Shocking And Sad: Atlanta’s Transit System CEO Jeffrey Parker Dies By Suicide At MARTA Station

Published

26 seconds ago

on

We never know the silent battles that other people are fighting.

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

In a tragic turn of events, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that General Manager and CEO of Atlanta’s MARTA public transportation system Jeffrey Parker died late Friday night. The transit agency confirmed that the 56-year-old committed suicide by stepping in front of one of his own trains. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office is unable to release further details about Parker’s passing until after the investigation is finished.

“The MARTA Board of Directors grieves the shocking death of our GM/CEO Jeff Parker who has died by suicide. He was an outstanding leader and steward of MARTA whose passing leaves us all heartbroken,” Chairwoman Rita Scott said in a statement on Saturday.

“As chairwoman and on behalf of my fellow MARTA board members, we are devastated at this loss as we valued Jeff’s leadership and looked forward to him bringing his vision for transit to fruition,” Scott said. “The entire metro Atlanta region owes him a debt of gratitude for his transformational efforts and we will not stop working to build on the foundation he created.”

Since Parker became MARTA’s General Manager and CEO in 2018, he oversaw the most ambitious expansion plans in the system’s history, handled the overwhelming crowds during the 2019 Super Bowl, helped negotiate 3% annual raises for workers, and kept the buses and trains running throughout the pandemic. He was recognized for championing the rights of workers and the communities that relied on the MARTA system the most.

“Jeff understood that MARTA is more than just a transportation system—it represents connectivity for residents and visitors of our great city and region,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. My thoughts and prayers are with Jeff’s family and friends, and with the staff and board at MARTA, during this very difficult time.

“As we struggle to understand the complexity of this tragedy, we grieve with and for his wife Erin, his daughters and all of Jeff’s family and friends as well as his MARTA family,” Chairwoman Scott said. “As we continue to grieve, we want you to know that suicide is preventable and help is available to you. For access to services and immediate crisis help, call the Georgia Crisis & Access Line (GCAL) at 1-800-715-4225, available 24/7.”

MARTA’s board of directors named Collie Greenwood, the current Deputy General Manager, as MARTA’s interim CEO at an emergency meeting.

Our hearts go out to Jeff Parker’s loved ones.

Raquel Leviss Reveals Mistake She Made With Ex James Amid His Appearance on WWHL With Lala

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Raquel Leviss sparked some concern on her Instagram Story amid her ex-fiancé James Kennedy‘s appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

As the DJ appeared alongside his one-time flame Lala Kent, and discussed a potential rekindling of their romance, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and model took to her social media page, where she revealed a mistake she made after sharing a post about never going to bed mad.

Along with a meme, that read, “Take more pictures. Always say I love you. Never go to bed mad. Just first, think second. Love harder. Love deeper. Life is too short,” Raquel said she didn’t completely agree with the message at hand.

“I took that ‘never go to bed mad’ advise too seriously and ended up here… If someone makes you mad, you should go to bed mad,” she wrote in a caption of her own. “If you guys can work it out the next day, that’s more testimonial to your relationship than sucking it up for the sake of never going to be mad… Relish in the madness.”

Vanderpump Rules Raquel Leviss Takes a Stand for Going to Bed Mad

Although some might have assumed that Raquel was upset about James saying he would “never say never” to dating Lala after their December 2021 split, Raquel ultimately returned to her Story, where she confirmed she was not mad at that moment, but rather had been triggered by a message someone else had shared.

“By the way regarding the last slide because I know you guys overanalyze everything. I’m not mad right now,” Raquel assured fans in a video.

Vanderpump Rues Raquel Leviss Denies Being Mad After Post About Going to Bed Upset

Then, continuing on, she added, “But my friend posted that on her Story and it triggered me and I’m like, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do this, guys.’”

Vanderpump Rule Raquel Leviss Admits to Being Triggered by Instagram Post

As Pump Rules fans may know, Raquel and James confirmed the end of their five-year relationship and months-long engagement in an Instagram post just two days after they filmed the season nine reunion.

In their identical statements, the couple had written, “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Been Called It Quits: Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Had Allegedly Been Living Separate Lives Prior To Divorce Announcement

Published

44 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Another Hollywood couple has called it quits, and while this might be news to us, sources close to Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa report they had been living apart months before announcing their break up.

