Broncos Mailbag: Is Jimmy Garoppolo a quarterback option if they don’t get Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers?
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.
Ryan, I am laboring over the potential options and costs of filling the quarterback position. The two front runners, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, are ideal candidates, but are cost heavy in both trade capital and dollar capital. Kirk Cousins is also overpriced for what he brings and Matt Ryan might fill the bill as a stop-gap who would make us more competitive while grooming a rookie at the position. My son, who is a die-hard 49ers fan, suggested a trade with them for Jimmy Garoppolo who he feels could be had for a second rounder. This idea is growing on me particularly if we can upgrade the offensive line. He is still young and productive and would allow us to retain our draft capital and take a lesser hit on our cap. What do you think?
— Allan Tremblay, Edmonton, Alberta
You’re right about the Broncos’ quarterback plan if they aren’t able to acquire Rodgers or Wilson via trade. Breaking down the three names you mentioned.
Cousins: He turns 34 in August and has one year left on his contract ($45 million cap hit). He is familiar to Broncos general manager George Paton from their time in Minnesota. I would not be interested.
Ryan: He turns 37 in May and has started all 222 of his regular season appearances (120-102 record). He has two years left on his contract with gigantic numbers ($48.6 million and $43.6 million). The Falcons would have to absorb a cap hit of $40.525 million and $15.6 million in 2022-23 if they trade him before June 1. I would pass.
Garoppolo: He turns 31 in November, but has only 47 career starts (33-14 record). Garoppolo has one year left on his contract and counts $27 million on the cap, but if the 49ers commit to Trey Lance and trade Garoppolo, a contract extension can lower that number. I would be intrigued.
If the Broncos will be sold, can the people of Colorado please buy the franchise? Each person contributes $700. Parents can buy their kids the best Christmas 2022 present: A share in the team. I’ll send £600 if someone can make it happen. I know I’m an “outsider,” but I grew up in Littleton in the ‘80s and want to see the community own the team. Let’s copy the Green Bay model. Thanks.
— Neill Pemberton, Thornbury, England
Well, if part of Neill’s goal with this submission was to make me chuckle, mission achieved. Alas, it is not allowed by the NFL.
Your math is correct — the listed population of Colorado is 5.759 million and each person kicking in $700 apiece equals a shade over $4.03 billion. But they’ll have to find somebody to pay my $700 because I’m not interested.
The Packers’ model — publicly owned, non-profit — was created in August 1923. They are granted an exemption to the league rule.
Everyone has been talking about the Broncos trading for Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson. What do you think about trading for Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley instead?
–Tom, Gresham, Ore.
Huntley is an “exclusive rights free agent,” which means Baltimore can offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum, which prohibits him from negotiating with another team.
But the Ravens could trade his rights. Huntley, who will be playing his age-24 season, was 1-3 as a starter this year. In seven games, he had three touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed 47 times for 294 yards.
Ryan, greetings from your home state. With the sale of the Broncos now able to move forward after the judge’s decision last week, is there any risk of the team being moved to a new city or is there a stipulation that the Broncos will stay in Denver? As a lifelong Broncos fan, I want to see the orange and blue stay as a permanent fixture in the Mile High City. Keep up the good work!
— Ryan, McGregor, N.D.
Hey there, I had to look up McGregor on the map and whew, you are really far west and quite a bit far north — 62 miles northeast of Williston and 348 miles northwest of my hometown of West Fargo.
The Broncos should include a stipulation that the team can’t be moved by the new owners, but here’s the thing: The new boss would be stupid to move the team.
Denver is the 16th-biggest television market in the United States and the top 15 already have NFL teams.
I expect the new owner to embrace the fact the Broncos play in a football-crazy region.
Why don’t the Broncos interview Brian Flores who was fired by the Dolphins? The guy was doing a great job. I watched the Dolphins get turned around in the three years he was there. I don’t understand why they let him go, but I think he would be a great match for the Broncos. They don’t seem to have very good luck picking coaches. It’s all been downhill since Vance Joseph.
— John Nigro, Hollywood, Fla.
Flores was 24-25 in three years with the Dolphins (5-11, 10-6 and 9-8).
