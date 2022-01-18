Bitcoin
Bitcoin Supply Shock: Only 12% Of BTC Supply Is On Exchanges Now
Percentage of the Bitcoin supply on exchanges has dipped further down to 12% recently, as the supply shock continues to deepen.
Just 12% Of Bitcoin Supply Is Now Held By Exchanges
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the percentage of BTC supply stored on exchanges has now dropped down to just 12%.
The all exchanges reserve is an on-chain indictor that measures the total amount of Bitcoin currently held by wallets of all exchanges.
The “percentage of BTC supply on exchanges” is a metric that tells us the ratio between the exchange reserve and the total supply of the crypto.
When the value of this indicator moves up, it means exchange wallets are receiving a net amount of coins. As investors usually send their coins to exchanges for selling purposes, this supply is often referred to as the sell supply of the market. Therefore, an uptrend in it can be bearish for the price of the crypto.
On the other hand, when the metric’s value moves down, it means holders are withdrawing their Bitcoin from exchanges. Prolonged such trend can imply there is accumulation going on in the market, and the available supply is shrinking. Hence, downwards movement of the indicator can be bullish for BTC.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Miners Show Strong Accumulation As Their Inventories Spike Up
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the value of this metric over the past few years:
Looks like the supply on exchanges has been heading down since a while now | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the percentage of the Bitcoin supply on exchanges has shrunk down to just 12% now.
The indicator’s last all-time high (ATH) was made at around 16%. Since then, the metric has been steadily making its way down, and has now dropped 4% in value.
Related Reading | Jack Dorsey’s Block To Democratize Bitcoin Mining With Open Source Mining System
Some traders believe that this decrease in the supply on exchanges may be creating a supply shock in the market. Such a scenario would be bullish for the price of Bitcoin in the long term.
However, some recent data goes against the narrative, arguing that the supply has merely redistributed itself in the form of investment vehicles like ETFs.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $42.7k, up 3% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 11% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
BTC's price has once again started to move sideways in the $40k to $45k range over the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin
Dogecoin Billy Markus Thrashes Crypto.com for Hacks!
- Crypto.com suffered a hack on January 17, 2022.
- Officially declares no funds were lost.
- DOGE founder Billy Markus thrashes Crypto.com being irresponsible for the hacks occurred.
Seems there never goes a day without a hack or a scam upon the crypto industry! And so true to the fact, the global crypto exchange, Crypto.com became a victim of several continuous hacks on morning hours of January 17, 2022. In spite of this, the Dogecoin (DOGE) co-founder, Billy Markus took to twitter completely thrahsing Crypto.com to the fullest extent. Accordingly, Billy Markus terms that Crypto.com has been quite lethargic.
The Hack Upon Crypto.com
On the early morning hours of January 17, 2022, the crypto exchange platform witnessed several continuous malicious activities prevailing on various wallet accounts. With more profuse investigations, it’s been confirmed that several wallets have been hacked anonymously.
In spite of this, Crypto.com took on to Twitter, posting a tweet to reveal the hack attack officially. According to the tweet, Crypto.com declares that it has received complaints regarding several suspicious activities upon the platform’s few wallets. Moreover, Crypto.com termed that in spite of this, they will be stopping all transactions temporarily, for furthermore investigations.
In addition, Crypto.com assured that all the funds were safe and not to worry. However, a crypto investor and Crypto.com wallet holder going by the name Ben Baller, commented upon the tweet that his wallet has lost 4.28 Ethereum (ETH). Also, he questioned Crypto.com why they didn’t answer his query mails previously. Ben Baller also questioned how the hackers have gone past the two-factor authentication security protocols!
We have a small number of users reporting suspicious activity on their accounts.
We will be pausing withdrawals shortly, as our team is investigating. All funds are safe.
— Crypto.com (@cryptocom) January 17, 2022
DOGE Billy Markus’s Thrashings
As the news took on fire, the co-founder of DOGE, Billy Markus tweets that he witnesses certain suspicious activities on a hot wallet. Furthermore, he exclaims upon the tweet that multiple transactions have taken place, with an overall withdrawal of 3 to 4 ETH approximately.
In addition, Billy Markus tweets that such a hack past the security protocols is completely the lack and lethargicness of Crypto.com.
Bitcoin
OHM In Blood, How This OlympusDAO Whale Sank Its Price by 44%
In 2021, Ethereum based OlympusDAO and its native token OHM exploded as the protocol onboarded new users seeking to leverage its high annual percentage yield (APY). At its peak, the price of OHM went from $330 to an all time high of $1,639, but the asset seems to be on a downward trend since October last year.
Related Reading | Why This Token Thrives With A 38% Profit While Bitcoin And Ethereum Bleed
According to Wu Blockchain, a OlympusDAO Whale triggered a cascade of liquidations on the protocol during today’s trading session. This led to a 44% crash in OHM’s price within an hour. At this time, the APY offered to OHM holders stood at around 190,000%.
As reported by NewsBTC, OlympusDAO is an algorithmic currency protocol that was classified in 2021 as high risk, but with the potential to display a “countercyclical” price behavior by research firm Delphi Digital. In other words, OHM’s price could move against the general sentiment in the market.
