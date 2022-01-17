Connect with us

The 10 plays that defined the Ravens' 2021 season, from injuries to overtime scores

Published

53 seconds ago

on

When Ravens coaches and players review the 2021 season, they will see a team that lost about as many close games as it won, that finished with a negative point differential for the first time since 2015 (minus-5), that took more blows than it could ultimately withstand. They will see a team that, as running back Latavius Murray put it Sunday, “didn’t get it done at the end of the day.”

“Again, it’s a tale [of] two seasons, if you want to say that,” Murray said after the Ravens’ sixth straight defeat, a 16-13 overtime loss in Baltimore to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “The first half of the season, we found a way to win these games. In the second half, we didn’t.”

On a macro level, that was the difference between the Ravens competing for the AFC’s top seed and falling short of the playoffs. But on a micro level, the margin between victory and defeat was sometimes just one play. Here are 10 that defined the Ravens’ 8-9 season.

Preseason: CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards tear ACL in same practice

The season-ending injuries happened on different plays, but they capped one of the worst stretches of preseason misfortune in recent history. On Aug. 28, running back J.K. Dobbins, who’d flashed his breakout potential all training camp, tore his ACL in the Ravens’ preseason finale. On Sept. 2, reserve running back Justice Hill tore his Achilles tendon. On Sept. 8, the Ravens lost Peters, maybe their top cornerback in camp, and Edwards, one of the NFL’s most efficient runners, in the span of a few plays at practice.

Earlier in camp, the Ravens had lost inside linebacker L.J. Fort (torn ACL), a 2020 starter and special teams leader, and rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin), their top draft pick, to significant injuries. By season’s end, 25 Ravens had landed on injured reserve.

Week 1, at Raiders: QB Lamar Jackson strip-sacked in overtime

Defensive end Carl Nassib’s forced fumble, which set up Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr’s game-winning touchdown pass to Zay Jones three plays later, ended a nightmarish debut for the Ravens’ pass protection. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the Raiders pressured Jackson on 54.5% of his drop-backs in their 33-27 win. Even more impressive, they rarely sent more than four pass rushers after him.

Jackson was sacked three times and hit eight times in the game, the last of the Ravens’ season with Ronnie Stanley and Alejandro Villanueva at offensive tackle. Stanley, an All-Pro selection in 2019, didn’t play again in 2021 — he underwent his second straight season-ending ankle injury in October — and Villanueva took over for him at left tackle, where his level of play fluctuated.

Week 2, vs. Chiefs: QB Lamar Jackson converts clinching fourth-and-2

After taking a 36-35 lead in Baltimore with three minutes left, the Ravens got a forced fumble by outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and a crucial catch from wide receiver Sammy Watkins to set up fourth-and-short at their 43-yard line.

Rather than punt the ball back to quarterback Patrick Mahomes with less than a minute left, coach John Harbaugh asked Jackson whether he wanted to go for it. Of course he did. Jackson took a quick shotgun snap, looked for a crease and surged forward for a 2-yard gain. The prime-time win was the Ravens’ first against Mahomes (343 passing yards and three touchdowns) and kicked off a five-game winning streak.

Week 3, at Lions: K Justin Tucker hits game-winning, NFL-record 66-yard field goal

The Ravens finished with the NFL’s best special teams play this season partly because there’s only one Justin Tucker. According to Pro Football Focus, in finishing 35-for-37 on field-goal attempts this season, the Pro Bowl kicker led the NFL in both success rate over expectation and the number of made kicks over expectation.

His 66-yarder was certainly unexpected. The Ravens, trailing 17-16, needed to convert a fourth-and-19 with 26 seconds remaining to even give Tucker a chance. After Jackson found Watkins for 36 yards, Tucker lined up from Detroit’s 48 with three seconds remaining. His fourth field goal of the day doinked off the crossbar inside Detroit’s Ford Field and carried through the uprights, breaking Matt Prater’s record-setting 2013 kick (64 yards).

Week 5, vs. Colts: WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown catches overtime game-winner

Jackson went 37-for-43 for 442 yards and four touchdowns in the prime-time comeback win, and most of his completions looked as matter-of-fact as his last one. On second-and-goal, five minutes into overtime, he dropped back, pump-faked as he waited for Brown to uncover, then whistled a 5-yard touchdown pass to him near the front of the end zone.

