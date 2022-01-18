Black activists say critical race theory hurts Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

As the nation celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black activists say critical race theory tarnishes his legacy.
“Critical race theory points out that only one group or race is systematically racist, and that they are irredeemable and can never be forgiven,” Emery McClendon told Fox News on Sunday. “That concept totally contradicts Scripture and the morals of civilized society.”
“Dr. King taught love and the need for mankind to seek to judge one another based on the content of our character, not on the color of our skin,” said McClendon, a member of the Project 21 national advisory council.
Members of Project 21, a Black leadership network, also say the CRT controversy hurts King’s dream of seeing all people united as one.
McClendon says critical race theory and the 1619 Project cause division and disruption among the races.
“Because the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory have perpetuated a narrative of ‘systemic racism,’ it is all the more imperative that we refocus our efforts on why it is important to reach Dr. King’s dream of climbing to the mountaintop,” McClendon said in a press release on Sunday.
“CRT is a very harmful doctrine and at the onset of its training, causes Black students and others to always see themselves as inferior and helpless victims who are discriminated against with no possible solution for change, or advancement,” McClendon told Fox News.
“We must stress that every individual is capable of obtaining success and the pursuit of the American Dream through hard work and determination,” McClendon said.