Connect with us

News

The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman

Published

9 seconds ago

on

The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
1642415926 796 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Julia Cherruault for Observer

Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, which means that if you haven’t already, it’s time to start the search for a thoughtful gift for the special woman in your life. Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, wife, sister, mother or best friend, use this February 14 to show the loveliest ladies just how much you care. A handwritten note and a bouquet of deep red roses are always nice, but remember that it’s noted and appreciated when you go above and beyond. Instead of waiting until the last minute and ending up with an e-card or a leftover bag of candy, take the time to find a unique gift that she’ll truly treasure.

If you haven’t located the perfect present just yet, don’t stress! We’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the best gifts that the most stylish woman will *so* appreciate on Valentine’s Day. From jewel-encrusted slides and a ruby red ring to a diamond necklace and an interactive wine experience, these are the sweet Valentine’s Day gifts she’ll absolutely love.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

  • 1642415926 400 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Eberjey.

    Eberjey Gisele Shortie Short PJ Set

    An adorable pair of PJs are the most stylish (and comfiest) way to go to bed.

    $98, Shop Now

  • 1642415926 712 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Diptyque.

    Diptyque Litchi Candle

    A Diptyque candle is a tried and true classic; this one is the most delicious limited-edition rose scent.

    $76, Shop Now

  • The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Birdies.

    Birdies The Swan in Jeweled Raspberry

    Not only are these raspberry-colored jewel-encrusted mules incredibly chic, but they’re also über comfortable.

    $165, Shop Now

  • 1642415926 253 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Donni.

    Donni Sweater Beanie

    A rose pink beanie with a ladylike pearl accent to keep warm all season long.

    $47.04, Shop Now

  • 1642415926 936 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Knesko.

    Knesko Rose Quartz Heart Gua Sha

    Upgrade her next at-home spa day with this heart-shaped rose quartz gua sha stone, for the ultimate in luxurious relaxation.

    $65, Shop Now

  • 1642415926 95 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Greenwich Jewelers.

    Greenwich Jewelers Pave Heart Necklace

    A sparkling diamond necklace is a perfect addition to any jewelry collection, and this heart-shaped bauble is perfect for the most romantic day of the year.

    $1,200, Shop Now

  • 1642415926 772 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Vice Wines.

    Vice Wines Love is Blind Tasting Kit

    This three-bottle set of vino comes with everything you need for a blind wine tasting, for a truly interactive wine experience.

    $140, Shop Now

  • 1642415926 659 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Something Navy.

    Something Navy Floral Joggers

    She’ll live in these feminine floral joggers.

    $145, Shop Now

  • 1642415926 150 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Stripe & Stare.

    Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Provence Garden Thong Box

    A whimsical set of flowery underwear is perfect for the holiday.

    $60, Shop Now

  • 1642415926 22 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Heritage Jewelry.

    Heritage Jewelry Heart Chain Ring

    This 18-karat yellow gold ring features a red enamel heart that’s already sure to be a hit on its own, though you can go above and beyond by adding a custom touch, like her zodiac sign.

    $3,000, Shop Now

  • 1642415926 664 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Chantecaille.

    Chantecaille Darby Rose

    A rose perfume doesn’t have to be a cliché for Valentine’s Day. Chantecaille’s delicate Darby Rose fragrance blends raspberry, lemon, Bulgarian rose and pink magnolia with a hint of sandalwood, for a unique twist on the classic scent.

    $210, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 248 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Perrier-Jouet.

    Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé 2013

    She deserves the absolute best, and you can’t beat Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé Champagne, for the perfect Valentine’s Day toast.

    $360, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 581 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Godiva.

    Godiva Valentine’s Day Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box

    Skip the last-minute drugstore-stop treats and gift her this ridiculously decadent 37-piece chocolate box.

    $99.95, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 178 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Charlotte Tilbury.

    Charlotte Tilbury Limitless Lucky Lipstick

    A sophisticated red lip is a must this time of year, and this chic matte ruby shade is long-lasting and comes in a very on-theme kiss-covered tube.

    $34, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 131 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Villeroy & Boch.

    Villeroy & Boch La Boule in Memphis

    The ultimate hostess will so appreciate this elegant two-person tableware set that comes with flat bowls, regular bowls, plates and a serving platter, all of which neatly stack into a chic vessel. It’s ideal if you want to have romantic night in instead of dining out this year.

    $467, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 167 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    P.J. Salvage.

    P.J. Salvage Winter Woods Robe

    A plush robe is a cozy day essential.

    $96, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 844 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Aerie.

    Aerie Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Super Flare Legging

    These cheerful red leggings have an on-trend flare leg and flattering crossover waistband.

    $54.95, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 746 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Kinn.