The 31-25 victory was a career night for both Jackson, who had a career-high 442 passing yards, and Brown, whose 125 receiving yards and two scores both finished as season highs. But the Ravens’ passing attack rarely made it look that easy over the next three months.

Week 7, vs. Bengals: WR Ja’Marr Chase scores on 82-yard catch-and-run

No game better epitomized the struggles of the Ravens’ secondary, and no play better epitomized Cincinnati’s dominance of the Ravens this season. On a third-and-2 midway through the third quarter, Chase separated from cornerback Marlon Humphrey, caught a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow, broke out of safety DeShon Elliott’s tackle attempt, spun free of safety Chuck Clark and outran everyone to the end zone.

In two blowout wins, Burrow torched the Ravens for 941 passing yards, seven touchdowns and one interception, while Chase had 15 catches for 326 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens, beset by injuries in their secondary, finished the season last in the NFL in pass defense (278.9 yards allowed per game, a franchise worst) and last in 40-yard plays allowed (18).

Week 12, vs. Browns: QB Lamar Jackson throws third interception in five-pass span

Jackson’s midseason malaise seemed to start in Week 10, when the Ravens’ offense couldn’t solve the Miami Dolphins’ Cover 0-heavy approach. Two weeks later, though, his struggles reached almost absurdist levels. Late in the second quarter of an eventual 16-10 home win over the Cleveland Browns, he threw three interceptions over a five-pass span. Every throw came from a clean pocket.

After adding a fourth pick in the fourth quarter, Jackson finished the game with a 46.5 passer rating, the worst of his career as a starter. (One saving grace: his miraculous third-quarter scramble to find tight end Mark Andrews for a 13-yard touchdown pass.) Over Jackson’s final four games of the season, a stretch that started in Miami, he completed 62.9% of his passes for 673 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He averaged just 5.8 yards per pass attempt and 4.6 yards per carry in that span.

Week 13, at Steelers: CB Marlon Humphrey hurt on go-ahead touchdown catch

The Ravens had already lost Peters and Elliott to season-ending injuries by the time the Steelers, trailing 13-12 late in the fourth quarter, lined up on third-and-goal from the Ravens’ 5. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson’s touchdown catch added insult to another injury. Humphrey, an All-Pro like Peters in 2019, tore a pectoral muscle as he tried to punch the ball out from Johnson near the goal line.

His absence from an already depleted cornerback room led Harbaugh to go for the go-ahead 2-point conversion after the Ravens scored on their ensuing possession. But Jackson’s pass to an open Andrews glanced off his fingertips, and the Ravens, who’d entered the game atop the AFC, would soon start a precipitous end-of-season slide.

Week 14, at Browns: QB Lamar Jackson hurt on scramble

No play this season might’ve been more impactful than Browns inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s innocuous-looking tackle attempt on Jackson as he rolled out for a short throw to Andrews. Jackson suffered a bone bruise on his right ankle, and he was carted off the field, never to play another down in 2021.

While backup Tyler Huntley impressed in the eventual 24-22 loss in Cleveland, the Ravens had to play the final four-plus games of their season without their most important player and former NFL Most Valuable Player.

Week 15, vs. Packers: QB Tyler Huntley can’t convert 2-point attempt

Had the Ravens won even one of their final six games, their season might still be alive. Green Bay’s 31-30 win in Baltimore didn’t crush their playoff hopes, nor did it reflect poorly on the Ravens themselves, who were playing with a roster ravaged even further by a coronavirus outbreak. But the game did capture the razor-thin margins that defined their season.

Huntley’s pass on the game’s decisive 2-point try never reached Andrews, deflected instead by Packers safety Darnell Savage’s outstretched hand. Huntley also never saw Brown, who was running wide open across the middle of the end zone. It was the Ravens’ eighth and final 2-point attempt of the season; they converted only two.

The New 'Scream': Do You Like Reliable Cheap Thrills?

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

The Ghostface Killer

The new installment of Scream —the fifth in the self-aware slasher series, and the first without the directorial talents of the late Wes Craven—is in perfect spiritual alignment with its predecessors. From its title alone, which it shares with the 1996 original, it both confronts and partakes in the recent glut of legacy-sequel IP revivals (or as the characters here call them, “re-quels”) which bring back beloved characters to help pass on the torch: Star Wars, Ghostbusters, Blade Runner, and so on. 

SCREAM ★★★ (3/4 stars)
Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett
Written by: James Vanderbiltm, Guy Busickamoru
Starring: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, Marley Shelton, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell
Running time: 114 mins.

This “pre-boot” (another term thrown around by the characters) opens, as these things usually do, with a creepy phone call made to a young girl, home alone in the town of Woodsboro. The victim is Tara (Jenna Ortega), and her conversation about scary movies telegraphs the film’s self-reflexive approach to horror. She prefers the new wave of “prestige” horror from boutique distributors like A24. However, the voice on the phone—a returning Roger L. Jackson, who adds an unexpected twist—is a classicist who prefers the jump scares of Stab, the in-world retelling of the events of Scream. 

And boy, does this movie luxuriate in those reliable cheap thrills.

The opening sequence, though it toys with franchise expectations, delivers on the gnarly, blood-soaked violence that has become less common in modern Hollywood horror, setting the stage for a film that is boldly, often ludicrously, self-assured in its visual craftsmanship. The sheer amount of fun that directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett appear to have had while staging each scene makes clear they know exactly what people want from this sort of experience. Even production design (headed by Chad Keith) is aimed at giddy anticipation. You’d be forgiven for mistaking a hanging coat or a fleeting shadow for a killer in a Ghostface mask, waiting to pounce. One scene in particular, where a character goes through the mundane motions of setting a dining table, ratchets up the tension in absurd fashion, with a playful eye towards editing, framing, blocking and negative space. The directors and cinematographer Brett Jutkiewicz turn the tiniest of camera movements into opportunities for something startling. It’s deliriously amusing.

Unfortunately, little in the story matches up to this airtight visual assembly. The series newcomers each bring a unique energy to their roles, but there are so many of them that both the old and new characters are left in an unsatisfying dramatic limbo, where even their sorrows and confessions serve a plot function first and foremost. Good-natured cop Dewey Riley (David Arquette) returns as a grizzled, reluctant Jedi master of sorts, a delightful turn, but a truncated one that only serves to inform the new set of teenagers (and thus, the audience) of the series’ existing rules. Opportunistic journalist/Dewy’s romantic foil Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and original series lead/target Sidney Prescot (Neve Campbell) don’t even get to do that much. Sidney is a mother now, but the film fails to mine this for its clear dramatic potential, given that the events of the entire series can be traced back to the murder of her own mother. In a story where Sidney plays a guiding, parental hand, that’s nothing if not a missed opportunity. 

The newcomers are made up mostly of first-victim Tara’s high school friends. There’s her winkingly-named ex-boyfriend Wes (Dylan Minnette), who’s thoroughly prepared for violence to the point of paranoia—how can you not be, in a town like Woodsboro?—and who the film immediately reveals has a connection to one of the prior chapters of this story. There are twins Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), who have a chill disposition that you wish the film had more time to focus on. (Mindy is also the equivalent of the original’s Randy Meeks: a walking, talking horror encyclopedia who brings all the rules and self-reflexivity to the fore, until the film begins to loop back on the series like a mise en abyme.) Then there’s Tara’s moody best friend Amber (Mikey Madison) and Liv (Sonia Ben Ammar), Chad’s girlfriend. 

The biggest new role, however, is that of Tara’s sister Sam (Melissa Barrera), a girl with an intriguing secret that loops back to the original film. She returns to Woodsboro after the attack on Tara, alongside her boyfriend Richie (Jack Quaid), an audience stand-in who’s unfamiliar with the Stab movies, so he helpfully needs to be refreshed on prior events. The film’s self-awareness extends to the fact that so many modern sequels and cinematic universes require homework in order to keep up with their ever-deepening lore and connections to prior films, even at the cost of something challenging or novel—a fan desire on which Scream satirically doubles down, and then some. . If this sounds like a tongue-in-cheek dramatization of existing hostility towards a specific franchise or filmmaker, then strap in. It gets very explicit very fast, and the film keeps stabbing in that direction.