But what happened in Miami between Flores and upper management as the Dolphins made strides? There was obviously a disconnect, which resulted in a power struggle and Flores’ ousting.
Flores has been linked to the openings in Houston and Chicago, but it could make sense for him to take a step back, be a coordinator for a year and be a part of next January’s cycle.
Hey Ryan! A lot of good coaching candidates are going to be interviewed. In my honest opinion, I would love to get Nathaniel Hackett and then hire recently fired Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer for the defensive coordinator position. Your thoughts?
— Del, Lamar
Where Zimmer and Vic Fangio end up as coordinators will be a juicy storyline after teams start hiring head coaches.
Zimmer, who like Fangio served as his team’s coach/defensive play-caller, runs a 4-3 front, which would be an adjustment for the Broncos’ personnel.
Zimmer and Paton have a long history from their Vikings days, but it should be up to the new coach to select his defensive coordinator.
But pairing a first-time offensive-minded head coach with a veteran defensive coordinator makes every bit of sense.
Ryan, any sense on if there’s a favorite emerging in the Broncos’ head-coaching search? I know Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been high on the list. Kellen Moore did no favors for himself with the end of the 49ers-Cowboys game.
— Marshall, Parker
Quinn has been on the top of the projected list because of his history with Paton (two years with Miami). The Broncos are scheduled to meet with him and Moore on Tuesday.
I’ll push back on one game hurting Moore’s candidacy with the several teams who have expressed interest. That said, if I’m Paton and Co., I ask Moore about the mechanics of the situation that had Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott running it on the final play.
Do you think we’ll re-sign Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell? Outside of Baron Browning, our inside linebackers are pretty bare bones. Personally I’d love to see Johnson back and then go pick up Devin Lloyd with our top pick in the draft.
— James R., Salt Lake City
I’ll stick with the opinion that Johnson or Jewell will be re-signed to play alongside Browning. One will stay, one will leave … possibly to wherever Vic Fangio is coordinating a defense.
I got a Devin Lloyd question last week and he had a terrific season for Utah, but let’s say the Broncos re-sign Jewell and team him with Browning and have Jonas Griffith provide depth as the third inside linebacker. It doesn’t become a first-round need in that scenario.
I’m wondering if you have seen Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe? He broke Joe Burrow’s passing records this year and I haven’t seen anything about his draft desirability. I saw him in his bowl game and he did look impressive. Your thoughts?
— Norm
Zappe will be at the Senior Bowl, which will be a huge week for him.
His background: Houston Baptist was his only scholarship offer and he spent four years with the FCS program. He transferred to Western Kentucky and all he did was set FBS records for passing yards (5,545) and touchdowns (62).
Zappe is listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds.
Avalanche sets record with 25 victories in 36 games: Takeaways from 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota
Through 37 games, the Avalanche has 25 victories. That’s the most wins to that point in club history, one game quicker than the Avs of last season.
Colorado jumped to a 2-0 lead and never trailed Monday afternoon against the Minnesota Wild, but needed two outstanding individual efforts in a shootout to win 4-3 and collect its club-record 14th-consecutive win at Ball Arena.
The Avs (25-8-3) got the only shootout goal from winger Mikko Rantanen and three saves from goalie Pavel Francouz to improve to 2-0 over the Central Division-rival Wild.
Five takeaways:
Great Nate. Nathan MacKinnon doesn’t much care for that nickname, but he is indeed one of the Avs’ all-time greatest players and among the best currently in the NHL. The elite center had a goal and an assist to reach 600 career points — just the fourth in club history to reach that number behind Joe Sakic (1,015), Milan Hejduk (805) and Peter Forsberg (705). (Note: Sakic and Forsberg had more points with different teams, including the Quebec Nordiques).
MacKinnon, who is tied for second in points per game this season (1.54), will play in his 600th NHL regular-season game Wednesday at Anaheim. His 1.00 career points-per-game is tied for 53rd highest in league history, along with legendary players such as Teemu Selanne, Joe Mullen, Mats Sundin and Paul Kariya.
