TA: Why Ethereum At Risk of Fresh Decline, $3,200 Holds The Key
Ethereum struggling to clear the $3,400 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price is holding the $3,250 support, but there is a risk of more downsides.
- Ethereum started a downside correction from the $3,400 resistance zone.
- The price is trading below $3,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key rising channel with support near $3,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $3,250 support zone.
Ethereum Price Corrects Lower
Ethereum made another attempt to clear the $3,400 resistance zone. ETH failed to gain strength and corrected lower from the $3,391 swing high.
There was a break below the $3,320 and $3,300 support levels. Ether price even settled below $3,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break below a key rising channel with support near $3,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
A low is formed near $3,238 and the price is now correcting higher. There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,391 swing high to $3,238 low.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $3,300 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,391 swing high to $3,238 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $3,320 level. A clear move above the $3,320 level might start another increase in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $3,400 level, above which ether price could gain bullish momentum. In the stated case, the price could test $3,550 level in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,300 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,250 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $3,200 level. A downside break below the $3,200 level might push the price further lower. Any more losses could lead the price towards $3,000.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,200
Major Resistance Level – $3,320
Walmart the Latest Giant To Enter the NFT Metaverse Sector
- In October, Walmart began offering Bitcoin ATMs at several of its shops.
- Adidas, Nike, Gap, and other well-known brands have begun selling NFTs.
Walmart, located in Bentonville, Arkansas, is preparing to enter the cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) markets, according to recent trademark filings that CNBC has examined. According to one of the papers, the world’s largest private employer aims to launch its cryptocurrency in the near future. Walmart is also preparing to enter the “metaverse” by seeking to secure trademark protection for various virtual goods, including electronics, skincare products, electronics, and other such items.
In October, Walmart began offering Bitcoin ATMs at several of its shops throughout the United States. This followed the company’s unintended involvement in a crypto pump-and-dump scam in September.
Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction
As previously reported, fraudsters issued a fraudulent news release claiming that Walmart would take Litecoin, causing the price of the original cryptocurrency to momentarily surge until the retail giant publicly discredited the hoax statement.
Impact of Facebook Rebranding
It would not be surprising if Walmart ventured into the world of cryptocurrencies or non-fiat currency. Following Facebook’s rebranding as Meta and announcing its goal to encourage metaverses, big corporations have rushed to join the field with virtual money, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or a combination of the two.
Adidas, Nike, Gap, and other well-known brands have begun selling NFTs and have hinted at plans to launch virtual shopping malls in the future. Walmart may not want to take the chance of being left behind if this trend continues, even if it is not in a rush to join the early adopters. The application was submitted on December 30th, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, by the retail giant.
Crowny Loyalty Program Now Available to AscendEX Users
AscendEX Migrates Crowny from Ethereum to Solana
AscendEX starts using the Crowny Loyalty Program
To kick off the new year, Crowny and AscendEX have hit the ground running by taking their partnership to the next level, offering all AscendEX users access to the Crowny Loyalty Program.
The collaboration between Crowny and AscendEX started in 2021 following CRWNY’s listing on AscendEX. Not long after that moment, two companies decided to partner up and collaborate on strengthening their online presence. Our teams are thrilled to announce that the Crowny Loyalty program is now available to all AscendEX users.
The Director of Client Success at AscendEX, Dimitry Chesnokov noted.
“It’s always exciting to see our partners grow as they achieve big milestones. We are committed to supporting the Crowny team and look forward to growing our partnership further”.
A big leap forward, the next steps for Crowny and AscendEX
As AscendEX has now finished the internal migration of CRWNY from Ethereum to Solana, our teams project things will start moving quickly. The onboarding of AscendEX into the Crowny Platform will start soon after. Moving forward, it will be possible to send AscendEX branded content through the Crowny Loyalty Program, allowing all users to begin earning Crowny BLP (Brand Loyalty Points) and encouraging both communities to interact and connect. Following the initial phase, AscendEX will be launching their own Branded Loyalty Program in the Crowny App, making them one of the first official launching crypto customers!
As the year progresses, AscendEX and Crowny will continue to collaborate to bring benefits to each other’s communities. ”We have some nice surprises for all our early adopters in the next few months!”; Quincy Dagelet, CEO of Crowny says, “and that will make 2022 a great year for both companies and their customers”.
About Crowny
Crowny is the new kid on the block when it comes to serving and activating online communities. By using the lightning-fast Solana based blockchain technology, they tapped into the traditional system of customer loyalty, rewards, and facilitating interaction and transactions in an ecosystem of end-users. Crowny has provided a new experience, along with a new way of interacting, for companies and their customers. Providing their business clients with a scalable solution, possibilities of high volumes and throughput, low transaction costs, enhanced security, and a healthy carbon footprint are all available, thanks to the Solana blockchain. In 2021, Crowny began testing their business portal and consumer app, while steadily growing their community and ecosystem of business partners. Now, in 2022, Crowny will make the App available to all users, onboarding new businesses into the Crowny Portal and providing the end-users with an enhanced, interactive experience. Through the use of loyalty points and rewards, Crowny makes it fun and rewarding to connect and engage with top brands. Crowny users will now have the opportunity to experience the Solana Ecosystem in its early stages. Learn more about it with the Crowny App or through our other channels below.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry-leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.
To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:
Fantom (FTM) Prices Maintains Bullish Momentum, Hits New ATH!
- Fantom has surpassed the likes of Polygon and Avalanche in DEX transactions.
- The total value locked (TVL) on the Fantom blockchain exceeded $7.75 billion.
Ethereum-Layer 1 rival Fantom (FTM) has lately been in the headlines. The price of Fantom (FTM) surged to a new all-time high of $3.40 over the weekend. This is a welcome development after the FTM price rose by 15% on Sunday, January 16.
On platforms like Binance, the FTM funding rate has turned negative, according to on-chain data source Santiment, signalling significant shorts. On the other hand, Shorter-term investors have incurred heavy losses as a result of this substantial price increase.
As data provider Santiment reports:
“A $3.47 #AllTimeHigh was reached by Fantom in late October. The financing rate of $FTM on exchanges like Binance is a key indicator to keep an eye on. Values tend to soar higher when they go negative and indicate an abundance of short positions.”
Fantom Climbed Third in DEX On-chain Volumes
The volume of DEX transactions, which Fantom surpassed over the weekend, is another significant achievement for the project. Fantom placed third in DEX on-chain volumes on Saturday, January 15, behind Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. In addition, Fantom has surpassed the likes of Polygon and Avalanche in DEX transactions.
Read More: Ethereum Price Prediction
Read More: Fantom Price Prediction
The recent rise in the FTM price is also due to an increase in DeFi activity. Last week, the total value locked (TVL) on the Fantom blockchain exceeded $7.75 billion. This was a remarkable weekly increase of 26%.
The DAG-based smart contract framework Fantom uses for Dapps makes it highly scalable, making it a speedier rival to other Ethereum Layer 1s. Fantom is likewise presenting itself as a less expensive and more rapid Ethereum Layer 1 than its competitors. According to CoinMarketCap, the Fantom price today is $3.17 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,938,104,986 USD.
