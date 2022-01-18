News
Battenfeld: Is Michelle Wu ready to face ugly ramifications of her strict vaccine mandate?
The rubber is hitting the road on Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s not-so-aptly named “B Together” vaccine passport and mandate — and she might be paying a high political price for her bold policy decisions.
It’s one thing to make the pronouncement that there will be a vaccine mandate, but quite another when small businesses start losing customers and unions start demanding to make the mandate part of their collective bargaining negotiations.
There is nothing “together” about this strict policy, which has drawn howls of protests from some unions and others opposed to vaccine mandates.
It also is risky for Wu, who is just in her first few months on the job.
If she holds too firm, it could spell disaster on the business front and disaster on the union front.
By next week — after a one-week grace period delay — city workers could start losing their jobs, the result of Wu’s mandate that all employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
And the requirement that all customers of bars, restaurants, gyms and other indoor public places show proof of vaccination has already started in the city of Boston.
Businesses already economically ravaged by COVID must check themselves for some kind of vaccine passport or will have to turn away customers. Tour buses, a big part of the city’s economy, could be avoiding the city.
“We know that our small businesses already, one by one in different cases, have been weighing the decision on how to keep their workforce and customers safe. But without a clear policy that applies across the board, we put the burden on small businesses to make the right calls to absorb the heat of it,” Wu said.
This could start to get ugly very quickly — even uglier than the noisy public protests going on outside Wu’s Roslindale home.
Wu’s rigid policy might end up being too punitive, forcing hundreds of businesses to take the time and effort to check for vaccine passports.
And if businesses don’t comply with the checking policy, they could face hundreds of dollars in fines from city enforcement agencies.
Is Wu really prepared to start cracking down on small businesses for a policy that she has created? That seems too unfair to owners who are only trying just to stay afloat.
And now, of course, unions are starting to see dollar signs in Wu’s crackdown.
Firefighters want to get paid now for their booster shots to be part of their collective bargaining, and other unions are bound to follow suit.
It could end up being a very expensive proposition for Boston taxpayers, Boston business owners, and Wu’s political future.
News
Robbins: Evils of anti-Semitism spread across party affiliations
In his new book on extremism in America, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt quotes Voltaire to help explain the hatreds that threaten to destroy the country we love. “Anyone who can make you believe absurdities,” wrote the French philosopher, “can make you commit atrocities.” Saturday’s hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue by a gunman calling for the release from prison of an anti-Semitic terrorist highlights the spread of absurdities and the upsurge in atrocities Greenblatt warns about in “It Could Happen Here: Why America Is Tipping from Hate to the Unthinkable”.
Malik Faisal Akram seized worshipers in a synagogue near the prison where Aafia Siddiqui, convicted of attempting to murder U.S. personnel in Afghanistan, is serving an 86-year sentence that includes a “terror enhancement.” Educated at Brandeis University and MIT, Siddiqui is known as “Lady al-Qaeda.” A poster woman for vicious anti-Semitism, Siddiqui proclaimed post-conviction, “This is a verdict coming from Israel and not America. That’s where the anger belongs.” She had instructed the judge that she wanted Jews excluded from the jury “if they have a Zionist or Israeli background,” adding, “I have a feeling everyone here is them, subject to genetic testing.”
Akram wasn’t the only one who called for Siddiqui’s release. ISIS did so, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a powerful group regularly afforded kid glove treatment by a media often intimidated or wearing rose-colored glasses, has been actively demanding it. Siddiqui’s conviction, CAIR maintains, is “one of the greatest examples of injustice in U.S. history.”
CAIR is among those culpable in what Greenblatt says is “a dangerous and dramatic surge in anti-Jewish hate.” In November CAIR official Zahra Billoo attacked the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish communal organizations, “Hillel chapters on our campuses” and “Zionist synagogues” as “enemies.” “I want us to pay attention to polite Zionists,” Billoo told a gathering in a speech defended by CAIR. “The ones that say, ‘Let’s just break bread together.’ They are not your friends.” On Saturday night, as a brilliant team of law enforcement officers ended Akram’s siege, CAIR frantically released a statement condemning the attack on the synagogue. But one could be forgiven for regarding this as an attempt at damage control.
Greenblatt, an Obama Administration alumnus, minces no words about the left’s share of guilt for the recent swell in anti-Semitism, pointing to the fact-challenged demonization that followed Israel’s attempt to defend itself against Hamas rockets fired from Gaza last spring. “So-called activists around the world all too often deployed rhetorical violence against the Jewish state and its supporters, by equating Israel and Zionists with Nazis, calling for Israel to be eliminated and directing anti-Israel messaging at synagogues and other Jewish institutions,” writes Greenblatt. “That rhetoric, in turn, helped trigger a frightening spike in real world violence against Jewish people in the United States and around the world.”
On the far right, the Justice Department’s indictment of a collection of Trumpist insurrectionists for seditious conspiracy again illustrated the threat that a metastasizing witches’ brew of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and associated groups pose to America. The mob chants of “Jews will not replace us” during their march in Charlottesville and the “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt proudly worn by Capitol rioter Robert Keith Packer last Jan. 6 exemplify the fascist threat that binds the Proud Boys, QAnon and others of their ilk.
Like anti-Semitism, vitriol and violence against Black Muslims, Asian Americans and members of the LGBT community are rising, not abating. The FBI reports a 25% increase in the number of hate crimes over the last five years, and given what goes unreported, that is almost surely the tip of the iceberg. “Over time,” writes Greenblatt, “it becomes increasingly entrenched and normalized.” And that, very plainly, has already happened here.
Jeff Robbins is a Boston lawyer and former U.S. delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.
News
Strong winter storm pounds Massachusetts, triggers flooding and power outages
It was a tale of two storms across the Bay State on Monday, as the powerful weather system dumped several inches of snow on parts of the state while other regions dealt with flooding and power outages.
Damaging winds along the coast toppled trees and power lines, leading to more than 15,000 households in the dark at the height of the storm — especially along the North Shore in Gloucester, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Essex.
Splashover was reported in many coastal communities, as intense waves churned during high tide. Splashover and flooding was reported in Boston’s Long Wharf, according to the National Weather Service’s spotter reports.
Many trees were knocked down by the powerful winds, which approached 70 mph on the Cape.
The Yarmouth Police Department tweeted, “ROAD CLOSED — Union Street between Skipper Lane and Route 6A. A large tree fell during the storm and is blocking the roadway. DPW Crews are working to open the road.”
It wasn’t just coastal communities that dealt with flooding. Travel was “challenging” in Tewksbury, police reported as the heavy rain after overnight snow led to ponding and flooding on many roads.
The storm also blasted the New Hampshire coast. Police blocked all traffic from the North Hampton/Rye town line on Route 1 because “the pavement could collapse,” Rye Police reported.
Also in New Hampshire, a State Police trooper’s cruiser was struck when he was investigating a crash on Route 16 in Dover during the storm.
“Thankfully, the trooper was not in the cruiser when it was hit and there were no reported injuries,” New Hampshire State Police tweeted.
The snow jackpot from the storm was in the Berkshires, with East Hawley recording nearly 10 inches of snow. Some towns in northern Worcester County, including Westminster, recorded more than half a foot of snow.
After it turned mild for much of the region Monday afternoon, the colder air will be returning on Tuesday, said Bill Simpson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
“Then temperatures should rebound on Wednesday, warming up into the mid-40s,” Simpson said.
A low-pressure system may deliver a period of rain changing to light snow Wednesday night into Thursday, but “there’s still a lot of questions” about that, the meteorologist added.
Much colder weather then comes back Thursday night into Friday. A coastal storm could impact southern New England this weekend — again, there’s lots of uncertainty about that system — followed by another arctic blast early next week.
News
Pandemic hasn’t slowed China’s love for US lobster
PORTLAND, Maine — China is showing no signs of slowing its demand for American lobster this year despite disruption to the supply chain and international trade caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Chinese demand for the crustaceans grew dramatically during the 2010s in part because of the expansion of the country’s middle class. The lobsters are especially sought after in winter because they are a popular delicacy on Chinese New Year, which is Feb. 1 this year.
American exporters sent more than 13.2 million pounds of lobster to China during the first 11 months of 2021. That was about 6% more than the same time period the previous year.
The pandemic has made the already difficult task of sending live seafood across the globe more challenging, but Maine lobster exporters are gearing up for a decent Chinese New Year, said Bill Bruns.
The operations manager at The Lobster Co. in Arundel said shipments are complicated by the fact the company can’t send lobsters to Beijing because of COVID-19 restrictions — but they are able to send to other airports, such as Shenzhen.
“Chinese New Year is always a crapshoot the last couple years,” Bruns said. “But I’m prepared for it. I have the staff. Because otherwise it’s going to be a long spring.”
China buys lobsters from the U.S. and Canada, where the industry is situated in the Atlantic provinces. Exports from Canada were up even more than the U.S. the first 11 months of 2021 compared to 2020, said John Sackton, an industry analyst and founder of SeafoodNews.com.
Signs point to a strong season for the industry, Sackton said, especially if sales get a boost from the Beijing Winter Olympics, which are set to start a few days after Chinese New Year.
“I’ve seen nothing that consumption of lobsters at Chinese New Year this year won’t exceed last year’s,” Sackton said.
The U.S. lobster industry weathered similar challenges during the first year of the pandemic in 2020 and ultimately had a strong export season. The value of exports was down from the record year of 2018, but still well over $100 million.
High prices for lobsters have played a role in the value of this year’s exports. The price of a live 1.25-pound hard shell lobster was $11.25 per pound in New England this month, according to business publishing company Urner Barry. That was more than a third higher than January 2021.
Bad weather has made things difficult for Maine fishermen this year, but harvesters are still having a decent winter on the water, said Kristan Porter, president of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association.
“When guys get out there, they are doing OK,” Porter said. “It takes someone hardier than me to fish the wintertime.”
