‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sophie Nélisse Breaks Down The Finale’s ‘Painful’ Death & Shauna’s ‘Guilt’
The first season of ‘Yellowjackets’ ended with a tragic and shocking death. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Sophie Nélisse about what this loss means for Shauna moving forward in season 2. SPOILERS!
Yellowjackets had been building up to a major death, and it was one of the last characters fans expected. Jackie was the one to die in the season finale after spending the night outside following her brutal fight with Shauna. Jackie froze to death as the first snow fell. The next morning, Shauna looked out the window and saw snow. She ran to Jackie, who was already dead. Shauna screamed over losing Jackie and the words she can never take back.
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Sophie Nélisse about Jackie’s devastating death. She thinks Shauna may even “go numb” over losing Jackie but still thinks Shauna is too “rational” to go down the path that Lottie and others are heading towards. Sophie also discussed season 2 and who she thinks the Antler Queen is. Read our Q&A below:
What was your reaction when you read in the script that Jackie was going to be the one to die?
Sophie Nélisse: I mean, we knew that she was going to die from the start. She was only supposed to be in the first season, so we knew this all along. But we didn’t know how she was going to die, so that was quite surprising. I didn’t know that it would come right after the fight. I didn’t know the guilt that Shauna is going to have to go through after this. I thought it was a really strong moment, and I love also the beat right before where there’s like this little dream sequence. You’re like, oh, everything’s going to be fine, we all love her now, and then it just makes her death so much more painful. It’s very sad. I think I shed a tear while reading the script.
Your scream is just pure devastation. Speaking of that little dream sequence, with a show like this, everything’s open to interpretation. Was that scene in Jackie’s mind or Shauna’s? Because I interpreted it as Jackie dying in that moment.
Sophie Nélisse: I think that’s Jackie slowly dying. I think Shauna senses something. That’s why she panics, but I think it’s definitely Jackie dying and her slowly going to this sort of heaven. You see all the characters that have died and all the other people. It’s beautiful and creepy at the same time and sad and hopeful. You’re like, maybe they’re going to pull her out like right before, but no.
Jackie’s death comes right after that horrible fight between Jackie and Shauna. How do you think this guilt is going to impact Shauna, especially as the stakes continue to get higher out there?
Sophie Nélisse: I think she’s going to have a really hard time afterward because even though things were going sour with Jackie, I don’t think they’ve even ever really had such a big fight before. So for it leading to her death, I think she’s just going to put all of the pressure on her shoulders. She’s going to be even slightly traumatized probably afterward. We’ll see in season 2 what they write, but I feel like she might even go numb and just go into full-on survival mode and just be emotionless for a while. I think it follows her later on. I think that guilt is obviously still there years later. She feels extremely guilty for what happened. She thinks it’s her fault. And to be fair, maybe if they hadn’t had that fight, it wouldn’t have happened. Maybe she would have died in a different way. Maybe she wouldn’t. I think also just having the baby is kind of a constant reminder of Jackie, which is also so sad.
In the midst of all of this, there’s that scene at the very end with Lottie, Van, and Misty. This supernatural darkness element has been brewing over the course of the season. We’ve seen Van very much going in that direction. Do you think Shauna believes any of that or could lean towards in the wake of Jackie’s death?
Sophie Nélisse: I feel like Shauna so far seems too rational to believe that at the moment. I think she thinks a little more like Taissa and has always been clear-headed, but I don’t know. I definitely think more and more characters will lean towards that spiritual kind of cult thing because you need something to hold on to. You need something to believe in in order to survive or to keep the peace. Although I think that cult thing is what might start disturbing things. Some people will go one way, and I think maybe two groups will kind of come together. I’m very curious to see what’s going to happen. But so far, it doesn’t seem like Shauna’s type to believe in that sort of thing. And also, later on, with how she is with her sarcasm and dark humor, I feel like she would make fun of that kind of thing. But again, when the stakes are so high in the wilderness, I think your mind just kind of latches on to whatever is there to latch on to.
It may be nothing, but there was a moment earlier in the episode when they’re skinning the bear. Shauna thinks about tasting the bear’s blood. Do you think that was foreshadowing what’s to come?
Sophie Nélisse: I think it is a little bit of a moment of foreshadowing. I think it especially has a lot to do with the previous episode when they were all on shrooms and tripping. It’s like, you can you see this animal instinct that they have, back to the roots of human beings when we were monkeys and whatever. I think this primal instinct of hunting and killing and that animal instinct is starting to show a little bit. I think after that night’s episode and just almost killing someone, I think she’s starting to just be curious to taste it or see what it’s like. Even skinning the rabbit, she kind of likes it in a weird way. I think it’s all part of the dark side that Shauna has, like when she cheats with Jeff and her bad side that she suppresses all the time. I think it’s starting to slowly rise up. I think it’s just that she’s curious, but it definitely foreshadows what’s to come. I think that’s what you see. They’ve been putting in little beats for it to be plausible that they’ll eventually turn into full-on cannibalism mode.
