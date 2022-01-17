‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Recap S2E3: Manscaping and Meddling Kids

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

The CBD market has absolutely exploded in the past few years, resulting in several products ranging from CBD cookies to kombucha and beer to CBD baking products. In spite of the dizzying amount of choices, the trusty CBD oil tincture remains a steadfast favorite among purists and CBD aficionados.

Why is that? Well, there are a lot of reasons. Oil tinctures take effect quickly, and their results last a long time. Also, hemp oils are versatile — you don’t necessarily have to purchase expensive CBD drinks or cooking supplies when you can simply add a couple of droppers of CBD oil.

Also, while some look to CBD edibles or vapes to avoid holding an oil under their tongues, some of us oil loyalists prefer the rich taste and warm sensation of holding a cannabidiol tincture under the tongue as it absorbs.

Whether you’re interested in the quick effectiveness, the longevity of effects, or the versatility, there are a number of criteria to keep in mind when selecting the best CBD oil for you. Today, we’re going to look at five products from our favorite CBD brands and also give you some insight into what to look for when shopping for a top-quality CBD oil product.

The Best CBD Oil for Pain, Anxiety and Sleep 2022

When considering the best CBD oils for 2022, we looked at our favorite brands, known for pure raw ingredients and high-quality CBD products. There are a number of crucial factors in making a CBD product as pure, safe, and effective as possible, and we’ll get to those below when we give you some tips on how to shop for quality CBD.

The CBD products we selected from these trusted brands stand out because of their effectiveness, and we looked for a variety across our selections — from oils formulated for rest, relaxation, and pain management to potent full spectrum, broad spectrum, and THC boosted offerings.

Okay, enough preamble. Here are our choices for the best oil products of 2022!

The Top 5 CBD Oil Products

CBDfx CBG + CBD Oil for Inflammation and Anxiety – Vegan CBDfx Delta-9 THC + CBN + CBD for the Best Sleep and Relaxation – Vegan Lazarus Naturals CBD Tincture Full Spectrum French Vanilla Mocha CBDfx CBD Oil Sleep Tincture – Vegan Nuleaf Naturals CBD Tincture Full Spectrum Extract

Meet the Winners: Top 5 CBD Oils for 2022

Let’s take a deeper look at what makes these CBD brands and products special. You’ll see some common denominators across all brands, including pesticide-free farming, clean extraction methods, and third-party lab reports backing up the brand’s claims. In addition, you’ll find imaginative applications of cannabinoid combinations and beneficial extra ingredients. We think this list will provide you with the variety you seek and the quality you deserve.

CBDfx has been creating effective, high-quality CBD products for nearly a decade. They’re known for their organic, non-GMO, pesticide-free hemp, their clean CO2 extraction method, and their strict adherence to purity and quality. No matter which CBD oil you choose from CBDfx, you can rest assured that it will be a quality product you’ll choose again and again.

This broad spectrum CBD wellness tincture combines the health and wellness benefits of the cannabinoids (we’ll explore that mouthful of a term later) CBD and CBG with known wellness-boosting ingredients, like the antioxidants curcumin and coenzyme Q10. CBG is a valuable compound found in the cannabis plant and, when combined with CBD and other cannabinoids, has been reported to have focusing and even energizing effects. That means that this is an incredibly versatile CBD oil product appropriate for practically any occasion, giving you tools to wrangle anxiety, stress, and mood. You can take it when you want to enjoy the soothing effects of CBD, but don’t want to run the risk of dozing off at your desk. And it makes a great addition to any morning health regimen.

Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.

This exciting new product from CBDfx is exactly the CBD oil you want when you’re ready to doze off and get a solid night’s rest. CBDfx’s new delta-9 THC tinctures are full spectrum CBD products that make the most of legally allowable 0.3% trace amounts of THC, while staying safely within the guidelines of the law. Note that this doesn’t mean they’re designing THC products for their intoxicating effects. They’re simply ensuring that these full spectrum tinctures have the right amount of THC to create the most robust Entourage Effect possible in a CBD product.

By combining full spectrum CBD with 10mg of calming CBN and 2.25 mg of THC per serving, along with a special blend of sleep terpenes, the experts at CBDfx have created the most calming, restful CBD oil we can think of. It’s potent enough that you should start small and stick to serving recommendations, because too much could cause psychotropic effects. And don’t plan on getting behind the wheel after you try it. But do plan on one of the most restful nights you’ve had in a long, long time.

Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.

Lazarus Naturals’ classic CBD oil tinctures are additive-free, and the CBD itself comes from hemp grown on their own farms. This purist’s oil comes in high-potency servings with 50mg of full spectrum CBD per milliliter. We love the French Vanilla Mocha flavor of this powerful oil, in particular. It’s a perfect “chill” addition to a cup of coffee or hot cocoa!

Use code “OBSERVER” for 20% off.

We recommended CBDfx’s CBD + Delta-9 THC Sweet Dreams Tincture earlier as pretty much the be-all, end-all in delta-9 sleep products. But CBDfx has a fantastic broad spectrum CBD sleep oil, as well. CBDfx CBD Sleep Tincture is as potent a broad spectrum option as you’re likely to find, given its (count ’em) 1-2-3-4 punch of restful ingredients. Their sleep oil begins with a hefty dose of calming CBD up to 33mg CBD per serving, depending on which strength option you choose. To this, they’ve added CBN (the “ultimate relaxation cannabinoid”), sleep terpenes, and the classic natural sleep aid, melatonin. Together, these potent ingredients allow you to get to sleep more easily, sleep more soundly through the night, and wake up in the morning without the “hangover” feeling of traditional sleeping pills.

Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.

Like CBDfx, the folks at Nuleaf Naturals are part of the original pioneering generation of CBD brands (since 2014). Their full spectrum CBD tincture is derived from hemp organically grown in Colorado. Simple and powerful, the only two ingredients of this oil tincture are hemp oil and hemp seed oil. Experience all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids of the cannabis plant in this pure and powerful (60mg CBD per milliliter!) oil product.

Use code “OBSERVER” for 20% off.

Bonus Best: Top CBD Oil for Pets

While the focus of this article is on CBD oil tinctures for people, there is a booming market for CBD for pets — which is no surprise given its effectiveness for muscle and joint pain, relaxation, and general wellness and good health. So, it’s worth mentioning our recommendation for the best CBD pet tincture oils. For us, there really is no question about it. We love the CBD Pet Tinctures from CBDfx. They use the same pure, organic, human-grade oil as in their CBD tincture oil for humans, and add natural vegan flavoring, which pets love. These pet oils come in formulas for dogs and cats, with four strengths for dogs, depending on the size of your pooch. Both the dog and cat tinctures come in your choice of tail-wagging bacon and chicken flavors.

CBDfx CBD Dog Tincture (Bacon)

Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.

CBDfx CBD Dog Tincture (Chicken)

Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.

CBDfx CBD Cat Tincture (Bacon)

Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.

CBDfx CBD Cat Tincture (Chicken)

Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.

Why CBD Oil?

The way you ingest CBD dictates a lot about how you will experience the effects. Different methods operate differently with our bodies, with varying times to take effect and a wide range in how long their effects last.

For instance, inhaling CBD (typically by vaping) is the fastest way to feel the effects of CBD, because it enters directly into your bloodstream by way of your lungs, without having to go through your digestive system or liver first. However, the effects of inhaled CBD don’t last quite as long as those of other methods.

A CBD oil tincture is absorbed by the sublingual membrane, and delivers CBD effects more slowly than inhalation, but more quickly than an edible. Its length of effective time also falls in the middle of those two. Depending on your body mass, metabolism and other bioavailability factors, CBD tincture products will require around 15 minutes to take effect, and the experience will last 4–6 hours.

CBD edibles take longer to kick in because they have to be digested and metabolized before the CBD enters the bloodstream. These products make up for the wait with the length of time that their effects last.

CBD oil tinctures occupy the golden middle space here, taking effect quickly and also lasting a long time.

In addition, quality CBD oils require less processing than CBD vape products or edible products. The CBD must be safely extracted from the plant and combined with a high-quality carrier oil (like coconut-derived MCT oil) and any other ingredients, and that’s largely it.

Finding the Best CBD Oil: Our Methodology

How did we select these particular products? We began with considering how our brands source their hemp and how they extract their CBD and create their products. Then, we looked at unique applications, flavors, and concentrations.

Whenever you’re considering a CBD oil product, whether it’s one of the ones we recommend or other products you may come across, there is some information you should know to make the best, safest choice.

