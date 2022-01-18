Celebrities
Barack Obama Kisses ‘Best Friend’ Michelle On The Cheek As She Celebrates Her 58th Birthday: Photo
Barack Obama proved that he and Michelle are relationship goals as he celebrated her 58th birthday with a beautiful picture of the two on a tropical vacation.
Barack Obama, 60 tweeted an adorable picture of him and his wife Michelle Obama for her 58th birthday. The former president kissed his wife’s cheek in front of a beautiful sunset and tropical backdrop in the pic attached to his tweet. Michelle beamed as she a ruched brown top and tan skirt while Barack wore a white button-down. “Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend,” he wrote along with the pic.
Happy birthday, Michelle.
My love, my partner, my best friend… pic.twitter.com/5oDMOgcsWI
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2022
The former first lady celebrated Barack’s 60th birthday in August. She used her way with words to write a heartfelt tribute to her husband of over 29 years. “Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all,” she wrote. “Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday.”
Barack and Michelle are known for their exclusive parties and his 60th birthday was no exception. Guests boarded a private airplane to his $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion for the special occasion. Among some of the star-studded guests were John Legend and Chrissy, Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union, Don Cheadle, Beyonce and her husband JAY-Z, Eddie Vedder, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg. Erykah Badu also attended although she may not receive another invitation after she was busted for leaking video footage from the party.
The Let’s Move initiative founder recently celebrated her and Barack’s wedding anniversary on October 3, 2021. She honored their nearly three-decade marriage by posting a charming throwback picture of her and her honey. The couple barely looked like they aged between the two photos as they assumed the same pose in each pic with Michelle hugging Barack as they sat on a couch. “How it started vs. how it’s going,” she joked in the caption. “Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!”
Barack took on a less comedic tone for their anniversary and wrote a heartwarming message for Michelle on Instagram. “Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you,” he wrote.
Celebrities
Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 13, Rocks Overalls For Lunch Date With Mom & Brother Max
J.Lo rocked her Sunday best with a front slit white skirt and sky high booties as she headed into the Hotel Bel-Air for lunch with her twins.
Emme Muniz, 13, is owning cool girl style these days. Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter once again showed her love for all things ’90s as she stepped out in a pair of loose fitting dark denim overalls on Monday, Jan. 17. She was headed with her mom, 52, into the famed Hotel Bel-Air for lunch, along with her twin brother Max, also 13.
Emme kept the throwback vibes going with a yellow argyle sweater underneath with an oversized cut, as well as a pair of Doc Martin style boots that featured a white pattern. The teen once again appeared to have her wired Apple earphones handy, finishing her outfit with her go-to glasses and a protective black face mask. Emme also embraced her gorgeous natural curls, keeping her dark hair out and down.
Never one to disappoint on a fashion look, the On The 6 singer brought out her Sunday best for the family lunch date. Jennifer looked incredible in a long white skirt with a button down detail, creating a center slit to reveal her sky high, black lace up booties. The platform shoes appeared to have a six-inch (or higher) heel for the presumably casual weekend lunch. She finished the look with a fitted black turtleneck and sunglasses, adding an all-black version of the Gucci Marmont belt and black handbag.
It’s no surprised to see J.Lo back at the Hotel Bel-Air, which is known to be one of her favorite spots — in particular, the Bronx native is a huge fan of celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, who operates a popular restaurant inside. The hotel was also an instrumental location when it came to Jennifer’s rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, 49. Before they were publicly back together, Ben was spotted leaving his car to get picked up in her chauffeured white Cadillac Escalade, presumably to her home nearby. Notably, Jennifer and her daughter arrived and departed the swanky five-star hotel in the exact same vehicle.
Celebrities
Kendall Jenner Pairs Leather Boots With Matching Minidress & Long Fur Coat In Aspen
Kendall Jenner covered up her stylish outfit with a cozy fur coat while grabbing dinner in Colorado with a few friends, including Fai Khadra.
Regardless of the weather outside, Kendall Jenner always dresses up for any occasion. The 26-year-old supermodel braved the cold in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday, January 16 while heading to dinner in yet another glamorous outfit. Kendall’s ensemble included a fabulous long fur coat, which kept her warm as she was captured by paparazzi before entering Matsuhisa restaurant with Fai Khadra, 30, and a few more friends.
Underneath her fur coat, Kendall was on her fashion A game. She dressed in a black turtle neck top and black leather skirt that matched her chic minidress, sheer tights, and black boots. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore two masks to keep warm and also protect herself from COVID-19. She kept her luscious brunette hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.
Fai, whose been friends with Kendall for years, followed the model into the restaurant for their group dinner. He kept warm with a blue winter jacket, which covered his black shirt. He also wore denim jeans and black shoes and held his phone in his hand before entering the restaurant.
One person that wasn’t spotted with Kendall for the Aspen dinner was her boyfriend, Devin Booker. She’s been dating the 25-year-old NBA star since around mid-2020, but Kendall didn’t make things official until Feb. 2021. Since then, the couple has been more open about their relationship. Kendall even shares photos of her beau on her social media from time to time, including when they spent New Year’s Eve together a few weeks ago.
“Things between Kendall and Devin have definitely progressed over the past few years, and they make a really cute couple,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “Kendall is so happy with Devin and she loves spending as much free time with him as possible.”
Celebrities
Jamie Lynn Spears’ Husband: Meet Jamie Watson, Her Spouse of 7 Years
Jamie Lynn Spears has been married to her ‘normal’ husband since 2014 and they have led a happy and exciting life together. Find out more about Jamie Watson here!
Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, has led a successful career since starring in her own Nickelodeon show, Zoey 101 from 2005 until 2008, and now that she’s releasing her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, on Jan. 18, it seems she’s on top of the world. When she’s not working hard in her professional career, however, she’s enjoying a fulfilling personal life with her husband, Jamie Watson, 39, and her daughters Maddie, 13, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, and Ivey, 3, whom she shares with her spouse. The lovebirds have been married since 2014 and appear to be stronger than ever together.
Find out more about Jamie and his romance with Jamie Lynn below!
How did Jamie Lynn and Jamie meet?
Jamie Lynn and Jamie first met in 2010 after she split from Casey. They reportedly dated on and off for two years before they publicly announced their engagement in 2013. They ended up getting hitched in New Orleans, LA in March 2014 and have been open about their marriage to fans through social media posts and event attendances ever since.
What does Jamie do for work?
Jamie, who was raised in Louisiana like his wife, is a businessman who runs a company that sells electronics to corporations. In 2016, Jamie Lynn described him as a “normal guy with a normal job” during the TLC special, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out and he also reportedly admitted to not knowing about Jamie Lynn’s celebrity status when they first met.
How many children do Jamie Lynn and Jamie share together?
In Apr. 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter Ivey. When they got married, Jamie also became the stepfather of Jamie Lynn’s oldest daughter Maddie. Jamie Lynn spoke about her youngest child in a birthday post on Instagram in Apr. 2021.
“Ivey has brought us so much joy in these past 3 years, it was only fair that we had a celebration just for IVEY, with all of the things that fill her little spirit up with the same joy and love she shares with everyone around her,” her post read.
Jamie commented on the headline-making conservatorship case of Jamie Lynn’s sister Britney Spears.
After the pop singer’s hearing in June 2021, the brother-in-law spoke in support of Jamie Lynn by telling the New York Post that his wife only wants “the best” for her sister despite their rocky relationship.
“I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her,” he said to the outlet. “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”
Jamie & Jamie Lynn love taking cute family photos.
Jamie Lynn often posts adorable snapshots that she and her hubby happily pose for throughout the year. Whether it’s in honor of a holiday or to just show off their own special day with their daughters, this family of four doesn’t fail to disappoint. For Thanksgiving in 2021, they posed outside together while standing on leaves and in front of a tree outside. Jamie was sharing a sweet hug with Maddie while Jamie Lynn held Ivey. “Feeling extra TH🍁NKFUL this year🤎Hope everyone has a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING🤍,” the proud mom shared in the caption for the post.
Barack Obama Kisses ‘Best Friend’ Michelle On The Cheek As She Celebrates Her 58th Birthday: Photo
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms
Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 13, Rocks Overalls For Lunch Date With Mom & Brother Max
Rosemount plans 2,000-home development on former UMN land
Kendall Jenner Pairs Leather Boots With Matching Minidress & Long Fur Coat In Aspen
PHOTOS: Denver’s MLK Marade returns after pandemic hiatus
Cardano Hits Bottom? What You Should Consider Before Rushing In
Jamie Lynn Spears’ Husband: Meet Jamie Watson, Her Spouse of 7 Years
On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights
Ravens re-sign cornerback Kevon Seymour to one-year deal
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
What is the Best Air Purifier for Cough Symptoms?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News5 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma