauty Lab?’” Jen admitted.

Heather also weighed in on the odd behavior of Meredith and Mary, saying that “all signs are pointing to them knowing something.”

“It was a last-minute decision for us all to be there as a group to leave for the trip. The location to meet for that morning had switched at like 1 am so there was a very very limited group that knew that we were going to, instead of meeting at Mary’s house, we were going to meet at Beauty Lab,” she explained.

