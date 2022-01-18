Bitcoin
3 Top blockchain ecosystems you should focus on in 2022
The meteoric rise of blockchain technology in the past decade is nothing but spectacular. Bitcoin’s rise coupled with the growth of smart contract chains is enticing every global industry to try its hand at blockchain technology. Its decentralized, transparent and secure nature sees blockchain technology offer industries, companies, and governments a new light into the digital future. With the advantages of blockchain being witnessed across almost every industry, demand for blockchain ecosystems and protocols is at its peak.
As the crypto and blockchain market grows rapidly, many developers and projects are investing loads of money to research and develop protocols that increase the value and innovation of their blockchain ecosystem. Across 2021, blockchain ecosystems such as Solana, Avalanche, and Terra money (LUNA) saw wild growth rates in value, community growth, and development – signaling the importance of building a sustainable blockchain ecosystem.
In this piece, we focus on a list of top blockchain ecosystems with the potential to massively gain value across 2022, their technology stack, features, and solutions they offer.
A clear path to value growth in 2022
1.Ethereum
It must be a cliche by now seeing Ethereum mentioned as a top prospect coin despite being in the blockchain space since 2015. However, Ethereum has proven to stand the test of time and boasts of the largest blockchain developers community in crypto. The key to Ethereum making this list is the long-awaited upgrade to Ethereum 2.0, which Vitalik hinted at launching this year. The upgrade aims to implement sharding and reduce the exorbitant gas fees charged on on-chain transactions, which could see the blockchain grow even further in the future.
Excited to have the new https://t.co/v9gxnMUQFz homepage live in over 20 languages 🌍❤️ Check out your language: https://t.co/yidjkdon42
— ethereum.org (@ethdotorg) December 21, 2021
Riding as Bitcoin’s number 2 for the better part of its lifespan, Ethereum has recently morphed into a fully sustainable ecosystem and open financial system. The rise of Ethereum has been fueled by the rising markets including decentralized finance (DeFi), stablecoins, tokenized assets, securitization, and non-fungible tokens (NFT). Heading into 2022, Ethereum’s spark will likely come from decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, which is an organization that runs on a blockchain protocol fully and autonomously in accordance with rules encoded via smart contracts.
Finally, the number of decentralized applications being built on Ethereum continues to increase despite competition from other L1 chains such as Avalanche, Solana, and Polygon. This shows the potential Ethereum still has in its tank despite a wild 250% increase in 2021.
2.Oraichain
Launched in 2020, Oraichain, an oracle service, aims to revolutionize the blockchain industry by introducing artificial intelligence (AI) to smart contracts. Oraichain is one of the first platforms in blockchain to provide a bridge to bring AI to smart contracts. Unlike its competitors, Oraichain offers users a full suite of services that ensures every transaction is cheap, completed effectively, and decentralized.
The platform has a host of features that create the world’s first AI-enabled blockchain ecosystem. A real look at what the future holds for blockchain projects. Here are some of the features that show how much the blockchain has grown and why it is such a successful ecosystem.
As explained, Oraichain has a host of features that build up a complete and sustainable blockchain ecosystem for its users. First, the AI-enabled oracle enables smart contracts to securely access external AI APIs hence enhancing the smart contract transactions on the platform. The platform also includes an AI marketplace that allows users to select and purchase AI algorithms and models from different providers in the world. The AI algorithms help developers and users build their decentralized applications (dApps), increasing the functionalities and efficiency of their dApps.
Notably, the platform includes a fully stacked data hub that allows crowdsourcing for data across the Web 3.0 applications and platforms. The data hub is supplemented by an AI provider that allows developers publish, edit, and manage their work and earn rewards from the users on a global scale. Notwithstanding, Oraichain also includes an all-in-one NFT marketplace and platform, aiRight, that aims to leverage AI to create unique, artistic and rare assets.
Other Oraichain ecosystem features include staking, the ORAI DAO, Oraichain Studio (CosmWasm IDE), and OraiDEX, a decentralized exchange launching later this quarter. Finally, users can make Ai requests to external third-parties to gain resources that will help their dApp grow further.
3.Abracadabra.money
The final blockchain ecosystem on our list is Abracadabra.money. In the past six months, Abracadabra blockchain ecosystem, alongside its natiove SPELL token, has experienced wild growth rates thanks to its focus on creating a truly decentralized ecosystem and asset-backed stablecoin. Since launching in Q2 2021, SPELL has witnessed a 1500% increase in value to trade at $0.016, as of writing, as Abracadabra’s stablecoin, Magic Internet Money (MIM) grew to become the sixth largest stablecoin in less than a year.
MIM ranks as one of the biggest attractions of Abracadabra’s blockchain ecosystem. The stablecoin is fully collateralized and minted by depositing assets on Abracadabra’s DeFi protocol. These assets earn interest, which incentivizes staking wallets to deposit their assets on the platform. As of writing, the stablecoin boasts $4.55 billion in assets locked, according to data from DeFi Llama, and if Tether’s growth is anything to go by, MIM could just be getting started.
Secondly, the leading developers of the project are expanding the horizons for its $SPELL token by integrating multiple chains and platforms. The platform recently announced added support for Sushiswap, following integration to Fantom and Binance Smart Chain last year.
🧙🏼♂️!
5.25 billions $SPELL have just been burned, bringing the new total supply to 196B!🕯🔮
🔥 Burn transaction: https://t.co/5CfhyXiFaf
📖 Read more on our #RoadToZeroEmissions 👇https://t.co/1qCpKOP5eQ
— 🧙🏼♂️ (@MIM_Spell) January 3, 2022
Finally, the blockchain ecosystem is gradually burning its 196 billion supply of $SPELL, as most of these tokens are no longer needed. Earlier this year, the team burned 5 billion $SPELL, adding to the 8.7 billion $SPELL tokens removed in early December. Additionally, the community voted to decrease the emission schedule by 20% moving forward.
Final words
With the blockchain space expanding at a rapid pace, projects building an all-inclusive blockchain ecosystem will benefit greatly through 2022. Ethereum’s resilience and upcoming upgrades sets it apart, Oraichain’s AI-enabled smart contracts shines a new light on the future of blockchain, and Abracadabra’s asset-backed stablecoins ensure full decentralization. Could these projects lead the blockchain ecosystem growth in 2022?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Kawaii Islands 2022: Bouncing into the Anime Metaverse
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 18th January, 2022,
Kawaii Islands aims to be the first Anime Metaverse in the space for anime games, arts, and creative fans – starting with the first game “Kawaii Islands”, introduced on September 30, 2021. The year 2022 will mark a major leap of Kawaii Islands into Kawaiiverse – with a full set of blockchain infrastructure for game publishers, NFT creators, and many social features on a virtual community space. Many exciting games will come into Kawaiiverse to perform its “play, create, connect, and earn” vision.
Kawaiiverse’s long term vision
Kawaii Islands – “play, create, connect, and earn”
Kawaii Islands brings a whole set of gaming experiences to players with farming, decorating and styling for thousands of high quality gaming resources. Along with the current game loop, Kawaii Islands as well as the Kawaiiverse will introduce other gameplay to the ecosystem such as fishing game (Alpha test this year), Adventure game (fight with your Creatures) or Kawaii Islands real time minigames. Built for the community and work for the community, Kawaii Islands vision is not just about play to earn, create to earn and connecting people are also important drives of Kawaii Islands as a game and Kawaiiverse as the ecosystem.
Infrastructure for game publishers and content creators
And the ecosystem will not stop with our in-house games, creators will later get infrastructure support to join and create games/NFTs in Kawaii Islands Metaverse, bringing more unique content to our system. Kawaii Islands aims to build an all-inclusive system where every talented creator can join and create to earn. Kawaii Islands will grow as a nurturing hub for creators and anime studios in the blockchain space, empowering quality products with original creations.
In 2022, Kawaii Islands will initiate the building of Kawaiiverse foundational infrastructure for creators. Our long term target is to develop and provide creators, publishers, studios with a full set of tools for content and apps development in blockchain, allowing everyone to to start their on-chain business in Kawaiiverse. The developed infrastructure will enable artists and developers to incorporate their products to Kawaiiverse, serve the community and earn.
A strong community of players and enthusiasts
One of Kawaii Islands’ core values is building an engaging community for players and anime fans around the world. Proud to be one of the rare blockchain games that focus on creating actual game play with high quality graphics and immersive activities, Kawaii Islands aims to create a healthy and active environment for everyone to play and connect. Despite being a young community, many connections and great friendships formed from Kawaii Islands, especially, we could name a VC that was formed by Kawaii Islands players who met through the game and started the VC to invest in blockchain technology, K-Venture. Great community and life long friendship can form and grow together with the Kawaii Islands ecosystem.
In Q1 2022, mobile versions as Android and iOS apps will be introduced for the core game “Kawaii Islands” – together with other game feature updates. Major introductions related to Kawaiiverse including Kawaiiverse map and islands sale, infrastructure overview, and new games concept will be released.
In Q2 2022, “infrastructure as a service” will be implemented and ready for adoption of new games and minigames on Kawaiiverse. The infrastructure for publishing new games to Kawaiiverse will support (1) on-chain processes on both BSC and Oraichain network like NFT creation, marketplace, transaction history, (2) common DeFi mechanisms like staking/bonding or bridging, (3) communication protocols between games for social activity exchange, and (4) general interfaces for analytics like dashboard.
In Q3 2022, “protocols for creators” will be ready. Creators and anime artists around the world can use these protocols to create anime fashion, characters, content and share with the Kawaiiverse community to earn their privilege, appreciation and cryptocurrencies.
In Q4 2022, some AI-based personalization features will be introduced and with the readiness of the infrastructure and protocols, Kawaiiverse will be available for enterprises to join our business.
With all actions set out for the year 2022, Kawaiiverse will promisingly deliver more engaging gaming and creating experiences for players and creators. The development plan is expected to activate and define the first ever, create-to-earn Anime Metaverse for blockchain. With endless creativity from creators and Anime fans around the world, the Kawaiiverse will build a never ending metaverse on the clouds for all.
Q1/2022 – Upgrade core game & Expand to Anime Metaverse
– Mobile versions;
– Tailor feature & Daily shop;
– Kawaii Minigames concept;
– DAO Governance;
– Kawaiiverse initiation;
– Kawaiiverse islands sale
Q2/2022 – Infrastructure for Anime metaverse & new games within
– Kawaii Islands Minigames;
– Social features between games;
– Initial metaverse infrastructure.
Q3/2022 – Protocols for Creators
– Create and earn prototype for creators;
– Adventure game Alpha test;
– Protocols for creators.
Q4/2022 – Open Business for all
– Self-Open businesses: coffee/ restaurant;
– AI-powered Metaverse services.
——————-
About Kawaii Islands
Kawaii Islands is a collaboration between Imba Games Studio, a leading game development studio with over 14 million customers from more than 6 years of game development experience and a new strategic partner Oraichain, the world’s first AI-powered data oracle and ecosystem for blockchains. Kawaii Islands is a NFT play-to-earn game that creates a fantasy universe on the cloud for multi players to experience a whole set of simulation gaming including designing, building, crafting, farming and social networking. With exclusive NFTs Marketplace on aiRight and NFTs Rental Marketplace on TRAVA, Kawaii Islands aims to create a space where players can earn profits while playing games and is developing the foundation for an Anime Metaverse, where magic mixes reality and everyone can play, create, connect and earn.
Marketplace to buy or rent NFTs: Marketplace | NFT Rental
Mars4 Metaverse NFT Sale Raises Over $250k in a Day: The World’s First Virtual Mars NFTs Are Selling Rapidly
Mars4 is a multi-tiered project that combines NFTs, Crypto and an immersive survival game together that will provide a window to a virtual Mars and a broader range of investment opportunities via the world’s first revenue-generating NFT.
The sale of Mars4 NFTs raised over $250K in a day and saw land plots sell swiftly via the Epoch System.
Epochs: Tiered Crypto Returns
Mars4 NFTs represent geographically-exact plots of land across the face of Mars, created with data from NASA and other space agencies, to be fully realized in modern 3D graphics. The Mars4 NFTs are released as part of the Epoch system that uses a scarcity model to establish its pricing.
The Epoch system is a tiered system that rewards investors in stages, offering better returns the earlier one decides to invest. To familiarise potential investors with the Epoch system, below the Epoch system is detailed in greater depth:
Investors who have purchased Mars4 land NFTs during or before the current Epoch (Epoch 1) will receive 51% of the earnings of the next Epoch (Epoch 2), redistributed in Mars4 Tokens (‘Mars4 dollars’) in one lump sum after the NFTs under that Epoch are sold.
The Epoch System extends from Epoch 0 to Epoch 5 with each Epoch containing a fixed range of NFTs. After an Epoch ends, income generated from that Epoch is always redistributed to NFTs owners who invested in any and all previous Epochs. This system is applied throughout, providing greater returns to investors who hold earlier Epochs.
With over 56,000 NFTs sold, only around 3,000 NFTs remain before the Epoch’s first stage redistribution kicks in. Once Epoch 2 is reached, investors holding the NFTs sold prior to Epoch 1 will receive 51% of the income from Epoch 2’s NFT sales in Mars4 dollars.
Integrating Mars4 Tokens: A Virtual Economy
Mars4 will be integrating both the Mars4 Token and the Mars4 NFT Land into the upcoming survival game set on the red planet, bringing an entirely new aspect to the investment value of Mars4 NFTs and creating an NFT that can generate revenue for its holders.
Each NFT Land sold is a virtual location that the game is set in, allowing holders and players to make use of their own personal space on Mars. This Metaverse will feature survival and colonization mechanics and reward landowners that build up thriving communities within their NFT land plots and provide returns in Mars4 Tokens for both player and investor.
In addition, the game will make use of the Mars4 Token as its core currency, building an entirely virtual economy that ties the Mars4 NFT to its own convertible token and allows players and investors to create real-world wealth on a virtual Mars.
Conclusion
As each Epoch of Mars4 is reached, the previous Epoch investors will continue to receive redistributed Mars4 Tokens, meaning that the best time to invest and benefit from the Epoch system is always now.
TA: Ethereum Revisits Key Support, Why Recovery Could be Capped
Ethereum extended decline below the $3,300 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price could recover from $3,120, but it might face hurdles near $3,250.
- Ethereum extended decline below the $3,300 and $3,250 support levels.
- The price is trading below $3,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,180 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it clears the $3,200 and $3,250 resistance levels.
Ethereum Price Struggles
Ethereum extended decline below the $3,250 support zone. ETH even broke the $3,200 support level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.
It traded as low as $3,129 and is currently correcting higher. There was a minor move above the $3,150 level. The price is now facing resistance near the $3,180 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,180 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
The trend line is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,392 swing high to $3,129 low. If there is an upside break above the trend line, the price could rise towards the $3,250 resistance zone.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,392 swing high to $3,129 low is also near the $3,250 level to act as a hurdle. A clear move above the $3,250 level might pump the price in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $3,400 level, above which ether price could gain bullish momentum. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $3,550 in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,200 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,140 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $3,120 level. A downside break below the $3,120 level might push the price further lower. The next major support for the bulls may perhaps be near the $3,000 handle.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is still well below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,120
Major Resistance Level – $3,250
