Venus Williams, 41, is reportedly still a virgin

An article circulating on the Internet claims tennis great Venus Williams is still a virgin at age 41.

The article claims Venus is abiding by her strict Jehovah’s Witness religion which prohibits sex before marriage. Venus is childless and has never married.

The former world No. 1 ranked women’s tennis player reportedly views her sister, Serena Williams, as an example of the ideal life she will never achieve: happily married with children.

Venus has had numerous failed relationships with men, and her sex life is not an open book like Serena’s.

“It is funny because Venus decided as a child that she would wait until she finds her husband before having sex,” said the source. “Serena did not go that route.”

Venus has dated golfer Hank Kuehne, Cuban model Elio Pis, and publishing heir Nicholas Hammond for two years until 2019.

The source confirmed that Venus is currently dating a man and the family hopes that she will finally settle down and raise a family.

A 41-year-old virgin is an extremely rare find in 2022. But there is a chance that she will have difficulty falling pregnant if she doesn’t hurry.

Tennis fans reacted to the report with skepticism and disbelief.

Venus Williams admits to being a virgin at 41..thats huge — J. (@Sneakergalore20) January 17, 2022

so venus williams a 41 year old virgin..wow — to’ (@fck_upayme) January 17, 2022

I just seen a post on fb saying Venus Williams is still a virgin — Domi Tsunami (@_MyKatGotStacks) January 17, 2022

Venus Williams is a 41 years old virgin. I inspire to be like her. ?? — Queen Eddie?? (@_Eddieee321) January 17, 2022