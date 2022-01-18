AP women’s college basketball poll, Week 11: CU Buffs stay at No. 22, South Carolina still No. 1

South Africa is one of the best countries in the world when it comes to casino sites – and we’ve rounded up a selection of the best online casinos in South Africa just for you.

We’ve carefully vetted each online casino to make sure it stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of its licensing, game selection and welcome bonuses.

In this article, we’ll be outlining why each casino site has made it onto our list of the top 11, and we’ll be weighing up its pros, cons, game selection, bonus variety – and more.

Sound good? Let’s get started, then!

Best Casino Sites in South Africa, Ranked & Reviewed

1. Casino Tropez – Best Online Casino Overall in South Africa

Pros:

900+ casino games

Established in 2001

Generous welcome offer & other promos like daily leaderboards

40+ roulette variants

Cons:

No crypto options

Dated design

Slow loading

Casino Tropez has been servicing South African players since 2001, which means it’s got 20+ years of experience in the industry – and it shows. This is an online casino giant that’s trustworthy, safe, and secure to use, as well as fully licensed.

The game selection is excellent, and you can take your pick from over 900 casino games here. These include hundreds of slots, such as Pink Panther and Age of the Gods, as well as a number of blackjack and roulette variants (including 3D roulette and almost 40 other variants).

Live dealer games are well-covered, and there are 33 of them at the time of writing. These include French Roulette, Quantum Blackjack, Sic Bo, as well as live game shows and more.

The welcome offer is super generous, too, and there’s a separate one for casual players and high rollers.

Payment methods are overall good and include the likes of MasterCard, Visa, PaySafeCard, and Skrill, but some players might be disappointed to learn that Casino Tropez still hasn’t added cryptos to their selection of banking options.

Withdrawals are usually processed quickly, while customer support can be reached via email, live chat, or telephone.

2. Springbok Casino – Best Mobile Casino in South Africa

Pros:

Excellent mobile app

150 mobile casino games

Exceptional graphics on mobile

Exclusive South Africa theme

Cons:

No live dealer games

No specialty games like Keno

Limited banking options

Springbok Casino is a dedicated casino in South Africa aimed squarely at SA players. It currently has over 300 table games and 150 mobile games, and it’s one of the few established online casinos that have been designed with the SA user experience in mind.

To that end, the green and yellow color scheme and overall branding should appeal directly to SA players. Payment methods, meanwhile, include the likes of EasyEFT and ecoPayz, among other options.

Springbok Casino especially excels when it comes to mobile play. Its mobile casino has been around since 2018, and you can access the games either in your mobile browser or via the mobile app.

The mobile version of the site is responsively designed and loads quickly, and mobile games are compatible with Android and iOS.

What games can you play at Springbok Casino?

Most of the classic casino games are here, including slots, poker, blackjack, and roulette. Live dealer games are missing, though, as is baccarat and keno, while the number of blackjack and roulette are on the slender side.

Other than that, we like the fact that Springbok offers you a ‘tips and strategy’ guide to help get you started, the graphics are excellent, and the games are provided by a wealth of established developers, including RTG.

3. PlayOJO – Best for No Wagering Requirements

Pros:

No wagering welcome bonus

1,900+ online casino games

Live dealer games by Authentic Gaming, Evolution, and Pragmatic Play

Consistent quality ongoing promotions

Cons:

Deposit fees for e-wallets

Mobile site can be glitchy

Limited table games

PlayOJO is one of the best online casinos in Europe – and it’s now available for South African players to sign up to.

And the good news is that, unlike many other online gambling sites, PlayOJO’s welcome bonus comes with zero wagering requirements. This means that any bonus winnings are yours to collect regardless of whether you play with any of your own money or not.

Moreover, PlayOJO delivers subsequent no-wagering bonuses and promos to keep the fun going. There are lots of ongoing specials, too.

Games-wise, PlayOJO doesn’t fail to deliver. It covers the width and breadth of online gaming, and there are almost two thousand casino games here. These include over 1,800 slots, live games, and a good selection of blackjack, roulette, and blackjack variants. Bingo is available, too.

Its user layout, meanwhile, is colourful and easy to get the hang of.

Any cons?

eWallets come with deposit fees, which is a tad unusual. However, payment methods are varied, which means you can choose alternative methods, the site is safe and secure to use, and withdrawals are processed quickly.

4. Mansion Casino – Best for High Rollers in South Africa

Pros:

High limit tables

VIP program

750+ games

Reasonable wagering requirements

Cons:

Dated design

Slow withdrawal times

No search function

For any South African players who enjoy placing bigger bets, Mansion Casino might be worth checking out. They typically don’t limit winners, they have lots of high limit tables, and withdrawal limits are even higher for VIP members. There’s a high roller welcome bonus, as well.

Casual players are welcome, too, of course, with min and max table stakes ranging from very small to very high.

Overall, Mansion is a fully-established online casino site that boasts a professional user layout, a generous loyalty scheme, and an excellent selection of over 750 games. There’s also a mobile app.

Some players might feel that Mansion could do with an update in terms of how it looks, but its professional design will certainly be suited to those who are looking for a sophisticated online gambling experience.

5. Genesis Casino – Top Pick for Jackpots

Pros:

1,100+ online casino games

Progressive jackpot slots like Super Lion

Online since 2018

Big jackpots

Cons:

High minimum stakes

No live casino for South African players

Dated design

Genesis Casino is another highly-established European casino for South African players. Having been around for a number of years, Genesis knows exactly what players want:

Enormous game variety, high-quality games, big jackpots, a seamless user experience, and a variety of payment methods.

Its welcome bonus is a treat, total jackpots often go above eight figures, and the user layout is slickly designed. It’s both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional.

What games can you play here?

For starters, there are well over a thousand to choose from. Most of these are made up of online slots, including popular titles like Book of Dead, Pirate Pays, and Gemix. There are also progressive jackpots available to play in demo mode, including Super Lion and Super Wolf.

That said, the minimum stake for some jackpots slots is sometimes rather high, which means high rollers are welcome.

Casual players shouldn’t be deterred, however, as there are plenty of low-stakes casino games at Genesis. Alongside slots, you can also try your luck at a number of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker variants.

Sadly, Genesis’s live casino games aren’t available to South African players.

On the flip side, the welcome offer and subsequent bonuses are attractive and frequent, and the wagering requirements are fair. Overall, Genesis Casino is a highly polished and highly trustworthy online casino.

6. Yeti Casino – Best Online Slots in South Africa

Pros:

500+ high-quality online slots

Withdrawals processed within 24 hours

Easygoing user interface

Varied payment methods

Cons:

Certain games unavailable to SA players

Limited table games

High withdrawal limits

Yeti Casino is known widely as one of the top-rated casino sites with an arsenal of games.

However, while it still offers an excellent user experience to South African players, we’ll first get the bad news out of the way straight away: a number of games and categories are unavailable to SA players.

Worry not, though, because you can still have a go at over 500 games, the bulk of which is made up of slots. There are, in fact, around 502 slots available to play at the time of writing, and these include a range of high RTP slots, as well as some of the latest and greatest slots.

Moreover, the games are provided by a range of world-class online gaming developers, including NetEnt and Evolution, and the site works well on desktop and mobile.

Payment methods are varied and include EasyEFT, ecoPayz, Visa, MasterCard, and more.

We won’t bend the truth, though: There are only a limited number of poker, blackjack, and roulette variants.

However, slots fans should have a reason to fall in love with the site, and if you do have any questions or concerns, Yeti’s customer support is helpful and prompt. You can contact them via live chat, telephone, or email.

It’s also worth mentioning that Yeti takes your personal safety seriously. The site is SSL-encrypted, and there are safer gambling tools available whenever you need them.

7. Punt Casino – Best for Poker in South Africa

Pros:

8 poker variants

Created specifically for SA players

24/7 live chat functionality

Accepts crypto

Cons:

Small game library

Relatively new

Limited withdrawal options

If you fancy taking a punt at a South African online casino that’s still relatively new and establishing itself, Punt Casino is worth a look.

Its focus is on quality over quantity, and to that end, it currently has just over 140 games in its library. These are provided by some big-hitting software developers, the graphics are on-point, and playability is perfect.

And while most of them are slot games, the fact that there are 8 different video poker variants here means that Punt Casino should especially appeal to SA poker players. You can play the likes of Deuces Wild, Tri Card Poker, and Joker Poker.

Blackjack is available, too, as well as roulette – French, American, and European.

Payment methods are good in terms of their withdrawal times (most take under 2 days), and Bitcoin is available. We also have praise for the friendly customer service, the generous welcome offer, and it’s also worth mentioning that Punt Casino was created specifically for SA players.

8. Europa Casino – Top South African Live Dealer Games

Pros:

60+ live dealer games

High rollers welcome

400+ games overall

Special V.I.P. lounge

Cons:

Derivative design

No live chat

Limited customer service opening hours

Europa Casino is one of Europe’s premier casino sites that recently opened its doors to SA players. And fans of live dealer games will be especially thankful that they did, as there are over 60 live games that you can play here.

Live games include Unlimited Blackjack (ideal for high rollers), game shows such as Spin & Win, as well as a variety of roulette and baccarat games that vary in stakes. Presentation and authenticity are top-notch, and latency is good.

Europa Casino also has a generous welcome bonus that’s available to new players. While its user layout is hardly what we’d call original, it is at least well-organized, and everything is super easy to find.

Speaking of high rollers, there’s a VIP lounge that – in addition to netting you a range of perks and prizes – gives you access to things like higher betting limits and higher withdrawals.

9. Thunderbolt Casino – Top Casino Bonuses in South Africa

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus

Bitcoin-friendly

Good game variety

Fair wagering requirements

Cons:

Limited amount of games

Very dated design

Confusing and crowded interface

If you want to get your new online casino career off to the best possible start, we have to direct your attention to Thunderbolt’s welcome bonus.

It’s one of the best we’ve seen at online casinos in South Africa, not just in terms of its size and the games you can use it on, but also in terms of its very fair wagering requirements.

After that, Thunderbolt unloads promo after promo on existing players, and these include weekend deals, generous cashback offers, as well as the chance to earn points each time you place a bet.

We also have to give Thunderbolt major thumbs up when it comes to its game variety. All the usual games are here, including slots, blackjack, and roulette, but Thunderbolt has a number of otherwise hard-to-find games, such as scratch cards.

The only minor downside we have is that, since Thunderbolt is actually part of the Springbok group of online gambling sites, it doesn’t have quite the same vast selection of games as some of Springbok’s most treasured names. As a standalone South African casino site, however, it’s got pretty much everything a casual player is looking for.

10. Yebo Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino for South African Players

Pros:

Instant Bitcoin transactions

Good variety of games

Keno, lottery games available

Fair wagering requirements

Cons:

Relatively new to the industry

Overwhelming loyalty program

Small library of games

Yebo Casino is exclusively available to SA players. It’s only been around for a handful of years, but it’s quickly grown its reputation to become one of the hottest and best new online casinos in South Africa.

Its reputation has been honed from a few things: A good mix of games, high-quality slots with high RTP’s, a range of payment methods including Bitcoin, excellent customer service, and enhanced security.

It’s also a Real Time Gaming gambling site, which is to say all of its games are provided by RT Gaming. As such, you can expect top-notch graphics and playability, as well as big jackpots.

Alongside all the classic games such as poker, blackjack, and roulette variants, you can also play keno games and lottery at Yebo.

If we could have a minor criticism, it’s that the loyalty program is a tad overwhelming compared to rival sites. On the other hand, the welcome bonus comes with very fair wagering requirements and is a great way to kickstart gameplay at Yebo.

Best Gambling Sites in South Africa: FAQ

Are Online Casinos in South Africa Safe?

The easiest way to answer this question is to say that some SA online casinos are safe, some aren’t – and some might be.

How do you tell the difference?

The best thing to do is to check an online casino site’s license. If it’s fully licensed, you can be sure that it’s safe to use.

How Do I Sign Up to an Online Casino in SA?

Signing up with an online casino couldn’t be simpler. You just need to pop over to the casino site and enter your basic information, such as your name, your username, and a password.

You will then need to link a payment account.

Some casinos in South Africa prefer to verify your identity, which can take a few minutes. Once this is done, your account will be up and running.

Do Casinos in South Africa Have High Payouts?

Some casino sites in South Africa certainly do have high payouts. However, payouts vary from site to site. If high-payout casinos are something you’re looking for, you will need to check the RTP (Return to Player) of a casino’s games before you sign up and play for real money.

How Do I Choose an Online Gambling Site?

If you live in SA, the first thing you need to look for when choosing casino sites is their licensing situation. If they’re fully licensed in South Africa, you can then compare them with other online casinos in South Africa in terms of the things that matter to you the most.

For instance, does it have the games and the game variants you most want to play? Is its user interface easy to navigate, or is it too clunky? Does the casino site have a high or low payout rate? Does it have the payment method you usually use, and what is it like on the security front?

Can I Play With Bitcoin at Casinos in South Africa?

Bitcoin is perfectly legal to gamble within South Africa, but whether online casino sites accept it is a different story. Some of the best SA casinos accept Bitcoin and other cryptos these days, but not nearly enough compared to Bitcoin casinos in other countries – just yet.

What Games Can I Play at South African Casinos?

You can play any and all games! From slots, poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and more, nothing is off-limits.

That said, you’ll need to check each casino site carefully before you sign up to make sure it has the exact games and the exact types of games you want. For instance, an online casino might have poker games, but it might not have Caribbean Stud Poker that happens to be your favorite.

South African Online Casinos: Final Thoughts

We’ve rounded up the best online casinos available to SA players right now. Each casino on our list is fully-licensed and bursting with entertainment.

Naturally, each one stands out for different reasons. Some are perfect for no wagering bonuses, some are ideal for poker games, while others are all-rounders.

When choosing your next casino site, just choose it based on the things that matter the most to you. But always remember to gamble responsibly – and to have fun!

