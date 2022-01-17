Celebrities
Where Kim Kardashian Stands With Kanye After He Blasted Her Out Over Non-Invite to Kid’s Bday
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have had a turbulent relationship since their divorce in 2021. The exes are both dating other people, but Kanye recently expressed a desire to reconcile with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is the mother of his four kids.
During the weekend, the family experienced a whirlwind drama.
It all started on Friday, when Hollywood Unlocked teased an interview with Kanye, who said he was no longer allowed to enter Kim’s home. Later that day, he released a diss track which addressed Kim’s new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.
“God saved me from that crash,” read the lyrics, “just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
God saved me from that crash just so I could be Pete Davidson’s ass. – Kanye West on his new song “My Life was never easy”. pic.twitter.com/DFquZbyMvi
— Plugged Soundz (@pluggedsoundztv) January 14, 2022
The next day, Kanye shared a video, claiming he wasn’t provided the location of his daughter Chicago’s birthday party.
“I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” said Kanye. “I’m just putting this online because I need ya’ll support . . . I’ve called Kim, texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan, he said he’d ask Khloe, won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and that’s going to imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”
Later on, however, Kanye was videoed at the party, in a friendly conversation with Kim’s mother Kris Jenner.
In yet another video, Kanye explained, “I just got to shout-out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and time and making sure I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter, to be there with the rest of the family. I just saw everybody. Kris and Corey and Kylie—Kylie let me in, right when I got to the spot. Security stopped me once again when I got there.”
“I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children,” he continued. “My life centers around my children and I just had a great time today.”
A source close to Kim then told E! News that “Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party. Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie’s house and is happy the kids can see them together.”
The source went on to say, “Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She’s really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids. [Kim] is being neutral towards Kanye and doesn’t want any drama. Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about their family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it.”
Another insider told the outlet, “Kanye is welcome to see the kids, but it needs to be arranged. Kim does not want him showing up at her home unannounced or coming and going as he pleases. The kids have schedules and do well with structure. She wants to keep that in place and thinks it will help them with going back and forth between her and Kanye. She wants to be able to let them know ahead of time what’s going on so that they can make smooth transitions.”
The source continued, “The whole family sees Kanye for who he is and accepts him. They all still love him and want him around to be there for the kids. It’s hard because they also want Kim to be at peace and to allow her to move on in her life. Kim is hoping they can have more of a structured schedule and Kanye will abide by it.”
Photos Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto, MEGA
Venus Williams, 41, is reportedly still a virgin
An article circulating on the Internet claims tennis great Venus Williams is still a virgin at age 41.
The article claims Venus is abiding by her strict Jehovah’s Witness religion which prohibits sex before marriage. Venus is childless and has never married.
The former world No. 1 ranked women’s tennis player reportedly views her sister, Serena Williams, as an example of the ideal life she will never achieve: happily married with children.
Venus has had numerous failed relationships with men, and her sex life is not an open book like Serena’s.
“It is funny because Venus decided as a child that she would wait until she finds her husband before having sex,” said the source. “Serena did not go that route.”
Venus has dated golfer Hank Kuehne, Cuban model Elio Pis, and publishing heir Nicholas Hammond for two years until 2019.
The source confirmed that Venus is currently dating a man and the family hopes that she will finally settle down and raise a family.
A 41-year-old virgin is an extremely rare find in 2022. But there is a chance that she will have difficulty falling pregnant if she doesn’t hurry.
Tennis fans reacted to the report with skepticism and disbelief.
Venus Williams admits to being a virgin at 41..thats huge
— J. (@Sneakergalore20) January 17, 2022
so venus williams a 41 year old virgin..wow
— to’ (@fck_upayme) January 17, 2022
I just seen a post on fb saying Venus Williams is still a virgin
— Domi Tsunami (@_MyKatGotStacks) January 17, 2022
Venus Williams is a 41 years old virgin. I inspire to be like her. ??
— Queen Eddie?? (@_Eddieee321) January 17, 2022
@Venuseswilliams you really a Virgin ???
— #GSE KDOT ? (@LitoSquad41) January 17, 2022
Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, Looks Like His Father Arnold While Showing Off His Bare Chest In Maui – Pics
Patrick Schwarzenegger looked ripped in new photos taken on the beach during his sunny getaway to Hawaii.
Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, was looking so sexy in pictures from his vacation to Maui. The Midnight Sun actor’s abs were on full display as he walked out of the ocean while dragging a yellow kayak through the sand on Sunday, January 16. Patrick was shirtless and sported a green and pink floral bathing suit, along with his newly-bleached blonde hair that glowed in the beating hot sun.
Patrick closely resembled his famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, in the vacation photos. Aside from similar facial features, Patrick also has an impressive chiseled physique that his dad has maintained for decades. Patrick’s fit body indicates that the Moxie star clearly spends a good amount of time in the gym — just like his father! He also modeled some chest and facial hair in the beach photos.
Patrick jetted off to Hawaii after his dad Arnold and mom Maria Shriver, 66, officially finalized their divorce at the end of December. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Patrick has been “completely supportive” of both his parents, who split up way back in May 2011 after Maria learned that Arnold had an affair with their former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, which resulted in a son, Joseph Baena, 24.
“He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change,” the insider told HL. “Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close.”
In addition to Patrick, Arnold and Maria also share Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, Christina Schwarzenegger, 30, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24. The former couple have remained on friendly terms despite the drama surrounding their split. They even reunited in the summer of 2020 to celebrate Arnold’s birthday, which Patrick documented on Instagram.
‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Preview: Shauna Attempts To Get Another Tattoo — Watch
Shauna Rae is looking to get another tattoo in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘I Am Shauna Rae,’ but the tattoo artist is hesitant when he first meets her.
Shauna Rae hopes to get a new tattoo in honor of her grandfather. She goes to the tattoo shop in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 18 episode of I Am Shauna Rae and asks for a chocolate-covered cherry and the date “February 14, 2021.” Her grandfather’s favorite candy was chocolate-covered cherries.
When Shauna walks up to the front desk, the tattoo artist asks how old she is. She politely tells him that she’s 22 years old and shows him her past tattoos. For Shauna, the questions are nothing unusual.
“So walking into a tattoo shop, it’s a strange feeling,” Shauna admits. “It’s almost like walking into a bar. You’re either gonna get carded or not, and either they have respect for you or they don’t. Even though it’s a different circumstance, it’s a very similar feeling.”
Shauna has a fun and lively conversation with the tattoo artist. “She’s a firecracker,” he says. He also adds that he’d love to hang out with her. The tattoo artist bonds with Shauna because he’s a bigger guy and gets judged for that.
“I can relate to Joel because he has gone through the same kind of pre-judgmental experiences that I have gone through, but on the opposite spectrum,” Shauna says. “He’s taller, he’s a wider person, he’s covered in tattoos, and those are all stereotypes for someone who could hurt you.”
The new TLC series follows Shauna as she tries to navigate a normal adult life despite looking like a child. Shauna was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer when she was 6 months old. Her treatment allowed for remission, but there was one major side effect — she stopped growing. The chemotherapy made her pituitary gland almost dormant, leaving Shauna with a childlike appearance and standing at only 3 feet and 10 inches tall– the average size of an 8-year-old. Now, Shauna is 22. I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.
