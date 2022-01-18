Back Wifed Up? Jayda Cheaves Flaunts Fancy Rose-Filled Suite, Fans Believe Lil Baby Wooing Is Brewing

Jayda Cheaves was basking in an overpour of romance after someone set up a suite filled with rose petals to impress the social media star. The 24-year-old Instagram influencer flaunted the romantic gesture online, showing off what looked like a lavish hotel room decorated in piles of rose petals that formed into the shape of hearts throughout the space.

Although Jayda didn’t tag her admirer, fans immediately pointed to Jayda’s rapper baby daddy, Lil Baby, as the person trying to woo her just one month after he sparked rumors of quietly canoodling with rapper Saweetie.

Jayda’s Instagram stories last night start with her enjoying a night out in the club with her friends, then pivoting to her taking in the decorated honeymoon suite. There are rose petals on top of dozens of red balloons in the distance in the snaps she shared.

The gesture seems oddly early for Valentine’s day surprise and her birthday passed months ago, so what could this occasion be for???

Fans think this is Lil Baby’s way of saying he’s ‘sorry’ for straying away from their relationship this past year. To add fuel to the rumors, Jayda’s close friend, Dess Dior, commented: “happy wife, happy life” under a post she made posing in the room on her page.

If the Lil Baby assumptions are true, Jayda already gave him the green light to try again in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, indicating she would give their relationship another go if given the chance.

While speaking on whether or not she’d try again with Lil Baby, Jayda told Hollywood Unlocked:

“It’s just like, when there’s so much tension, so many things have happened in the midst of all of that like, ‘He loves you,’ all of this,” Cheaves said. “Like, yeah, he do love me, I’mma say, but as far as the internet, like I always say, we’re comin’ up together. He learning stuff he never even seen before about social media and all that and I’m seeing things way different than I saw them before as I get older.”

Jayda went on to share that “a lot of damage” has been done on social media, so if the pair can recover from it, there’s a chance they can “rekindle and rebuild another relationship.”