Rolling. The Avs have their best record in a 30-game stretch (23-4-3, 49 points) in club history. The previous mark was last season (22-5-3 from Feb. 26 to April 26, 2021) and 21-4-2-3 from Jan. 30 to March 31, 2003.
#Avs coach Jared Bednar on Greenway contact with Kuemper and more … pic.twitter.com/jpP8OfEQrV
— Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) January 17, 2022
Home cookin’. The Avs’ 14-game winning streak is the NHL’s longest in nearly five years, since the Washington Capitals also won 14 straight from Jan. 1 to March 4, 2017. Colorado is on a 16-game points streak (15-0-1) at Ball Arena, one shy of the club record from 2003 and last season.
Winning close games at home. In Colorado’s last four home victories, four have required overtime or a shootout.
MacKinnon is OK with that.
“I think it’s good. I mean, we were killing teams for a while there every night,” he said. “It’s important for us to be in these tight games. I think last year, we didn’t have many tight games. We beat a lot of teams really bad the whole year, so I think in the playoffs, it didn’t help us. But, we’re in high-pressure situations against really good teams this season. I think up 2-1 going into the third, we could have done a better job, but they’re a really good team as well, they are desperate. We ended up getting the win.”
Frankie goes to shootout. Francouz, who replaced the injured Darcy Kuemper mid-game, is 6-for-6 in shootouts this season and 9-of-9 in his career (3-0).
“He looks great in the shootout. Real patient, explosive, he’s tracking the puck real well,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said of Francouz. “He just looks real confident, real patient to me. That’s probably the two biggest things.”
Guregian: Dante Scarnecchia says Patriots need to get Mac Jones a binkie
Mac Jones needs a binkie.
He needs a bona fide chain-mover. An automatic first-down maker. A receiver he can trust in those crucial, got-to-have-it moments in big games.
Speaking with former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, that was the legend’s take when assessing the team’s offense.
He ranked getting Jones that type of security blanket high on the Pats’ offseason list of needs.
“We’ve always had that guy, a guy who moved the chains,” said Scarnecchia. “Whether it was Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola when all else failed, he was that guy. But they don’t have that guy right now.”
You can throw Troy Brown in that mix, as well as Deion Branch. Whether it was Brown, Branch, Welker, Edelman, Amendola, or Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady always had someone he trusted in the critical moments of big games. A clutch target.
Now?
“They gotta get a better supporting cast around (Mac),” said Scar. “They don’t want to hear that, but that’s the truth. Other than Jakobi Meyers, who do they got?”
Stats-wise, Meyers was Jones’ favorite receiver. He was targeted 126 times, making 42 first downs. But he doesn’t quite fit in the same mold, even playing slot receiver. Meyers runs good routes, and makes plays, but he’s not as automatic or clutch as some of Brady’s past go-to-guys.
Tight end Hunter Henry emerged during the second half of the season, but he was pretty much the Patriots’ red zone target. Jonnu Smith was invisible in the offense, save for being a blocker, and Nelson Agholor isn’t a fit for that role, either.
Jones needs someone who consistently makes plays no matter where they are on the field. The Patriots don’t have that guy, unless you throw soon-to-be 30-year-old James White into that mix.
Gunner Olszewski may fit the mold, but he just hasn’t developed as a receiver. Kendrick Bourne provided a spark late in the year. He was easily the best receiver in the Wild Card playoff disaster against the Bills with seven catches for 77 yards, and two touchdowns.
Can he further develop into being that guy? Hard to say.
Meanwhile, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are all still playing and boast at least one go-to guy. So does Justin Herbert. If you’re talking about the NFC, it’s the same for many of the contending teams. Jimmy Garoppolo has Deebo Samuel out in San Francisco. Aaron Rodgers has Davante Adams, while Brady has a fleet of dependable go-to-guys in Tampa between Gronk, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin.
In Edelman’s last full season, which was 2019, Brady targeted him 153 times, and he produced 54 first downs. The former Super Bowl MVP was Brady’s binkie because he could beat man or zone coverage, get open quickly, and be almost automatic to move the chains and sustain drives.
The Patriots actually had a potential heir to Edelman, but let him go, keeping Olszewski instead. That was 2019, and the player was Braxton Berrios.
