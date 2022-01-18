Barack Obama Kisses ‘Best Friend’ Michelle On The Cheek As She Celebrates Her 58th Birthday: Photo

Barack Obama proved that he and Michelle are relationship goals as he celebrated her 58th birthday with a beautiful picture of the two on a tropical vacation.

Barack Obama, 60 tweeted an adorable picture of him and his wife Michelle Obama for her 58th birthday. The former president kissed his wife’s cheek in front of a beautiful sunset and tropical backdrop in the pic attached to his tweet. Michelle beamed as she a ruched brown top and tan skirt while Barack wore a white button-down. “Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend,” he wrote along with the pic.

Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend… pic.twitter.com/5oDMOgcsWI — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2022

The former first lady celebrated Barack’s 60th birthday in August. She used her way with words to write a heartfelt tribute to her husband of over 29 years. “Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all,” she wrote. “Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday.”

Barack and Michelle are known for their exclusive parties and his 60th birthday was no exception. Guests boarded a private airplane to his $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion for the special occasion. Among some of the star-studded guests were John Legend and Chrissy, Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union, Don Cheadle, Beyonce and her husband JAY-Z, Eddie Vedder, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg. Erykah Badu also attended although she may not receive another invitation after she was busted for leaking video footage from the party.

The Let’s Move initiative founder recently celebrated her and Barack’s wedding anniversary on October 3, 2021. She honored their nearly three-decade marriage by posting a charming throwback picture of her and her honey. The couple barely looked like they aged between the two photos as they assumed the same pose in each pic with Michelle hugging Barack as they sat on a couch. “How it started vs. how it’s going,” she joked in the caption. “Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!”

Barack took on a less comedic tone for their anniversary and wrote a heartwarming message for Michelle on Instagram. “Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you,” he wrote.