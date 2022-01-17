TA: Bitcoin Price Consolidates, Why Break above $43.5K Is The Key

Bitcoin started a downside correction from $44,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is stable above $42,800 and the bulls might aim a fresh increase above $43,500.

Bitcoin is trading in a positive zone above $42,500 and $42,800.

The price is trading below $43,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $43,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could start a major increase if there is a clear move above the $43,500 resistance.

Bitcoin Price Is Holding Support

Bitcoin price extended increase above the $44,000 resistance zone. BTC even spiked above the $44,200 level before it faced sellers.

A high was formed near $44,400 and the price started a fresh decline. There was a clear move below the $43,500 and $43,200 levels. The price even dived below the $42,500 support and a close below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

A low was formed near $41,800 before the price started an upside correction. It traded as high as $43,791 and is currently consolidating. Bitcoin price is trading below $43,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

An immediate support is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $41,800 swing low to $43,791 high. Besides, there is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $43,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $43,200 level. The next major resistance is near the $43,500 level. A clear move above the $43,500 level might send the price towards the $44,000 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps call for a test of the $44,200 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $45,000 level.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to start a fresh increase above $43,500, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $42,800 zone.

The first major support is seen near the $42,500 zone. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $41,800 swing low to $43,791 high. A downside break below the $42,500 support zone could lead the price towards the $41,800 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is near the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $42,800, followed by $42,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $43,200, $43,500 and $44,200.