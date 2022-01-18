Bitcoin
AutoSwap Brings Limit Orders and Stop Losses to Trader Joe and Avalanche, Powered by Autonomy Network
Zug, Switzerland, 18th January, 2022, Chainwire
Autonomy Network, an off-the-shelf decentralized automation protocol, has officially integrated its AutoSwap dApp with Trader Joe on Avalanche, following its successful integration with the PancakeSwap on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). AutoSwap is the first ever dApp to offer limit order, stop loss, impermanent loss protection, and recurring payment features for Avalanche-based DEXes.
Avalanche has become one of the fastest growing blockchain ecosystems because it addresses the limitations of older blockchain platforms, including scalability, centralization, and slow transaction speeds. So, it made sense for Autonomy Network to add support for Avalanche.
Autonomy Network’s AutoSwap now offers limit orders and stop losses to users on Trader Joe, the largest decentralized exchange on Avalanche by total value locked (TVL).
“Advanced trading features have been built on top of Trader Joe using Autonomy, unlocking the ability for the Trader Joe community to enhance and automate their trading experience, using limit orders and stop losses.” said Blue, the Marketing Lead at Trader Joe. The founding team of Trader Joe remains anonymous.
With trading volumes of DEXes growing exponentially, lack of automated solutions such as limit orders, stop losses, recurring payments, and impermanent loss protection had become a real pain point for DeFi users.
James Key, the founder of Autonomy Network, commented, “Advanced trading features are the key for DEX volume to overtake the volume of centralized exchanges, and it’s awesome to see it happening already with market leaders like Trader Joe already!”
By offering features in DeFi that were available only on centralized exchanges until now, AutoSwap aims to help users better manage risk and boost returns without having to stare at the screen 24/7. Since the crypto markets are open around the clock, traders can automate their orders using Autonomy to stay active in the market even when they are asleep.
Autonomy is the first fully decentralized and permissionless automation tool, powering Web3 builders and developers with on-chain conditional execution. It enables DeFi users to set up arbitrary actions to be triggered under arbitrary conditions, in a decentralized and guaranteed way. Autonomy could integrate with decentralized exchanges, lending protocols, DAO management tools, or even metaverse and NFT projects. For instance, SushiSwap’s lending platform Kashi has decided to natively integrate Autonomy to offer automating self-liquidations.
These integrations are happening even before Autonomy Network launches its token. The protocol is preparing for its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) in February.
Autonomy Network is the leading decentralized automation protocol building critical automation infrastructure for Web3 dApps. Autonomy Network helps DEXes across Ethereum, Binance, Avalanche, Polygon, and other chains and Layer-2 solutions increase their volumes by enabling them to offer users a wider range of features such as limit orders, impermanent loss protection, recurring payments, and more.
OlympusDAO Initiates Partnership with a DeFi Protocol Balancer
OlympusDAO, a decentralized reserve currency, is officially associated with Balancer, leading DeFi protocol. Through this partnership, OlympusDAO will initiate its own token $OHM as a liquid asset within the Balancer ecosystem.
Interestingly, Balancer is a DeFi protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain which offers innovative solutions to fix the issues that arise on traditional and centralized exchanges.
As Balancer possesses unique structure, benefitting protocols and new features of LBP funding programs it provides a one-stop-shop solution for liquidity management.
More so, $OHM liquidity migration will open a way for Olympus Pro partners to leverage Balancer’s Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools (LBPs). In addition, CopperLaunch and PrimeDAO are aligned with Balancer protocol which allows the projects to raise funds in $OHM. Moreover, Copper and PrimeDAO’s front-end facilitators of the LBPs will add $OHM as a trading pair/collateral token.
$OHM as Liquid asset on Balancer
With respect to the collaboration, initially OlympusDAO will deploy $50 million of liquidity to Balancer Protocol. And the community targets to access $OHM via $DAI and $WETH setting low price structures as its primary goal. Further, the allocated points will hold $25 million $OHM and $12.5 million each of $DAI and $ETH.
Besides, in the period of migration, the first iteration will be a DAI/ETH – 50/50 deployment. And the OHM/ETH/DAI – 50/25/25 Balancer liquidity pool integrated by Olympus will boost the OHM network effects, increase the volume exposures and enhance the efficiency and utility of the liquidity.
Additionally, Balancer Protocol’s unique work structure enables the $OHM liquidity to aggregate with both exchange assets (WETH and DAI). Thus, it results in liquidity across two separate pools of OHM-DAI and OHM-WETH.
Moreover, the best part of collaborating with Balancer Protocol is, it provides a flexible solution for the liquidity management. Thereby solving more than just price impact is possible and can be executed in parallel to minimizing liquidity fragmentation.
Furthermore, OlympusDAO ecosystem fetches greater support and value through all features of Balancer Protocol. Specifically, the LBP funding program of Balancer enables Olympus to facilitate the raising funds in $OHM by offering protocols of their LBP. Therefore, this partnership will help OlympusDAO to experience immense growth with a decentralized future.
SPACE Metaverse Acquires Strategic Fund From Binance Labs
SPACE is a pioneering platform that focuses on the intersection of gaming, virtual reality, and commerce. It follows the concept of social commerce in the metaverse, which has now acquired strategic investment from Binance Labs. This collaboration brings up a plan of initiating offline commerce into the metaverse.
Moreover, this recent funding round adds to the segment’s appealing revenue potential. SPACE has already signed partnership agreements with over 100 brands in the art, music, and fashion sector. The platform continues to develop itself as a pioneer of social commerce firms in the metaverse.
Significantly, the collaboration efforts include Zevi G, Arthur Art Gallery, KYLE GORDAN ARTIST, Soho Ski Club, DoinGud Art Gallery, and more. Currently, the product includes hyper-realistic graphics and building tools with commerce capabilities that deliver 10x advancement.
According to Head of Binance Labs Fund, Bill Chin, the infrastructure of Space is built corresponding to the key pieces of metaverse to bring offline commerce. He also states that the team works quickly adopting the product knowledge in the market. This seems to emerge an incredible growth and product delivery.
Binance Labs Investment
SPACE platform was established in 2021, which offers specialized virtual rooms for users to sell their products and services. The main purpose of this platform focuses on consumers and businesses which is structured by connecting disconnected virtual spaces on different blockchains.
The Founder and CEO of SPACE, Batis Samadian is happy about receiving Binance Labs’ latest fund which depicts the trust of metaverse’s potential. The platform is intended to assist users in creating their unique virtual locations with complete point-of-sale functionality, as well as providing a trading hub for the acquisition of art, music, fashion, culture, and other items. Additionally, Batis Samadian shares that:
“This additional capital will help us enhance our deployment momentum and support our efforts to win big brand collaborations that correspond with our vision of social commerce in the metaverse as we continue to execute our ambitious roadmap.”
Furthermore, SPACE is at a pace to work on its development as the token creation event (TGE) is upcoming. Along with the brand partnership, SPACE plans to launch an iOS and Oculus app in 2022. Thus, the platform is a place to create a gallery and Livestream them to the community while users can explore VR commerce.
Crypto.com Activates Addresses, Adds Another Security Protocol
- Crypto.com activates back the addresses.
- New security protocol added over the previous 2FA.
- Introduces a time wait of 24 hours for new whitelisting and it’s first withdrawal.
Ever since the continuous hacks took place upon the Crypto.com platform, the team immediately set towards the rectification of the issues. Usually, in such cases, detailed investigations followed by an analysis of the hack points and identification followed by rectification of the vital entry node points and then finally increasing the security barriers. This tends to be the usual protocol when it comes to cyber crimes and crypto hacks.
However, without any of these or to the least without any official revelations regarding all the above, Crypto.com directly jumped to the last. The Co-founder of Crypto.com tweets officially regarding their new 3rd layer security strategy.
3rd Layer of Security Tweet
Though not a huge deal of money or Ethereum (ETH) has been hacked, the January 17, 2022 hack upon the Crypto.com platform spread like hot fire. In spite of this, the team from Crypto.com immediately announced the stopping of all transactions and new address listings temporarily.
And so just a few hours before the time of writing, the co-founder of Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, took to Twitter, to officially confirm the re-activation of the new addresses whitelisting.
Whitelisting of new addresses is now re-enabled.
We introduced an additional layer of security: there is now a 24 hour delay between registration of a new whitelisted address and first withdrawal.
— Kris | Crypto.com (@Kris_HK) January 18, 2022
Accordingly, the co-founder officially says that the Crypto.com new address enabling has been reactivated. In addition to this, Kris added one more surprise, that an extra security layer [protocol has been added. Therefore, now, Crypto.com consists of 3 security layers.
Moreover, this new security feature is nothing but a delay time period of 24 hours between adding a new address and the first withdrawal or transaction to it. This waiting of 24 hours, has indeed created wide speculation among the people.
Seemingly, the majority of the users do agree that this could indeed be the best way to mitigate against such anonymous hacks. Even many took to Twitter to appreciate Crypto.com’s new security protocols. Though, still, some are quite left with disappointment in the case with the wait for 24 hours.
However, it’s indeed better to wait for 24 hours, rather than to lose money, right?