As its title suggests, the new Scream is a replica, but not a thoughtless one. When so many big movies today are about other movies—something the original Scream did 25 years ago—it’s a relief that this new Scream doesn’t just ape the reboot industrial complex, but takes a small step outside it and examines the bigger picture. Its story ropes in some of the wider cultural factors that make its “the same, but bigger and more!” approach—the very approach taken by Scream 4—unfortunately relevant a full decade later. The first Scream was as much about horror movies as it was about the dynamic between real-world and on-screen violence. This new film is built upon an equally volatile conversation concerning the ways in which movies now manifest in an always-online reality, and the way they become folded into personal identity. The dialogue that brings this commentary to the fore is clunky and overt—though no more than series’ previous moustache-twirling monologues—but the form it takes in the story is also a hoot.

The film not only comments on the desire to keep returning to established ideas, but it embodies this desire in a few cheeky ways, including a number of visual references to early slasher films, and even compositions by Brian Tyler that evoke Bernard Hermman’s work on Psycho. It’s hardly subtle about its influences—what franchise films are, these days?—but at the very least, its history extends beyond its own immediate predecessors.

Perhaps that’s a low bar, and perhaps it’s hypocritical of the film to lambast these desires while readily satiating them. However, Scream 2022 ultimately has a leg-up on recent, conveyor-belt produced franchise blockbusters because of its genuine care for artistry. It’s fun, not in a way a computer or a boardroom might interpret fun—pixels taking the shape of something familiar, regurgitated across the screen—but rather, in an unabashed way, where it winks at the audience without apologizing for its gimmick, without being insincere or self-deprecating, and without sacrificing what makes popcorn horror movies such a reliable collective ritual. The larger question of what happened in the past will always be on the series’ lips—both the story’s past, and the past of American horror—but the moment-to-moment question that makes each shot, each cut and each scare so exciting is just as vital to this film: what happens next?

Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.

Exipure Reviews – Breakthrough Formula For Fat Burn

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Do you struggle with maintaining a healthy weight? This struggle can cause physical and mental distress, and you are not alone.  Millions of people struggle with their weight and are looking for a way to manage their health. Exipure dietary supplement is a recently launched formula that can help in this effort.

(Huge Savings) Click Here To Get Exipure For The Best Price Today 

Exipure is one of the best-selling weight loss products and despite being a new name, it has already made a family of thousands of customers. According to the official website, it uses premium quality ingredients that help transform metabolism. Some of them affect appetite control, and inflammatory relief, while others work on cholesterol, blood pressure, and immunity. It is a collective effort that leads to a natural weight loss.

How can you be sure that Exipure is worth your money? There are thousands of weight loss products and many of them have been around for years. How can a new formula turn out better than most of the existing options? Is there a catch in all this? Find out everything there is to know on Exipure in this review. Let’s start by understanding the need for this product and the basic features of Exipure diet pills.

Exipure Review 

Exipure is a dietary formula created to help people lose weight. It works on brown adipose tissues and makes the body store fat in the form of brown fat layers. This brown fat is not something unusual and is a normal part of the human body.

This link between obesity and brown fat is shown with some recent studies which further strengthens the assumption that metabolic changes can initiate a natural weight loss. But how to push the body into this change of fat storage without affecting the regular body functions? Most health experts agree that it is possible with some dietary changes and fixing the metabolic issues. While changing the diet is not possible for everyone, using a supplement is an alternative offers similar results

Within a few months of its launch, Exipure has become a favorite, mainly because of it’s aide in weight loss. It works faster and more efficiently than other dietary supplements with minimal chances of long-term side effects. Users are expected to take it on a daily basis for a few weeks before expecting to see results.

Continue reading this Exipure review to know more about how it works.

Already Convinced To Buy? Click Here To Book Your Order For Exipure Diet Pills 

Introducing Exipure Dietary Supplement 

Exipure is a mixture of eight premium natural ingredients that make it easy to shed unnecessary weight. Despite being a new release, it is in high demand due to its promises and results.

According to the information shared online, it elevates brown adipose tissue or BAT in the body and maintains a healthy weight for long. This approach is better and more effective than losing weight with diet and exercise alone. And it is also true for the spot reduction that everyone says is not possible otherwise. Yes, you cannot lose a bulky belly or heavy thighs but metabolic transformation can make it happen too. People who have a high BAT level have smart and lean bodies, with a low chance of stubborn fat gain in any part of the body.

