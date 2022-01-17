Connect with us

Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena

Published

31 seconds ago

on

  • There have been a total of seven distinct applications for consideration.
  • Nike purchased RTFKT, a virtual sneaker firm, in December.

Following last year’s false allegations regarding Walmart and Litecoin, the US retail behemoth has formally filed documentation with local authorities to join the cryptocurrency and metaverse arena. According to reports, Walmart aims to develop its own cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the metaverse.

Recently, the big-box store filed many new trademarks showing its intention to produce and sell virtual items, such as electrical devices, home décor and furnishings and a toy or recreational equipment and personal hygiene products. NFTs and a virtual currency will be offered to customers, according to the company’s application.

It has been reported that Walmart submitted the applications on December 30th, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. There have been a total of seven distinct applications for consideration.

Major Players Are Already Onboard

According to Gerben, trademark attorney, companies have been scrambling to find out how they would fit into the virtual world since Facebook announced it was changing its corporate name to Meta, suggesting its goals beyond social networking.

Sneaker and clothing company Nike has filed many trademark applications indicating that it intends to offer virtual versions of its products. Within a few days, it was announced that Nike would be collaborating with Roblox to build a whole new virtual environment dubbed Nikeland. It purchased RTFKT, a virtual sneaker firm, in December.

Gap has recently begun offering non-traditional T-shirts with the company’s trademark emblem. NFTs will be sold in levels ranging from $8.30 to $415 and come with a tangible hoodie, according to the fashion company. Adidas and Under Armour’s NFT releases sold out last month, as well. OpenSea’s NFT marketplace has seen a surge in demand for these items.

Related Topics:
