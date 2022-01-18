Connect with us

Celebrities

Back Wifed Up? Jayda Cheaves Flaunts Fancy Rose-Filled Suite, Fans Believe Lil Baby Wooing Is Brewing

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Back Wifed Up? Jayda Cheaves Flaunts Fancy Rose-Filled Suite, Fans Believe Lil Baby Wooing Is Brewing
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jayda Cheaves was basking in an overpour of romance after someone set up a suite filled with rose petals to impress the social media star. The 24-year-old Instagram influencer flaunted the romantic gesture online, showing off what looked like a lavish hotel room decorated in piles of rose petals that formed into the shape of hearts throughout the space.

Although Jayda didn’t tag her admirer, fans immediately pointed to Jayda’s rapper baby daddy, Lil Baby, as the person trying to woo her just one month after he sparked rumors of quietly canoodling with rapper Saweetie.

Jayda’s Instagram stories last night start with her enjoying a night out in the club with her friends, then pivoting to her taking in the decorated honeymoon suite. There are rose petals on top of dozens of red balloons in the distance in the snaps she shared.

The gesture seems oddly early for Valentine’s day surprise and her birthday passed months ago, so what could this occasion be for???

Fans think this is Lil Baby’s way of saying he’s ‘sorry’ for straying away from their relationship this past year. To add fuel to the rumors, Jayda’s close friend, Dess Dior, commented: “happy wife, happy life” under a post she made posing in the room on her page.

If the Lil Baby assumptions are true, Jayda already gave him the green light to try again in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, indicating she would give their relationship another go if given the chance.

While speaking on whether or not she’d try again with Lil Baby, Jayda told Hollywood Unlocked:

“It’s just like, when there’s so much tension, so many things have happened in the midst of all of that like, ‘He loves you,’ all of this,” Cheaves said. “Like, yeah, he do love me, I’mma say, but as far as the internet, like I always say, we’re comin’ up together. He learning stuff he never even seen before about social media and all that and I’m seeing things way different than I saw them before as I get older.”

Jayda went on to share that “a lot of damage” has been done on social media, so if the pair can recover from it, there’s a chance they can “rekindle and rebuild another relationship.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Helena Christensen, 53, Rocks A Swimsuit In The Snow While Taking A Dip In Cold Lake

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

helena christensen
google news

Helena Christensen proved how brave she is when she took a dip in an ice-cold lake while rocking a floral one-piece swimsuit.

Helena Christensen, 53, doesn’t seem to mind the cold, as the model went for a very courageous dip in a frozen lake while wearing a swimsuit. Helena posted a video to her Instagram where she wore a halterneck yellow floral one-piece swimsuit with a completely open back. She topped her look off with a tan beanie and nothing else.

In the video, Helena stood in a tiny lake that was surrounded by tons of snow and she danced around to show off the backside of her swimsuit which had a massive cut out. She then crouched down and dipped her full body under the cold water before getting up and shivering.

The front of her swimsuit was just as fabulous as it featured a sweetheart neckline while the sides were high-rise, revealing her super toned legs. Under her knit beanie, she had her long brown hair braided into two pigtails.

Helena is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and aside from this swimsuit, she recently rocked another one. She stunned in a black one-piece swimsuit that had a massive plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

The neckline of the one-piece ended all the way at her belly button while the bodice was knotted on the front. She accessorized her look with a silver brooch, slicked-back wet hair, and a bright red lip.

Helena captioned the photo, “This is one of the 7 times I laughed this year so I thought it was a suitable pic to thank you for all the birthday love, really really touched me so much But seriously, may 2022 (here we go again) be a healthy, safe, hug and laugh-filled year for the world.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Suffered a Miscarriage With Costar Jason Cameron’s Child

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Suffered Miscarriage Just One Day After Learning She Was Pregnant With First Child, Reveals Winter House's Jason Cameron as Dad
google news

Lindsay Hubbard opened up about a past miscarriage on the season six premiere of Summer House on Monday night.

While sitting in her room with now-boyfriend Carl Radke following a tiff the previous evening, Lindsay revealed that after conceiving her first child with Winter House flame Jason Cameron, who she was never officially dating, she tragically lost the baby.

“Remember I was talking to you like a month ago, where I was like, ‘Something’s up with my body.I don’t know, it’s either this COVID vaccine’s really f-cked my hormones or I’m pregnant?’” Lindsay asked Carl after confirming that things between her and Jason had become “really complicated” in recent months.

“The next day I went to the gynecologist and found out I was pregnant. Six weeks pregnant,” she continued.

After Carl, understandably, expressed shock, Lindsay explained the heartbreak she endured.

“So I found out on a Monday I was pregnant and by Tuesday night I was having a miscarriage,” she revealed. “And by Wednesday I was in the emergency room for five hours.”

“Why didn’t you tell me?” Carl wondered.

“I wanted to tell you but at that time, I wasn’t ready. I didn’t want to put that on you anyway,” Lindsay replied. “It all happened so quickly that I wasn’t able to even emotionally wrap my mind around the pregnancy portion of it before I was having a miscarriage.”

As for the father, Lindsay said she told Jason “immediately.” However, because their relationship was so new, she made it clear that she wasn’t trying to get pregnant.

Then, in a confessional scene, Lindsay couldn’t hold back the tears while recalling the loss.

“I absolutely would have had this child,” she said. “That was cool to feel that. And I never thought that it would happen like that for me because it’s something I’ve always wanted my entire life, to have a family. Jason was absolutely wonderful but I also just needed to get through it on my own.”

Summer House season six airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: Zack DeZon/Bravo

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Mucus Mea Culpa: Pastor Mike Todd Apologizes For Psalm Swiping Psaliva On Obedient Brother’s Face—‘It Was Disgusting’

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Mucus Mea Culpa: Pastor Mike Todd Apologizes For Psalm Swiping Psaliva On Obedient Brother’s Face—‘It Was Disgusting’
google news

A Tulsa, Oklahoma clergyman who went viral over a spitty sermon is offering an apology and acknowledging the obvious; it was disgusting. 

Source: YouTube / Youtube

 

 Pastor Mike Todd made stomachs churn Monday after a video surfaced of him hocking up Leviticus loogies and rubbing it across the face of a congregant.

Pastor Mike Todd Spit

Source: YouTube / Youtube

While noting that “Receiving Vision From God Might Get Nasty”, the “Crazy Faith” author, bizarrely swiped it across the face of a man, who TulsaWorld identified as his brother, Brentom Todd.

Now amid swift social media backlash, Pastor Mike Todd is owning up to his actions and agreeing with the Internet that he took things too far.

“I just want to acknowledge what happened yesterday when the spit hit the fan,” said Todd in an IG video. “I watched it back and it was disgusting,” he added noting that he was “trying to make the word come alive.” 

“We want people to see Jesus. We want people to feel loved. We want people who are desperate to be able to find hope and I am passionate — so much so that I try to do extreme things to help people get it. And yesterday it crossed the line.”

Ya think?

He also encouraged people to watch the whole message because there’s “truth and some life” in it.

“When Jesus spit on that man, he was blind, and then he could see.”

 

Hmmm, will you be going back to watch the sermon? Think we’re good over here, but you can check it out for yourself below.

If you’re curious as to what the Pastor’s Transformation Church thinks about the spit-cident the church posted a message on Facebook noting that “what’s not clear will always be confused.”

 

 

TulsaWorld added that the house of worship also responded directly to a critic on social media and thanked the Pastor and his brother for their “obedience.”

“We are so grateful for Pastor Mike’s and Brentom’s obedience to God, allowing themselves to be used, so God’s children can clearly receive His word,” wrote the church. “We pray that as you seek God, He gives you clear vision, and you always remember that.”

 

What do YOU think about Pastor Mike Todd apologizing for holily hocking up saliva during his sermon?

google news
Continue Reading

Trending