Surge in COVID hospitalizations makes transfers difficult

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The current surge in virus cases in Missouri driven by the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant is straining hospital capacity and making it difficult to transfer patients to larger hospitals.
Kellie Meehan told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she can hear the desperation in doctors’ and nurses’ voices when they call the Mercy transfer center that she oversees. But increasingly she has to turn down their transfer requests.
Virus hospitalizations have risen sharply across Missouri in recent weeks to hit 3,526 on Thursday, which is the most recent data available. That’s more than 700 higher than last year’s peak.
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The rabbi who was held hostage for nearly 12 hours at his Texas synagogue on Saturday wrote about the experience in an emotional Facebook post Sunday morning.
Charlie Cytron-Walker and the other hostages all made it out of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville alive after a standoff that lasted all day. The incident ended when an FBI SWAT team entered the building at about 9 p.m. The hostage taker, who was identified Sunday as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram, was killed in a “shooting incident” that the FBI is investigating, Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said.
Cytron-Walker and two other hostages were able to get out of the synagogue moments before the shooting. A fourth hostage was released earlier in the afternoon.
In a Facebook post, the rabbi said he is “grateful to be alive.”
“I am thankful and filled with appreciation for all of the vigils and prayers and love and support, all of the law enforcement and first responders who cared for us, all of the security training that helped save us,” Cytron-Walker wrote.
“I am grateful for my family. I am grateful for the CBI Community, the Jewish Community, the Human Community. I am grateful that we made it out. I am grateful to be alive,” he wrote.
Cytron-Walker has been the synagogue’s full-time rabbi since 2006.
Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke out about the incident Sunday, expressing her gratitude that the hostages escaped, thanking law enforcement and denouncing antisemitism.
“We thank the brave men and women in federal, state, and local law enforcement, and we stand in solidarity with the Congregation Beth Israel community and the entire Jewish community,” Harris said.
“While we will learn more about the hostage taker’s motivation, we know this: what happened yesterday at Congregation Beth Israel is a reminder that we must speak up and combat antisemitism and hate wherever it exists.
“Everyone has a right to pray, work, study, and spend time with loved ones not as the other – but as us,” she added.
Police in Colleyville were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. Saturday.
Akram could be heard ranting on a livestream of the synagogue’s service. About three hours later, the livestream feed cut out when Facebook removed the feed.
The Associated Press reports Akram was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
Siddiqui is in custody at a federal prison in Texas, but it is unclear why Akram chose the Colleyville synagogue.
The FBI and police did not say who shot him. An investigation into the incident continues.
ELSBERRY, Mo. – What if we told you the most attractive feature of a home was not the home itself? A mansion located outside a quaint Lincoln County town features scenic views both above and below ground.
More than two decades before the founding of the City of Elsberry in 1879, Fielding Wiggington purchased 40 acres of land and built a rudimentary home out of logs. He would spend the next 50 years of his life accumulating more of the surrounding lands, totaling 350 acres.
In 1904, Fielding agreed to allow the Crystal Carbonate Lime Company mine for Kimmswick limestone on his property. By 1924, mining rights shifted to the Columbia Mining Company.
Ida Wigginton, Fielding’s granddaughter, married then-history professor Clarence Cannon in 1906. She would ultimately inherit the property and the mines. The mining continued even after Cannon was elected to Congress in 1922 and the couple remained on the property with their children. They converted Ida’s childhood home into a kitchen and built a larger house around it.
Cannon served in Congress until his death in 1964. Ida Wigginton moved back into the residence permanently in 1963. All the while, blasting continued in the nearby mines.
Ida finally grew tired of the constant noise and shaking, and demanded Independence Mining cease operations on her land.
She sold the property in 1972 to the Hoechst family on the condition she be allowed to live in her home. Ida Wigginton passed away in 1975 and the Hoechsts took full ownership of the land.
Emil E. Hoechst, the patriarch of the family, had plans to update the Wiggington-Cannon residence and considered several development ideas for the mines, but he died in 1982 before they could be brought to fruition.
His son, Emil A. Hoechst, remodeled the Wigginton-Cannon home and built a beautiful 7,400 square-foot home on the property for his family. The new home features high ceilings, a great room, and 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
But as we alluded to earlier, the mansion is not the property’s most striking feature. After nearly 60 years, there are three pristine mines on the property sitting empty and dry.
The largest mine is 417,000-square feet, with two levels and railroad access. The second mine also has two levels and opens to 21,000-square feet. Even the smallest of the mines offers an impressive amount of space – 3,000-square feet. They’ve also never flooded in their 118-year history.
The mines seem rife for personal or commercial opportunities. According to the realtor, suggestions include a data center, office space, warehousing, a rec center, a shooting range, a waterpark, a motorbike park, a greenhouse, or even a brewery or winery. Or maybe you’d like to operate the world’s largest game of hide-and-go-seek?
You can see more pictures of the homes at the Zillow listing. Additional photos of the mines and surrounding property are located on the Mid America Regional Information Systems (MARIS) listing.
Change is in the air. “Black Monday” arrived in the NFL the day after the regular season ended with a flurry of major changes beginning around the league.
As of Thursday, the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans were searching for new head coaches and the Bears, Vikings and Giants were searching for new general managers.
The Bears had requested interviews with at least 11 GM candidates and nine coaching candidates.
As a new cycle of firing and hiring proceeds, we’re tracking all of the latest moves.
The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley after one season.
The scoop: The Texans finished 4-13 in the only season under Culley, 66, a longtime NFL assistant in his first job as a head coach. The Texans were playing without Deshaun Watson amid allegations of sexual assault against the quarterback. Week 1 starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor played in only six games because of injury, and the Texans turned to rookie Davis Mills to start 11 games.
Since 1994, Culley has been a wide receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, with which he was also the assistant head coach, a quarterbacks coach with the Buffalo Bills and the assistant head coach/wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Carolina Panthers are interviewing Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, according to ESPN.
The scoop: Tabor was the Bears special teams coordinator for all four seasons under Matt Nagy, and he served as interim head coach for one game in 2021 when Nagy had COVID-19. He previously was the Cleveland Brown special teams coordinator for seven seasons, spanning multiple head coaches.
The Chicago Bears added two more names to their general manager interview pool.
The scoop: The Bears have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and New England Patriots senior consultant Eliot Wolf, ESPN reported. Khan had GM interviews last year with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Wolf, the son of former Green Bay Packers GM Ron Wolf, has worked with the Packers, the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns.
Here are the updated candidate lists:
General managers
Coaches
The Chicago Bears list of requested interviews has reached at least 8 general manager candidates and 9 coaching candidates.
The scoop: Recently fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was a big name to pop up in a lengthy list of candidates the Bears have contacted about interviews.
NFL Network reported the Bears set up the interview with Flores, who went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. His last two seasons were winning ones, but the Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs.
Here are the other coaching candidates who reportedly have been requested:
Former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith is among the biggest names to be expected to interview with the Bears. Here’s a list of others:
The New York Giants fired coach Joe Judge after two seasons.
The scoop: In his first NFL head coaching stint, Judge, 40, went 10-23, including 4-13 in 2021. Playing without quarterback Daniel Jones down the stretch, the Giants lost their final six games by a combined score of 163-56. After the 29-3 loss to the Bears in Week 17, Judge went on an 11-minute rant defending his team while talking to the media.
It is the second big Giants move in two days after general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday. With Judge out, there are now seven NFL head coaching jobs open.
The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.
The scoop: Pace is out in Chicago after seven seasons during which his teams went 48-65, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory. In his first NFL head coaching stint, Nagy finished 34-31 with two playoff losses over four seasons.
The Bears never found the right fit between Nagy and a quarterback during his tenure , running through Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Nagy’s offense remained stuck in the bottom third of the league in many categories . The Bears finished 6-11 this season.
The Bears have reached out to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson to schedule an interview for their head coaching role, according to a league source. An ESPN report also indicated the Bears have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the job. The team, according to NFL Network, has also requested to speak with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for the GM opening.
The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer
The scoop: Spielman was with the Vikings since 2006, first as the vice president of player personnel and then as the general manager since 2012. In that time, the Vikings went 132-123-2 with six playoff appearances.
Zimmer, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator, became the Vikings head coach in 2014. He led three seasons of 10 or more wins, three playoff appearances and two playoff victories. The Vikings finished 8-9 after a victory over the Bears on Sunday.
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement after four seasons in that role.
The scoop: In 2018, Gettleman became the general manager in an organization where he had spent 13 years previously in front office roles. But his efforts to resuscitate the franchise failed with the Giants experiencing their worst four-year stretch of losing in team history.
The Giants went 19-46 under Gettleman’s watch, including a 4-13 faceplant this season during which the offense finished last in the NFC in both total yardage and scoring. Gettleman announced his retirement Monday but may have been fired if he hadn’t. The future of coach Joe Judge remains uncertain and may hinge on what happens with their intensifying GM search.
The Miami Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores after three seasons.
The scoop: Flores was fired in his third season despite posting back-to-back winning seasons. The Dolphins were 5-11 in his first year, 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 this season, but they didn’t make the playoffs in his tenure.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement saying he “determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.” General manager Chris Grier will remain with the team in his current role, ESPN reported.
The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons.
The scoop: Fangio didn’t record a winning season in his three in Denver. He finished 19-30 in his first stint as an NFL head coach, including 7-10 this season. Fangio, 63, was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for 19 seasons, including four in Chicago, before he joined the Broncos in 2019.
Fangio’s defense this season ranked in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. But the Broncos offense didn’t produce well enough under Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, the latest in a revolving door of quarterbacks in Denver recent years.
The Jaguars have conducted at least five interviews to replace Urban Meyer.
The scoop: The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after just 13 games with the team.