Know Your Cannabis: Hemp vs. Marijuana

Cannabis, hemp, marijuana … what’s the difference between these terms? Let’s begin with the cannabis plant, which exists in two distinct types, according to the law.

Cannabis marijuana contains large amounts of the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and is subject to strict legal regulations. This is the kind of cannabis people use to achieve a psychotropic “high.”

Cannabis hemp, or industrial hemp, actually contains only a very small amount of THC (less than 0.3%), and is not used for psychoactive purposes. This is the hemp that legal CBD products are made from, and the hemp that all the products in our recommended list are made from. This includes the CBDfx Delta-9 THC drops that are made from full spectrum cannabis hemp and fall well within legal trace amounts of THC.

Cannabinoids

CBD (cannabidiol) and THC are both naturally occurring molecular compounds known as cannabinoids. But cannabis is actually packed with hundreds of other cannabinoids, like CBG, CBN, CBC, and many others. These “minor cannabinoids” have also been found to possess their own therapeutic properties, and they work in conjunction with CBD to enhance its effects.

CBD Spectrums

CBD is extracted into three primary forms: full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate. The products we’ve recommended are full and broad spectrum CBD oils.

Full spectrum CBD contains all of the cannabinoids and other compounds that naturally appear in hemp (specifically, the buds, leaves and stems of the hemp plant). This includes CBD and also those trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3%) that we discussed earlier. This also includes those many other cannabinoids and compounds called terpenes and flavonoids.

The biggest attraction of full spectrum CBD is that it provides the purest, most natural experience, and it creates a potent Entourage Effect. This is a synergistic effect where all of the cannabinoids and other compounds present work together, both to modify one another’s effects and also to produce a more powerful overall effect.

Broad spectrum CBD filters out the trace amounts of THC. It still contains the other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, and it does create the Entourage Effect, albeit to a slightly lesser amount. This is the ideal choice for those who want an effective CBD experience without worrying about THC.

CBD Isolate is primarily used in CBD vaping and bath products. It is 99% pure CBD with all other cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other compounds removed. CBD isolate won’t induce the Entourage Effect.

Pesticide-Free Plants and Your Health

Purity begins with the plant. Cannabis is a fantastically powerful and efficient phytoremediator, meaning that it’s really good at removing toxins from the soil it grows in. The problem is, all those toxins end up in the plant itself, including heavy metals, toxins, and pesticides. That’s why you want to shop for cannabidiol oil made from organically grown, pesticide- and GMO-free hemp. Otherwise, those harmful chemicals will go straight from the plant into your oil and, finally, into you!

Clean Extraction

Nobody’s lining up to chew on a raw hemp plant. Once you have a pure plant, you must extract the CBD from it as cleanly as possible. Cheap products, like the kind you find in convenience stores and truck stops, often use dangerous methods that include submerging the plant in chemicals like butane and acetone. This can lead to products with toxic additives and chemicals. CO2 extraction is considered to be the best and cleanest method of CBD extraction.

Lab Reports

The best way to know exactly what is in your cannabidiol (CBD) oil is through a report provided by an independent, third-party lab. This will tell you the exact percentages of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids in your product, as well as any other chemicals that may be present — including the potentially harmful ones.

Terpenes and Flavonoids

Cannabinoids, like CBD (cannabidiol), are abundant in hemp, but they’re not the only valuable compounds to be found.

Terpenes give plants their scent. They’re easily found in pungent plants like cannabis, tea, herbs, and citrus fruits. In addition to giving plants their smell, they carry a host of beneficial properties, from soothing inflammation to regulating mood.

Flavonoids give plants their color. They’re also phytonutrients that can help our bodies fight off illness, calm inflammation, and boost our overall health and wellness.

Additional Ingredients

CBD oil products are often tailored for specific applications, like the focus and sleep tinctures we saw in our list. While we know that CBD possesses all the traits necessary to address the issues we use it for, it’s always good to look for other proven ingredients that can help a specific product target a specific need. For instance, products to enhance sleep and rest often include melatonin, chamomile, and lavender. Topicals for joint and muscle pain might include natural analgesics, like white willow bark, or anti-inflammatories like menthol.

Get the Best CBD Experience Possible

Now that you have our top recommendations and some practical guidelines to keep in mind when shopping for a quality CBD product, we hope you can shop with confidence. When you have a safe and effective product, you can make CBD a valuable ingredient in your self-care and daily routines, reaping the soothing, therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol.

