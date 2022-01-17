News
This meat-free back-alley pizza may well be the best bite of food in Denver right now
Editor’s note: This is part of The Know’s series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We’ll also let you in on some hidden gems).
Let’s get this part out of the way first: Yes, Redeemer Pizza is painfully cool — it’s impossible not to be with the back alley pizza window, street art-filled location in RiNo and pizza-themed religious iconography. But make no mistake: This Larimer Street pizzeria, an offshoot of service industry-favorite Dio Mio Pasta a few blocks away, makes the most simple yet memorable piece of pizza I’ve had in Denver.
In fact, there’s a meat-free pie on the current menu that may just be the best bite of food in the entire Denver metro right now.
Redeemer’s All the Mushrooms ($25 for an approximately 16-inch pizza) is slathered with garlic cream sauce and topped with roasted oyster mushrooms, pickled beech mushrooms and a perfectly stretchy cheese blend. The roasted mushrooms have an almost meat-like quality and endless umami flavor, while the acidic bite from the pickled beech mushrooms brightens the entire slice. Every bite is utterly perfect and perfectly balanced. (If you’re an onion fan, I like to add red onion to this pie.)
But what really takes this pizza to the next level is its naturally leavened sourdough base, the brainchild of chefs Spencer White and Alex Figura. The high-hydration dough, made with house-milled wheat, is put through a lengthy fermentation process, resulting in a perfectly crusty, chewy dough that, unlike franchise pizza, leaves you feeling full and not fatigued. Finally, a pizza that doesn’t make you feel gross after indulging.
As one of thousands of Americans who developed GI issues during the pandemic — anxiety-related reflux, in my case — I thought my days of late-night slices were over. But then I followed a neon slice of pizza in an art-filled alley and had my mind blown and my belly filled with a deeply satisfying meal.
Add a Caesar salad with addictive house-made croutons — and maybe a bottle of biodynamic wine — and you’ve got a perfect dinner for two.
Redeemer Pizza, 2705 Larimer St., 720-780-1379, redeemerpizza.com
Atlanta church service will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor, Georgia’s governor and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock are scheduled to attend the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at King’s old congregation, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
The service at Ebenezer and other events surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorate what would have been King’s 93rd birthday.
In a news release, the King Center in Atlanta said the 10 a.m. Monday service (9 a.m. CST) will be broadcast live on Atlanta’s Fox TV affiliate and on Facebook, YouTube and thekingcenter.org.
The Rev. Natosha Reid Rice and Pastor Sam Collier will preside over the service. This year’s keynote speaker is the Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church.
Musical performances are also planned, including Keke Wyatt, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Pastor Mike Jr., Le’Andria Johnson, and Emanne Beasha.
“This year’s theme, ‘It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community,’ reflects our belief that it is critical, and necessary for the survival of both humanity and Earth, that we shift our priorities for a strategic quest to create a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world,” King Center CEO Bernice King said in a statement.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday March and Rally is also planned for Monday afternoon in downtown Atlanta. The march is scheduled to end on Auburn Avenue in front of The King Center, where a rally is planned. The King Center is also working with the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and Youth Service America on a voter registration drive Monday in Atlanta.
“On this King Holiday, I call us up to shift our priorities to reflect a commitment to true peace and an awareness of our interconnectedness, interdependence, and interrelatedness. This will lead us to a greater understanding of our responsibilities to and for each other, which is crucial for learning to live together, achieving ‘true peace,’ and creating the Beloved Community,” Bernice King said in announcing the events.
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the world — dedicated his life to achieving racial equality, a goal he said was inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war.
King delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 and was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis while assisting a strike by underpaid sanitation workers. He was 39.
King’s example, and his insistence on nonviolent protest, continues to influence many activists pushing for civil rights and social change.
Fund to preserve, assist Black churches gets $20M donation
By JAY REEVES
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A new effort to preserve historic Black churches in the United States has received a $20 million donation that will go to help congregations including one that was slammed during the tornado that killed more than 20 people in Mayfield, Kentucky, last month.
Lilly Endowment Inc., which supports religious, educational and charitable causes, contributed the money to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund as seed funding for the Preserving Black Churches Project, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which launched the fund.
The announcement about the donation from the Lilly Endowment was timed to coincide with the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday on Monday.
Rather than simply replacing broken windows or straightening rafters, the project will provide assistance with things including asset management and helping historic churches tell their own stories, said Brent Leggs, executive director of the fund.
St. James AME Church, founded in 1868 just three years after the Civil War and crumpled by the Mayfield twister, will receive $100,000 as the first recipient of the project’s special emergency funding, Leggs said.
With its sanctuary virtually destroyed and only 15 or so active members, all of whom are older, St. James AME needs all the help it can get, said the Rev. Ralph Johnson, presiding elder of a church district that includes the congregation. Black churches served a vital role after the war ended and Black people no longer were considered the property of white people.
“Once the slaves were freed one of the things they wanted to start was a church home. They wanted to work out their spiritual salvation and have a place to congregate, and they also were used as schools and other things,” he said.
Black churches have been a key element of the African American community through generations of faith and struggle, and preserving them isn’t just a brick-and-mortar issue but one of civil rights and racial justice, Leggs said in an interview.
“Historically Black churches deserve the same admiration and stewardship as the National Cathedral in Washington or New York’s Trinity Church,” he said. Trinity, where Alexander Hamilton and other historic figures are buried, was near Ground Zero and became a national touchstone after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
In all, the project plans to assist more than 50 Black churches nationwide over the next three years, including some that are vacant or set for demolition or are struggling with inadequate funding, aging members and dwindling membership. While active congregations are the main priority, funding can also go to old church buildings that now house projects like community centers or treatment programs, Leggs said.
“It still stewards the legacy of the Black church but for a new purpose,” he said.
The fund previously has assisted congregations including Mother Emmanuel AME Church, where white supremacist killed nine parishioners during a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, and Bethel Baptist Church in Birmingham, a stalwart of the civil rights movement which was bombed in the 1950s.
The Action Fund, which has raised more than $70 million, has assisted with more than 200 preservation projects nationally. It was started by the National Trust for Historic Preservation after clashes between white supremacists and protesters during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.
The fund calls itself the largest-ever attempt to preserve sites linked to African American history.
___
Reeves is a member of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team.
Ask Amy: Long-term grudge earns a penalty for “holding”
Dear Amy: I am 50 years old. When I was 15 my father had an affair and left. My mother and I struggled for several years.
When I was 17, he had a child with another woman. My father and his new family lived within 30 minutes of us, however, I rarely saw him.
At one point when my children were teens, he apologized for not being in their lives, with the excuse that he was also raising a child.
I have a better relationship with the local grocery store clerk than I do with my father and my half-sister.
About eight months ago, I wrote him a heartfelt letter letting him know how I have felt for the past 35 years about the entire situation: leaving his family, excluding me from his new family, and not being around to see my kids grow up.
His response was “I am sorry you feel that way.”
I have since sent him messages on Facebook for holidays, but that is it.
My issue is that he still won’t take responsibility for what he did to peoples’ lives. His comment of, “I am sorry you feel that way” has me holding a bigger grudge now than before.
Any advice?
— Son Holding a Grudge
Dear Holding: You have done everything you can to try to bring your father to the table. And now you are learning that the guy who abandoned his wife and son many years ago also lacks the capacity to own his actions, apologize, and try to make things right for you or your kids.
When you think carefully about it — this all tracks.
Your father is sorry that you feel this way, but he is not brave enough to inspire you to feel differently.
You are holding a grudge, and with every effort you make, you hold your grudge tighter, so I’m going to call a penalty on this play for “Holding.”
Go back five yards. Loosen your grip, because this grudge, and the anger you feel, is one more way your father is hurting you.
Let it go now, and you will experience true liberation.
You deserved better than you got, and you are doing what good parents everywhere strive to do: You are giving your children better than you had.
You win.
Dear Amy: My daughter “Samantha” has a lovely home.
She and my son-in-law are wonderful people.
When I look at their family, I reflect, and I feel like I was a good mom.
I carry baggage from my own crazy family, and I’ve tried very hard not to let my own background guide my life.
I am driving myself nuts about this small situation that is actually huge — to me.
Samantha has a wall in her home with various family pictures arranged on it.
I am not on this wall. There are pictures of other family members — some of whom she has said she does not even like.
I feel left out and like I’m not good enough to be there. I realize that’s my own baggage, but I can’t help it.
I know if I say anything to anyone, I will be told that I’m overreacting.
How do I approach this? Should I? Am I overreacting?
— Feeling Left Out in CA
Dear Feeling Left Out: When looking at a relative’s photo collection, I think it is a universal impulse to look for yourself. When looking at your own child’s photo collection, this impulse is magnified many-fold.
Please, bring this up to your daughter. Don’t overwhelm her with your complicated emotional reaction, but ask her, “Hey, if I can find a nice photo of the two of us from your childhood — and let you pick out the frame — would you be willing to find some space on your wall for it?”
Dear Amy: Thank you for running a very poignant letter from “A Grateful Parent,” about how her daughter’s friends showed up for her while the daughter was dying.
As a retired hospice nurse, I know those friends performed such meaningful acts by just sitting, napping or reading.
They helped to pass the time.
I will never forget a younger female patient that had a group of friends that came in every Sunday and buffed and puffed her, did her nails and hair, and laughed and chatted away.
For a few hours, the patient felt normal.
— Hospice Nurse
Dear Nurse: This is a beautiful way of abiding. I hope others are inspired by this example.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
