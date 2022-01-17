Connect with us

News

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Jan 14-20

Published

1 min ago

on

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Jan 14-20
(From left to right) Chris Lowell, Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Suraj Sharma, and Tien Tran in How I Met Your Father. Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

It’s an exciting week of content both new and old, with a few new iterations of old stories to boot. There’s horror, drama, comedy, and even some superhero stuff—film buffs and true crime lovers, casual TV bingers and DC fans alike all have some excellent viewing options. Suffice to say, there’s something for everyone.

What to watch on Netflix

Archive 81

For true-crime podcast listeners and horror fans alike, new series Archive 81 should be a brilliant binge. Adapted from the podcast of the same name, Archive 81 follows two distinct but intertwined storylines: on one side is Dan, an archivist and curator who’s an expert at restoring damaged film, and on the other is Melody, a sociology student who’s recorded her experience at an off-putting apartment complex. Dan gets hired to investigate Melody’s strange documentaries by an even stranger man, and the mysteries begin to snowball from there. Archive 81 premieres Friday, January 14th.

Phantom Thread

If you’ve already seen Licorice Pizza and are in desperate need of another Paul Thomas Anderson fix, then have no fear: Phantom Thread is streaming. This fraught film is perhaps best known as method-actor extraordinaire Daniel Day-Lewis’s final performance, but there’s far more to it than his (superb) turn as fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock. The movie chronicles the increasingly tense and complex relationships between Reynolds, his muse Alma, and his exacting sister Cyril. It’s one of the most fascinating dramas in recent memory, and it should absolutely be on your watchlist. Phantom Thread begins streaming on Sunday, January 16th.

What to watch on Hulu

How I Met Your Father

It’s sitcom season! And, unlike another recent comedy series, this one features Kim Cattrall! How I Met Your Father promises to follow the same general format as its predecessor, How I Met Your Mother, with Hilary Duff leading an ensemble of 30-somethings as they navigate their love lives and ever-changing career paths. With showrunners from This Is Us at the helm and HIMYM director Pamela Fryman behind the pilot, it’s a series designed to appeal to fans both new and old. The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father premiere Tuesday, January 8th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Late Night

For a fresh take on late night comedy, try the whip-smart dramedy Late Night. Written by Mindy Kaling – a comedy queen who’s brought shows like Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls to the small screen – and starring her with the venerable Emma Thompson, this film made waves during its premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival for its relevance and its wit. Unfortunately, it didn’t make the same impact in theaters and seems to have been forgotten at large, which is simply criminal. Late Night looks at the double standards women (both white and of color) face in the entertainment industry, lampooning the notion of comedy being a boy’s club. Late Night is available to stream now.

What to watch on HBO Max

Peacemaker

John Cena has proven himself to be quite the comedic actor in recent years, with performances like his bit part in Trainwreck and his leading role in (the tragically under-loved) Blockers showing the wrestler has far more up his sleeves than an abundance of muscles. After introducing the semi-superhero Peacemaker last year in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Cena has been promoted to series headliner. Gunn writes and directs the action-comedy show, making it one of the raunchier, gorier offerings of late—especially for the superhero genre. The first three episodes of Peacemaker premiered earlier this week, with new episodes arriving Thursdays.

The Righteous Gemstones

If you’re looking for a show that’s like Succession but set in the slimy, stupid world of televangelism, then Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones will be the perfect fit. The lives of the rich and religious are embodied by the Gemstone family, led by patriarch Eli (played by perennially excellent John Goodman) and filled out by siblings played by Danny McBride, Adam Devine, and Edi Patterson. Although an ostensibly godly bunch, the Gemstones are devilishly selfish—and trust us, that’s half the fun of the series. The first two episodes of The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 are available now, with new episodes premiering Sundays.

What to watch on Apple TV+

The Tragedy of Macbeth

A new stark take on Shakespeare’s Scottish play arrives on streaming this week. Joel Coen directs an all-star cast in this highly artistic adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth, with Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand portraying the infamous titular couple. The whole thing plays out like a horror movie, dramatically shot in black and white with its eerie set design as a focal point, along with the hair-raising performance of actress Kathryn Hunter as the three witches. It’s a fantastic blend of old and new, mixing the Bard with staggering cinematic technique. The Tragedy of Macbeth premieres Friday, January 14th.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your time.

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Jan 14-20

News

Bushwick Mainstay Bossa Nova Civic Club Has Shut Down After a Fire

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Revelers on the dance floor at Bossa, Halloween 2018. Bossa Nova Civic Club / YouTube

On Wednesday night, the designated Instagram page for Bossa Nova Civic Club, a beloved Bushwick nightclub on Myrtle Avenue that’s been in operation since 2012, posted a bleak update: a blaze had broken out in one of the apartments above the venue, imperiling the lives of tenants and severely damaging the building. “A tenant was seriously injured and sadly another tenant’s dog did not survive,” Bossa’s update reads. “The building sustained significant damage and it’s safe to say we will be closed for a notable amount of time. We will update soon. Thank you so much for 9 years of support and friendship.”

A GoFundMe set up to aid the club’s recovery has already raised over $38,600, but it’s unclear if Bossa will survive. The news has dealt a devastating blow to dedicated members of the Brooklyn nightlife scene, a loose characterization that includes artists and music enthusiasts from all walks of life who’ve found solace, joy and release on the oft-crammed Bossa dance floor.

