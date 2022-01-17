‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Recap S2E3: Manscaping and Meddling Kids

This week on The Righteous Gemstones we’re in Scooby Doo territory as meddling kids Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam Devine) join forces to investigate the murder of a family enemy, and all signs point to their father Eli (John Goodman) as the killer. “For He Is a Liar and the Father of Lies” is burdened with pushing the plot of the season forward, but rest easy: it punctuates the necessary exposition with a full helping of physical comedy.
At the conclusion of last week’s episode, Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin Gemstone defy their father’s instructions to go and meet with antagonistic journalist Thaniel Block (Jason Schwartzman), only to find that he’s been murdered. When they return home, they discover that their father Eli has come home late, his pants stained with blood. This week’s chapter picks up minutes later, as the four Gemstones and associate Martin (Troy Anthony Hogan) race back to the scene of the crime. What they expect to accomplish when they get there is unclear, but Eli is being twitchy as hell, flinching at the sound of nearby police sirens and carrying on a text conversation while carefully hiding his screen. When Jesse spies that Eli keeps a pistol concealed in his car, the wheels in his head (such as they are) start turning. By the time Martin and the Gemstones arrive at Block’s rental house, they find it engulfed in flames, with all evidence of his murder destroyed.
The next day, Jesse comes to his siblings with his suspicions that Eli is responsible for Block’s death. Eli’s claim that the blood on his pants belonged to a deer that he found on the side of the road is transparently false, plus he’s been hanging out with that creep Junior (Eric Roberts). Jesse’s not the only one who sees Eli as the prime suspect, as cable news, social media, and even Jesse’s own sons are convinced that Block was whacked for meddling in the Gemstones’ affairs.
Jesse launches an investigation, eventually roping in his reluctant siblings. He unearths old newspaper clippings revealing that Glendon Marsh, Sr.—Junior’s father and Eli’s employer during his wresting days—was a full-blown gangster with the Dixie Mafia and an accessory to murder. BJ (Tim Baltz) shares his eyewitness account of Eli solemnly riding the Gemstones’ wooden roller coaster alone, over and over, the day after the murder, which convinces Judy that Eli is emotionally rattled. Kelvin swipes Eli’s cell phone in the hopes of finding something incriminating in his text history. (If only they could remember the passcode: Eli’s birthday.) The trio’s headlong dive into sleuthing requires some procedural dialogue that’s hard to make funny on its own, but some sight gags make up the difference. BJ’s testimony is conveyed through an over-the-top highlight reel of his roller blading prowess, and Judy inspects Eli’s texts over Kelvin’s shoulder by producing a giant magnifying glass introduced in a previous scene, which might be the most Looney Tunes bit the show has ever done.
Junior returns to the Gemstone compound to visit Eli, but Eli has him turned away at the gates. The storytellers wisely keep Junior separated from most of the episode’s comedy, allowing him to play as a genuine menace. Eli doesn’t scare easily—even when he was held at gunpoint by Scotty towards the end of last season, he seemed more angry than afraid—but now he’s jumping at the sound of his cell phone vibrating on his desk. Goodman plays Eli’s anxiety with nuance and ambiguity, shading in doubt whether or not it comes from a place of guilt. It’s easy to believe that Eli fears Junior not only because of what Junior’s capable of doing, but because he’s shown Eli what he himself is capable of doing. The juxtaposition of Goodman’s dramatic acting against the rest of the cast’s buffoonery continues to be one of The Righteous Gemstones’ greatest strengths.
Meanwhile, in our B-plot, Kelvin copes with dissent in the ranks of his God Squad, the small army of bodybuilders who work the land behind his house. During a demonstration of strength, agility, and “Virgin Power” in front of Kelvin’s youth group, a tower of muscle men collapses under his weight. When one of the Squad’s strongest, Titus of Tampa Bay (Miles Burris), begins to disobey orders, Kelvin challenges him to drag a massive concrete crucifix across 20 feet of sand. He fails and Kelvin has him locked away in a bamboo cage for a week for his defiance. Kelvin relishes the opportunity to assert his institutional power over men who could easily break him in half, as well as to demonstrate to his father that he’s an adult who can manage his own problems. While it’s mostly a source of surreal comedy, this subplot also demonstrates Kelvin’s talent for weaponizing faith for his own advancement. This potentially makes him the most dangerous member of the Gemstone family.
Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin summon Eli to the main auditorium of their church to confront him with their findings, because when you want to discuss the details of your father’s alleged felony, you naturally want to do it in a room designed to carry your voice as far as possible. (We even see staff sweeping the pews during the intervention.) The “kids” tell Eli that they not only know about his employing Junior to whack Thaniel Block, but that they support it as a necessary effort to protect the family. This plainly disgusts Eli, who sets the record straight with his own wild tale of what really happened on the night of the murder. Eli explains via flashback that, after a round of bowling, one of Junior’s “hairdresser friends” invited him back to her hot tub. Enticed but intimidated, Eli decided to try this new thing they call “manscaping” and had an embarrassing accident, which accounts for his bloodstained trousers on the night of the murder. Eli now suspects that Junior may have killed Block while he was otherwise occupied.
The flashback to Eli’s failed sexual escapade more funny is heightened like a drug trip, representing how easily intoxicated this old Christian widower is by a small dose of eroticism. Sharing this story also means admitting to his kids that he’s started casually dating, something that upsets them more than the thought of him committing murder.
Eli’s brief detour into the realm of comedy is halted in the episode’s following scene, in which Junior confronts Eli in person at the local gas station. When Eli firmly rejects Junior’s friendship, Junior declares himself his enemy and slips away into the night. Junior is a dangerous antagonist, far more intimidating than last season’s physical threat, Scotty. He likely has dirt on Eli that could destroy the Gemstones’ reputation, though that alone may not be revenge enough to satisfy him. If Junior is truly Block’s killer (and we have no reason to believe otherwise), then he represents a mortal threat to the family.
There’s nothing more terrifying than a teenage girl. Except, perhaps, a group of teenage girls marooned in the woods, driven to madness and cannibalism. Yellowjackets, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, plays on the unease and unpredictability of adolescence, allowing the most unhinged aspects of feminine youth to flourish onscreen. The series, which debuted on Showtime in November and has slowly built a strong following since, has been praised for telling a story typically only afforded to male characters—rightly so. However, its strengths are more complex than gender parity alone.
In the tension-filled premiere, a high school soccer team—the Yellowjackets—are on their way to nationals. It’s 1996 (a spot-on setting to play on the nostalgia of millennial viewers) and the team is already cracking at the seams. Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) is sleeping with the boyfriend of her best friend and teammate Jackie (Ella Purnell), and Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) is so focused on winning that she slams into a teammate during practice, brutally breaking her leg. When the team and its coaches, traveling by rickety private plane, crash land in the wilderness, these cracks begin to splinter.
On the surface, that premise is deeply familiar, recalling Alive, Lord of the Flies and Lost. But Yellowjackets is not exactly something we’ve seen before. From the first few minutes of the premiere it’s established that something—what?!—transpires in the wilderness that sets some of the girls on a path to ritualistic cannibalism. We’re not sure who is involved, although by the end of the gasp-inducing finale we can make some educated guesses.
The slow unwinding of the team’s mental state in the woods is juxtaposed with present day, as adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) begin to suspect that someone is digging into their problematic past. There are blackmail notes and another survivor, Travis, is found dead in what looks like a suicide but likely is not.
As the episodes leap between timelines, Yellowjackets feels like a mystery rolled into a psychological thriller rolled into a buddy comedy, particularly as the present day Yellowjackets are forced to team up with Misty (Christina Ricci), a fellow survivor who is hilariously unstable. In both timelines, each time a new piece of information is unveiled the audience falls deeper into the show’s spell. It’s a methodic, careful burn on the part of the writers, leading into the finale, which closes with a few surprising twists—although it doesn’t really get us any closer to knowing the how, why and who of the premiere’s cannibal scene. The series has already been greenlit for a second season, so it behooves the writers not to reveal their full hand yet, since it’s that tense anticipation that makes Yellowjackets work so well.
It’s not an exaggeration to say Yellowjackets is the most compelling new show in years, aided by its anticipatory weekly drop, which opens it up to fan theory after fan theory. Is there something supernatural at play in the woods? Who is the antler queen from the premiere? Are there more Yellowjackets still alive in the present day? The high ratio of questions to answers is reminiscent of Lost’s early seasons. The endless Yellowjackets memes (“What? There’s no book club?”) reflect a growing collective cultural obsession, which expands as more and more viewers discover the show. That obsession is built both on the plot and characters, which are impressively crafted, and on the drops of on-point nostalgia. The music cues are near-perfect, with ‘90s tracks from PJ Harvey, Hole, Portishead and Mazzy Star punctuating the action.
