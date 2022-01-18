Connect with us

News

Before pullout, watchdog warned of Afghan air force collapse

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Before pullout, watchdog warned of Afghan air force collapse
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

KABUL, Afghanistan — Months before President Joe Biden announced the U.S.’s complete withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, Washington’s watchdog warned that the Afghan air force would collapse without critical American aid, training and maintenance. The report was declassified Tuesday.

The report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko, submitted to the Department of Defense in January 2021, underscores that American authorities had been alerted that Afghanistan’s air force did not have the capabilities to survive after a U.S. withdrawal. In particular, the report points to U.S. failure to train Afghan support staff, leaving the air force unable to maintain its aircraft without American contractors.

U.S. air support to government forces was key in the 20-year-war against Taliban insurgents. Its removal — along with the inability of the Afghan air force to fill the void — was one factor that contributed to the Taliban’s sweeping victory as the Americans withdrew.

The inspector general’s office told The Associated Press on Monday that it is rare for SIGAR reports to be classified but when they are, a declassified version is issued by the Pentagon in under two months. The office said it did not know why it took the Defense Department more than a year before declassifying this particular report, or why it did so now, five months after the Taliban took power.

SIGAR has tracked and documented Washington’s spending and progress in Afghanistan since the office was established in 2008. It has released successive reports that documented corruption, Afghan and U.S. leadership failings and weaknesses within the Afghan army, offering recommendations on where to improve.

Since the 2001 U.S-led invasion that ousted the Taliban and during the long war that ensued, Washington spent more than $145 billion on reconstruction in Afghanistan and nearly $1 trillion on its military engagement. Billions went to building up the Afghan military forces.

Biden announced in April that the last 2,500-3,500 U.S. troops would leave along with NATO’s 7,500 troops, following a deal reached with the Taliban by the Trump administration. The announcement started a rapid collapse of the Afghan defense forces.

The Taliban’s sweep through the country was swift, with many areas falling without a fight as Afghan troops — many of whom had not received their salaries from the Afghan government in months — fled. Afghan warplanes continued to hit Taliban positions in some areas in June and July last year, but it was not enough to stem the tide.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Aug. 15 after U.S.-backed President Ashraf Ghani fled the capital. By the end of August, the U.S. completed its chaotic departure and the evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans, marked by images of young men clinging to departing U.S. aircraft for an opportunity to live in the U.S. and flee the Taliban’s harsh and restrictive rule.

Over the preceding months, Afghan officials had warned that the air force was not able to stand on its own. Ata Mohammed Noor, a powerful warlord in northern Afghanistan who was a key U.S. ally in the 2001 defeat of the Taliban, said the fleet was overused and under-maintained.

“Most of the planes are back on the ground. They cannot fly and most of them are out of ammunition,” he said.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Police: Fenton argument ends in murder, suicide

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Police: Fenton argument ends in murder, suicide
google news

FENTON, Mo. – Two teens ran from a home during an argument in the 1200 block of Fenton Ridge today, according to police. They heard gunshots as they fled.

Police said dispatchers heard the gunshots too. The victim called 911 from a cellphone as the gunshots rang out. They heard comments before shots were fired. After the shots rang out, 911 dispatchers heard no other sounds.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak is calling what happened a tragedy. When officers finally forced their way into the home at around 10:45 am they found victims of a murder, suicide. Investigators said that the woman was the victim and the man is the suspect. He was holding a gun in his hand.

Authorities did not release the identity of the victims on Monday but confirmed the man and woman shared the same last name.  A sheriff’s office spokesman said the man was 47 and the woman was 42.   

There was no known history of domestic violence, according to police. Deputies are still contacting their families.

A police chaplain has been called to help the grieving family. Sheriff Marshak tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Grant Bissell, a public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said, “As we’ve seen by today’s example, domestic situations can go bad very quickly.” 

He said anyone trapped in a dangerous domestic situation can be directed to resources through the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office.    

google news
Continue Reading

News

Von Miller has six tackles, sack as Rams beat Cardinals 34-11 in playoff rout

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Von Miller has six tackles, sack as Rams beat Cardinals 34-11 in playoff rout
google news

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in his first playoff victory, and the Los Angeles Rams roared out of the wild-card round with a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp made touchdown catches for the NFC West champion Rams (13-5), who will visit the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday for a spot in the NFC championship game. Los Angeles advanced in the postseason for the third time in the last four years under coach Sean McVay.

David Long also scored on a 3-yard interception return while the Rams’ defense harassed Kyler Murray into a calamitous playoff debut. Los Angeles jumped to a 28-0 lead and cruised in the first playoff game at SoFi Stadium, which will host Super Bowl 56 next month.

After an inconsistent finish to the regular season, the Rams’ constellation of big stars came together brilliantly on the postseason stage.

Stafford was outstanding in his first playoff game with the Rams, going 13 of 17 without an interception and coolly directing LA’s offense while seizing his first playoff win in 13 NFL seasons — the first 12 spent in Detroit.

Beckham had four catches for 54 yards, including his first career playoff touchdown catch for the Rams’ first points. He also threw a 40-yard pass during his own first postseason victory. Linebacker Von Miller added six tackles and a key early sack in his first postseason appearance since winning the MVP award in Super Bowl 50.

Murray went 19 of 34 for 137 yards and two interceptions for the Cardinals (11-7), who followed their 10-2 start with a 1-5 slide. Arizona lost on the road for only the second time in 10 games this season under coach Kliff Kingsbury, but fell to the Rams for the 10th time in the NFC West rivals’ last 11 meetings.

