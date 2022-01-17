Bitcoin
The Importance of True Digital Ownership in An Age of Data Monetization
In our current digital age, data is king. Businesses of all sizes are increasingly looking to monetize user data in order to power their products and services. However, the way in which these businesses go about extracting value from data often lacks fairness and transparency.
Take Facebook, for example. The social media giant has come under fire in recent years for its business model, which is based on monetizing user data without giving anything back to the users themselves. This was most recently highlighted with the company’s rebranding to “Meta”, which signifies its concerning foray into the metaverse industry.
Google is another high-profile example of a company that has faced criticism for its monetization of user data. The search giant has been embroiled in a number of antitrust cases in Europe, with regulators accusing the company of abusing its dominant market position to prioritize its own products and services over those of its competitors.
Thankfully, blockchain technology offers a potential solution to this issue. Blockchain is a distributed database that allows for the creation of digital ownership and fair distribution of wealth through trustless and permissionless protocols. This makes it an ideal technology for enabling a more equitable data monetization model.
Enabling True Digital Ownership
One company that is taking advantage of blockchain to enable true digital ownership is Next Earth. Next Earth is a virtual land platform that allows users to own and lease virtual land. The company launched its own token, NXTT, on January 27th. All Platform Fees, Rewards, land purchases, marketplace sales are done in NXTT.
As Gabor Retfalvi, founder of Next Earth, explains, “We truly believe that we can help the world become a better place, with the democratization of the Metaverse; with true digital ownership by the community, by delivering an economy where users can monetize themselves, create not just wealth and value, but also the community-driven content of the Metaverse itself, and get appreciated for it.”
In other words, Next Earth’s platform gives users true digital ownership of their land, allowing them to control how it is used and who has access to it. Next Earth also provides transparency into the entire process, so users know exactly how their data is being monetized.
This creates a more equitable data model in which users are compensated and in control.
Can Blockchain Fix the Metaverse?
The idea of the metaverse isn’t new—in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash,” Neal Stephenson described a digital world in which people could interact and do business. From science fiction to the real world, startups like Second Life sprung up in the early 2000s to try and bring this vision to life. However, these efforts have fallen short due to a lack of fairness and transparency in their business models.
Next Earth is looking to change all that with its use of blockchain technology. With its platform and token, Next Earth is creating a more equitable system that will be essential for the success of the metaverse.
The future of the metaverse hinges on the ability of businesses to interact with user data in a fair and transparent manner. Blockchain technology holds the promise of enabling just that.
The idea of DAOs, or Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, takes this to a new level. This is why Retfalvi says that “the endgame of Next Earth is a fully DAO controlled state-of-the-art self-sustaining platform.” Ultimately, Next Earth will be fully user-controlled and will give back more and more to its users and the surrounding community.
Why True Virtual Land Ownership Matters
In the physical world, we own the land we live on and the things that are on it. We can use this land to build our homes, businesses, and other structures. We can also sell it, lease it, or give it away. This is a basic right that we have in the physical world and it is one that we should also have in the digital world.
Virtual land is a key part of the metaverse and it should be owned by the users who inhabit it. Next Earth is leading the charge in making this a reality with its platform and token. With Next Earth, users will finally have true digital ownership of their land. This is a fundamental right that should be afforded to all users of the metaverse.
Ultimately, the current model of data monetization is unfair and it needs to change. Metaverse users should be rewarded for the data that they provide rather than having it taken away without anything given back in return. Next Earth is leading the charge in making this a reality and its platform and token will help to create a more fair and equitable metaverse.
Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash
Miami Mayor to Take Some of 401k in Bitcoin: Sensible?
The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, has announced that he plans to take some of his 401k in bitcoin. This is not his first interaction with the digital currency, and they are unlikely to be the last. Is this a sensible move on his part, and will it be something we see more people adopting in the future?
Suarez and Bitcoin
Suarez has been a fan of bitcoin for some time. The Miami mayor already accepts his pay in the form of bitcoin, being paid through the Strike platform rather than receiving the pay check and bank transfer that most of us typically get. He is not even the only mayor to do this. The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, is also drawing his salary through bitcoin.
He is open about the fact that his mayoral income is not 100% of his income, so this is not as big a risk for him as it would be for those who do rely on one source of payments. He has already been vocal about the digital currency for some time as well, having even spoken at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention.
His interest in bitcoin and other digital currencies has also led him to look into the benefits that it could bring the citizens of Miami too. In particular, he wants to set up a digital currency for Miami that would allow its residents to make municipal payments and handle other aspects of everyday life. Doing so would help to establish Miami as a real crypto hub within the USA. Though New York is trying to chase this crown at the moment, there is a chance that Miami could catch up with the right infrastructure in place.
Is This an Option for Everyone?
So, if Suarez is doing it, does that mean that everyone should too? The answer to that isn’t quite so simple. Cryptocurrencies, even well-established ones like bitcoin, are complex things and we need to make sure that we fully understand what we are doing before we jump in. Some people are happy to just set up financial products for themselves and then have them run on autopilot with very little interaction. This is something that simply can’t be done with cryptocurrencies.
Your 401k plan is one of the most important financial products that comes into your possession. With careful maintenance, you can line yourself up for an extremely comfortable retirement with a 401k. Should you take a risk and use some of it on bitcoin, as Suarez has done? There is no reason why you can’t, certainly. However, you do need to make sure that you approach this operation carefully.
If you do not know how to maximize your 401k anyway, you need to do your research to ensure that you are able to get as much as you can out of it. It might be entirely possible to do so without touching cryptocurrency at all. Though diversification is important with investing, whether it is through a 401k or some other type of investment, you need to make sure that you are doing so through means and channels that you understand.
Why is Bitcoin Potentially Not the Right Idea?
As Suarez mentioned, his mayoral income is not his only stream of income. Therefore, he can do what he pleases with it because his lifestyle is protected by those other forms of income that he has access to. Should he make a mistake with his crypto investments, he will still be able to recover financially.
The vast majority of people are not able to do so. If you were to gamble your paycheck on bitcoin, what would happen if the deal did not work out? Would you have additional funds to fall back on to get you through the month? Chances are that you would not.
Bitcoin also raises some issues on its own. It is the most well-known of the cryptocurrencies, and bitcoin and crypto are two terms that are often used interchangeably. However, not all cryptocurrencies are bitcoin, and it is important to remember this fact. The past year has seen the rise and fall of many types of crypto, and bitcoin has been amongst those that have gone up and down. We might see something similar happen in 2022 as well.
What Happens if Bitcoin Fluctuates?
The price of bitcoin will go up and down all the time, just as the value of the dollar rises and falls. However, the value of the dollar will not affect your ability to buy your favorite goods and services unless inflation also seriously rises and prices take a hike. Things are a little different when it comes to bitcoin.
It is fine if you are just holding onto your bitcoin and managing it through your investment schemes. However, it becomes an issue when you then need to convert it back into a fiat currency like the dollar to be able to use it. After all, you can currently pay for very few things with crypto. Though you might be able to find shops online that accept it, you can’t exactly walk into your local grocery store and pay for a cartful of shopping with it.
Therefore, the exchange rate between crypto and the dollar is very important. You might have quite a stock of bitcoin built up, but if the price for them is low then you are not going to get as much as you may have hoped. If you are relying on this money, as many do with their retirement funds, this is not the best position to be in.
So, is accepting and using bitcoin in your 401k, as Suarez has done, a sensible idea? For most of us, the answer is probably not. To be able to do this successfully and safely, you need to be in the same position as Suarez – financially independent and with several income streams available to protect you in the event that your bitcoin investments are not as fruitful as you might have hoped.
Interview with KwikTrust Executives on the Future of E-validation, NFTs and How KwikTrust is Uniquely Positioned to Capitalize
KwikTrust is a next-generation e-validation platform that provides more secure file validation and management than ever possible before. The platform is also home to the SuperNFT, enabling a unique class of NFTs that raise the bar for security, identity, provenance and ultimately trust, opening the door for new asset classes across finance, deeds of ownership, and intellectual property. KwikTrust’s vision is to become the global standard for managing and transferring assets in the digital world. We had the opportunity to sit down with the KwikTrust executive team to discuss the e-validation platform, the world of NFTs and how KwikTrust will be leading its future with SuperNFT.