    Kinn Baby Kay Heart Dome Ring

    This simple gold ring features a single ruby red heart; she can stack it with her favorite baubles or wear it by itself.

    $880, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 22 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Body Oil

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance has built quite the cult following, and the body oil version of the scent is so unexpected, in the best way.

    $75, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 299 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Unsubscribed.

    Unsubscribed Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater

    There’s nothing better than slipping on a buttery soft cashmere sweater on a cold day, and the pretty blush shade is also perfect for the first chilly days of spring.

    $328, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 778 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Hanky Panky.

    Hanky Panky 3-Pack Supima Cotton Low-Rise Thongs with Contrast Trim

    Valentine’s-themed cotton Hanky Pankys are comfy and cute.

    $65, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 335 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Vehla.

    Vehla Willow Sunglasses

    She’ll love this chic pair of retro-inspired shades.

    $160, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 558 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    The Range.

    The Range Blended Knit Easy Pant

    A stylish pair of flared knit pants are a fun alternative to her usual loungewear.

    $285, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 546 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Felina.

    Felina Voyage Textured Knit Lounge Set

    The matching sweatsuit era isn’t over yet, so take the time to refresh her lounging wardrobe with this rose-colored joggers-and-sweatshirt set.

    $39.97, Shop Now

  • 1642415928 418 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Cuisinart.

    Cuisinart Airfryer Toaster Oven

    While air fryers are by no means a new appliance, they’re only growing in popularity, thanks to their wide-ranging variety of uses and also a whole lot of TikTok recipes.

    $229.95, Shop Now

  • 1642415929 600 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Falconeri.

    Falconeri Cashmere Coat

    A feminine collared cashmere coat is a ladylike classic.

    $900, Shop Now

  • 1642415929 881 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Tom Ford.

    Tom Ford Rose Prick Candle

    Treat her to a sophisticated and unique rose candle from Tom Ford—it’ll last a whole lot longer than a bouquet of flowers.

    $135, Shop Now

  • 1642415929 520 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Stags’ Leap.

    Stags’ Leap 2018 The Leap Estate Grown Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

    Splurge on a particularly decadent bottle of red for Valentine’s Day, like this Estate Cabernet from Stags’ Leap.

    $115, Shop Now

  • 1642415929 1 The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish
    Monrow.

    Monrow Supersoft Elastic Waist Sweats

    She won’t ever want to get out of these ultra-soft sweats.

    $135, Shop Now

The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

You Can Now Use Dogecoin to Buy This Highly-Coveted Tesla Merchandise

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

You Can Now Use Dogecoin to Buy This Highly-Coveted Tesla Merchandise
google news
A decentralized cryptocurrency is not supposed to have a CEO. But should it need one, here we have Elon Musk. Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer

You can now buy certain Tesla products, including the highly-coveted “Cyberwhistle” and “Cyberquad,” using Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, dogecoin. In a tweet early Friday, the Tesla CEO announced, “Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin.” The tweet instantly sent dogecoin price to jump 15 percent to $0.20 Friday morning before paring gains.

Tesla merchandise is a line of car accessories and fan collectibles often designed in commemoration of new vehicle models or important company milestones. Last month, Tesla introduced a steel whistle shaped like the upcoming Cybertruck and an electric “Cyberquad” for kids. The Cyberwhisle is currently priced at 300 doge, equivalent to $59, and the Cyberquad costs 12,020 doge ($2,391). A “Giga Texas Belt Buckle,” launched to celebrate Tesla’s new factory in Texas, is available for 835 doge ($164).

Subscribe to Observer’s Business Newsletter

Obviously, you would need a dogecoin wallet to purchase these items in crypto. The offering comes with several caveats, however. First, orders paid for in dogecoin are not refundable. (Orders using traditional payment methods can be returned within 30 days.) “Even if an order is overpaid in doge, the overpayment amount will not be refunded to the original form of payment,” according to Tesla website. Tesla also warns that it can take up to six hours for the dogecoin network to confirm a payment, which is not cancellable once initiated.

Musk hinted at Tesla’s plan to accept dogecoin in December, when he tweeted that “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes.” That tweet, too, sent dogecoin price soaring 20 percent in one day.

It’s not the first time Tesla has experimented incorporating cryptocurrencies into its core EV business. In March 2021, the company briefly accepted Bitcoin as a payment option for its electric cars. The program was quickly ended after Musk expressed concerns over the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining. “Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment,” he said in a statement in May 2021.

The same month, he touted dogecoin as a promising alternative with a smaller environmental footprint. “Working with Doge [developers] to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising,” Musk tweeted.

You Can Now Use Dogecoin to Buy This Highly-Coveted Tesla Merchandise

google news
Continue Reading

News

Film review: How the Bills broke Bill Belichick and the Patriots in the Wild Card round

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Film review: How the Bills broke Bill Belichick and the Patriots in the Wild Card round
google news

The gap between the Patriots and the Bills on Saturday night was no gap.

It was a gorge.

The Pats were massacred on both sides of the ball. Losing 47-17 in the playoffs to a division rival was as thorough an embarrassment the franchise has experienced in the Bill Belichick era. What happened?

Well, Belichick’s defense got destroyed to a historic degree. Buffalo pulled off the best offensive performance in NFL history, becoming the first team to never record a punt, field goal or turnover over a single game in NFL history. Josh Allen and Co. picked on the Pats’ worst man-to-man matchups, slashed through their zone coverages and bullied them up front.

The Bills have been building to this for years. In Sean McDermott’s third season as head coach and Allen’s second under center, they nipped at the Patriots’ heels during two one-score games in 2019. Then, they swept the Pats in 2020 and split the regular-season meetings this season, including one played under famously unique weather conditions.

But this weekend, Buffalo left no doubt who rules the AFC East.

The Bills boast the better quarterback, tougher defense, deeper roster and a rare coaching staff capable of giving the Belichick consistent fits. The Pats entered averaging 20 points per game against McDermott’s teams, and that number in a game best remembered for historic defensive devastation.

google news
Continue Reading

News

The 10 plays that defined the Ravens’ 2021 season, from injuries to overtime scores

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

The 10 plays that defined the Ravens’ 2021 season, from injuries to overtime scores
google news

When Ravens coaches and players review the 2021 season, they will see a team that lost about as many close games as it won, that finished with a negative point differential for the first time since 2015 (minus-5), that took more blows than it could ultimately withstand. They will see a team that, as running back Latavius Murray put it Sunday, “didn’t get it done at the end of the day.”

“Again, it’s a tale [of] two seasons, if you want to say that,” Murray said after the Ravens’ sixth straight defeat, a 16-13 overtime loss in Baltimore to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “The first half of the season, we found a way to win these games. In the second half, we didn’t.”

On a macro level, that was the difference between the Ravens competing for the AFC’s top seed and falling short of the playoffs. But on a micro level, the margin between victory and defeat was sometimes just one play. Here are 10 that defined the Ravens’ 8-9 season.

Preseason: CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards tear ACL in same practice

The season-ending injuries happened on different plays, but they capped one of the worst stretches of preseason misfortune in recent history. On Aug. 28, running back J.K. Dobbins, who’d flashed his breakout potential all training camp, tore his ACL in the Ravens’ preseason finale. On Sept. 2, reserve running back Justice Hill tore his Achilles tendon. On Sept. 8, the Ravens lost Peters, maybe their top cornerback in camp, and Edwards, one of the NFL’s most efficient runners, in the span of a few plays at practice.

Earlier in camp, the Ravens had lost inside linebacker L.J. Fort (torn ACL), a 2020 starter and special teams leader, and rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin), their top draft pick, to significant injuries. By season’s end, 25 Ravens had landed on injured reserve.

Week 1, at Raiders: QB Lamar Jackson strip-sacked in overtime

Defensive end Carl Nassib’s forced fumble, which set up Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr’s game-winning touchdown pass to Zay Jones three plays later, ended a nightmarish debut for the Ravens’ pass protection. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the Raiders pressured Jackson on 54.5% of his drop-backs in their 33-27 win. Even more impressive, they rarely sent more than four pass rushers after him.

Jackson was sacked three times and hit eight times in the game, the last of the Ravens’ season with Ronnie Stanley and Alejandro Villanueva at offensive tackle. Stanley, an All-Pro selection in 2019, didn’t play again in 2021 — he underwent his second straight season-ending ankle injury in October — and Villanueva took over for him at left tackle, where his level of play fluctuated.

Week 2, vs. Chiefs: QB Lamar Jackson converts clinching fourth-and-2

After taking a 36-35 lead in Baltimore with three minutes left, the Ravens got a forced fumble by outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and a crucial catch from wide receiver Sammy Watkins to set up fourth-and-short at their 43-yard line.

Rather than punt the ball back to quarterback Patrick Mahomes with less than a minute left, coach John Harbaugh asked Jackson whether he wanted to go for it. Of course he did. Jackson took a quick shotgun snap, looked for a crease and surged forward for a 2-yard gain. The prime-time win was the Ravens’ first against Mahomes (343 passing yards and three touchdowns) and kicked off a five-game winning streak.

Week 3, at Lions: K Justin Tucker hits game-winning, NFL-record 66-yard field goal

The Ravens finished with the NFL’s best special teams play this season partly because there’s only one Justin Tucker. According to Pro Football Focus, in finishing 35-for-37 on field-goal attempts this season, the Pro Bowl kicker led the NFL in both success rate over expectation and the number of made kicks over expectation.

His 66-yarder was certainly unexpected. The Ravens, trailing 17-16, needed to convert a fourth-and-19 with 26 seconds remaining to even give Tucker a chance. After Jackson found Watkins for 36 yards, Tucker lined up from Detroit’s 48 with three seconds remaining. His fourth field goal of the day doinked off the crossbar inside Detroit’s Ford Field and carried through the uprights, breaking Matt Prater’s record-setting 2013 kick (64 yards).

Week 5, vs. Colts: WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown catches overtime game-winner

Jackson went 37-for-43 for 442 yards and four touchdowns in the prime-time comeback win, and most of his completions looked as matter-of-fact as his last one. On second-and-goal, five minutes into overtime, he dropped back, pump-faked as he waited for Brown to uncover, then whistled a 5-yard touchdown pass to him near the front of the end zone.

The 31-25 victory was a career night for both Jackson, who had a career-high 442 passing yards, and Brown, whose 125 receiving yards and two scores both finished as season highs. But the Ravens’ passing attack rarely made it look that easy over the next three months.

Week 7, vs. Bengals: WR Ja’Marr Chase scores on 82-yard catch-and-run

No game better epitomized the struggles of the Ravens’ secondary, and no play better epitomized Cincinnati’s dominance of the Ravens this season. On a third-and-2 midway through the third quarter, Chase separated from cornerback Marlon Humphrey, caught a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow, broke out of safety DeShon Elliott’s tackle attempt, spun free of safety Chuck Clark and outran everyone to the end zone.

In two blowout wins, Burrow torched the Ravens for 941 passing yards, seven touchdowns and one interception, while Chase had 15 catches for 326 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens, beset by injuries in their secondary, finished the season last in the NFL in pass defense (278.9 yards allowed per game, a franchise worst) and last in 40-yard plays allowed (18).

Week 12, vs. Browns: QB Lamar Jackson throws third interception in five-pass span

Jackson’s midseason malaise seemed to start in Week 10, when the Ravens’ offense couldn’t solve the Miami Dolphins’ Cover 0-heavy approach. Two weeks later, though, his struggles reached almost absurdist levels. Late in the second quarter of an eventual 16-10 home win over the Cleveland Browns, he threw three interceptions over a five-pass span. Every throw came from a clean pocket.

After adding a fourth pick in the fourth quarter, Jackson finished the game with a 46.5 passer rating, the worst of his career as a starter. (One saving grace: his miraculous third-quarter scramble to find tight end Mark Andrews for a 13-yard touchdown pass.) Over Jackson’s final four games of the season, a stretch that started in Miami, he completed 62.9% of his passes for 673 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He averaged just 5.8 yards per pass attempt and 4.6 yards per carry in that span.

Week 13, at Steelers: CB Marlon Humphrey hurt on go-ahead touchdown catch

The Ravens had already lost Peters and Elliott to season-ending injuries by the time the Steelers, trailing 13-12 late in the fourth quarter, lined up on third-and-goal from the Ravens’ 5. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson’s touchdown catch added insult to another injury. Humphrey, an All-Pro like Peters in 2019, tore a pectoral muscle as he tried to punch the ball out from Johnson near the goal line.

His absence from an already depleted cornerback room led Harbaugh to go for the go-ahead 2-point conversion after the Ravens scored on their ensuing possession. But Jackson’s pass to an open Andrews glanced off his fingertips, and the Ravens, who’d entered the game atop the AFC, would soon start a precipitous end-of-season slide.

Week 14, at Browns: QB Lamar Jackson hurt on scramble

No play this season might’ve been more impactful than Browns inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s innocuous-looking tackle attempt on Jackson as he rolled out for a short throw to Andrews. Jackson suffered a bone bruise on his right ankle, and he was carted off the field, never to play another down in 2021.

While backup Tyler Huntley impressed in the eventual 24-22 loss in Cleveland, the Ravens had to play the final four-plus games of their season without their most important player and former NFL Most Valuable Player.

Week 15, vs. Packers: QB Tyler Huntley can’t convert 2-point attempt

Had the Ravens won even one of their final six games, their season might still be alive. Green Bay’s 31-30 win in Baltimore didn’t crush their playoff hopes, nor did it reflect poorly on the Ravens themselves, who were playing with a roster ravaged even further by a coronavirus outbreak. But the game did capture the razor-thin margins that defined their season.

Huntley’s pass on the game’s decisive 2-point try never reached Andrews, deflected instead by Packers safety Darnell Savage’s outstretched hand. Huntley also never saw Brown, who was running wide open across the middle of the end zone. It was the Ravens’ eighth and final 2-point attempt of the season; they converted only two.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending