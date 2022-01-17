Bitcoin
The World’s First Decentralized Bond Market Has Arrived
By 2021, Statista found that there were over nearly 6,000 cryptocurrencies in existence, a staggering increase from the handful of digital tokens in 2013. With the rapidly evolving and expanding cryptocurrency industry, It’s no wonder that the amount of tokens has been skyrocketing.
Alongside the rise in tokens, there has also been an acceleration in the number of investment platforms within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Although there are many platforms, many come with issues, including lock-up periods, lack of transferability from platform-owned wallets, and large transaction costs. Additionally, being a liquidity provider in the Ethereum network, withdrawal fees can significantly take away from the profits investors are receiving.
As the industry continues to reach new heights, technology is adjusting and evolving to keep up with the changing needs of the market. One platform that is addressing some of these issues is SuperBonds, the very first DeFi bond market. It’s built on Solana, a blockchain that operates without the traditionally high fees.
Bonds allow investors to loan borrowers, like companies or a government, who use the cash towards funding their operations, while the investor receives interest on the investment. They are a popular investment choice, especially in traditional finance, as they are typically a low-risk option and return on average around 5% annually. They are commonly invested into diversified portfolios as they offset riskier investments, however, they often come with hefty fees.
SuperBonds allow DeFi investors to buy bonds and have a guaranteed return in $USDC. It also allows users the freedom to store their investment in whichever wallet they want; they can self-custody it in any wallet of their choosing. SuperBonds circumvents the high transaction costs by making use of the low-fee Solana network.
Additionally, many CeFi (centralized finance) products in the cryptocurrency space today inherently require funds to be stored within the platform in order to generate yield, however, DeFi (decentralized finance) has provided an alternative to this.
“With CeFi crypto products today, there is the hidden risk of fund storage on a platform to generate yield, which many DeFi products solve. However, with DeFi protocols, there is uncertainty in terms of the terminal value, thus rendering collateralization prospects slim for the user’s LP tokens,” the company states in a blog post.
SuperBonds eliminates these issues by enabling bonds with certain end-values that the user can self-custody—meaning users have possession of their digital assets because they control the private key. To simplify the bonds market, the platform issues bonds as NFTs which can be redeemed anytime for a fixed yield, and can then be settled by any end-owner holding the NFT.
The platform also offers bond underwriting, allowing investors to park their investments in a fixed-income bond, with Bond Underwriters taking the other side of the trade. These liquidity providers send capital to the trader’s pool to create the maximum interest possible for traders. SuperBonds also offers staking for those to yield rewards for holders. 60% of the total emitted tokens are reserved for the protocol rewards and the different participants receive rewards in SB tokens. Bond underwriters can stake their LP tokens as well as any SB token holder can stake SB tokens to earn more rewards. A portion will accrue towards flexible rewards for bond buyers, and a residual stream will accrue to the Treasury.
Investing in bonds is a popular traditional investment choice, but high fees and restrictions have created barriers for investors. Thanks to SuperBonds, investing in bonds can now provide crypto investors with not only more flexible yield opportunities, but at a lower fees.
TA: Bitcoin Price Consolidates, Why Break above $43.5K Is The Key
Bitcoin started a downside correction from $44,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is stable above $42,800 and the bulls might aim a fresh increase above $43,500.
- Bitcoin is trading in a positive zone above $42,500 and $42,800.
- The price is trading below $43,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $43,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a major increase if there is a clear move above the $43,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Is Holding Support
Bitcoin price extended increase above the $44,000 resistance zone. BTC even spiked above the $44,200 level before it faced sellers.
A high was formed near $44,400 and the price started a fresh decline. There was a clear move below the $43,500 and $43,200 levels. The price even dived below the $42,500 support and a close below the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A low was formed near $41,800 before the price started an upside correction. It traded as high as $43,791 and is currently consolidating. Bitcoin price is trading below $43,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
An immediate support is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $41,800 swing low to $43,791 high. Besides, there is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $43,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $43,200 level. The next major resistance is near the $43,500 level. A clear move above the $43,500 level might send the price towards the $44,000 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps call for a test of the $44,200 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $45,000 level.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a fresh increase above $43,500, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $42,800 zone.
The first major support is seen near the $42,500 zone. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $41,800 swing low to $43,791 high. A downside break below the $42,500 support zone could lead the price towards the $41,800 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is near the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $42,800, followed by $42,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $43,200, $43,500 and $44,200.
Sports NFT Marketplace Lympo Suffers An $18.7 Million Hack
The latest in the industry is the hacking of Lympo, a sports NFT platform and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Through hot wallet hacking, the platform just lost about 165.2 million LMT tokens, equivalent to $18.7 million during the time of this hack.
Cryptocurrency hacking, though not frequently experienced, remains of the risks that some protocols have to suffer.
An update through Medium from the Lympo team confirms the recent hacking from the platform on Jan 10. According to the report, the hackers accessed the protocol’s operational hot wallet and looted about 165.2 million LMT tokens.
Related article | Is Norton 360 Mining Ethereum In Your Computer? If It Is, They’ll Take a 15% Cut
Furthermore, the post revealed that the cybersecurity attack led to the compromise of 10 different project wallets. Also, the majority of the hacked tokens were moved to one single address from where they were swapped on both Sushiswap and Uniswap for Ether (ETH) and were later transferred somewhere else.
With this looting of the LMT from its hot wallets, the price of the token plummeted by 92% to $0.0093.
Lympo Team To Fix Grudges
Subsequently, the protocol’s team released a tweet stating that they are striving to stabilize the circumstance as well as to return their operations to normal. Additionally, the team mentioned its removal of liquidity LMT from liquidity pools. According to them, this will help in reducing the crypto price disruption.
Moreover, the team by the early hours of Jan 11, advised traders to place a hold on the buying and selling of LMT tokens. They intend to first complete their investigation and outline their possible line of action.
With the removal of liquidity from pool trading LMT, there will be a negative effect for traders. This means the traders can’t buy or sell remarkable token amounts without encountering some value loss.
Being a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, the Animoca teams has fully thrown their support to Lympo. In one of his speeches, Yat Siu, the CEO of Animoca said that they are helping Lympo with for recovery though they have not taken any specific mechanism for that.
Another Crypto Hacking On Hot Wallet
Similar to Lympo’s hot wallet security breach, a centralized crypto exchange, LCX, on Jan 8, lost about $7 million from its hot wallet. This hacking cuts across 8 different crypto coins on the exchange.
Most of the funds from the LCX hacking were swapped for ETH. The proceeds were later transferred to Tornado Cash which is a privacy tool with the feature of concealing both the source and destination of ETH tokens. The LCX hacking involved different amounts of LINK, MKR, USDC, ETH, LCX, SAND, QNT, and ENJ.
Related article | More Green Energy: Crypto Mining Saves A Hydro Power Plant In Costa Rica
Through its update on January 10, the LCX notified its users of its compensation plan for their losses. Also, it assures them that there was no compromise of any personal data from the attack.
Featured Image from Pexels
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
- There have been a total of seven distinct applications for consideration.
- Nike purchased RTFKT, a virtual sneaker firm, in December.
Following last year’s false allegations regarding Walmart and Litecoin, the US retail behemoth has formally filed documentation with local authorities to join the cryptocurrency and metaverse arena. According to reports, Walmart aims to develop its own cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the metaverse.
Recently, the big-box store filed many new trademarks showing its intention to produce and sell virtual items, such as electrical devices, home décor and furnishings and a toy or recreational equipment and personal hygiene products. NFTs and a virtual currency will be offered to customers, according to the company’s application.
It has been reported that Walmart submitted the applications on December 30th, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. There have been a total of seven distinct applications for consideration.
Major Players Are Already Onboard
According to Gerben, trademark attorney, companies have been scrambling to find out how they would fit into the virtual world since Facebook announced it was changing its corporate name to Meta, suggesting its goals beyond social networking.
Sneaker and clothing company Nike has filed many trademark applications indicating that it intends to offer virtual versions of its products. Within a few days, it was announced that Nike would be collaborating with Roblox to build a whole new virtual environment dubbed Nikeland. It purchased RTFKT, a virtual sneaker firm, in December.
Gap has recently begun offering non-traditional T-shirts with the company’s trademark emblem. NFTs will be sold in levels ranging from $8.30 to $415 and come with a tangible hoodie, according to the fashion company. Adidas and Under Armour’s NFT releases sold out last month, as well. OpenSea’s NFT marketplace has seen a surge in demand for these items.
