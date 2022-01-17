News
Supply chain woes could worsen as China imposes new COVID lockdowns
By Ana Swanson and Keith Bradsher, The New York Times
WASHINGTON — Companies are bracing for another round of potentially debilitating supply chain disruptions as China, home to about one-third of global manufacturing, imposes sweeping lockdowns in an attempt to keep the omicron variant at bay.
The measures have already confined tens of millions of people to their homes in several Chinese cities and contributed to a suspension of connecting flights through Hong Kong from much of the world for the next month. At least 20 million people, or about 1.5% of China’s population, are in lockdown, mostly in the city of Xi’an in western China and in Henan province in north-central China.
The country’s zero-tolerance policy has manufacturers — already on edge from spending the past two years dealing with crippling supply chain woes — worried about another round of shutdowns at Chinese factories and ports. Additional disruptions to the global supply chain would come at a particularly fraught moment for companies, which are struggling with rising prices for raw materials and shipping along with extended delivery times and worker shortages.
China used lockdowns, contact tracing and quarantines to halt the spread of the coronavirus nearly two years ago after its initial emergence in Wuhan. These tactics have been highly effective, but the extreme transmissibility of the omicron variant poses the biggest test yet of China’s system.
So far, the effects of the lockdowns on Chinese factory production and deliveries have been limited. Four of China’s largest port cities — Shanghai, Dalian, Tianjin and Shenzhen — have imposed narrowly targeted lockdowns to try to control small outbreaks of the omicron variant. As of this past weekend, these cities had not locked down their docks. Still, Volkswagen and Toyota announced last week that they would temporarily suspend operations in Tianjin because of lockdowns.
Analysts warn that many industries could face disruptions in the flow of goods as China tries to stamp out any coronavirus infections before the Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing next month. On Saturday, Beijing officials reported the city’s first case of the omicron variant, prompting authorities to lock down the infected person’s residential compound and workplace.
If extensive lockdowns become more widespread in China, their effects on supply chains could be felt across the United States. Major new disruptions could depress consumer confidence and exacerbate inflation, which is already at a 40-year high, posing challenges for the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve.
“Will the Chinese be able to control it or not I think is a really important question,” said Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council. “If they’re going to have to begin closing down port cities, you’re going to have additional supply chain disruptions.”
The potential for setbacks comes just as many companies had hoped they were about to see some easing of the bottlenecks that have clogged global supply chains since the pandemic began.
The combination of intermittent shutdowns at factories, ports and warehouses around the world and American consumers’ surging demand for foreign goods has thrown the global delivery system out of whack. Transportation costs have skyrocketed, and ports and warehouses have experienced pileups of products waiting to be shipped or driven elsewhere while other parts of the supply chain are stymied by shortages.
For the 2021 holiday season, customers largely circumvented those challenges by ordering early. High shipping prices began to ease after the holiday rush, and some analysts speculated that next month’s Lunar New Year, when many Chinese factories will idle, might be a moment for ports, warehouses and trucking companies to catch up on moving backlogged orders and allow global supply chains to return to normal.
But the spread of the omicron variant is foiling hopes for a fast recovery, highlighting not only how much America depends on Chinese goods, but also how fragile the supply chain remains within the United States.
American trucking companies and warehouses, already short of workers, are losing more of their employees to sickness and quarantines. Weather disruptions are leading to empty shelves in American supermarkets. Delivery times for products shipped from Chinese factories to the West Coast of the United States are as long as ever — stretching to a record high of 113 days in early January, according to Flexport, a logistics firm. That was up from fewer than 50 days at the beginning of 2019.
The Biden administration has undertaken a series of moves to try to alleviate bottlenecks both in the United States and abroad, including devoting $17 billion to improving American ports as part of the new infrastructure law. Major U.S. ports are handling more cargo than ever before and working through their backlog of containers — in part because ports have threatened additional fees for containers that sit too long in their yards.
