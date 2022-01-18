Connect with us

BC High stays hot, knocks off Mansfield to remain undefeated

36 seconds ago

Loughnane's 41 keys BC High win over Mansfield
It’s been a quality few days for Bill Loughnane’s team on Morrissey Boulevard.

Mike Loughnane scored 41 points while Greg Cooper added 14 to lead No. 3 BC High beat No. 5 Mansfield, 87-65, on Monday night at McNeice Pavilion in Dorchester.

Within the span of four days, BC High has showcased its true prowess as a top statewide contender defeating No. 1 Malden Catholic by 24 points on Friday before taking care of the Hornets on Monday.

“We’ve really focused hard on pushing the tempo and playing at our pace,” Mike Loughnane said. “It starts with defense and  then translates to everyone getting good shots.”

BC High held a 40-30 lead in the third quarter but quickly pulled away. Mahari Guerrier had a put back, Loughnane slammed home a dunk, and Cooper hit a corner 3 to stretch the lead to 47-34.

Matt Hyland tried to keep the Hornets within striking distance with a pair of baskets but Loughnane hit a trey at the buzzer to stretch the Eagles lead back to 63-48 going into the final stanza.

“We really came in focused,” Loughnane said. “That third quarter was the difference we got out and ran a little and I think that changed the game.”

The game started out at a fast pace as Chris Hill had two layups to help push the Hornets out to a 19-18 lead after one.

BC High turned the tide in the second quarter as Loughnane scored 11 of his 23 points while Cooper had two dunks to engineer the Eagles to a
10 point halftime lead.

Desert turns deadly in gripping crime thriller 'Borrego'

12 mins ago

January 18, 2022

Desert turns deadly in gripping crime thriller 'Borrego'
MOVIE REVIEW

“BORREGO”

Rated R. On digital and demand.

Grade: B+

 

A modest, well-made and gripping crime thriller, “Borrego,” which was shot in Almeria, Spain, and Borrego Springs, Calif., is a Taylor Sheridan-style tale set in Southern California’s starkly majestic and deadly mountainous-desert region, where botanist Ellie (Lucy Hale of “Pretty Little Lairs”) is conducting a plant survey to track an invasive species.

Ellie meets and befriends dirt biker Alex (Olivia Trujillo), the rebellious adolescent daughter of Deputy Sheriff Jose Gomez (Nicholas Gonzalez). Alex is happy to find an older role model. Ellie had a little sister who died and had nicknamed her “Buttercup,” a flower Ellie has tattooed on her arm. Jose worries about his reckless daughter. But he has other problems as well. Ellie goes missing, and Sheriff Jose finds the remnants of a small plane crash in the desert, scorched bags of drugs, and later discovers Ellie’s crashed SUV not far away.

It turns Ellie out has been kidnapped by the plane’s injured and bleeding pilot Tomas (an impressive Leynar Gomez) and forced to help him take the undamaged bags of drugs on a 50-mile march to the Salton Sea. The plants aren’t the only invaders in Borrego Springs (just east of Hellhole Palms).

The humans are invaders, too, and they have back stories. Tomas was a Central American teacher, who turned to drug smuggling when his job vanished. “Sometimes you have to say yes to the monster,” Tomas says. On a break from their grueling journey, Tomas also tells Ellie a story his grandfather told him when he was a child about wolves and sheep. “Don’t run like a sheep,” Tomas concludes.

By the way, “borrego” is Spanish for sheep. The wolf of this story is heartless drug smuggler Guillermo (Jorge A. Jimenez), who relentlessly tracks Ellie and Tomas down, desperate to recover the drugs, handy with a gun and not particular about who he must kill to cover his trail.

Seattle-born writer-director Jesse Harris has only one feature film to his credit, made 18 years ago and unseen by me. He also has two short films on his resume. Judging by “Borrego,” I’d say Harris has a flair for stories like those of the aforementioned Sheridan of “Hell or High Water,” “Wind River” and “Yellowstone” fame. Hale, who also served as an executive producer, carries much of the film with authority and athleticism. Her Ellie is smart, strong and brave and still shattered by her little sister’s death. Trujillo (“Vivo”) is quite a find, giving Alex a burst of moxie mixed with sisterhood and common sense. Like Wildlife Officer Cory Lambert played by Jeremy Renner in “Wind River,” it’s easy to imagine Deputy Sheriff Gomez of “Borrego” as the star of a TV series with the charismatic Gonzalez (“La Brea”). Other assets are cinematography by Octavio Arias and a nervous score by the Newton Brothers.

(“Borrego” contains violence and profanity.)

Ask Amy: Teen struggles with besting her "bestie"

23 mins ago

January 18, 2022

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
Dear Amy: My best friend, “Maria,” and I are both 14 years old.

Recently, Maria revealed to me that a tendency of mine annoys her.

She and I have very similar interests, and so we try out for similar things in school.

Maria has been practicing the whole year to try out for the hockey team.

I also plan on trying out for the team, with no experience, really just because it looks fun.

Every time the subject of tryouts came up, Maria would give other friends a look, and then look back at me. This obviously bothers her.

After a couple of weeks dealing with this, I asked her about it, and she explained that she found it annoying that everything she does, I do, and I usually come out on top.

She mentioned volleyball tryouts, where I made the team, and she didn’t. Then she moved on to the subject of boys, where one guy she liked started talking to me and never talked to her again. (Also, student elections, which we both plan on running for next year.)

She further explained that although none of that is technically my fault in any way, it annoys her when I talk about them.

Now I don’t know what I can talk about with her.

Discontinuing the friendship is not an option, so how should I go about this?

Jacques: What kind of person mocks a death from COVID?

34 mins ago

January 18, 2022

Jacques: What kind of person mocks a death from COVID?
If you don’t know someone at this point who has gotten COVID-19, I would be shocked. Especially with this latest wave of the virus, infections are sky high, even among those who have done everything in their power to avoid it.

And omicron is an equal opportunity infector: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come down with it, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker had also tested positive — all Democrats.

This reality hasn’t slowed the narrative that it’s ignorant Republicans who are flooding hospitals. And it hasn’t done much to stop the prevalent “holier-than-thou” attitude that those who are infected, including the hospitalized and dying, must have done something to deserve it.

The response is a symptom of the division and contempt that plagued the country long before COVID-19 came on the scene.

Yes, it’s frustrating to constantly hear how overwhelmed hospitals are with those suffering from the virus, and the health workers on the frontlines must be beyond exhausted.

It would be easy to pin all the blame on those who have refused vaccines or not worn their masks or social distanced religiously, but what’s going on is more complicated than that.

While 44% of self-identified Trump Republicans said in a recent Detroit News-WDIV poll they refused to get the shots, only 38% of those in overwhelmingly Democratic Detroit have been fully vaccinated, far below the statewide average of 58%.

President Job Biden continues to call this a pandemic of the unvaccinated, even though vaccinated individuals are getting and spreading the virus. Quite a few are even ending up in the hospital.

Yet recent news reports and anecdotes on social media perpetuate the belief that those succumbing to the virus are second-class citizens who don’t deserve our sympathy or compassion.

Los Angeles Times columnist Michael Hiltzik recently wrote a piece titled, “Mocking anti-vaxxers’ deaths is ghoulish, yes — but necessary.”

Hiltzik’s column centered on Kelly Ernby, a rising California Republican, who opposed vaccine mandates and then died of COVID.

This is an extreme view, but far from uncommon. Similar attitudes are making their way into hospitals and among health care workers, which is a scary prospect.

An NPR headline this month posited, “Are hospital workers running out of sympathy for unvaccinated COVID patients?”

In that story, Daniela Lamas, a pulmonary and critical-care physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, discussed the “risk of compassion fatigue for the unvaccinated.”

Many who end up in the hospital and on ventilators also have comorbidities. Should our compassion take those factors into account? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pointed out that underlying factors like obesity play a significant role in how severely someone is impacted by COVID.

“Having obesity may triple the risk of hospitalization due to a COVID-19 infection,” the CDC states.

Surely we shouldn’t shun those struggling with their weight.

Similarly, our reactions to those who have COVID shouldn’t be based on whether an individual is a Republican or Democrat. It’s a sad day when mocking the end of a human life is deemed acceptable because of our ideological divides.

— Tribune News Service