People have been wondering who will be the first person they eat. And now with Jackie dead…
Sophie Nélisse: I know. I mean, it might be Jackie. I don’t know. But that would be sad. I don’t know if she would even be able to eat Jackie. She would start sobbing. She would gag. I feel like she couldn’t. She would vomit it all out. At some point, they’ll have to. You don’t want to end up having to eat anyone. But at some point, they’ll have to accept it. Either Jackie or I have a theory, but that would be just extremely disgusting. But like, technically, I don’t think my child could survive because we’re barely eating. I don’t know if it’ll even survive the pregnancy. But then, what if we eat my child? That would be insane.
I did want to talk about that fight scene with Jackie and Shauna. It was the first time I think Shauna has ever said anything that she was really actually feeling out loud. What was that like for you to let the walls down with Shauna and Jackie?
Sophie Nélisse: It was fun. It was really nice because I think throughout the season, all of Shauna’s dialogues or whatnot is her trying to speak her mind or hiding a secret. She never fully says what she thinks. I do that a lot where there’s so much accumulation that’s been going on, and it just hits at the most random moment when you weren’t expecting it to or when you weren’t planning on it. She loses it and just goes off. As soon as it comes out, I think she feels guilty because although what she said was true, I think she would have rather it be done in a more respectful and calm way and have more of a sit-down conversation with Jackie about things in the ideal world. I think Shauna, even though she says some hurtful things or speaks her mind, is still a fundamentally really good person. She feels bad for the way that she said it. But I think it’s beautiful, too. I think it’s a turning point for Shauna’s character to just finally be able to not care about other people’s opinions and finally say what she has on her mind. She says when she’s talking that she’s always been put in a box and been told what to like, what to do. I think it’s a pivotal moment for her to finally stand up for what she thinks.
That scene also showed the alliances and the hierarchy that has definitely been shifting. You see who has more power amongst the group. You definitely see Shauna’s power in that moment with the rest of the team. Regardless of whether or not they liked Jackie or didn’t like her, they rallied around Shauna. The roles could have easily been reversed. With teenage girls, things can shift on a dime. I have to point out Beaches because that quote brought me back. You’ve seen Beaches, right?
Sophie Nélisse: I haven’t seen Beaches. I should because everyone keeps talking to me about it. I’ve never seen it, though.
Jackie’s death meant saying goodbye to Ella. You all seem so close on social media. What was it like having to bid farewell to her?
Sophie Nélisse: I got really emotional during that scene because, not in any bad way, but it did feel sometimes like Ella and I were our characters. Just our personalities like, Ella’s out there and she makes every head turn when she walks into a room. I’m more shy. Although we’ve never fought, Ella and I, it felt almost natural. It felt like it was just like a fight that was happening in real life. I felt so bad for yelling at Ella. She probably felt really bad. It was a very emotional moment when she died. When I do a scene usually, I think of someone that I’m close to that’s dying. Just in this scene, I was already very close to Ella, so just picturing her and just picturing something happening to her made me so sad. I saw her when she came in and had some makeup to do for the whole frozen face thing, and I immediately was taken aback. I got so emotional. So there wasn’t really that much acting going on. It felt very heartbreaking. I hope she’ll be back in season 2 for some flashbacks or whatever because the show just wouldn’t be the same without her.
I know you didn’t know earlier in the season, but do you know who the Antler Queen is yet?
Sophie Nélisse: I still don’t know, but I’m really leaning, like everyone else, for Lottie’s character. Especially in episode 9 when she wears that thing on top of her head, I feel like it would be Lottie, and it makes sense because she’s the one that’s kind of been putting the cult together so far. I think it is going to be Lottie. She would be a great Antler Queen. I would totally follow her.
‘Euphoria’ Recap: Nate & Cassie Continue To Sneak Around Behind Maddy’s Back
The New Year’s Eve party has repercussions for everyone. Jules realizes there’s something going on between Rue and Elliot, while Nate and Cassie’s relationship continues to grow in secret.
Nate is taken to the hospital after Fezco’s brutal attack. Maddy drives him while Cassie is in the back holding his hand. This whole Cassie situation isn’t just a blip. He’s apparently in love with her. Nate thinks that he’ll be able to “fully surrender himself” to Cassie, whereas with Maddy everything was always a game. He believes Cassie can bring out the best in him. He fantasizes about a life with her Cassie, but he knows it can never be because Maddy has that disk.
Rue Is Caught Between Jules & Elliot
The first day of school after the new year arrives, and Rue has everything she wants. She’s back with Jules, but is it enough? While kissing Jules, she spots Elliot at school. She doesn’t want Elliot to mention drugs to Jules. Elliot introduces himself to Jules while saying hi to Rue. Turns out, Rue has been hanging out with Elliot and doing drugs. Jules clearly knows something’s happened here and walks away with tears in her eyes.
Since New Year’s, Cassie has been in the midst of low-grade depression. She can barely get out of bed. At one point, Lexi points out that Cassie still has Nate’s blood on her legs. Cassie never would have hooked up with Nate if he and Maddy had still been together.
Meanwhile, Maddy isn’t sleeping. As much as she won’t admit it, she wants to be with Nate. Nate ends up texting Maddy thanking her for taking care of him. He also says he’ll love her “always and forever.” Later, Maddy tells Cassie that Nate sent her the most “beautiful text message,” which devastates Cassie.
Nate Ends Things With Cassie
Nate is released from the hospital and tells his dad that he doesn’t know who beat him up. Cal knows that Nate knows and will not let it go. Nate finally calls Cassie and says that no one can know about what happened. He mentions that if Maddy finds out she will actually kill Cassie, which leaves Cassie terrified. Cassie texts Nate that she thinks having sex was a mistake, and he immediately calls her and tells her to “never” put that in writing again.
Cal wants answers and goes to Cassie’s house to get them. He interrogates Cassie, and she finally caves. She tells Cal that it was Fezco who beat up Nate. Lexi is furious that Cassie told Cal that it was Fez. Lexi has been conflicted about Fez since the party. He had been so nice to her, and then so violent with Nate. Lexi goes to see Fezco, but she has no idea that Cal is following her.
Jules thinks Rue has a crush on Elliot. Even though she’s aware that she shouldn’t, Rue continues to spend more time with Elliot. She’s doing more drugs with him and keeping it a secret from Jules. He wonders if it’s a good idea that they’re friends. “I just feel like we might not bring out the best in each other,” Elliot says. Rue replies, “I feel like I’m OK with that.”
Kat and Ethan are seemingly happy to everyone around them, but their relationship isn’t what she thought it would be. She wants more passion than she’s getting from Ethan. Ethan loves Kat, but she doesn’t love him. She’s depressed over not feeling the same way as he does. Kat decides to invite Jules and Maddy to bowl with her and Ethan. That’s not what Ethan had in mind.
Nate & Cassie Hook Up Again
On her way to a meeting, Rue sees Cassie running to Nate’s car for another hookup. Maddy calls while they’re together. Nate doesn’t answer. Maddy tries to FaceTime them both, and they both ignore her. Nate takes Cassie to a secluded area to tell her that they can’t be together. “I wish that things could be different,” he tells her. Nate says their hookup was a mistake, and they should never do it again. A heartbroken Cassie gets out of the car and runs away. Nate goes looking for her, and they end up hooking up again. He asks her how she’s ever going to be able to look Maddy in the eye again.
Lexi goes to see Fez at the gas station. Faye is there and Lexi immediately thinks they’re together. Cal shows up after following Lexi. You can cut the tension with a knife. Lexi has a look on her face of pure fear. Fez is sending signals to Ashtray to be ready for anything. Cal starts asking questions. Ashtray is ready to strike. Cal doesn’t make a move — this time. Fez isn’t taking any chances from now on. He sets his security system and keeps his guns nearby.
At the bowling alley, Maddy gets a front-row seat to Kat and Ethan’s relationship. Maddy comments on how there’s no “darkness” with Kate and Ethan. Their relationship is sweet. Maddy doesn’t know if a sweet relationship with no darkness would be enough for her. Later, Maddy tells Jules that she doesn’t think she can help herself. She’s probably going to get back together with Nate.
Nate Tells Cal He Knows About The Tape
Rue shows up to a meeting high, and Ali sees that she’s still on her “suicide mission.” Ali takes Rue home and introduces himself to Rue’s mom. When Nate gets home from his latest hookup with Cassie, Cal confronts him about the Fezco beatdown. Nate gets the upper hand and brings up Jules. He reveals that Jules started telling people and now it’s getting around. Cal tries to apologize but Nate doesn’t care for it. He brings up that Jules did not know their encounter was filmed. Cal asks Nate if he has the tape, and that’s where the episode ends.
Jeff Goldblum, 69, & Kyle MacLachlan, 62, Look Sexier Than Ever Walking Prada Runway — Photos
The veteran actors looked like pros as they stomped the Prada runway in some fierce, high-fashion garb!
Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan proved they’ve got the goods to start a new career! The Jurassic Park alum, 68, and the Twin Peaks star, 62, gave all the young models a run for their money as they strutted their stuff on the Prada catwalk in Milan, Italy on Sunday, January 16. Both silver foxes looked like they were pros, with each one stomping down the stretch with impressive self-confidence.
Jeff carried himself with poise as he rocked a long black overcoat that featured oversized puffs of fringe around both the sleeves and hemline. He paired the stylish look with a black turtleneck, matching pants and a set of shiny black loafers. Kyle brought up the rear in a sophisticated, dark overcoat with even darker lapels. His ensemble underneath was a bit more casual with what appeared to be a striped turtleneck, a light blue polo shirt and matching, baggy denim pants. He also donned light blue gloves for his catwalk cruise.
Jeff and Kyle weren’t the only Hollywood heavyweights that got a chance to show off their modeling skills. Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield turned heads in a shiny navy suit with a black wool top. And Maze Runner’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster stole the spotlight as he walked down the Prada runway in a chic black pea coat.
Meanwhile, Kyle has been busy in Queensland, Australia filming Peacock’s upcoming Joe Exotic TV series, which is based on journalist Robert Moor‘s Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King. He will be playing Howard Baskin, the second husband of controversial CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin. Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon has transformed herself to play the role of the wild animal enthusiast.
John Cameron Mitchell will star opposite Kate and Kyle as the convicted felon Joe Exotic himself. Rounding out the cast are Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, William Fichtne as Rick Kirkham, and Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe. A release date has yet to be confirmed.
‘RHOSLC’ Whitney Rose on Why She Believes Meredith Was Tipped Off About Jen Shah Investigation
Whitney Rose thinks Meredith Marks was tipped off about the investigation into Jen Shah‘s alleged telemarking scheme — and she believes she knows who the information may have come from.
Following the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which featured Jen getting physical with Lisa Barlow for failing to speak out against Meredith’s supposed slandering of her name, Whitney posed some telling questions as Jen revealed the moment from season two that made her say, “Ah-ha!”
“My biggest question is… if you hire a private investigator, could they stumble across a federal investigation? Because an investigation, by nature, is secretive right? Could that P.I. have uncovered that there was an investigation on Jen? Is it possible that she could have known something was coming for Jen?” Whitney wondered on the January 9 episode of the RHOSLC: After Show.
As RHOSLC fans heard earlier this season, Meredith hired a P.I. to investigate harassing messages that had been sent to her son, Brooks Marks, and later revealed that the P.I. believed there was a good chance that the messages had come from Jen. However, after butting heads in the early episodes of season two, Meredith did her best to get things to a cordial place with Jen.
“Basically, after her apology to Brooks, we were in a very neutral zone, in my view,” Meredith explained. “We’re not friends, we’re not friends. [But] I felt like Jen was in a position where she believed that we were going to move forward from a zero to being friends, and I’m not criticizing her. I understand why she believed that. For me, though, in order to actually move off of that zero, I had to be able to have some level of trust, and I didn’t.”
During another segment of the RHOSLC: After Show, Jen looked back on the chat she had with Heather Gay on Sunday’s episode, noting the scene as the start of her suspicions about Meredith and Mary Cosby and their potential involvement in her arrest.
“This was my ah-ha moment,” Jen revealed. “I did think it was weird when we got the thing that Meredith wasn’t coming [to Vail]. Because it’s your, you’re hosting this event, and she was like, ‘Oh, I’m already here.’”
According to Jen, it didn’t make sense that Meredith didn’t say she would be in Vail when they arrived and instead canceled on their bus trip hours before their departure.
“Then the fact that [Meredith and Mary] did it together and then I kept hearing the things that were said at Vail… It’s making me think more like, ‘This doesn’t make any sense, and how did they know I was at Beauty Lab?’” Jen admitted.
Heather also weighed in on the odd behavior of Meredith and Mary, saying that “all signs are pointing to them knowing something.”
“It was a last-minute decision for us all to be there as a group to leave for the trip. The location to meet for that morning had switched at like 1 am so there was a very very limited group that knew that we were going to, instead of meeting at Mary’s house, we were going to meet at Beauty Lab,” she explained.
RHOSLC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s all-new episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the episode airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo, Instagram/JenShah
