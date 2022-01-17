Connect with us

Bitcoin

TON Blockchain Aims To Bring True Financial Freedom To The World In 2022

Published

53 seconds ago

on

TON Blockchain Aims To Bring True Financial Freedom To The World In 2022
The TON blockchain created by Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov is promising big things will happen this year, setting itself a goal that no other blockchain has yet been able to achieve – it’s aiming for nothing less than mass adoption.

TON was created by Durov and his brother Nikolai back in 2017. It’s one of the most ambitious blockchain projects of all and all the more so when we consider its tumultuous past. Designed to be vastly superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of speed and scalability, TON got off to a good start, raising almost $1.7 billion from investors through an initial coin offering.

However, things quickly unraveled for Telegram when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stepped in to halt the sale in October 2019, claiming that TON’s GRAM tokens were unregistered securities. That move ultimately led Telegram to drop the TON project, handing over the work it had done to the open-source community, which has since rebranded GRAM as Toncoin.

With Telegram washing its hands off of the TON project, very little was heard about it during the intervening months. It had, in effect, become one of a growing number of forgotten blockchains that promised so much only to fade away into obscurity.

That all changed last month though, when Durov suddenly announced on Telegram the TON project is not only still “alive” but moreover, “evolving” fast. TON quickly followed up, announcing a partnership with Donate, enabling users to send donations and pay for subscriptions in Toncoin.

Then came this week’s promise from TON:

“After four years of blood, sweat, tears, and active development from some of the most brilliant engineering talent on the globe, we’re finally at the cusp of something great,” the TON community announced. “Something that has eluded all others, even as they reach untold heights, successes, and trillion-dollar valuations. Mass adoption.”

It’s a bold promise but it’s one TON has the means to live up to, as 2022 looks to be a breakout year for the project that aims to unite all other blockchains into a single, decentralized network with blazing fast transaction speeds and low costs.

TON is building nothing less than the foundation of web3, with components including decentralized storage, an anonymous network, DNS, instant payments and support for various decentralized services. Much of that groundwork has already been done, with TON launching The Open Network, a stable and extremely scalable multi-blockchain that can handle millions of transactions per second early last year. TON has also completed work on its all-important TON-ETH bridge, making it possible for Toncoins to be transferred back and forth between it and the Ethereum blockchain with ease. As evidenced by the partnership with Donate, TON payments were also finally enabled in Q4 of last year, completing another key milestone.

The roadmap for 2022 doesn’t let up, and by the time the year is out TON will have everything it needs to support web3.  Q1 will be especially frantic, with TON set to launch its DNS service that assigns human-readable names to accounts, smart contracts, services and network nodes on its blockchain, making it as easy to browse as the world wide web. Other milestones include the launch of the TON Proxy, TON DeFi and the TON Developers Program.

With those developments out the way, TON’s final tasks will be to complete its distributed file-storage system Ton Storage, and launch its much-vaunted TON Workchains that promise to bridge all existing blockchains into one giant, unified decentralized network.

Getting everything in place is one thing – achieving its goal of mass adoption will be quite another. But TON has all the necessary ingredients in place to make it happen, with true decentralization, fast but low-cost transactions and an intuitive user interface the perfect recipe for anyone to buy, sell and transfer assets quickly and conveniently. Through in the DeFi apps on top and financial freedom becomes a reality at last.

Now, it’s no longer a question of whether or not TON can live up to its promise. The question now is whether or not the world is truly ready for a fair and unprejudiced financial system that’s free from censorship and accessible to all?

Time will tell, but if the answer is affirmative, 2022 is going to be one hell of a year for TON.

Bitcoin

Crypto.com (CRO) Restricts Withdrawals For All Users After Succumbing To Hack

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Crypto.com gets hacked
Crypto.com has fallen victim to a hack. The crypto exchange announced this in the early hours of Monday after users complained of suspicious activity on their accounts. It is the first centralized exchange to succumb to a hack for the year 2022 coming out of the year 2021 which was riddled with numerous hacks that saw exchanges and users alike lose billions.

Crypto.com (CRO) Gets Hacked

Users of the Crypto.com exchange began experiencing issues with their accounts. Subsequently, these users realized that their accounts had been hacked and they were missing cryptocurrencies from their balances. In some cases, the hacker had made off with all of the funds in the accounts.

Related Reading | Highlighting Risk: These Crypto Coins Carry The Most Leverage

Crypto.com took to Twitter to address these issues. In response to reports of the hack, the crypto exchange had promptly announced that it was restricting withdrawals for all users on the platform while assuring the community that all of their funds were safe.

The tweet noted that only a small number of users had been affected by the hack. However, users of the platform rolled out en masse to say that this was not so. The number of complaints regarding funds being lost by users in the hack had grown continuously on social media. Most had had a significant amount of crypto stolen and called for the exchange to do something about the attack.

Applying Caution Going Forward

Following news of the hack, Crypto.com had promptly restricted all withdrawals on its platform. Users were unable to carry out any withdrawals and those with pending withdrawals could not complete their transactions. This was done in an effort to prevent the hacker(s) from being able to perform any more withdrawals from the accounts of the affected users.

