Shorthanded Gophers’ mammoth rally falls just short in loss to Iowa

Suggest a Correction
Minnesota’s comeback for the ages fell just short on Sunday afternoon.
Down to eight players against Iowa on Sunday, Minnesota rallied from a 23-point second-half deficit to pull within three, 74-71, on Jamison Battle’s fourth 3-pointer with 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining.
That sent the Williams Arena crowd into a frenzy, but Iowa’s Keegan Murray – the nation’s leading scorer – calmly sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 77-71 and Jordan Bohanon made four straight free throws down the stretch as the Hawkeyes held on for an 81-71 victory.
Murray’s 3-pointer gave him a game-high 25 points, one better than Minnesota guard E.J Stephens, who scored a season-high 24 for the Gophers, who were missing three players and two assistant coaches because of injury, illness and Big Ten COVID-19 protocols.
Battle added 20 points for Minnesota, which fell to 10-5 overall, 1-5 in Big Ten play. The Gophers were without starting center and leading rebounder Eric Curry and sixth man Sean Sutherlin, big losses for a team that has essentially been playing a seven-man rotation in conference play.
Bohanon, Patrick McCaffrey and Filip Rebraca each scored 12 for the Hawkeyes, which came in averaging a Big Ten-best 86.8 points a game.
It looked as if the Hawkeyes (13-3, 3-3 Big Ten) would roll over the depleted Gophers. They took a 58-35 on Patrick McCaffrey’s 3-pointer with just more than 5 minutes off the second half clock and Minnesota was struggling to get stops.
But the Gophers used a 22-6 run to pull within 72-68 with 3:52 remaining.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The current surge in virus cases in Missouri driven by the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant is straining hospital capacity and making it difficult to transfer patients to larger hospitals.
Kellie Meehan told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she can hear the desperation in doctors’ and nurses’ voices when they call the Mercy transfer center that she oversees. But increasingly she has to turn down their transfer requests.
Virus hospitalizations have risen sharply across Missouri in recent weeks to hit 3,526 on Thursday, which is the most recent data available. That’s more than 700 higher than last year’s peak.
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The rabbi who was held hostage for nearly 12 hours at his Texas synagogue on Saturday wrote about the experience in an emotional Facebook post Sunday morning.
Charlie Cytron-Walker and the other hostages all made it out of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville alive after a standoff that lasted all day. The incident ended when an FBI SWAT team entered the building at about 9 p.m. The hostage taker, who was identified Sunday as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram, was killed in a “shooting incident” that the FBI is investigating, Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said.
Cytron-Walker and two other hostages were able to get out of the synagogue moments before the shooting. A fourth hostage was released earlier in the afternoon.
In a Facebook post, the rabbi said he is “grateful to be alive.”
“I am thankful and filled with appreciation for all of the vigils and prayers and love and support, all of the law enforcement and first responders who cared for us, all of the security training that helped save us,” Cytron-Walker wrote.
“I am grateful for my family. I am grateful for the CBI Community, the Jewish Community, the Human Community. I am grateful that we made it out. I am grateful to be alive,” he wrote.
Cytron-Walker has been the synagogue’s full-time rabbi since 2006.
Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke out about the incident Sunday, expressing her gratitude that the hostages escaped, thanking law enforcement and denouncing antisemitism.
“We thank the brave men and women in federal, state, and local law enforcement, and we stand in solidarity with the Congregation Beth Israel community and the entire Jewish community,” Harris said.
“While we will learn more about the hostage taker’s motivation, we know this: what happened yesterday at Congregation Beth Israel is a reminder that we must speak up and combat antisemitism and hate wherever it exists.
“Everyone has a right to pray, work, study, and spend time with loved ones not as the other – but as us,” she added.
Police in Colleyville were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. Saturday.
Akram could be heard ranting on a livestream of the synagogue’s service. About three hours later, the livestream feed cut out when Facebook removed the feed.
The Associated Press reports Akram was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
Siddiqui is in custody at a federal prison in Texas, but it is unclear why Akram chose the Colleyville synagogue.
The FBI and police did not say who shot him. An investigation into the incident continues.
ELSBERRY, Mo. – What if we told you the most attractive feature of a home was not the home itself? A mansion located outside a quaint Lincoln County town features scenic views both above and below ground.
More than two decades before the founding of the City of Elsberry in 1879, Fielding Wiggington purchased 40 acres of land and built a rudimentary home out of logs. He would spend the next 50 years of his life accumulating more of the surrounding lands, totaling 350 acres.
In 1904, Fielding agreed to allow the Crystal Carbonate Lime Company mine for Kimmswick limestone on his property. By 1924, mining rights shifted to the Columbia Mining Company.
Ida Wigginton, Fielding’s granddaughter, married then-history professor Clarence Cannon in 1906. She would ultimately inherit the property and the mines. The mining continued even after Cannon was elected to Congress in 1922 and the couple remained on the property with their children. They converted Ida’s childhood home into a kitchen and built a larger house around it.
Cannon served in Congress until his death in 1964. Ida Wigginton moved back into the residence permanently in 1963. All the while, blasting continued in the nearby mines.
Ida finally grew tired of the constant noise and shaking, and demanded Independence Mining cease operations on her land.
She sold the property in 1972 to the Hoechst family on the condition she be allowed to live in her home. Ida Wigginton passed away in 1975 and the Hoechsts took full ownership of the land.
Emil E. Hoechst, the patriarch of the family, had plans to update the Wiggington-Cannon residence and considered several development ideas for the mines, but he died in 1982 before they could be brought to fruition.
His son, Emil A. Hoechst, remodeled the Wigginton-Cannon home and built a beautiful 7,400 square-foot home on the property for his family. The new home features high ceilings, a great room, and 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
But as we alluded to earlier, the mansion is not the property’s most striking feature. After nearly 60 years, there are three pristine mines on the property sitting empty and dry.
The largest mine is 417,000-square feet, with two levels and railroad access. The second mine also has two levels and opens to 21,000-square feet. Even the smallest of the mines offers an impressive amount of space – 3,000-square feet. They’ve also never flooded in their 118-year history.
The mines seem rife for personal or commercial opportunities. According to the realtor, suggestions include a data center, office space, warehousing, a rec center, a shooting range, a waterpark, a motorbike park, a greenhouse, or even a brewery or winery. Or maybe you’d like to operate the world’s largest game of hide-and-go-seek?
You can see more pictures of the homes at the Zillow listing. Additional photos of the mines and surrounding property are located on the Mid America Regional Information Systems (MARIS) listing.
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore