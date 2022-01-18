Broncos Mailbag: Is Jimmy Garoppolo a quarterback option if they don’t get Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers?

Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.

Ryan, I am laboring over the potential options and costs of filling the quarterback position. The two front runners, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, are ideal candidates, but are cost heavy in both trade capital and dollar capital. Kirk Cousins is also overpriced for what he brings and Matt Ryan might fill the bill as a stop-gap who would make us more competitive while grooming a rookie at the position. My son, who is a die-hard 49ers fan, suggested a trade with them for Jimmy Garoppolo who he feels could be had for a second rounder. This idea is growing on me particularly if we can upgrade the offensive line. He is still young and productive and would allow us to retain our draft capital and take a lesser hit on our cap. What do you think?

— Allan Tremblay, Edmonton, Alberta

You’re right about the Broncos’ quarterback plan if they aren’t able to acquire Rodgers or Wilson via trade. Breaking down the three names you mentioned.

Cousins: He turns 34 in August and has one year left on his contract ($45 million cap hit). He is familiar to Broncos general manager George Paton from their time in Minnesota. I would not be interested.

Ryan: He turns 37 in May and has started all 222 of his regular season appearances (120-102 record). He has two years left on his contract with gigantic numbers ($48.6 million and $43.6 million). The Falcons would have to absorb a cap hit of $40.525 million and $15.6 million in 2022-23 if they trade him before June 1. I would pass.

Garoppolo: He turns 31 in November, but has only 47 career starts (33-14 record). Garoppolo has one year left on his contract and counts $27 million on the cap, but if the 49ers commit to Trey Lance and trade Garoppolo, a contract extension can lower that number. I would be intrigued.

If the Broncos will be sold, can the people of Colorado please buy the franchise? Each person contributes $700. Parents can buy their kids the best Christmas 2022 present: A share in the team. I’ll send £600 if someone can make it happen. I know I’m an “outsider,” but I grew up in Littleton in the ‘80s and want to see the community own the team. Let’s copy the Green Bay model. Thanks.

— Neill Pemberton, Thornbury, England

Well, if part of Neill’s goal with this submission was to make me chuckle, mission achieved. Alas, it is not allowed by the NFL.

Your math is correct — the listed population of Colorado is 5.759 million and each person kicking in $700 apiece equals a shade over $4.03 billion. But they’ll have to find somebody to pay my $700 because I’m not interested.

The Packers’ model — publicly owned, non-profit — was created in August 1923. They are granted an exemption to the league rule.

Everyone has been talking about the Broncos trading for Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson. What do you think about trading for Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley instead?

–Tom, Gresham, Ore.

Huntley is an “exclusive rights free agent,” which means Baltimore can offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum, which prohibits him from negotiating with another team.

But the Ravens could trade his rights. Huntley, who will be playing his age-24 season, was 1-3 as a starter this year. In seven games, he had three touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed 47 times for 294 yards.

Ryan, greetings from your home state. With the sale of the Broncos now able to move forward after the judge’s decision last week, is there any risk of the team being moved to a new city or is there a stipulation that the Broncos will stay in Denver? As a lifelong Broncos fan, I want to see the orange and blue stay as a permanent fixture in the Mile High City. Keep up the good work!

— Ryan, McGregor, N.D.

Hey there, I had to look up McGregor on the map and whew, you are really far west and quite a bit far north — 62 miles northeast of Williston and 348 miles northwest of my hometown of West Fargo.

The Broncos should include a stipulation that the team can’t be moved by the new owners, but here’s the thing: The new boss would be stupid to move the team.

Denver is the 16th-biggest television market in the United States and the top 15 already have NFL teams.

I expect the new owner to embrace the fact the Broncos play in a football-crazy region.

Why don’t the Broncos interview Brian Flores who was fired by the Dolphins? The guy was doing a great job. I watched the Dolphins get turned around in the three years he was there. I don’t understand why they let him go, but I think he would be a great match for the Broncos. They don’t seem to have very good luck picking coaches. It’s all been downhill since Vance Joseph.

— John Nigro, Hollywood, Fla.

Flores was 24-25 in three years with the Dolphins (5-11, 10-6 and 9-8).

But what happened in Miami between Flores and upper management as the Dolphins made strides? There was obviously a disconnect, which resulted in a power struggle and Flores’ ousting.

Flores has been linked to the openings in Houston and Chicago, but it could make sense for him to take a step back, be a coordinator for a year and be a part of next January’s cycle.

Hey Ryan! A lot of good coaching candidates are going to be interviewed. In my honest opinion, I would love to get Nathaniel Hackett and then hire recently fired Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer for the defensive coordinator position. Your thoughts?

— Del, Lamar

Where Zimmer and Vic Fangio end up as coordinators will be a juicy storyline after teams start hiring head coaches.

Zimmer, who like Fangio served as his team’s coach/defensive play-caller, runs a 4-3 front, which would be an adjustment for the Broncos’ personnel.

Zimmer and Paton have a long history from their Vikings days, but it should be up to the new coach to select his defensive coordinator.

But pairing a first-time offensive-minded head coach with a veteran defensive coordinator makes every bit of sense.

Ryan, any sense on if there’s a favorite emerging in the Broncos’ head-coaching search? I know Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been high on the list. Kellen Moore did no favors for himself with the end of the 49ers-Cowboys game.

— Marshall, Parker

Quinn has been on the top of the projected list because of his history with Paton (two years with Miami). The Broncos are scheduled to meet with him and Moore on Tuesday.

I’ll push back on one game hurting Moore’s candidacy with the several teams who have expressed interest. That said, if I’m Paton and Co., I ask Moore about the mechanics of the situation that had Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott running it on the final play.

Do you think we’ll re-sign Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell? Outside of Baron Browning, our inside linebackers are pretty bare bones. Personally I’d love to see Johnson back and then go pick up Devin Lloyd with our top pick in the draft.

— James R., Salt Lake City

I’ll stick with the opinion that Johnson or Jewell will be re-signed to play alongside Browning. One will stay, one will leave … possibly to wherever Vic Fangio is coordinating a defense.

I got a Devin Lloyd question last week and he had a terrific season for Utah, but let’s say the Broncos re-sign Jewell and team him with Browning and have Jonas Griffith provide depth as the third inside linebacker. It doesn’t become a first-round need in that scenario.

I’m wondering if you have seen Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe? He broke Joe Burrow’s passing records this year and I haven’t seen anything about his draft desirability. I saw him in his bowl game and he did look impressive. Your thoughts?

— Norm

Zappe will be at the Senior Bowl, which will be a huge week for him.

His background: Houston Baptist was his only scholarship offer and he spent four years with the FCS program. He transferred to Western Kentucky and all he did was set FBS records for passing yards (5,545) and touchdowns (62).

Zappe is listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds.

Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.