“To a lot of people in the queer community, techno and rave is a spiritual healing practice, and these spaces are our temples,” Janus Rose, a Brooklyn-based electronic musician and producer, told Observer on Thursday. “They are rare and sacred and it’s a kick in the gut to wake up one day and find them gone. Especially in these times of never ending crisis when we need community more than ever.”

Instagram footage of the aftermath of the fire showed water pouring through the ceiling of the club; the blaze also took place less than a week after a devastating Bronx apartment complex fire claimed the lives of 17 people.

When the pandemic first began veiling the city in 2020, the overnight loss of nightlife and dancing immediately stood out as a particularly devastating element of our crushing new reality. During that time, like so many other venues, Bossa temporarily shut down; when New York clubs finally began welcoming revelers again around the middle of 2021, an ecstatic rush of decadent partying followed. This was as sorely needed as it was overdue.

In a midsummer New Yorker piece, Emily Witt beautifully described Bossa’s unique magic. “It is the rare venue where social mixing happens—queer and straight, younger and older,” Witt writes. “You could go on a Monday and find people to talk to. The music began at ten. Even one or two people could dance unself-consciously early in the night, and by two or three in the morning the floor would often be full. In a city marked by rapacity and a lack of imagination, it was a small oasis.”

Bossa’s shutdown also illustrates just how precarious things are for those who make a living on the nightlife scene. Years into the pandemic, stimulus checks are a distant memory and structural support is thin on the ground. “So many of my friends are nightlife workers, and they are the always the ones who suffer most when these things happen,” Rose added. “The city and the government aren’t going to help, so it’s up to us to show up for our community with material support.”

News

Prince Andrew Has Been Stripped of Military Titles and Patronages Amid Sexual Abuse Case

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and charities.

Yesterday, a judge ruled that the sexual abuse case against Prince Andrew can proceed, and now Buckingham Palace has announced that the Duke of York has been stripped of his military titles and charities.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” reads the statement.

All of Prince Andrew’s official royal roles have been given back to the Queen, and according to CNN, they will not ever be returned to the Duke of York. Instead, Queen Elizabeth will redistribute them to other members of the royal family. A royal source also told the news outlet that Prince Andrew will no longer use the HRH “His Royal Highness” style in “any official capacity,” and that the decision was “widely discussed” among the senior royals.

The newly released statement is a big sign that Queen Elizabeth and the senior royals are seriously distancing themselves from the Duke of York, whose reputation had already taken a big hit due to his ties with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre filed the civil case against Prince Andrew in August; she has alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein at the age of 17, and forced to perform sex acts with the Duke of York. The 61-year-old Duke of York has denied the allegations.

Prince Andrew, who is the Queen’s third child, stepped away from public duties in 2019, shortly after the serious backlash that followed his disastrous interview with the BBC, in which he denied sexual assault allegations and also infamously claimed that he could not sweat.

Prince Andrew’s legal team’s motion to dismiss the case was denied by a New York judge yesterday; he now has until July 14 to “potentially answer questions about the case under oath,” per CNN. If the case is not settled, then Prince Andrew could be looking at a trial date later this year, between September and December 2022.

News

More Cambodian Relics Linked to Douglas Latchford are Going Home

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

A Cambodian silver pendant of the Angkor period at the National Museum of Cambodia. TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images

American efforts to return scores of artifacts and relics to the countries from which they were illegally obtained are ongoing, and oftentimes the individual episodes are jaw-dropping. According to new reports, James H. Clark, a Silicon Valley heavyweight and art collector, has forked over 35 pieces from his collection that are largely Cambodian, and which he obtained with the aid of Douglas Latchford, a disgraced British collector and antiquities trader who’s been charged with illegally smuggling and selling Cambodian artifacts on the art market. What sets Clark apart from other collectors who’ve been ordered to relinquish items from their private stores is that he seems actively contrite about his involvement in the scheme he was roped into.

“I was freshly wealthy in the early 2000s,” Clark told the Washington Post. “I naively accumulated a bunch of pieces through Doug Latchford, and it wasn’t until near the end that I thought: ‘You know, this isn’t quite stacking up right.’” Clark goes on to explain that when authorities showed him photos of dirtied artifacts stored his collection last year, he was more than willing to comply. “The photos showed that some of these pieces were clearly unearthed contemporaneously with my purchases,” Clark said. “I said: ‘Look, I’m not here to own things that are illegal. I will give back anything I have that you can demonstrate was illicitly imported.’”

Some of the items Clark had in his collection included bronzes from around Angkor Wat and a bronze Hindu goddess. Latchford, who has since passed away, justified his activities as far back as 2013 by saying that he moved Cambodian items that would have otherwise been “shot up for target practice.” Latchford was also recently linked to 12 artifacts in the Metropolitan Museum of art, and the museum has since begun discussions about the appropriate thing to do with the items in question.

After having relinquished what he acquired to authorities, it appears that Clark will face no further legal consequences, and the 35 items are reportedly going to be returned to Cambodia within six months. Michael Steinhardt, an American billionaire who was banned for life from buying antiquities after authorities found that many items in his vast collection were obtained illegally, also avoided all criminal charges.

A heavily recurring pattern of artifacts popping up in American collections that were acquired by illicit means has recently pushed the US Department of the Treasury to begin drafting new regulations for the antiquities trade. Ultimately, when the items are repatriated to their countries of origin, the benefits are tremendous.

“For the Cambodian people, these lost treasures are of enormous importance,” Bradley J. Gordon, a legal adviser to the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, told the Washington Post. “Their return is expected to bring prosperity, serenity and pride to Cambodia.”

