Winter storm to pummel Massachusetts, damaging winds could spark power outages
A powerful winter storm is set to blast the Bay State on Monday, dumping several inches of snow on parts of the state and knocking out power for other regions where wind gusts will be whipping up to 70 mph.
The strong storm will bring up to a foot of heavy snow over the interior high terrain, while Boston and eastern Massachusetts will only see a few inches of snow before it turns to rain and downpours wash it away Monday morning. There will also be a chance for the rare January thunder with this storm.
Strong to damaging winds along the coast, as well as coastal flooding, will also impact the region.
“The gusty winds will be the main concern for southern New England,” said Bryce Williams, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.
“Between the wind gusts and the heavy rain, power outages are a possibility for sure,” he said.
The strongest winds are expected to hit Cape Cod and Cape Ann. The damaging winds could blow down tree limbs and power lines.
Local energy companies have been preparing for the powerful storm.
“We’ve been closely monitoring this storm and have secured additional overhead and forestry crews as part of our emergency response plan,” Michael McCallan, vice president of National Grid’s New England Electric Operations, said in a statement. “In the event of a power outage, our crews and support teams will be working for as long as needed to restore service as quickly as conditions allow.”
Eversource is also positioning line and tree crews to respond to any damage or outages caused by the weather.
“In preparation for hazardous conditions, we are strategically positioning hundreds of crews across the commonwealth to respond to any reported outages as quickly as safely possible,” an Eversource spokesperson said in a statement.
The snow jackpot will likely be in the northern Worcester Hills and Berkshires.
Across eastern Massachusetts, rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected to lead to some street flooding.
“I’d encourage people to take it slow if you have to be on the road,” said Williams of the National Weather Service. “The heavy downpours could cause some street flooding, so take it slow and give yourself some extra time if you have to be out in the morning.”
The rain should leave the region in the afternoon.
New Zealand sends flight to assess damage from Pacific volcano
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s military was able to send a surveillance flight Monday to Tonga to assess the extent of the damage from a huge undersea volcanic eruption.
A towering ash cloud had prevented the military from launching any flights earlier to the Pacific island nation.
People on Tonga described their country as looking like a moonscape as they began the task of cleaning up from the tsunami waves and ash fall caused by the eruption. Communications with the island nation remained limited after the internet was cut soon after the eruption on Saturday evening.
There were no reports of injuries or deaths, although concerns remained for the fate of people on some of the smaller islands near the volcano.
Meanwhile, scientists said they didn’t think the eruption would have a significant impact on the Earth’s climate.
Satellite images showed the spectacular undersea eruption Saturday evening, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a giant mushroom above the South Pacific waters.
A sonic boom could be heard as far away as Alaska and sent pressure shockwaves around the planet twice, altering atmospheric pressure that may have briefly helped clear out the fog in Seattle, according to the National Weather Service. Large waves were detected as far as the Caribbean due to pressure changes generated by the eruption.
In Tonga it sent tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.
With internet and phone lines down, friends and family members around the world were left anxiously trying to get in touch.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Sunday there had not yet been any official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga, but cautioned that authorities hadn’t yet made contact with some coastal areas and smaller islands.
“Communication with Tonga remains very limited. And I know that is causing a huge amount of anxiety for the Tongan community here,” Ardern said.
Boston University outgunned by Navy for fourth Patriot League loss
Boston University power forward Sukhmail Mathon continues to perform like a Patriot League All-Star while the Terriers are tanking in the standings.
The Terriers (11-8, 2-4) were relegated to the middle of the pack in the PL with Sunday’s 72-65 loss to Navy (12-5, 5-1) at Case Gym. The Terriers endured their fourth conference loss in five games. That included an 83-71 setback at Navy on Jan. 4. BU, picked No. 1 in the preseason poll, resumes play against Loyola-Maryland on Wednesday night.
“Right now, we have to take it one practice at a time and try and get better and I thought overall we played better and with an edge,” said BU coach Joe Jones.
Mathon was the dominant player Sunday and will be the key as BU looks to regroup over a tough stretch of games this month.
The 6-foot-10, 225-pound graduate from Shavertown, Pa., hit 9-of-12 from the floor and 6-of-8 from the line for a career high 24 points with 14 rebounds. Mathon notched his eighth double-double of the season and 13th of his career. Mathon possesses a soft jump hook and hard power moves in the paint while maintaining a strong defensive presence. He is currently eighth all time with 705 career rebounds.
