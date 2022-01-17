TA: Why Ethereum At Risk of Fresh Decline, $3,200 Holds The Key

AscendEX Migrates Crowny from Ethereum to Solana

AscendEX starts using the Crowny Loyalty Program

To kick off the new year, Crowny and AscendEX have hit the ground running by taking their partnership to the next level, offering all AscendEX users access to the Crowny Loyalty Program.

The collaboration between Crowny and AscendEX started in 2021 following CRWNY’s listing on AscendEX. Not long after that moment, two companies decided to partner up and collaborate on strengthening their online presence. Our teams are thrilled to announce that the Crowny Loyalty program is now available to all AscendEX users.

The Director of Client Success at AscendEX, Dimitry Chesnokov noted.

“It’s always exciting to see our partners grow as they achieve big milestones. We are committed to supporting the Crowny team and look forward to growing our partnership further”.

A big leap forward, the next steps for Crowny and AscendEX

As AscendEX has now finished the internal migration of CRWNY from Ethereum to Solana, our teams project things will start moving quickly. The onboarding of AscendEX into the Crowny Platform will start soon after. Moving forward, it will be possible to send AscendEX branded content through the Crowny Loyalty Program, allowing all users to begin earning Crowny BLP (Brand Loyalty Points) and encouraging both communities to interact and connect. Following the initial phase, AscendEX will be launching their own Branded Loyalty Program in the Crowny App, making them one of the first official launching crypto customers!

As the year progresses, AscendEX and Crowny will continue to collaborate to bring benefits to each other’s communities. ”We have some nice surprises for all our early adopters in the next few months!”; Quincy Dagelet, CEO of Crowny says, “and that will make 2022 a great year for both companies and their customers”.

About Crowny

Crowny is the new kid on the block when it comes to serving and activating online communities. By using the lightning-fast Solana based blockchain technology, they tapped into the traditional system of customer loyalty, rewards, and facilitating interaction and transactions in an ecosystem of end-users. Crowny has provided a new experience, along with a new way of interacting, for companies and their customers. Providing their business clients with a scalable solution, possibilities of high volumes and throughput, low transaction costs, enhanced security, and a healthy carbon footprint are all available, thanks to the Solana blockchain. In 2021, Crowny began testing their business portal and consumer app, while steadily growing their community and ecosystem of business partners. Now, in 2022, Crowny will make the App available to all users, onboarding new businesses into the Crowny Portal and providing the end-users with an enhanced, interactive experience. Through the use of loyalty points and rewards, Crowny makes it fun and rewarding to connect and engage with top brands. Crowny users will now have the opportunity to experience the Solana Ecosystem in its early stages. Learn more about it with the Crowny App or through our other channels below.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry-leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.

To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.