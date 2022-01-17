Sports NFT Marketplace Lympo Suffers An $18.7 Million Hack

The latest in the industry is the hacking of Lympo, a sports NFT platform and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Through hot wallet hacking, the platform just lost about 165.2 million LMT tokens, equivalent to $18.7 million during the time of this hack.

Cryptocurrency hacking, though not frequently experienced, remains of the risks that some protocols have to suffer.

An update through Medium from the Lympo team confirms the recent hacking from the platform on Jan 10. According to the report, the hackers accessed the protocol’s operational hot wallet and looted about 165.2 million LMT tokens.

Furthermore, the post revealed that the cybersecurity attack led to the compromise of 10 different project wallets. Also, the majority of the hacked tokens were moved to one single address from where they were swapped on both Sushiswap and Uniswap for Ether (ETH) and were later transferred somewhere else.

With this looting of the LMT from its hot wallets, the price of the token plummeted by 92% to $0.0093.

Lympo Team To Fix Grudges

Subsequently, the protocol’s team released a tweet stating that they are striving to stabilize the circumstance as well as to return their operations to normal. Additionally, the team mentioned its removal of liquidity LMT from liquidity pools. According to them, this will help in reducing the crypto price disruption.

Moreover, the team by the early hours of Jan 11, advised traders to place a hold on the buying and selling of LMT tokens. They intend to first complete their investigation and outline their possible line of action.

With the removal of liquidity from pool trading LMT, there will be a negative effect for traders. This means the traders can’t buy or sell remarkable token amounts without encountering some value loss.

Being a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, the Animoca teams has fully thrown their support to Lympo. In one of his speeches, Yat Siu, the CEO of Animoca said that they are helping Lympo with for recovery though they have not taken any specific mechanism for that.

Another Crypto Hacking On Hot Wallet

Similar to Lympo’s hot wallet security breach, a centralized crypto exchange, LCX, on Jan 8, lost about $7 million from its hot wallet. This hacking cuts across 8 different crypto coins on the exchange.

Most of the funds from the LCX hacking were swapped for ETH. The proceeds were later transferred to Tornado Cash which is a privacy tool with the feature of concealing both the source and destination of ETH tokens. The LCX hacking involved different amounts of LINK, MKR, USDC, ETH, LCX, SAND, QNT, and ENJ.

Through its update on January 10, the LCX notified its users of its compensation plan for their losses. Also, it assures them that there was no compromise of any personal data from the attack.

Featured Image from Pexels