Exipure comes in a pack of 30 capsules in a premium plastic bottle. The daily recommendation is to consume one capsule with a glass of water. Taking more than this dosage may cause side effects, therefore it should be avoided.

Click Here To Read What Exipure Users Are Saying About It 

Weight Loss With Exipure

Before jumping to how Exipure helps in weight loss it is necessary to understand how metabolism works. For those who do not know metabolism, it is a sum of all the processes involved in the breakdown of food into smaller units that are easy to use by the body. The dietary ingredients contain large and complex compounds that the human body can neither pick nor use to generate energy. Therefore, it breaks it down into smaller ones that are easy to enter into body cells and utilized for producing energy.

Energy is stored in two types of fat; one is called brown fat and the other is called white fat. White fat is the typical fat found in obese bodies while brown fat is considered healthy fat as it contains a high number of mitochondria yielding energy and heat when burnt. This brown fat also generates much more energy than the burning of white fat, explaining how lean bodies are able to control their weight without even any dietary control.

Compared to other popular weight loss hacks such as fad diets or strenuous workouts, weight loss with Exipure is simple. However, it is not completely effortless because the user is still required to take the daily dosage without a gap. Skipping days and changing the dosage every other day may delay the effects and make the body feel weak.

For best results, set a time and take your daily Exipure pill at this time every day.

Information On Exipure Ingredients

Exipure has an herbal formula made using ingredients from trusted resources. Remember it is the US-made products and prepared under the highest quality standards followed throughout the country. The final product is batch tested for safety and quality and finally, it is sealed. There is no risk of contamination or mishandling of the product from manufacturing to delivery and every customer has to remove the seal before using the supplement.

Here is a list of all Exipure ingredients and their help in weight loss.

  • Perilla: This ingredient works on elevating brown fat levels and burning them for a natural fat burner. It also works on cholesterol management and offers cardiovascular benefits to the body.
  • Holy Basil: This is a medicinal plant famous for many reasons. It works on lowering stress, inflammation, and digestive issues while triggering weight loss.
  • White Korean Ginseng: with a lot of scientific evidence ginseng works on relieving inflammation, lowering oxidative stress, improving immunity, and aiding in weight loss.
  • Amur Cork Bark: it is not a very famous name but it has been studied well for various medicinal effects. This bark eases digestive issues that show up during weight loss and saves you from distress.
  • Quercetin: Exipure formula also contains quercetin, an ingredient that works on boosting BAT levels, regulating blood pressure, and delaying aging.
  • Oleuropein: it works on cholesterol management, protecting the heart, and maintaining arterial health during weight loss.
  • Kudzu: This ingredient has an anti-inflammatory effect, and also fills in the body with numerous antioxidants, all of which support a healthy functioning body.
  • Propolis: the last name in the Exipure ingredients list work on sugar regulation and preventing diabetes type 2, the biggest threat for obese people.

Check The Official Website Today To Know More Details On Exipure Ingredients And Benefits 

Top Features Of Exipure Diet Pills – The Best And The Worst 

Based on all the information available online, here is a list of the pros and cons of Exipure diet pills.

Best features 

  • Herbal blend, using medicinal plants
  • US-made product
  • Non-GMO formula
  • No allergen inside
  • Easy to use
  • No side effects

Worst Features 

  • Limited availability
  • Not available locally
  • Not suitable for some people
  • Results may vary

The Exipure formula works on all who put their time and energy into using it. The results can show up within a few weeks but the complete progress may take up to six months.

Results can occur faster or slower in different users based on various independent factors. All users are advised to use it for at least four to eight weeks before deciding to continue its usage. For best, track your progress weekly by checking your weight and taking body measurements. Compare the results every week and evaluate the effects of this supplement.

Is Exipure Legit? How To Know It?

The concept of a weight loss supplement is not new and these types of products have been around for decades. However, the results of a particular product depend largely on which ingredients are inside and how you are going to use it for a customized weight loss. Most diet products are created on a general principle to help maximum people in less time and getting individual benefits from them is impossible without personal effort.

The company is open about the formula and shares all of the details on the official website as well as the product label. Anyone worried about consuming suspicious ingredients can check this ingredients list and be sure about using Exipure for weight loss.

Thousands of people have already tried the product and are suggesting it to others still looking for a credible option. To make it even better the company is providing a 180-day money-back guarantee on all orders (with no minimum purchase). The company asks no questions and all refunds are processed on an emergency basis. So, you will either get a real weight loss or the company will return your money.

Is Exipure Costly? Where to Buy Exipure? 

You will not find Exipure at local shops or pharmacies and the only way to get your hands on it is through the official website.

Use This Link To Purchase Exipure Diet Pills Directly From The Website 

It is currently in stock and available for immediate purchase. Due to high demand, only limited stock is available and people are being served on a first come first serve basis. Do not waste time searching for it on Amazon GNC eBay and other forms as the company has no dealers or merchandisers for its sales.

All the orders are placed online directly at the website. The company accepts these orders, processes them, and dispatches the required number of bottles to the delivery address. It means you can get Exipure pills at your doorstep without even going anywhere.

Comparing its price with the other diet pills make it seem fairly affordable for most people. It costs only $59 per bottle and this price further reduces to $49 and $39 per bottle if you choose for bundle packs. Read the following to know the complete pricing details.

  • Get 1 bottle of Exipure for $59 + $9.95 shipping
  • Get 3 bottles of Exipure for $147 + $9.95 shipping + 2 bonus
  • Get 6 6 bottles of Exipure for $234 + Free shipping + 2 bonuses

There are 30 doses in each bottle of Exipure and it is enough for one whole month. If you wish to use it for a longer time go for three or six bottles back that is enough for up to six months.

Within the first month of usage, you will only see basic metabolic changes and the weight loss results may not be very obvious. For a complete transformation, use at least three bottles of the supplement or more if needed. Some of the Exipure reviews reveal people using it to maintain the results after reaching them once. It means you can always start using it or stop using it as per your ease.

There is no addictive ingredient inside and you can never become habitual to the supplement. Likewise, there are no withdrawal effects, and quitting it is as easy as anything.

Free Gifts 

The bundle packs of Exipure come with two bonus items that are automatically added to the customer’s cart. Here is a little description of these free gifts.

This first bonus is a PDF guide explaining how detoxification helps the body lose weight fast. This guide mentions 20 easy-to-make herbal teas using the ingredients that are a common part of everyone’s kitchen. You do not have to go out and spend hundreds of dollars on fancy grocery shopping to get these ingredients. The herbal tea cleanse improves the effects of Exipure pills as a result, the body loses weight fast.

This is another guide that explains stress management and relaxation techniques that are much needed during the weight loss process. No one talks about the emotional and cognitive side of weight loss even though these interactions are proven. Using these self-healing techniques along with Exipure supplement means there is no compromise on mental health and the weight loss will never leave mental effects.

Exipure Refund Policy

All orders of Exipure diet pills come with a 180-day long money-back guarantee, from the day the products are purchased. If a person is unhappy or unable to see any results in his body there is still no loss of money and his money saved with the company. The company is so confident about working on its product that it is ready to experience a loss for any customer who is not happy.

The time to sign up for the refund is 180 days starting from the other purchase. These 180 days are enough to test a metabolic booster as most people can go through a huge transformation with the help of the right product in this period.

Those who are still not happy with their experience can get their money back by contacting the customer support team. The company has an active customer support line ready to address the issues and problems customers may be experiencing.

Contact them to know the process of filing the refund and other details. Remember the company will only facilitate you if you have purchased the Exipure pills from the official website. Those who have bought it from random people or sources are not entitled to apply for this refund. Also, the company keeps a full record of its sales and it would run a background check on every refund order before approving it. Lastly, refund requests reaching the company after 180 days will be immediately discarded.

Exipure Final Word

Exipure seems to be a trustworthy option for supporting natural weight loss. Exipure works better when combined with a healthy and active lifestyle and diet however this is not a mandatory requirement. People with a busy routine can still try the supplement and see how it works for them. Those who can see the visible changes in their bodies can continue using it for as long as they want or to maintain results.

During this 180 day time, if a person thinks that the Exipure formula is not working, they can talk to the company and obtain a refund with no hassle. Those who have decided to give it a try can check the website and confirm their orders before the supplement is sold out.

