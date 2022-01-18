News
Bruins Notebook: B’s lose Karson Kuhlman to waivers
Squeezed out in a numbers game in Boston, Karson Kuhlman has received a chance to play elsewhere.
The Seattle Kraken claimed the 26-year-old right wing on Monday. It cuts into the B’s depth a bit, but with the emergence of Oskar Steen, there was really no room left for Kuhlman, who was signed as a free agent out of Minnesota-Duluth in 2018.
“I think (Steen) has done well enough to stay in the lineup. He plays the same position as Kuhlie so, yeah, that has a lot to do with it,” said coach Bruce Cassidy on Monday prior to Seattle’s claim. “There’s always a risk he does get picked up and you lose an asset, but that was the decision. I credit Steen for coming in and pushing and doing a good job. Kuhlie, on the other hand, when he went in he played well. He just played to his strength, tried to be a little more physical when he could be. Steen is just a little ahead of him right now.”
Kuhlman had a goal and an assist in 19 games this year. His biggest moment as a Bruin came in the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals when he scored in a Game 6 win that forced a Game 7 game at the Garden. But he was never able to secure a regular spot with in the Boston lineup.
Steen, meanwhile, has 1-4-5 totals in 11 games this season. Despite his short stature at 5-foot-9, he’s a little sturdier then Kuhlman and has gotten involved physically. He racked up six hits in the B’s 4-3 overtime win over Nashville on Saturday.
The Kraken have some familiarity with the B’s system. Seattle hired Providence Bruins coach Jay Leach to be an assistant with the Kraken and, prior to claiming Kuhlman, they selected Jeremy Lauzon in the expansion draft. The Kraken also signed former Bruin Ryan Donato in September.
B’s face tough test vs. Carolina
The last time the Bruins played the Carolina Hurricanes, the B’s seemed like a different team. Goals were scarce in general for them, and they certainly were on Oct. 28 when the Canes shut them out, 3-0, at PNC Arena.
After Cassidy changed his lines starting on Jan. 1, the offense has been unlocked. In the nine games in 2022, the B’s are averaging 4.44 goals per game while winning eight of those games.
Tuesday’s game against Carolina, the stingiest team in the league (2.29 GAA), will be a good measuring stick to see just much the Bruins have improved since that first meeting.
“I didn’t mind our game that day. I thought we were very physical, competed hard, tried to get inside and it didn’t work out on the scoresheet. Their first two goals were own-goals that went in off us. I thought it was a closer game than the score ended up,” said Cassidy. “Certainly we’ve improved from then offensively, our finish and getting inside to get good looks. But I remember our effort in that game coming out of Florida (a 4-1 loss) was good in terms of compete, we just weren’t finishing very well back then for a number of different reasons. But at the end of the day now, let’s see where we are, let’s see how far we’ve come. They’ve obviously been a good team, top of their division on their side. It’s a good test for us. It’s one of 82, but sometimes you look at a team and say ‘OK how far have we come?’ Same for when we play Florida or Tampa. It’ll be one of those games and we’ll see how it works out.”
Since that time, not only has a fourth line come together, using several different player combinations, but the second line of Taylor Hall, Erik Haula and David Pastrnak have jelled to give the B’s a legitimate second scoring line.
The more they’ve played together, the more chemistry Hall and Pastrnak have been gaining. Since the line change, Pastrnak has 8-2-10 totals while Hall has chimed in with 3-8-11.
“They look for each other on the ice, but they also have an instinctual (feel) for knowing where they’re going to be because they think the same way. Pasta gets the puck and in his head he’s thinking ‘Well, where would I go right now if I didn’t have it?’” said Cassidy.
“So they can make some plays to areas that they’re a half a second ahead of the defending team. That helps. When you think the same way in a fast sport, you can beat people to spots. I think that has something to do with it. When you enjoy playing with one another, you tend to talk a lot, share ideas, so the communication is greater.”
Bruins to honor O’Ree
The Bruins will be retiring Willie O’Ree‘s No. 22 on Tuesday in a pregame virtual ceremony. O’Ree broke the NHL’s color barrier in 1958 when he was called up to play against the Montreal Canadiens.
While there are more Black players in hockey than in O’Ree’s days, there is still plenty more room for growth.
“It really hasn’t been diverse enough. I think that’s on us basically on getting the word and accessibility out there,” said Connor Clifton. “It’s basically about accessibility and opening our game. Our game is amazing and the more people the better. We’ve got to get more inclusive and accessible for all.” …
Clifton returned to practice after testing positive for COVID-19 while the team was in Washington last week. He said he took a car service home that day with team videographer Mike Penhollow, who also contracted the virus.
Judging by Monday’s practice, it appears Clifton will go back in the lineup on a third pair with Derek Forbort. The pairing was coming together at the time both players went into protocol. Forbort had tested positive in the B’s stop prior in Tampa.
“That’s exactly how it was. I was starting to play good, feel good. The team was on a run, still are luckily. Obviously, it sucks watching. I did have COVID four months ago, so it’s not ideal. … But after five days, I’m back out there,” said Clifton, who said he was mostly asymptomatic. “Just a couple of sniffles.” …
Brad Marchand (six goals, four assists, one broken nose) was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week. …
Trent Frederic and John Moore, both out with upper body injuries, remained off the ice. Matt Grzelcyk remained in the COVID-19 protocol.
Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo interviewing for Broncos head-coaching job Wednesday
Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has turned the page to next season.
And depending on how the next several days unfold, that may mean switching teams.
Mayo will interview for the Broncos head-coaching job on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network. It was originally reported last week that Denver had interest in Mayo, who maintained he wouldn’t interview for until after the Patriots’ playoff run ended. The Pats finished their season with a thud Saturday, losing a 47-17 Wild Card playoff game at Buffalo.
Mayo is one of 10 known candidates for the job. The Broncos have already completed interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy.
Mayo has also drawn significant interest from the Houston Texans, according to reports. Last season, he interviewed with the Eagles for their head-coaching job that eventually went to former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Mayo addressed his interview experience in Philadelphia and long-held coaching aspirations with reporters last week.
“It was a great experience,” the 35-year-old coach said of the Eagles interview. “I was able to go out there and talk a lot about football, talk a lot about different philosophies. It’s good to have those conversations whether it’s around leadership philosophy, or team philosophy, team structure, all that stuff.
“So I love talking ball, I love developing people. That’s one of the things I enjoy doing. That’s always been the goal for me.”
Mayo added Bill Belichick has been supportive of his pursuit of a head-coaching job.
“Yeah, Bill’s been great with us. He’s been an open book for me, whether we’re talking about X’s and O’s, or structuring a team, or anything like that. He’s been great,” Mayo said. “(Matt Patricia) has been a great resource. All of these guys have been great resources for me.”
Video: Watch drivers slip and slide on icy North Carolina road
A winter storm that swept the southeastern United States this week left behind icy roads in North Carolina.
Driver for man who fatally shot a St. Paul grandmother in 2020 is sentenced to 11 years
A Minneapolis man was sentenced Friday to 11 years for his part in the murder of a grandmother in St. Paul in 2020.
Maurice June, 33, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 in Ramsey County District Court to aiding an offender. He was the driver for Christopher Malik Todd, 21, who shot and killed Teresa Bear Ribs, 61, as she cared for her young grandchildren in St. Paul.
Todd was sentenced last week to 32 years of prison and supervised release.
June was sentenced via Zoom by District Judge Sophia Y. Vuelo. He will spend a little over seven years in prison and 3½ years on supervised release. He was given credit for 516 days of time served. He also must pay $2,480 in restitution.
Bear Ribs was babysitting her grandchildren at a Dayton’s Bluff home Aug. 19, 2020, and was talking on the phone to her husband when Todd approached and shot her in the head. Initial speculation was that the shooting may have been gang-related and meant to be a retaliatory strike against a family member related to Bear Ribs. However, Todd has not given a reason.
June was driving a red Dodge Charger when he stopped and waited for Todd to shoot Bear Ribs before driving away with him.
June’s criminal record includes felony convictions for criminal sexual conduct, attempted burglary, having contraband in prison, escaping from custody and failing to register as a predatory offender.