“He has put a ton of time into his game and if anyone in this league plays him one-on-one, he is going to score,” said Jones. “Teams now have said, ‘OK, let Suk go and don’t let the other guys get theirs’ and we have to play a more fluid game offensively.”
Down by a pair at the break, the Middies opened the second half with 13-6 surge to take a 44-38 lead into the first media timeout. Reserve guard Patrick Dorsey (12 points) capped the run with a trey that had BU chasing the game. Dorsey followed with a baseline drive and a 3-ball from right of the key, a sequence that compelled Jones to call timeout down 49-38 with 13:58 to play.
Guard Greg Summers followed Dorsey’s lead with a baseline drive and a 3-point play to put the Middies up 58-43 with 10:41 to play. Navy guard John Carter converted a 3-point play with 7:42 remaining to put the Middies up by 18 points. Mathon and Walter Whyte (12) made inroads in the final minutes, but the Middies were relentless down the stretch.
“I thought the big difference in the game was the start of the second half when we really turned it over,” said Jones. “They scored on eight of their first nine possessions and defensively they started denying more passes and we get down double figures.”
The Terriers opened the game with a 9-0 run that Whyte punctuated with a 3-point play with 16:51 remaining. The Midshipmen locked down on defense while making up ground on the scoreboard with ball rotation and pull up jumpers in the paint.
Navy took its first lead, 17-16, on a pair of free throws by guard Austin Inge with 9:21 to play. Jones tried to defuse the Navy blowback with full court pressure and regained the lead, 23-21, on a dunk by Whyte with 5:01 to play. BU broke a late stalemate with a 7-2 run and went up 32-30 at the intermission.
Stage set for Minnesota Legislature redistricting debate
Both Democrats and Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature have released redistricting proposals as the Feb. 15 deadline to approve the state’s new legislative and Congressional districts approaches.
But with neither party signaling willingness to compromise on new representative boundaries, it appears that a judicially appointed panel will once again step in to redraw the state’s eight congressional districts, 67 Senate districts and 134 House districts. The judicial panel had its final input session earlier in January and has not yet released its maps.
A five-judge panel appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court last summer is creating maps of new legislative and congressional districts that will serve as the state’s new map if the parties can’t reach an agreement. The legislative session begins Jan. 31.
The state’s new maps have been decided by a judicial panel for the past half-century, though this year the partisan and judicial mapmakers have been working on a shorter timeline. Typically, lawmakers get new population data by January or February the year after the Census. The data from the most recent Census didn’t come until August, meaning a much tighter turnaround for the committees and the panel.
Much as GOP lawmakers protested a lack of input on the Democratic-Farmer-Labor-controlled House redistricting process, DFL lawmakers complained of a lack of access to the GOP-controlled Senate redistricting process. Sen. Jason Isaacson, DFL-Shoreview, said the Senate Redistricting Committee failed to get input from a “broad swath” of Minnesotans.
At a November House Redistricting Committee hearing, Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, the top Republican on the committee, had similar complaints. “Neither of these maps are a step in the right direction; these are highly partisan,” he said of the DFL Congressional and legislative redistricting proposals.
GOP Congressional Districts
Minnesota Senate Republicans released their maps on Jan. 7.
The Republican proposal for new Congressional districts expands the boundaries of the 2nd District, an area south of the Twin Cities represented by Democrat Angie Craig, to include conservative rural counties. It also cuts out parts of the suburbs immediately to the south of St. Paul and Minneapolis. Suburbs typically swing between parties more than rural and urban districts, though in recent years have started to favor Democrats.
The map also expands the western half of the 1st District several counties north into the current 7th District that covers much of the western half of the state. The move expands the amount of conservative rural territory in the 1st District while preserving the already mostly rural 7th District.
DFL Congressional Districts
Among the most immediately noticeable changes in the DFL’s proposed Congressional districts map is Minnesota’s 8th District, which covers the northeastern part of the state and includes Duluth, Brainerd and the Iron Range. Under the proposed map, the district would span the entire northern third of the state and include Bemidji, East Grand Forks and most of Minnesota’s Native American reservations. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican, currently represents the 8th District.
The proposal would remove the northern region of the state’s western 7th District, formerly home to longtime Democratic Congressman Collin Peterson and now represented by Republican Michelle Fischbach.
Other notable changes include:
Shifting Minnesota’s 1st District east and north, eliminating far southwestern rural counties. Republican Jim Hagedorn is the district’s representative.
The 2nd District, represented by Craig, would shed its southern rural counties and absorb part of suburban St. Paul’s Washington County.