Yet those greater efficiencies have been undercut by continuing problems at other stages of the supply chain, including a shortage of truckers and warehouse workers to move the goods to their final destination. A push to make the Port of Los Angeles operate 24/7, which was the centerpiece of the Biden administration’s efforts to address supply chain issues this fall, has still seen few trucks showing up for overnight pickups, according to port officials, and cargo ships are still waiting for weeks outside West Coast ports for their turn for a berth to dock in.
West Coast ports could see further disruptions this year as they renegotiate a labor contract for more than 22,000 dockworkers that expires on July 1. Previous negotiations led to work slowdowns and shipping delays.
“If you have four closed doors to get through and one of them opens up, that doesn’t necessarily mean quick passage,” said Phil Levy, chief economist at Flexport. “We should not delude ourselves that if our ports become 10% more efficient, we’ve solved the whole problem.”
Chris Netram, managing vice president for tax and domestic economic policy at the National Association of Manufacturers, which represents 14,000 companies, said that American businesses had seen a succession of supply chain problems since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Right now, we are at the tail end of one flavor of those challenges: the port snarls,” he said, adding that Chinese lockdowns could be “the next flavor of this.”
Manufacturers are watching carefully to see whether more factories and ports in China might be forced to shutter if omicron spreads in the coming weeks.
Neither Xi’an nor Henan province, the site of China’s most expansive lockdowns, has an economy heavily reliant on exports, although Xi’an does produce some semiconductors, including for Samsung and Micron Technology, as well as commercial aircraft components.
Handel Jones, CEO of International Business Strategies, a chip consultancy, said the impact on Samsung and Micron would be limited, but he expressed worries about the potential for broader lockdowns in cities like Tianjin or Shanghai.
“What we’re concerned with now is, is Xi’an a template for other cities in China?” he asked. “If they can’t control it in the next two or three weeks, then I think you could have a significant impact on the supply chain. Right now, it’s kind of the tipping point.”
Chinese authorities are experimenting with more narrowly targeted lockdowns. One example is in Shanghai, which announced Thursday that it had identified five COVID cases at a milk tea shop that had been visited by a Chinese student who had recently returned from the United States. Rather than lock down the entire city or neighborhood, the government put emergency restrictions on the shop itself.
Tim Huxley, chair of Mandarin Shipping, a Hong Kong-based container shipping line, said that social distancing rules, elaborate testing and other precautions had slightly reduced the efficiency of Chinese ports.
But after considerable disruptions during lockdowns last year, Chinese docks have proved increasingly able to continue operating through municipal lockdowns. To forestall infections, they have barred ship crews from coming ashore and have required some dock workers to live for many weeks at a time in nearby dormitories instead of going home to their families at night.
China plans similar arrangements to keep athletes and other foreigners completely separate from its population during the Winter Olympics next month. Beijing traffic authorities have even told residents to stay away from any vehicle collisions involving Olympic participants, to avoid infection.
Last year, terminal shutdowns in and around Ningbo and Shenzhen, respectively the world’s third- and fourth-largest container ports by volume, led to congestion and delays, and caused some ships to reroute to other ports.
But if the coronavirus does manage to enter a big port again, the effects could quickly be felt in the United States. “If one of the big container terminals goes into lockdown,” Huxley said, “it doesn’t take long for a big backlog to develop.”
Airfreight could also become more expensive and harder to obtain in the coming weeks as China has canceled dozens of flights to clamp down on another potential vector of infection. That could especially affect consumer electronics companies, which tend to ship high-value goods by air.
For American companies, the prospect of further supply chain troubles means there may be another scramble to secure Chinese-made products before potential closures.
Lisa Williams, CEO of the World of EPI, a company that makes multicultural dolls, said the supply chain issues were putting pressure on companies like hers to get products on the shelves faster than ever, with retailers asking for goods for the fall to be shipped as early as May.
Williams, who was an academic specializing in logistics before she started her company, said an increase in the price of petroleum and other raw materials had pushed up the cost of the materials her company uses to make dolls, including plastic accessories, fibers for hair, fabrics for clothing and plastic for the dolls themselves. Her company has turned to far more expensive airfreight to get some shipments to the United States faster, further cutting into the firm’s margins.
“Everything is being moved up because everyone is anticipating the delay with supply chains,” she said. “So that compresses everything. It compresses the creativity, it compresses the amount of time we have to think through innovations we want to do.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
New terrain expansion at Beaver Creek makes bowl skiing accessible for beginners, intermediates
The notion of bowl skiing conjures up images of vast open areas with panoramic vistas in a remote corner of a ski area that feels distinctly separate from the rest of the resort. Because it feels secluded, it imparts a sense of serenity. The terrain is mostly kept in its natural state with only minimal trail cutting, enhancing the illusion of wilderness.
Bowl skiing can be intimidating for beginners and intermediates, though. It tends to be steep, and slopes can be mostly ungroomed, if not completely so. Without trees for reference points, bowls can be a little scary in flat light. And while they can be magical places for advanced skiers and riders on powder days, most beginners and many intermediates aren’t comfortable in ungroomed powder.
Beaver Creek’s new 250-acre terrain expansion into McCoy Park, which opened this week, is a great place for beginners and intermediates to get a feel for what bowl skiing is like. McCoy Park is a natural bowl, but the slopes are low in slope angle with 14 green beginner runs and three blues for intermediates. There are glades where intermediates can get a feel for tree skiing on mellow slopes.
In pretty much every other way, McCoy Park checks all the boxes on the list of what makes bowl skiing so special. There are gorgeous views on wide-open slopes, and it truly feels set apart from the busyness of Beaver Creek’s main mountain. Once you drop into McCoy Park, there’s only one way out, and that’s by taking a lift back to the front side of the mountain.
Jeff Luker, a Beaver Creek property owner, skied McCoy Park during Monday’s grand opening and said it made him feel like he was in the backcountry.
“It’s incredible,” Luker said. “From when you arrive at the entry point, you ski down (into the bowl) and you don’t realize until later that you’ve just skied into the Enchanted Forest. It is a totally different experience. You experience the groomed trails, but also the open meadows and the glades. You would never know that you were in the same resort. The vistas are entirely different. It’s like a resort within a resort.”
Before this winter, Beaver Creek utilized part of McCoy Park for cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Those trails essentially encircled the bowl, overlooking the slopes below that are now open for downhill skiing. Two lifts were built last summer: the McCoy Park Express, which runs from the bottom of the bowl to the top, and the Reunion Lift, which takes skiers out of the bowl and back to the main mountain.
As a result, Beaver Creek skiers are being treated to two gorgeous views they likely have never seen before. One, at the top of the bowl, takes in some dramatic peaks of the Sawatch Range and a steep drop-off just past Beaver Creek’s boundary ropes. Located there is a new grab-and-go lunch spot with a back deck, Eaton Haus. It’s named for Earl Eaton, who discovered slopes that one day would become Vail.
Eaton Haus isn’t one of those massive dining monstrosities that sit atop so many ski mountains. It’s tasteful and small — not much bigger than a two-car garage — with a limited menu. It’s perfect for the environment that surrounds it.
The other view that will wow McCoy Park skiers takes in the jagged peaks of the Gore Range to the north. It’s simply stunning.
There are still 20 kilometers of cross country and snowshoeing trails on the ridges above the bowl, so a family of downhill skiers, snowboarders, cross country skiers and snowshoers can enjoy McCoy Park in their own way and meet up for lunch. McCoy Park has something for everyone — except for skiers and riders who crave steep expert runs. And there’s plenty of that elsewhere at Beaver Creek.
Corrie Crane skied it Monday and went back Wednesday and Thursday, even though she typically prefers steeper slopes.
“That’s how much I enjoyed it,” said Crane, who lives in Avon. “It’s just a beautiful, peaceful location with gorgeous views of the Gore, which everybody in the valley is psyched about. I used to snowshoe back there and I loved it for that serenity and peacefulness.”
Colorado camping reservations get snatched up quickly: Plan now for June and early July
If you haven’t been thinking about your camping reservations for this summer, better start making plans now.
In fact, it may already be too late to reserve your favorite campground for Memorial Day weekend. Campground reservations for national parks, national forests and Colorado state parks can be made up to six months in advance. That means early birds have been able to make Memorial Day reservations since late November, and Fourth of July reservations have been available since last week.
Reservations for campgrounds in national parks and national forests are made through Recreation.gov, but reservations for state parks are made through the Colorado Parks and Wildlife camping home page.
The system for campground reservations at Rocky Mountain National Park this year is the same as last year, but the number of available campsites is returning to normal. Campgrounds there were limited to 50% of capacity last year because of COVID-19.
“We will be at full capacity at Moraine Park campground (244 sites) and Glacier Basin campground (150) this summer,” said Kyle Patterson, the park’s public affairs officer. “We had 50 percent open in those two campgrounds last year. Aspenglen campground, which has been closed the last two summers, is reopening (with) 52 sites.
The Timber Creek campground on the west side of the park (98 sites), which was closed last year due to the East Troublesome fire and staff housing issues caused by COVID, will reopen this year. Dates have yet to be determined, however. In previous years it was first-come, first-served, but this year, sites can be reserved.
As for wilderness backpacking camping, Rocky Mountain National Park officials haven’t yet finalized details for this year’s permit sales. Those permits typically go on sale in March. Last year they used an online lottery that had to be spread over several days to prevent server overloads. Details regarding this year’s system are expected to be announced by late January.
The best source for an overview of campgrounds in Colorado’s 11 national forests is the Interactive Visitor Map maintained by the U.S. Forest Service. Zoom in from the national map to Colorado and then hone in on specific areas around the state. From there you can click on various locations to find out which national forest they are in. From there you can click to specific campground information.
“All forests in Colorado that have reservable sites are required to use Recreation.gov for that purpose,” said Donna Nemeth, regional press officer for the forest service. “This does not mean that all sites can be reserved. Many campsites are still first-come, first-served sites, which are not under Recreation.gov.”
Camping in developed campgrounds isn’t your only option in national forests. There are two others:
“Dispersed camping” refers to pitching your tent in areas that aren’t developed, meaning they don’t have picnic tables, drinking water, fire grates or toilets. The forest service has an interactive Colorado map that allows you to click on specific national forests for a list of dispersed camping areas and rules for using them.
Overnight backpacking also is allowed. The forest service has an interactive map for backpacking locations in national forests, but that one takes you to lists of trails in each forest where you can hike and find places to rough it overnight in the wild.
Backpacking permits, which are required for camping in designated sites of the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area, will go on sale soon.
“If you are planning to visit the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area between June 1 and Sept. 15, permits are required for all overnight camping,” said Reid Armstrong, public affairs specialist for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, which are the two closest to Front Range cities. “Permits will be available on Recreation.gov starting Feb. 1. Visitors will be able to view permit availability and plan their itineraries online.”
While this does not pertain to camping, Armstrong added that reservations will be required again this year to visit the Brainard Lake Recreation Area and the Mount Evans Highway. Those reservations will be made available at a date yet to be determined.
Dazzle Jazz almost closed during the pandemic. Now it’s celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The pandemic has beaten so many artists and clubs into the ground that it’s tempting to think of it as the sort of highly pressurized environment that produces diamond-hard resolve.
That only happens if there’s enough support on all sides.
“In a weird way, it’s been good. It’s taught us to do what we do best, and push all that other stuff to the side,” said Donald Rossa, 62, the longtime owner of Dazzle, Denver’s flagship jazz club that’s celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022.
Rossa is gracious in his assessment of the past couple of years, which have been as rough for Dazzle as for any other independent music venue. A lack of revenue, potentially crushing refund requests, furloughed employees and more could have swiftly driven the club into the ground early on.
But as one of the region’s most important jazz players, Dazzle has felt the community love since COVID-19 froze the music industry in its tracks in early 2020, with tens of thousands of dollars in donations and grants, in addition to volunteer work.
Not that it was easy, or automatic. The club has faced months-long stage blackouts, even as it continued to pay musicians for virtual concerts (a rarity over the last two years). It raised $40,000 for employees through GoFundMe, Westword reported, despite a near-total lack of cashflow during the shutdowns. And the club has provided for Denver musicians of all genres with its free-food program, which stocked an honest-to-God pantry with canned and dry goods, and fresh vegetables.