Q: Tell us about the origin story of KwikTrust and where you stand today.
Simon Read, CEO: I was working on a project to buy another business and we were going through the due diligence process which was extremely slow and laborious. The sheer volume of data to collate, review and validate with third parties made the process inefficient and expensive. I thought there must be an easier way to do this! At the same time, I was starting to get interested in blockchain technologies and potential use cases so I joined the Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme to learn more.
Blockchain is just such a perfect solution to validate the information and create a tamper-proof record. Coupled with the dawn of NFT technologies we are really at the start of some very exciting possibilities for how people can create and transfer digital assets in the future. In the case of KwikTrust, we tested the business assumptions with a law firm who suggested we also add in a KYC step to validate the identity of the person creating the asset and record that on the blockchain too. From there we saw the opportunity to lock together the owner’s validated identity together with the provenance of the asset they created to form a transferable NFT. We call this the SuperNFT as it is more secure than the traditional ‘old school’ NFT as it can’t be lost or stolen, and it has the potential to open up new asset classes. We also filed a patent application for the SuperNFT.
KwikTrust’s vision is to become the global standard for managing and transferring assets in the digital world. We launched our MVP last June and now have several hundred registered users who are pilot testing with us. Looking ahead we will be issuing the KwikTrust KTX utility token in Q1, and have a slew of partnership announcements over the coming weeks culminating in the minting of the world’s first SuperNFT which we plan to do at a major NFT conference in March.
Q: What are the current challenges plaguing the NFT space that is holding the industry back?
Simon Read, CEO: We are seeing some really exciting growth in NFT markets but this has been largely restricted to the realm of digital artworks. For the NFT to reach its full potential it needs to extend into new asset classes, for example as a store of value for financial assets and deeds of ownership for both digital and physical assets. The current challenges plaguing the NFT space are that people don’t trust NFTs enough yet as a store of value higher value assets because tokens held in digital wallets can be lost or stolen. Whilst you might buy a digital artwork on an NFT, would you store your savings, your share portfolio or the deeds to your property on an NFT?
NFT sales hit $592 million over the last week (source) but the market is dominated by a handful of artists who produce digital artworks, still, this is a tiny fraction of transactions that take place across financial markets or property markets. At KwikTrust our view is that the future of NFTs lies in storing and transferring any asset your mind desires, but to achieve this, first people need to trust NFTs and to trust NFTs they need to be more secure.
Q: How can the SuperNFT be a game-changer for the entire NFT landscape?
Simon Read, CEO: The NFT market is still in its relative infancy and we haven’t seen the true potential of NFTs yet, beyond the digital artworks that we are seeing today. As a store of value, it has much more potential.
The SuperNFT locks the owner’s validated identity to the asset. The benefit of this technology is that if the NFT is lost or stolen it can be prevented from onward sale and can be quickly returned to its legal owner.
This is a real game-changer for the NFT market as it creates the infrastructure to establish trust in NFT technologies and open up new asset classes. In the future, we will see more assets – digital and physical – represented as NFTs.
Q: What are some of the current use cases of the SuperNFT? And can you tell us about any exciting partnerships you have that will proliferate your vision for SuperNFT and greater KwikTrust?
Simon Read, CEO: Our plan is to mint the world’s first SuperNFT at a major NFT conference in March. We have several options open to us that we are assessing including a physical artwork collection by a major artist that has been donated to a charity, that can be represented as a SuperNFT and sold as a fractional ownership DAO.
We are also looking at a project that will help to protect rainforests by providing an opportunity for communities to purchase and own areas of rainforest to prevent deforestation. There is also a proof of concept underway to create an insurance product on a SuperNFT.
Other use cases we have identified include recording property deeds as a transferable digital asset; recording intellectual property origination on the blockchain with a date and time stamp and linking it to the inventor’s identity, and storing financial assets such as stocks, shares and bonds on a SuperNFT as transferable digital assets.
Q: What utility does KTX token bring to the KwikTrust platform and to SuperNFTs?
Simon Read, CEO: We’ve designed the KTX utility token to be the central element of the KwikTrust ecosystem. The primary use of the KTX is to mint the SuperNFT. As the use of the SuperNFT increases so will the demand for the KTX.
Other platforms and marketplaces can also use our technology. To integrate the KwikTrust protocol and SuperNFT into their ecosystem they will need to obtain and maintain a minimum balance of 5,000 KTX. There are also a host of other uses of the KTX including discounted services, and there are staking pools and other incentives for token holders. For these reasons, we encourage people to buy and hold the KTX for the longer term to gain the best benefits.
Q: How do you plan on growing the KwikTrust client base and the greater community to become the premiere e-validation platform that displaces traditional giants like Docusign while attracting retail and enterprise customers alike?
Christina Ashley, CMO: KwikTrust has an inherent advantage over giants such as DocuSign, in that we were born as a secure, blockchain-based solution. From the start, we used this technology, whereas our competitors have not. In essence, we aren’t trying to make an old solution fit a new model. We approached the problem from a different angle from the beginning.
Our sights are set on becoming the number one platform for e-validation and digital signatures. Our plan to do this is simple – Continue to provide cutting-edge solutions that incorporate innovative technology and meet users’ needs. We’ve already taken that step with several features and now the SuperNFT has us poised to completely shift the NFT market paradigm.
In terms of clients, both enterprise and retail – initially, we focused on building out use cases for the legal sector. While this allowed us to home in on outreach and development, we are now moving forward into new areas. Upcoming partnerships and pilots include use cases in legal, entertainment, health and fitness, environmental, and charitable sectors.
With the launch of the SuperNFT, new partnership announcements, an ambassador program that is set to begin in the coming weeks, aggressive marketing campaigns, and a stream of product development, you’re sure to be seeing a lot of us.
On a global note, to ensure everyone can benefit from KwikTrust, we have a new educational strategy that will help to bring on board not only users that are familiar with the benefits of blockchain technology but also those who may not understand how it can further help their businesses.
The stage is set for KwikTrust to keep developing and growing.
Q: How is KwikTrust’s governance structured and how may it change in the future with the dawn of DAOs?
Yasir Qayam, COO: A DAO is essentially a programmable organization of people that form around a shared mission and foster an emergent online community. The current state of DAO’s is generally centralized, however, the DAO landscape is swiftly changing. In the future, the concept of individuals working for large organizations will change, the roles will become more decentralized. Instead of just work-to-earn, people will be able to “create-to-earn” alongside work-to-earn. This will require DAO’s that can coordinate these tasks in a “non-traditional” manner. The earning opportunities will be a function of contribution to various tasks defined in DAO.
KwikTrust is already leveraging many of these features in marketing and creative content creation.
Having the KTX token will allow the token holders, in the future, to vote on features they want to see in the product. The token will also allow us to reward ecosystem contributors using the KTX token.
Of the total quantity of KwikTrust tokens generated, 40% are allocated to the community which enables us to reward the community for their contribution and maximize user engagement.
We are very excited about the future of blockchain technologies and the opportunities that the SuperNFT will create.
TA: Why Ethereum At Risk of Fresh Decline, $3,200 Holds The Key
Ethereum struggling to clear the $3,400 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price is holding the $3,250 support, but there is a risk of more downsides.
- Ethereum started a downside correction from the $3,400 resistance zone.
- The price is trading below $3,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key rising channel with support near $3,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $3,250 support zone.
Ethereum Price Corrects Lower
Ethereum made another attempt to clear the $3,400 resistance zone. ETH failed to gain strength and corrected lower from the $3,391 swing high.
There was a break below the $3,320 and $3,300 support levels. Ether price even settled below $3,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break below a key rising channel with support near $3,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
A low is formed near $3,238 and the price is now correcting higher. There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,391 swing high to $3,238 low.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $3,300 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,391 swing high to $3,238 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $3,320 level. A clear move above the $3,320 level might start another increase in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $3,400 level, above which ether price could gain bullish momentum. In the stated case, the price could test $3,550 level in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,300 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,250 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $3,200 level. A downside break below the $3,200 level might push the price further lower. Any more losses could lead the price towards $3,000.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,200
Major Resistance Level – $3,320