While Yellowjackets plays on fear, it’s not horror outright. The gore is blatant, including when the younger version of Misty (Sammi Hanratty) amputates the shattered leg of the team’s assistant coach with an ax after the crash. The show doesn’t shy away from the reality of a group of girls in the woods, either. In one episode, “Blood Hive,” everyone’s period has synced, resulting in a “blood soup” pot of makeshift tampons, and in another, the penultimate “Doomcoming,” the survivors get high on shrooms and descend into an orgy. It’s not about shock value, though; it’s about possibility. Those who have been a teen girl will remember the volatile mental state of those years and how easy it was to succumb to the crowd. It’s not really a far leap to translate the catty back-stabbing of high school into brutally murdering a disliked peer on a pit of spikes in the forest after months of isolation and forced survival.
While both timelines are compelling, as much as we’re desperate to know who gets eaten first, it’s the adult Yellowjackets who prove more interesting. Shauna, a housewife with a petulant teenage daughter of her own, toys with risky behavior, killing a rabbit in the garden for dinner and engaging in an affair with a man she meets after a car accident. It’s evident that her years in the woods have numbed her to violence and she now seeks out reckless situations. Taissa is campaigning for public office, but can’t escape a darkness that seems to have emerged during her time in the wilderness. And that darkness, as we see in the finale’s final moments, may be more problematic than first revealed.
From that perspective, Yellowjackets is about trauma and the ways in which we process that trauma as an adult. Sure, not all of us had to slaughter animals in the woods for food, but moments of adolescent pain linger for everyone. We can repress those memories all we like, but everything finds a way to surface. The finale, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi,” titled for the Latin phrase “Thus passes the glory of the world,” reveals that season one has only scratched the surface of the survivors’ trauma. There’s still so much left unseen, so many questions left unanswered. The most important one: When does season two premiere?
ATLANTA (AP) — Americans must commit to the unfinished work of Martin Luther King Jr., delivering jobs and justice and protecting “the sacred right to vote, a right from which all other rights flow,” President Joe Biden said Monday.
Martin Luther King Day is a moment when a mirror is behing held up to America, the president said in a video address.
“It’s time for every elected official in America to make it clear where they stand,” Biden said. “It’s time for every American to stand up. Speak out, be heard. Where do you stand?”
Major events for the holiday also included the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at the slain civil rights leader’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, whose senior pastor, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, was hosting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other politicians. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of King’s family were offering remarks in Washington.
Monday would have been the 93rd birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.
King, who delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, considered racial equality inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war. His insistence on nonviolent protest continues to influence activists pushing for civil rights and social change.
The U.S. economy “has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or, really, for any American of color,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech delivered Monday, one of many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day.
Yellen referred to King’s famous speech in remarks she recorded for delivery at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network breakfast in Washington, noting the financial metaphor he used when describing the founding fathers’ promises of equality.
King said on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial that “America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned.” He called it ”a bad check, a check which has come back marked insufficient funds. But we refuse to believe the bank of justice is bankrupt!”
“It is compelling rhetoric, but I also think Dr. King knew it was a more than a metaphor. He knew that economic injustice was bound up in the larger injustice he fought against. From Reconstruction, to Jim Crow, to the present day, our economy has never worked fairly for Black Americans – or, really, for any American of color,” Yellen said.
She said the administration of President Joe Biden has sought to ensure that no economic institution fails to work for people of color. Equity was built into the American Rescue Plan so that communities of color would get pandemic relief, and Treasury is injecting $9 billion into Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions traditionally poorly served by the financial sector.
“There is still much more work Treasury needs to do to narrow the racial wealth divide,” she said.
The King Center said the 10 a.m. service, featuring a keynote by the Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church, would be broadcast live on Atlanta’s Fox TV affiliate and on Facebook, YouTube and thekingcenter.org. Atlanta’s planned events also included a march, a rally and a voter registration drive by the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and Youth Service America.
“On this King Holiday, I call us up to shift our priorities to reflect a commitment to true peace and an awareness of our interconnectedness, interdependence, and interrelatedness,” King Center CEO Bernice King said in a statement. “This will lead us to a greater understanding of our responsibilities to and for each other, which is crucial for learning to live together, achieving ‘true peace,’ and creating the Beloved Community.”