“We all started talking when the shows first stopped,” Rossa said of his peers in the Front Range jazz scene. “And it enraged us that they were cutting off a lifeline to these musicians. It was a bunch of bull(crap), so what were we going to do to fight for them?”
The pantry eventually was retired in favor of paying his musicians more, Rossa said. But that spirit continues to go both ways: Dazzle is now raising money for a different nonprofit each month by adding the option to donate through its ticketing system. (In January, the club is supporting the James Dewitt Yancey Foundation.)
“I was in awe of the whole place, and the scene,” said general manager and co-owner Matt Ruff, who joined Dazzle immediately after moving here from El Paso, Texas, in 2003. That was back when the club was a railroad car-shaped bar with an adjacent, upscale dinner stage, located at 930 Lincoln St.
“I had a really great (job) interview with Donald, and he invited me back that evening to see Future Jazz Project and Andrew Hudson’s Latin jazz band,” Ruff said. “I thought I was interviewing for a bartender or server position, but I came in as GM that first holiday season.”
Like Ruff, others found their way to Rossa thanks to the club’s reputation for booking freshly minted local acts as much as Grammy-winning touring artists. That includes the upcoming Christian McBride and Inside Straight shows (scheduled for May 10-12), hip trios such as The Bad Plus (a perennial Denver and Dazzle favorite), and boundary-pushing locals such as Los Mochochetes.
As a result, Dazzle has been consistently named the city’s best jazz club in critics’ and reader polls, and proven its mettle in roundups such as Downbeat’s “100 Best Jazz Clubs in the World.”
“The only thing I’ve said is, ‘We’ve got to make money to stay open for this next year,’ ” Rossa said. “And if we do that, we got another year. But the beauty of this business is that we’re all ages, and that jazz can be defined in a lot of ways.”
Denver’s jazz scene is compact but strong, and Rossa and his team are arguably the core of it. With the help of the nationally acclaimed KUVO Jazz station (89.3 FM) and other names such as the Live @ Jack’s production company (formerly Jazz @ Jack’s venue), Nocturne, The Mercury Cafe, Soiled Dove, Muse Performance Space, and the late, great El Chapultepec in Lower Downtown — among many other boosters — Dazzle has become a safe stop for top talent.
That’s also thanks to a long line of savvy bookers, Rossa said, thanking too many of them to list here, and the bar’s co-founders, Karen Storck and Miles Snyder (from whom Rossa bought Dazzle in 2003). Now located in a lofty, 9,000-square-foot space in the Baur’s building at 1512 Curtis St., Dazzle has continued to evolve — particularly after it decamped there from Lincoln Street in 2017, following potential renovation issues that would have pulled it under at Lincoln Streeet.
That’s when seasoned jazz singer Jan Cleveland joined the team.
“People like myself and Austin Andres came on board (as co-owners) with the hope that we could give Donald some energy to keep going,” said Cleveland, who’s also an attorney who has overseen Dazzle’s legal affairs since 2017.
“Jan and I were talking about opening a jazz club on our own, and then talking to Donald about maybe purchasing Dazzle at some point,” said Andres, who pitches in with talent buying and booking. “But Donald was really invested and invited us to partner with him.”
With Cleveland, Ruff and Andres’ support, Dazzle’s 25th anniversary shows kicked off Jan. 8 and 9, but the club will be celebrating all year, Rossa said. Jazz is a resilient, unique American art form that has navigated patches like this before. Whether we’re in a cultural tunnel or on the doorstep of the new Roaring ’20s, Rossa said he’s still working on behalf of his customers and musicians.
And they’re working for him. Only 10% of ticketholders for Dazzle’s canceled or postponed shows asked for refunds over the last couple of years, he said. Still, he decided to “give back all of that money,” adding: “We’re doing OK, and I think things like that are all about relationship-building with future and forever customers.
“But we don’t advertise ourselves, we advertise the artists,” he said. “We’re the ones who feed off their energy.”