Related Reading | Crypto Market Is Still In The Early Stages, Says Ric Edelman

The attack is speculated to have occurred after the attackers found a way to bypass the 2FA security measures on the exchange. This has prompted Crypto.com to alert users to reset their 2FA information, as well as having to log back into the platform to regain access to their accounts.

The crypto exchange announced that this update will be rolled out gradually to users. Upon completion, withdrawals will then be enabled and users will be able to send their funds out of the exchange. “We understand this may be an inconvenience, but security comes first,” the exchange said.

CRO price falls following hack
Bitcoin

SkyLaunch Collaborating with Polygon to Join its Ecosystem

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Ethereum Killer Polygon Races to Hit New ATH Soon
SkyLaunch has recently announced that they will be working on a mutually beneficial partnership with Polygon in the quest for achieving future improvements. Further, they mentioned that collaboration with Polygon means adding a new Blockchain to their growth plan. Moving ahead, they also said that Polygon low fees and lightning-fast transactions have made it popular within a short period. Therefore, people who will be choosing Blockchain for their projects will need launchpads too. This will eventually help SkyLaunch in exposure and grow further.

Moreover, there are two key contributors to SkyLaunch’s growth vertical over the years. Besides Binance Smart Chain, another useful platform SkyLaunch depends on is Polygon. The Polygon blockchain is a profitable Ethereum-centric network with high-profit potential and secure connection, offering users a smoother crypto trading experience. After incorporating Polygon into the SkyLaunch launchpad, experts opine that the latter would become one of the most reliable multi-chain launchpads in the future. 

High levels of profits with the collaboration 

Reports show that partnering with Polygon opens the team of the SkyLaunch to multiple project-related benefits as well. This would grant full access to the Polygon ecosystem, allowing SkyLaunch to explore and cement their position well. 

Polygon is one of the most sought-after blockchains in the current period because of its low-cost fees, simple usability, and precision-rich transaction speed. As a result, a lot of crypto projects are turning to this ecosystem to expand their reach and develop.

They want a top-grade launchpad as well to deploy the projects afterwards. Therefore, SkyLaunch expects to develop further through its partnership with Polygon, getting high numbers of projects. 

About SkyLaunch 

SkyLaunch is one of the most useful IDO-centric launchpad platforms available. It promises the users total timeline support with their projects and offers multiple proprietary tools to the project holders. In addition, SkyLaunch is unique in its operation and holds the support of a proprietary guide for introducing different upgraded versions into crypto-trading through blockchains.

To note, SkyLaunch does not keep several restrictions for the users. This helps traders complete their transactions, build their IDO projects, and deploy them across multiple blockchains without any complications. 

There is a standardised accelerator program with pre-IDO services that work with an industry-leading independent governance council. There is a post-IDO network for alliance support available as well. Traders creating and growing their blockchain projects benefit highly through SkyLaunch support. 

About Polygon

Polygon is a framework and valuable protocol for linking and developing Ethereum-based blockchain networks. It is the first platform to focus on infrastructure development and scaling of Ethereum. Furthermore, the blockchain is user-friendly, highly structured, and includes the Polygon SDK. Therefore, this framework is helpful for different types of app development initiatives. 

Not only does Polygon work as a blockchain in its own right, but users can also create or link several blockchains through it. As a result, it has some similarities with other blockchain solutions like Polkadot and Avalanche. 

Bitcoin

Ethereum Ranks Second as the Most Owned Crypto in UK, Bitcoin First!

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Ethereum Ranked Second as the Most Owned Crypto in UK, Bitcoin First!
Altcoin News
  • It is estimated that 32.9 percent of UK crypto owners possess Ethereum.
  • 2,013 internet users in the United Kingdom were polled.

Late in 2021, the cryptocurrency market was very volatile and experienced a drastic shift from extremes in the bigger market. Crypto users in the United Kingdom seemed to be taking it slowly throughout the recent sell-offs and feverish market periods. With 2,013 internet users in the United Kingdom being polled, Finder.com came up with various findings.

The UK’s crypto community appears to have rekindled its enthusiasm for Ethereum, despite a lack of interest and acceptance in other cryptocurrencies. It is estimated that 32.9 percent of UK crypto owners possess Ethereum, putting it in the second position in terms of crypto ownership after only Bitcoin.

Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction

Read More: Ethereum Price Prediction

Crypto Adoption Rate At a Mere 1%

There was an increase in the percentage of people owning cryptocurrencies from 11.2% to 15.5% last year, although, in certain countries, this rise was stifled. When comparing the two polls, the United Kingdom had one of the fewest increases in crypto holdings, moving from 5.2% to 6.1%, with a modest 1% increase in that time frame.

UK crypto ownership is much lower than the worldwide average of 15.5%, according to an ongoing poll of Internet users in 27 nations. With only 17 percent of respondents saying they believe crypto is an excellent investment, Britain was rated 23rd out of 23 nations in November 2021 for favorable opinions towards cryptocurrencies.

Despite the glimmering figures on ETH, Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency, owned by 42.8% of those who own digital assets. Third place went to Ripple, with 17.4 percent, followed by Solana with 15%, while Dogecoin only had a 1% gain.