(Limited Time Offer) Click Here To Book Exipure Pills For The Lowest Price Ever 

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Jan 14-20

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

(From left to right) Chris Lowell, Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Suraj Sharma, and Tien Tran in How I Met Your Father. Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

It’s an exciting week of content both new and old, with a few new iterations of old stories to boot. There’s horror, drama, comedy, and even some superhero stuff—film buffs and true crime lovers, casual TV bingers and DC fans alike all have some excellent viewing options. Suffice to say, there’s something for everyone.

What to watch on Netflix

Archive 81

For true-crime podcast listeners and horror fans alike, new series Archive 81 should be a brilliant binge. Adapted from the podcast of the same name, Archive 81 follows two distinct but intertwined storylines: on one side is Dan, an archivist and curator who’s an expert at restoring damaged film, and on the other is Melody, a sociology student who’s recorded her experience at an off-putting apartment complex. Dan gets hired to investigate Melody’s strange documentaries by an even stranger man, and the mysteries begin to snowball from there. Archive 81 premieres Friday, January 14th.

Phantom Thread

If you’ve already seen Licorice Pizza and are in desperate need of another Paul Thomas Anderson fix, then have no fear: Phantom Thread is streaming. This fraught film is perhaps best known as method-actor extraordinaire Daniel Day-Lewis’s final performance, but there’s far more to it than his (superb) turn as fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock. The movie chronicles the increasingly tense and complex relationships between Reynolds, his muse Alma, and his exacting sister Cyril. It’s one of the most fascinating dramas in recent memory, and it should absolutely be on your watchlist. Phantom Thread begins streaming on Sunday, January 16th.

What to watch on Hulu

How I Met Your Father

It’s sitcom season! And, unlike another recent comedy series, this one features Kim Cattrall! How I Met Your Father promises to follow the same general format as its predecessor, How I Met Your Mother, with Hilary Duff leading an ensemble of 30-somethings as they navigate their love lives and ever-changing career paths. With showrunners from This Is Us at the helm and HIMYM director Pamela Fryman behind the pilot, it’s a series designed to appeal to fans both new and old. The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father premiere Tuesday, January 8th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Late Night

For a fresh take on late night comedy, try the whip-smart dramedy Late Night. Written by Mindy Kaling – a comedy queen who’s brought shows like Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls to the small screen – and starring her with the venerable Emma Thompson, this film made waves during its premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival for its relevance and its wit. Unfortunately, it didn’t make the same impact in theaters and seems to have been forgotten at large, which is simply criminal. Late Night looks at the double standards women (both white and of color) face in the entertainment industry, lampooning the notion of comedy being a boy’s club. Late Night is available to stream now.

What to watch on HBO Max

Peacemaker

John Cena has proven himself to be quite the comedic actor in recent years, with performances like his bit part in Trainwreck and his leading role in (the tragically under-loved) Blockers showing the wrestler has far more up his sleeves than an abundance of muscles. After introducing the semi-superhero Peacemaker last year in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Cena has been promoted to series headliner. Gunn writes and directs the action-comedy show, making it one of the raunchier, gorier offerings of late—especially for the superhero genre. The first three episodes of Peacemaker premiered earlier this week, with new episodes arriving Thursdays.

The Righteous Gemstones

If you’re looking for a show that’s like Succession but set in the slimy, stupid world of televangelism, then Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones will be the perfect fit. The lives of the rich and religious are embodied by the Gemstone family, led by patriarch Eli (played by perennially excellent John Goodman) and filled out by siblings played by Danny McBride, Adam Devine, and Edi Patterson. Although an ostensibly godly bunch, the Gemstones are devilishly selfish—and trust us, that’s half the fun of the series. The first two episodes of The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 are available now, with new episodes premiering Sundays.

What to watch on Apple TV+

The Tragedy of Macbeth

A new stark take on Shakespeare’s Scottish play arrives on streaming this week. Joel Coen directs an all-star cast in this highly artistic adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth, with Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand portraying the infamous titular couple. The whole thing plays out like a horror movie, dramatically shot in black and white with its eerie set design as a focal point, along with the hair-raising performance of actress Kathryn Hunter as the three witches. It’s a fantastic blend of old and new, mixing the Bard with staggering cinematic technique. The Tragedy of Macbeth premieres Friday, January 14th.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your time.

