Stage set for Minnesota Legislature redistricting debate

By March 2021, Andy Taylor needed to do … something.

The 70-year-old had spent the past year “hunkering down,” watching from the confines of his home in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood as the coronavirus sickened and felled so many, shuttered entire sectors of society, and stressed the health care system to the edge.

“I was sort of feeling impotent,” Taylor said. “Why am I taking up space on this planet if I can’t help?”

He could help. He’s a retired physician with experience injecting people, and he found a way to put his expertise to use by joining what became an army of volunteers across the state that have tested, vaccinated and helped coordinate crucial aspects of the state’s response to the pandemic.

Since the early days of the pandemic, thousands of volunteers, from retirees to college undergrads, have performed a range of tasks, from administering vaccines to helping with paperwork.

“The volunteers are indispensable,” Mark Jackson, director of testing and vaccination support for Ramsey County, said. “I don’t think I can come up with enough adjectives.”

Jackson and others involved with the county’s efforts are blunt when asked whether the public health mobilization could have worked without the volunteers. “No I don’t think so,” he said. “With staffing limitations and shortages, especially with nurses and other health care workers, no, we couldn’t have done what we’ve done.”

MEDICAL RESERVE CORPS

It’s impossible to calculate how many people have pitched in during the pandemic, if you include home-sewn mask donations and repeated call-ups for members of the Minnesota National Guard.

Carolina Ramirez, a Ramsey County Emergency Preparedness Specialist, prepares stations for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Consulate of Mexico in St. Paul on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (John Autey / Pioneer Press)

Mark Jackson, a Ramsey County COVID-19 Program manager, reviews the COVID-19 vaccinations for a clinic at the Consulate of Mexico in St. Paul on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (John Autey / Pioneer Press)

Brian Brown, left, Ramsey County’s Medical Reserve Corp Coordinator and Carolina Ramirez, Emergency Preparedness Specialist, bring in supplies for a COVID-19 clinic at the Consulate of Mexico in St. Paul on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (John Autey / Pioneer Press)

Medical Reserve Corp volunteer Patricia Seflow, a registered nurse from Minneapolis, hands a patient his COVID-19 vaccination card after administering the shot during a clinic at the Consulate of Mexico in St. Paul on Wednesday, Jan.12, 2022. “I’m doing my little bit to get us though this,” said Seflow about why she volunteers. (John Autey / Pioneer Press)

A nurse prepares a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic at the Consulate of Mexico in St. Paul on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (John Autey / Pioneer Press)

In the case of the government-run mass-testing and mass-vaccination sites, much of the volunteer work has come via the Medical Reserve Corps. It’s a concept that arose from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. With coordination by the federal and state government, MRC units are organized at the local level. There are 22 units in Minnesota, with most run by a county, although some municipalities have their own, and the University of Minnesota has its own unit.

The Ramsey County unit was formed in 2004 and used during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic of 2009. Many reserve corps units have responded to natural disasters. Interest in them exploded with the arrival of SARS-CoV-2. Some 1,400 people have signed up in Ramsey County alone, with 508 volunteers deployed to actual work sites. The state effort, MN Responds, deployed nearly 1,600 volunteers between September 2020 and September 2021, according to an audit completed by the Minnesota Department of Health. The audit estimated the volunteers save more than $1 million in labor.

At the start of the pandemic, volunteers in the metro were used heavily for testing. Once the vaccines arrived, they shifted their focus. These days, they do both.

MEET SOME VOLUNTEERS

Volunteers come from all walks of life and demographic groups, although organizers say they’re trying to recruit more diversity. In the Ramsey County unit, there’s a preponderance of retired health care workers — like Taylor.

On a recent day at the mass vaccination site in the Mexican Consulate on St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, Taylor saddled into his usual chair, overseeing a room full of empty chairs that would soon be populated with people who have just received the vaccine.

He’s an observer, watching recipients for 15 minutes or so after receiving a shot with a keen eye for two possible problems: a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction (extremely rare), and fainting or wooziness (uncommon but occasionally seen, for any number of reasons).

If the task sounds dull, it’s not, Taylor insists. He’s picked up “poquito Espanol” from his frequent colleague, Patricia Perez Baker, a Ramsey County health educator. Volunteers work side-by-side with paid professionals.

Taylor says he enjoys the work. “It’s nice to be with people, to be back in the human flow. And I’m helping. If I get COVID here, that’s fine. At least I wasn’t in a bar.”

LOW STRESS?

For all the travails that health care workers have been through during the pandemic, volunteer Judy Kuczenski said she finds her task, vaccinating people, pretty relaxing.

The New Brighton resident, a retired nurse practitioner, feels in her element with patients, including children — a skill in especially high demand at vaccination clinics currently.

She has volunteered between one and four days a week since March 2021, and returning to clinical work has reminded her of the camaraderie health care workers can feel with each other, Kuczenski said. Unlike her prior professional career, she said her task isn’t complicated by a patients’ other ailments, or much bureaucracy.

“Every day is Saturday for me,” she joked about her retired status as she awaited patients in the Consulate, which converts its public spaces into a vaccination clinic weekly. “What else can I do? I can ‘work’ when I want.”

But on the serious side, she said she’s inspired by fundamental idea of mass vaccination clinics. “This is access for all. Anyone who comes in here can get a shot. No one needs insurance or any money. There’s not a lot of health care in the world like that.”

‘WHERE I NEED TO BE’

At a nearby vaccination station, Ann Tranvik is volunteering to do the same work she was doing before she retired in November: giving COVID-19 vaccinations.

For 38 years, the Robbinsdale resident worked for Ramsey County as a public health nurse, a job she said she’s always been passionate about. When her father was a boy, he contracted polio and was almost killed by the disease — which has been eliminated in the United States, thanks entirely to vaccination.

“I value prevention, and I want to do anything we can to help make sure people are immunized,” she said.

“There’s not any question in my mind that this is where I need to be.”