James Conner rushed for a TD for the Cardinals, who have one playoff victory since the 2009 season. Murray went 7 for 17 for 28 yards and threw two interceptions in an awful first half that left the Cardinals trailing 21-0 with just 40 yards of offense.

Los Angeles went up 21-0 when linebacker Troy Reeder’s pressure prompted Murray to fling the ball blindly out of the end zone to avoid a safety. Long made a shoe-top interception and took one stride to score the shortest pick-6 in NFL playoff history.

The Rams won even with a quiet night from NFL receiving leader Kupp, who had three receptions for 16 yards while the game was still in doubt. Kupp finished with five catches for 61 yards, failing to get 90 yards for only the second game this season — both times against Arizona.

The Rams capped their second offensive drive with Stafford’s precise 4-yard throw to Beckham. The eight-year veteran wideout has six TD catches in his last eight games since he joined the Rams at midseason and filled the void left by injured Robert Woods.

Stafford scored his first playoff rushing TD since January 2012 to cap the Rams’ next drive.

After Long’s TD, the Cardinals finally got a first down seven minutes before halftime, but Rams lineman Marquise Copeland got his first career interception on a deflected pass.

Kupp’s TD catch after halftime was set up by Beckham’s 40-yard pass down the sideline to Cam Akers — the sixth completion of Beckham’s eight-year career.

google news
Continue Reading

News

North Korean missile tests signal return to brinkmanship

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

North Korean missile tests signal return to brinkmanship
google news

SEOUL, South Korea — Grappling with pandemic difficulties and U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear ambitions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be reviving his 2017 playbook of nuclear and missile brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and his neighbors.

North Korea’s short-range missile launches on Monday were its fourth round of missile tests this month and signaled a refusal to be ignored by the Biden administration, which has focused more on confronting bigger adversaries such as China and Russia.

The tests could also reflect a growing urgency in its need for outside relief after its economy decayed further under the severe sanctions and two years of pandemic border closures, experts say.

The two missiles launched Monday near the capital, Pyongyang, followed a resumption of railroad freight traffic with China that had been suspended over pandemic concerns, in what is likely an attempt to revive the desperate economy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday that trade between Dandong in China and Sinuiju in North Korea will be maintained while pandemic controls stay in place.

While North Korea is likely to continue showcasing its weapons in the coming weeks, it could keep things relatively quiet before the opening of the February Winter Olympics in China, its main ally and economic lifeline, launching known short-range missiles rather than more provocative systems.

But it could dramatically raise the ante once the Beijing Games end. Du Hyeogn Cha, an analyst at Seoul’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said Kim could resume testing nuclear explosives and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Kim suspended nuclear and ICBM tests in 2018 while engaging in talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump. But the diplomacy remains derailed since their second summit in 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

North Korea in recent months has ramped up tests of short-range missiles designed to defeat missile defenses in the region.

Its leaders may think it needs to stage more provocative tests to move the needle with the Biden administration, which has offered open-ended talks but has shown no willingness to ease sanctions unless Kim takes real steps to abandon his nuclear weapons program.

It’s unclear whether nuclear or ICBM tests would extract a compromise from Washington, which is more likely to respond with further sanctions and military pressure, possibly including a resumption of major military drills with South Korea, Cha said.

Nam Sung-wook, a North Korea expert at Seoul’s Korea University, said a nuclear test is more likely than an ICBM test because it would send a greater level of shock. The North may use that test to claim it has acquired an ability to produce a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on its purported hypersonic missile, which it first tested in September.

Nam said North Korea would time the test to maximize its political effect, with South Korean presidential elections scheduled in March and President Joe Biden facing crucial midterm elections in November. North Korea conducted its sixth and last test of a nuclear explosive device in September 2017.

“In Pyongyang’s mind, there is no other way to grab Washington’s attention than a major provocation,” Nam said.

North Korea strengthened efforts to expand its weapons capabilities following Kim’s 2021 announcement of a new five-year plan to develop his military forces, with an ambitious wish list that included hypersonic missiles, solid-fuel ICBMs, spy satellites and submarine-launched nuclear missiles.

However, the frequency of tests since then exceeds usual technological timelines and apparently reflects Kim’s desire to break out of the country’s current deepening economic problems and international isolation — what appears to be the toughest period of his decade-long rule.

“Externally, North Korea is trying to make a statement that it will continue to go its own way regardless of sanctions. Internally, the leadership is trying to tell its people that the supreme leader’s promises will be realized no matter what, whether they be weapons development or overcoming sanctions through a self-reliant economy,” Cha said.

“But they are proceeding with the tests at a very fast pace, and this reveals a sense of alarm within Pyongyang’s leadership, that they must get something done with the United States in 2022 or there could be trouble.”

According to South Korean estimates, North Korea’s trade with China shrank by about 80% in 2020 before plunging again by two-thirds in the first nine months of 2021. The contraction in 2020 was the biggest since 1997 as grain production dropped to the lowest level since Kim took power in 2011.

Describing its anti-coronavirus campaign as a matter of “national existence,” North Korea has severely restricted cross-border traffic and trade for the past two years and is even believed to have ordered troops to shoot on sight any trespassers who cross its borders.

Experts say a major COVID-19 outbreak would have devastating consequences because of North Korea’s poor health care system, and could even trigger instability.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.