Win up to 3,000 USDT at LBank Exchange’s 100% Winning Lottery Event!

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
METABLAZE Announces Phase One of Its Emerging Metaverse Ecosystem Roadmap with Token Presale
Wilmington, Delaware, 17th January, 2022, Chainwire
METABLAZE has officially announced the upcoming Presale Offering of its unique BSC-based utility token, $MBLZ, which will begin on February 14, 2022. METABLAZE is an up-and-coming project with an emerging roadmap that is set to rock the cryptocurrency world.
What is METABLAZE?
METABLAZE is a fast-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) gaming and NFT platform that combines some of the most popular aspects of blockchain and introduces users to the world of Web 3.0. The platform resides on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which ensures METABLAZE will provide a high-quality experience for its community members.
METABLAZE’s primary goal is to provide its holders with numerous ways to passively earn cryptocurrency and add value to their portfolio. It does this through its native $MBLZ token and a mechanism that allows holders to passively accumulate additional METABLAZE tokens with every transaction. In addition, its decentralized application (BLAZEdApp) adds another mechanism that allows the user to choose any BSC-based token as their reward. The token also incorporates an automatic deflationary process that burns tokens with every transaction, gradually reducing the token supply and helping to stabilize its price value over time.
The rewards-centric platform will feature an immersive play-to-earn RPG-based strategy game–BLAZIVERSE that provides additional ways to earn, spend, and passively generate additional tokens and in-game awards. The expansive project will be rolled out over the next several years, incrementally adding more utility and functionality for its users and token holders.
Token Presale Phases
The $MBLZ token has a total fixed supply of 420,000,000,000 tokens, 5% of which will be offered during the presale. Participants in the initial presale offering will receive a 20% discount on the $MBLZ token price, an additional 10% in bonus tokens, and Founders Club NFTs to anyone that contributes a minimum of $10,000 to the project.
Following the initial presale, METABLAZE begin a second presale offering phase. Participants will be rewarded with a 5% token bonus in this phase.
Tokens will be transferred via airdrop to presale participants BSC wallets, which will coincide with the end of the presale phases and adding liquidity to PancakeSwap.
METABLAZE NFTs
METABLAZE also incorporates one of the most popular Web 3.0 trends, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which will be usable in the BLAZIVERSE game, and will be minted on OpenSea for open trading. The presale period introduces a limited-edition collection centered around 10,000 goblins, and new mystical creatures will be released each quarter.
To reward early contributors showing their confidence in the project, anyone that holds a highly exclusive Founders Club NFT will receive 10% of the royalties received for all secondary sales of METABLAZE NFTs sold on OpenSea, in perpetuity.
Future Plans
METABLAZE has a bright future ahead with ambitious plans. The development team is working on multiple initiatives that will provide more utility and accessibility for the community in both short-term and long-term goals. Upcoming features include listings on major centralized exchanges by year-end 2022, an NFT marketplace launching next year (2023), a deeply-immersive strategy game centered around a Metaverse of mystical creature NFTs, as well as their own blockchain: “BLAZECHAIN” offering never-before-seen utilities set to shake up the world of all things Metaverse.
Core Team
The METABLAZE project was developed around the core principles of honesty and transparency. With the prevalence of scams and failed projects, METABLAZE is dedicated to establishing a transparent and trustworthy project through constant communication and open records within its community.
The METABLAZE management team consists of six members with over 90 years of combined experience in the Entrepreneurial, Fintech, Banking, Information Technology, Graphic Design, Project Management, Marketing, and Software Development sectors.
The Future of DeFi and Web 3.0
With a blazing hot roadmap ahead, the presale of the $MBLZ token is just the initial phase of a growing platform. METABLAZE plans on incorporating upcoming technology and features never seen before in cryptocurrency and blockchain. With continued development, METABLAZE aims to be the go-to ecosystem for all, regardless of experience or funds.
About METABLAZE
METABLAZE is building a strong foundation to support and enhance the metaverse, creating new and exciting opportunities for people across the globe. METABLAZE’s platform will make it possible to construct a world that is anything you want it to be. METABLAZE’s robust roadmap will include P2E strategy-gaming, OpenSea minted NFTs, implementation of hologram NFT with real-world use cases and more.
For more information or to learn more about presale, visit the METABLAZE website or join the project’s Telegram
Contacts
CEO
The Importance of True Digital Ownership in An Age of Data Monetization
In our current digital age, data is king. Businesses of all sizes are increasingly looking to monetize user data in order to power their products and services. However, the way in which these businesses go about extracting value from data often lacks fairness and transparency.
Take Facebook, for example. The social media giant has come under fire in recent years for its business model, which is based on monetizing user data without giving anything back to the users themselves. This was most recently highlighted with the company’s rebranding to “Meta”, which signifies its concerning foray into the metaverse industry.
Google is another high-profile example of a company that has faced criticism for its monetization of user data. The search giant has been embroiled in a number of antitrust cases in Europe, with regulators accusing the company of abusing its dominant market position to prioritize its own products and services over those of its competitors.
Thankfully, blockchain technology offers a potential solution to this issue. Blockchain is a distributed database that allows for the creation of digital ownership and fair distribution of wealth through trustless and permissionless protocols. This makes it an ideal technology for enabling a more equitable data monetization model.
Enabling True Digital Ownership
One company that is taking advantage of blockchain to enable true digital ownership is Next Earth. Next Earth is a virtual land platform that allows users to own and lease virtual land. The company launched its own token, NXTT, on January 27th. All Platform Fees, Rewards, land purchases, marketplace sales are done in NXTT.
As Gabor Retfalvi, founder of Next Earth, explains, “We truly believe that we can help the world become a better place, with the democratization of the Metaverse; with true digital ownership by the community, by delivering an economy where users can monetize themselves, create not just wealth and value, but also the community-driven content of the Metaverse itself, and get appreciated for it.”
In other words, Next Earth’s platform gives users true digital ownership of their land, allowing them to control how it is used and who has access to it. Next Earth also provides transparency into the entire process, so users know exactly how their data is being monetized.
This creates a more equitable data model in which users are compensated and in control.
Can Blockchain Fix the Metaverse?
The idea of the metaverse isn’t new—in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash,” Neal Stephenson described a digital world in which people could interact and do business. From science fiction to the real world, startups like Second Life sprung up in the early 2000s to try and bring this vision to life. However, these efforts have fallen short due to a lack of fairness and transparency in their business models.
Next Earth is looking to change all that with its use of blockchain technology. With its platform and token, Next Earth is creating a more equitable system that will be essential for the success of the metaverse.
The future of the metaverse hinges on the ability of businesses to interact with user data in a fair and transparent manner. Blockchain technology holds the promise of enabling just that.
The idea of DAOs, or Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, takes this to a new level. This is why Retfalvi says that “the endgame of Next Earth is a fully DAO controlled state-of-the-art self-sustaining platform.” Ultimately, Next Earth will be fully user-controlled and will give back more and more to its users and the surrounding community.
Why True Virtual Land Ownership Matters
In the physical world, we own the land we live on and the things that are on it. We can use this land to build our homes, businesses, and other structures. We can also sell it, lease it, or give it away. This is a basic right that we have in the physical world and it is one that we should also have in the digital world.
Virtual land is a key part of the metaverse and it should be owned by the users who inhabit it. Next Earth is leading the charge in making this a reality with its platform and token. With Next Earth, users will finally have true digital ownership of their land. This is a fundamental right that should be afforded to all users of the metaverse.
Ultimately, the current model of data monetization is unfair and it needs to change. Metaverse users should be rewarded for the data that they provide rather than having it taken away without anything given back in return. Next Earth is leading the charge in making this a reality and its platform and token will help to create a more fair and equitable metaverse.
Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash
Miami Mayor to Take Some of 401k in Bitcoin: Sensible?
The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, has announced that he plans to take some of his 401k in bitcoin. This is not his first interaction with the digital currency, and they are unlikely to be the last. Is this a sensible move on his part, and will it be something we see more people adopting in the future?
Suarez and Bitcoin
Suarez has been a fan of bitcoin for some time. The Miami mayor already accepts his pay in the form of bitcoin, being paid through the Strike platform rather than receiving the pay check and bank transfer that most of us typically get. He is not even the only mayor to do this. The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, is also drawing his salary through bitcoin.
He is open about the fact that his mayoral income is not 100% of his income, so this is not as big a risk for him as it would be for those who do rely on one source of payments. He has already been vocal about the digital currency for some time as well, having even spoken at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention.
His interest in bitcoin and other digital currencies has also led him to look into the benefits that it could bring the citizens of Miami too. In particular, he wants to set up a digital currency for Miami that would allow its residents to make municipal payments and handle other aspects of everyday life. Doing so would help to establish Miami as a real crypto hub within the USA. Though New York is trying to chase this crown at the moment, there is a chance that Miami could catch up with the right infrastructure in place.
Is This an Option for Everyone?
So, if Suarez is doing it, does that mean that everyone should too? The answer to that isn’t quite so simple. Cryptocurrencies, even well-established ones like bitcoin, are complex things and we need to make sure that we fully understand what we are doing before we jump in. Some people are happy to just set up financial products for themselves and then have them run on autopilot with very little interaction. This is something that simply can’t be done with cryptocurrencies.
Your 401k plan is one of the most important financial products that comes into your possession. With careful maintenance, you can line yourself up for an extremely comfortable retirement with a 401k. Should you take a risk and use some of it on bitcoin, as Suarez has done? There is no reason why you can’t, certainly. However, you do need to make sure that you approach this operation carefully.
If you do not know how to maximize your 401k anyway, you need to do your research to ensure that you are able to get as much as you can out of it. It might be entirely possible to do so without touching cryptocurrency at all. Though diversification is important with investing, whether it is through a 401k or some other type of investment, you need to make sure that you are doing so through means and channels that you understand.
Why is Bitcoin Potentially Not the Right Idea?
As Suarez mentioned, his mayoral income is not his only stream of income. Therefore, he can do what he pleases with it because his lifestyle is protected by those other forms of income that he has access to. Should he make a mistake with his crypto investments, he will still be able to recover financially.
The vast majority of people are not able to do so. If you were to gamble your paycheck on bitcoin, what would happen if the deal did not work out? Would you have additional funds to fall back on to get you through the month? Chances are that you would not.
Bitcoin also raises some issues on its own. It is the most well-known of the cryptocurrencies, and bitcoin and crypto are two terms that are often used interchangeably. However, not all cryptocurrencies are bitcoin, and it is important to remember this fact. The past year has seen the rise and fall of many types of crypto, and bitcoin has been amongst those that have gone up and down. We might see something similar happen in 2022 as well.
What Happens if Bitcoin Fluctuates?
The price of bitcoin will go up and down all the time, just as the value of the dollar rises and falls. However, the value of the dollar will not affect your ability to buy your favorite goods and services unless inflation also seriously rises and prices take a hike. Things are a little different when it comes to bitcoin.
It is fine if you are just holding onto your bitcoin and managing it through your investment schemes. However, it becomes an issue when you then need to convert it back into a fiat currency like the dollar to be able to use it. After all, you can currently pay for very few things with crypto. Though you might be able to find shops online that accept it, you can’t exactly walk into your local grocery store and pay for a cartful of shopping with it.
Therefore, the exchange rate between crypto and the dollar is very important. You might have quite a stock of bitcoin built up, but if the price for them is low then you are not going to get as much as you may have hoped. If you are relying on this money, as many do with their retirement funds, this is not the best position to be in.
So, is accepting and using bitcoin in your 401k, as Suarez has done, a sensible idea? For most of us, the answer is probably not. To be able to do this successfully and safely, you need to be in the same position as Suarez – financially independent and with several income streams available to protect you in the event that your bitcoin investments are not as fruitful as you might have hoped.