However, OHM seems to have been unable to meet its potential or at least seems to have failed at appreciating as the crypto market trends to the downside. OHM’s price action has been driven by early investors taking profits on their gains.
User Freddie Raynolds identified the Ethereum transaction used by a “savage” OlympusDAO user to dump $11 million in OHM. The transaction caused a 25% slippage and $5 million in liquidations for this asset, as Raynolds reported via his Twitter account.
Recorded on the Ethereum blockchain 12 hours ago, the OHM holder used decentralizaed exchange SushiSwap to swap over 82,526 OHM tokens for $11 million in DAI. The transaction was tracked down to a pseudonym holder called “el sk”, @shotta_sk, on social network Twitter.
The OHM whale apparently sold part of his funds to “survive” the current crypto market conditions. Via Twitter, he claimed the following:
Derisked some of my OHM to ensure my family can weather any economic outcome. Remaining risk on with the rest indefinitely.
Perfect Time To Get Into OlympusDAO?
OlympusDAO experienced an increase in its number of users, its treasury assets, and total value locked (TVL) during 2021. Thus, some users claimed that today’s OHM crash should be leverage as a buying opportunity.
The protocol and its team behind have set out to create “the reserve currency for DeFi” with their 3,3 mechanism and the introduction of new features, including an incubator and a pro version of the platform. However, the protocol has seen a lot of criticism.
Related Reading | Why this OlympusDAO’s product could be amongst DeFi most lucrative
The CIO of Selini Capital Jordi Alexander published a two-part article on OlympusDAO, OHM, and its 3,3 mechanism. Therein, Alexander refers to the protocol as a “ponzi”. Addressing the possibility that his article affected OHM’s performance, he said:
Only selling affects price, there’s no shorting so only whale holders can sell lots. So, you can ask them if they cared, but I imagine they were looking for an exit anyway- Price has been in a big downtrend for weeks.
Bitcoin
Helium Price Prediction 2022 — Will HNT Hit $60 Soon?
- Bullish HNT price prediction is $35.84 to $55.38.
- The HNT price will also reach $60 soon.
- HNT bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $16.29.
In Helium’s (HNT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about HNT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Helium Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of HNT is $32.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,503,264 at the time of writing. However, HNT has decreased nearly 4.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, HNT has a circulating supply of 100,539,361 HNT. Currently, HNT trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, FTX, Bybit, and KuCoin.
What is a Helium (HNT)?
Helium (HNT) is a decentralized blockchain-powered network for the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The aim of Helium is to improve the communication capabilities of wireless Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The network runs on proof-of-coverage, a new consensus algorithm based on the HoneyBadger BFT protocol which allows nodes in a network to reach consensus when connection quality is highly variable. Nodes come in the form of so-called Hotspots, which are a combination of a wireless gateway and blockchain mining devices. Users who operate nodes thus mine and earn rewards in Helium’s native cryptocurrency token, HNT.
Helium (HNT) Price Prediction 2022
Helium holds the 50th position on CoinGecko right now. HNT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The symmetric triangle chart pattern shows the period of consolidation that may force a price breakdown or breakout. More so, a breakdown from the lower trendline indicates the beginning of a new bearish trend. On other hand, a breakout from the upper trendline signal shows the beginning of a new bullish trend.
Currently, HNT is in the range of $32.21. If the pattern continues, the price of HNT might reach the resistance level of $45.06 and $55.61. If the trend reverses, then the price of HNT may fall to $31.07 and $25.34.
Helium (HNT) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of HNT.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of HNT.
|Resistance Level 1
|$35.84
|Resistance Level 2
|$43.22
|Resistance Level 3
|$48.69
|Resistance Level 4
|$55.38
|Support Level 1
|$26.45
|Support Level 2
|$16.29
The charts show that HNT has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, HNT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $55.38.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the HNT might plummet to almost $16.29, a bearish signal.
Helium Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of HNT is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of HNT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the HNT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, HNT is in a bearish state. Notably, the HNT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of HNT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the HNT is at level 43.65. This means that HNT is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of HNT may occur in the upcoming days.
Helium Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Helium’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Heliums. Currently, HNT lies in the range of 14.38, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of HNT. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of HNT lies above the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, HNT’s RSI is at 43.65 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of HNT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Helium.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and HNT is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and HNT also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Helium network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for HNT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Helium in 2022 is $55.38. On the other hand, the bearish HNT price prediction for 2022 is $16.29.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the HNT ecosystem, the performance of HNT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $54.88 very soon. But, it might also reach $60 if the investors believe that HNT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
Helium (HNT) is a decentralized blockchain-powered network for the Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
HNT has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Mandala Exchange, FTX, Bybit, and KuCoin.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the HNT platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On November 12, 2021, HNT reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $54.88.
Helium (HNT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of HNT in the past few months, HNT is considered a good investment in 2022.
Helium (HNT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Helium (HNT) will hit $60 soon.
Helium (HNT) price is expected to reach $67 by 2023.
Helium (HNT) price is expected to reach $74 by 2024.
Helium (HNT) price is expected to reach $80 by 2025.
Helium (HNT) price is expected to reach $90 by 20
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