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The couple welcomed their first child together, Lola, in 2007, and their second a year later. They got married in 2017.

The gorgeous couple had not been seen together in months prior to their decision to end their nearly five year union, per Radaronline. It’s been almost a year since the couple was last spotted together at the Tom Ford AW20 Show.

Outside of filming Aquaman 2, Momoa had been photographed spending large amounts of time hanging out with friends in his hometown of Hawaii. Bonet however was never spotted on set, hanging with family there or seen enjoying the beautiful scenery of paradise.

Lisa Bonet was also absent from Momoa’s premiere for his huge blockbuster Dune late last year.

The couple took to Instagram Wednesday, January 12, to put out a joint statement saying that they were officially going their separate ways after being together since 2005.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

Recently, the Hollywood heartthrob was spotted stumbling out of the House Of Gucci afterparty in the early morning hours back in November with a mystery woman. Of course Bonet was nowhere to be found and Momoa had later made clear in an Instagram post that the woman was just a friend.

We’re sure every women who finds out Momoa is single now would also like to be just a friend.

What do you think the real reason is for the couple splitting? Let us know below!

‘Euphoria’s Javon Walton Teases More ‘Crazy & Intense’ Ashtray & Fez Moments In Season 2

Published

55 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton plays one of the most beloved characters on ‘Euphoria.’ The 15-year-old spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about what’s next for Ashtray, his brotherly bond with Angus Cloud, and more.

Javon “Wanna” Walton is only 15 years old, and he’s effortlessly juggling rising acting and boxing careers. He is currently starring as Ashtray in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and the first episode of season 2 revealed how Ashtray became part of Fezco’s family. One day, baby Ashtray ended up in Fezco’s apartment after being abandoned by his mother. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Javon about the rest of season 2.

“There’s a lot more of Fez and Ashtray this season,” Javon told HollywoodLife. “Ashtray has grown up in a violent world, and we see what that has really done to him this season. So be prepared for some crazy and intense moments.”

Javon Walton and Angus Cloud on ‘Euphoria.’ (HBO)

Euphoria’s second season got off to a shocking start when Fezco brutally beat Nate at the end of the premiere. Javon, who is a boxer, admitted that he gave his co-star Angus Cloud “a little bit of boxing tips on that one. I was like showing him how to throw like proper punches and stuff like that. But that scene was amazing. He did a great job on that. It just felt so natural. It was super crazy. It was just unexpected in that moment, you know? You wouldn’t expect him to just throw a bottle on Nate’s head.”

Most of Javon’s scenes have been with Angus. The actor noted that Angus is like his “on-set brother,” and they have a “pretty close relationship. Javon added, “In Euphoria, they [Ashtray and Fezco] would die for each other. They’re that close, and I feel like we do a good job of showing that.”

Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud as Fezco. (HBO)

There have been a number of fan theories about Ashtray’s biological mother, including that he is Nate’s mysterious younger brother. Javon told HollywoodLife that Ashtray doesn’t think about his biological family. “Fezco’s all that Astray’s really got and their relationship is so close. That’s all he really needs. Ashtray has never been really taught what love is in like that family relationship that people need, like a mom and a dad and stuff like that. I think all he really needs is Fezco,” Javon said.

In addition to Euphoria, Javon also voiced the role of Pugsley in The Addams Family 2, which will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD on January 18. The role marked his first animated feature. “It was fun to be able to do something so different because playing a drug dealer and then just playing pretty much a little boy was a big difference,” Javon admitted. “Voiceover work is very different. It was fun. It was a lot of fun to play. I had a lot of fun with the character, and it only took a couple of sessions. It wasn’t like an overload or anything like that. I like Pugsley too because he gets to blow up stuff.”

Javon Walton
Javon Walton voiced the role of Pugsley in ‘The Addams Family 2.’ (Everett Collection)

In the years to come, Javon always wants to pursue both acting and boxing. “Boxing is my first love, and I just won Silver Gloves Regional, so I’m heading to nationals in Kansas City next month,” Javon told HollywoodLife. “With boxing and acting, I want to be able to balance them both easily. When I’m not doing one, I’m doing the other. I feel like that really helps me be able to get a break from that one because then by the time I’m ready to go to the next thing I feel refreshed and ready for that. I would love to be a superhero or something. That’d be pretty cool.”