Not only has Berrios made a name as a special teams returner for the Jets, earning All-Pro honors, but he’s also become one of Zach Wilson’s favorite targets.
“He’s just like those guys,” Scarnecchi said of Berrios. “He gets open. He can run the reverses. People in New York think he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread.”
This season, Berrios finished second on the team in receptions (46) behind Jamison Crowder. The Jets also have Elijah Moore in the stable, another receiver who may develop into Wilson’s third-down answer.
In between overhauling the defense, which is the top offseason priority for the Patriots, landing a chain-mover should be next on the list. Perhaps they dip into free agency once again, or roll the dice in the draft.
Of course, landing a downfield threat and game-changer is also in the discussion, but the Patriots offense isn’t predicated on hitting deep throws. It’s built on quick reads, a quick release by the quarterback, and someone getting open in a flash.
Meyers, who hits free agency this year, would like to be that guy. But speaking with him Monday, he doesn’t feel like he’s there just yet. But he’s working on it.
“I think that’s something that’s down the road. I feel like we’re way ahead of where we were when the season first started,” he said during a Zoom call with reporters. “But I feel like it could be very promising honestly, looking forward.
“I’m really excited, because I feel like (Mac) gave me a lot of opportunities to make plays that I left out there on the field. So, if I can just work this offseason to make those plays, make those tough plays and capitalize on all the chances he gave me, hopefully we’ll take a step in the right direction.”
Guess it’s better to have a binkie-in-training, than none at all.
Working remote is here to stay, new report predicts
A permanent workforce transformation is well underway in the middle market, according to a new report in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The report reveals the structural shift to remote and hybrid work models is here to stay, and the data confirms that executives expect a tight labor market will continue to be a significant challenge over the next year.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, more than a third (36%) of middle-market companies polled stated they now have employees working remotely who weren’t doing so prior to the onset of the pandemic. Of those, 65% are embracing hybrid work, meaning employees work off-site some of the time and in the office some of the time. Almost half (48%) of the survey respondents have made remote work a permanent option for some employees on a full-time basis, while 42% are considering making that shift.
“The pandemic has been a once-in-a-century event that has significantly altered people’s lives and society as a whole,” said Joe Brusuelas, RSM US LLP chief economist. “It has also changed the entire perspective of where, when and how people work. The office of the future will have new standards and employ people with different priorities. Middle market companies that provide the flexibility and culture that workers demand stand to gain a prominent and lasting competitive advantage, all the more important in an incredibly tight labor market that has shifted the balance of power to employees for the foreseeable future.”
In the middle market, earlier concerns around reduced productivity, teamwork and culture were proven mostly unfounded. Of the survey respondents that previously did not allow remote work, 77% said reduced productivity was not an issue at all or a minor issue. A majority (70%) stated that reduced teamwork was either a minor issue or not an issue at all, and 75% said the challenges of managing workers created by remote working were not an issue at all or only a minor issue.
Although 27% of respondents said that remote work created a major issue in maintaining culture, 68% of companies reported that it resulted in only a minor issue, or it wasn’t an issue at all.
While many changes have been positive for middle-market firms, they are grappling with challenges related to a tight labor market. Fifty-six percent of surveyed companies plan to ramp up hiring over the next year, and of these, over 90% admit that it will be at least somewhat challenging to staff their open positions.
The outlook on retention is similar, with 85% of executives stating staff turnover will be a challenge.
A lack of available qualified workers was cited as a reason to anticipate staffing issues by 96% of companies, including 43% that declared it to be a major issue. Even more companies said local competition for workers was a main reason for their hiring difficulties, while slightly fewer companies indicated the competition for workers with other employers in their industry was a factor. Other responses included issues finding people who want to work in their industry and the cost of labor.
“The employment landscape in America has changed dramatically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we now have a situation where there are too many people without jobs, and there are too many jobs without people to fill them,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
“In this tight labor market, companies that adapt their workforce practices for more flexibility, invest in training and upskilling opportunities, and seek out workers from overlooked talent pools will be better positioned to compete for talent in the post-pandemic economy.”
