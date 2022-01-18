Connect with us

News

Avalanche defeats Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout for 14th straight win at Ball Arena

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Avalanche defeats Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout for 14th straight win at Ball Arena
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

A call to Toronto and a video replay helped the Avalanche extend its club-record home winning streak to 14 games on Monday afternoon at Ball Arena.

Nathan MacKinnon’s go-ahead goal with 3:32 remaining in regulation stood up, and although the Minnesota Wild tied the game shortly thereafter, the Avs triumphed it in a shootout and skated off 4-3 winners in front of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day crowd.

Winger Mikko Rantanen scored the only goal in the three-round shootout, and Avs goalie Pavel Francouz — who came off the bench for starter Darcy Kuemper in the second period — stopped all three shots.

Colorado is 8-0-1 in January, the club’s longest point streak of the season. The Avs are 13-1-1 in their past 14 games.

The last NHL team to win 14 consecutive home games were the Washington Capitals (15) in 2017.

Colorado had a mid-game change in goal after Kuemper was struck to the head by Wild forward Jordan Greenway, who was whistled for an interference minor. Avs defenseman Kurtis MacDermid took exception to Greenway’s fly-by at the goalmouth and picked a fight. He was assessed an instigating minor and 10-minute misconduct, in addition to matching fighting majors.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Nadine Turnbull, 91, still missing more than 2 weeks after Marshall fire

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Nadine Turnbull, 91, still missing more than 2 weeks after Marshall fire
google news

Courtesy Amy Smith

Nadine Turnbull, right, is missing in the aftermath of the Marshall fire. She’s pictured with granddaughter Layla Cornell.

More than two weeks after the Marshall fire raced through Superior, investigators still can’t say anything definitive about the fate of 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull, who was reported as missing by family members after her home on the edge of town burned to the ground.

Turnbull was at home, in the 1500 block of South 76th Street, with her adult granddaughter, Layla Cornell, when flames engulfed their house, according to a GoFundMe online fundraiser organized by a friend of the family. Cornell managed to escape, but Turnbull was last seen inside.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the possible death of a second person in the Dec. 30 wildfire remains ongoing, and a spokeswoman would not identify Turnbull by name — though her family has publicly identified her as the person still missing.

“The identification of a decedent, once it is determined there is a decedent, is done by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office,” Carrie Haverfield, a sheriff’s spokeswoman, said in an email to The Denver Post.

In the days after the Marshall fire, Sheriff Joe Pelle said at least two people remained missing. One of them, Robert Sharpe, was confirmed dead on Jan. 7 by the county coroner after investigators found partial human remains in the 5900 block of Marshall Road, where he lived. His remains were identified through DNA and circumstances at the scene.

Sharpe received an in-person evacuation notice, although Haverfield did not say who visited his property to tell him to evacuate. Sharpe chose not to leave, she said in the email. He also was not registered for cellphone alerts through the county’s Everbridge notification system and did not have a landline enrolled in the program.

Pushed by hurricane-force winds, the Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and burned more than 6,000 acres in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County, making it the most destructive wildfire in state history. Experts warn similar fires could become more commonplace amid a changing climate.

Snow and wintry weather on Dec. 31 helped put an end to the wildfire, but also made the investigative task of finding evidence about what happened to Turnbull difficult.

The uncertainty has weighed heavily on Turnbull’s family and neighbors, especially since they tried to rescue her as flames overtook the house.

Neighbor Scotty Roberts told CBS Denver that he barely escaped his family’s home in the fire and went to Turnbull’s house to tell her to get out, asking a sheriff’s deputy to come with him.

However, as soon as the front door opened and let air inside, the fire went “woosh” and intensified, he said. Cornell, Turnbull’s granddaughter, escaped, but Turnbull was tethered to her dogs, and the leashes were wrapped around a table, the station reported.

“I couldn’t pull all of them and the table with me at the same time,” said Roberts, who described the fire as being “everywhere” at that point.

He said he was sorry and ran, said Roberts, who shook with emotion during the interview.

Haverfield, the Boulder County sheriff’s spokeswoman, declined to answer questions about whether any first responders went to the home and whether anyone attempted to evacuate Turnbull, citing the ongoing investigation.

Savanah Garcia Martinez, great-granddaughter of Turnbull, told Denver7 that Turnbull had a bubbly, welcoming personality.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Vikings interview John Spytek, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for general manager job

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Vikings to interview for GM job Catherine Raiche, NFL’s highest-ranking personnel executive
google news

The Vikings on Monday interviewed Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek and Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for their general manager opening.

The Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer last Monday after an 8-9 season. They now have conducted three virtual interviews for the GM job, following one on Sunday with Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

Spytek is in his sixth season with Tampa Bay and 18th in the NFL. The Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions, defeated Philadelphia 31-15 in a wild-card playoff game Sunday.

Adolfo-Mensah in 2021 was in his second season with the Browns and ninth in the NFL.

google news
Continue Reading

News

After Mercy Hospital sought to take COVID-19 patient off ventilator, wife sues and gains transfer to Texas

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

COVID-19 Wednesday update: 57 more Minnesota deaths and 2,807 new cases
google news

A 55-year-old Buffalo, Minn., man, critically ill from COVID-19, has been transferred to a Texas hospital after his wife secured a restraining order against an Allina hospital that had planned to take him off a ventilator.

According to court documents, Anoka County District Judge Jennifer Stanfield on Thursday granted Anne Quiner, wife of and power of attorney for Scott Quiner, the order. Anne Quiner then moved him from Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids to an undisclosed Texas hospital.

“The patient was transported to a health care facility of the family’s choice this morning,” the health care system said in a statement Saturday. “Allina Health is grateful the family was able to find a health care facility that meets their needs and we continue to wish them all the best.”

On Monday, after questions were raised about Scott Quiner’s care, Allina released a second statement saying it “has great confidence in the exceptional care provided to our patients, which is administered according to evidence-based practices by our talented and compassionate medical teams.” The Minneapolis-based health care system said it couldn’t discuss details of Quiner’s care because of privacy laws.

Quiner, who tested positive for the virus in late October and was admitted to Waconia Hospital with critically low oxygen levels, according to two separate fundraising pages put together for the Quiners for their extensive medical bills.

Scott Quiner’s vaccination status was not revealed in the court documents. However, the Star Tribune reported that he was not vaccinated.

After requiring deep sedation, his oxygen levels were not improving. He was put on a ventilator and transferred to the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital on Nov. 6.

According to the Quiners’ attorney, Marjorie Holsten, Anne Quiner was advised that Mercy intended to turn off her husband’s ventilator at noon on Jan. 13. She included a screenshot of his medical chart in the court file to show the hospital’s intentions.

“At this time there is no change in the care plan,” the chart reads. “As defined yesterday, we will plan for cessation of ventilatory support tomorrow (1/13/2022) at noon. Family would be able to be present at the bedside thru the compassionate exception to the no visitor status at this time.”

In Anne Quiner’s petition, she wrote: “Absent an order from the court restraining Defendant Mercy hospital from turning off the ventilator, my husband will die.”

Local conservative podcaster Stew Peters took up the Quiners’ cause and has been posting screenshots of Anne Quiner’s texts to him on Telegram, an instant messaging service.

Peters reported that Scott Quiner’s pulse faded while in transit to Houston on Sunday night, but rallied at the hospital and that he has shown slight improvements and was being taken off heavy sedation. He is receiving physical therapy to rebuild his muscles. All of his organs, except his lungs, are functioning properly, Peters posted, adding that the doctors in Texas told Anne Quiner that her husband was severely malnourished.

A hearing on the restraining order is set for Feb. 11 in Anoka County.

As of Monday afternoon, the GiveSendGo fundraiser and the GoFundMe site had raised a total of $71,319 for the Quiners.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending