News
Bubble watch: Mortgage rates are soaring despite promises of mild uptick
“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead.
Buzz: Despite promises of a smooth increase in home financing costs from the Federal Reserve — a prediction reinforced by so-called industry “experts” — we’ve just witnessed one of the largest hits to a house shopper’s buying power in history.
Source: My trusty spreadsheet’s analysis of Freddie Mac’s weekly report on average 30-year mortgage rates with a history going back a half-century. That history includes the insane double-digit rates of the early 1980s.
The Trend
Remember how cheap mortgage rates boost home “affordability” in the pandemic era?
Last week, that all-but ended. The average mortgage rate rose to 3.45% from 3.22% — a 0.23-percentage-point jump in seven days. That’s the highest rate since March 2020, just as the pandemic was icing the economy and the central bankers at the Fed began their bailout of the housing market.
But look what just a week’s increase did to a house hunter’s buying power.
Image you can afford a $2,500 monthly mortgage payment. Two weeks ago, you’d be lent $576,619 for that check. Last week, it’s down to $560,214. Or a 2.85% cut in buying power.
Sound small? Nope! It’s the 23rd largest percentage drop since 1971, bigger than 99% of all one-week periods.
House shoppers will have to borrow less or dig deeper into their household budgets for house payments. And sellers (and industry cheerleaders) should note this change.
The Dissection
Over the past year, the Fed assured financial markets (and anybody with a life tied to market gyrations, such as house shoppers) plenty of warning would be provided before they acted to increase the rates they control. Between cutting key rates — and acquiring a $1 trillion in home loans — the Fed had an active role in pushing mortgage to historic lows in the pandemic era — the Freddie Mac average hit .266% at the start of 2021.
Well, it seems that at least mortgage markets aren’t waiting for the Fed to act. Too many people fear rising inflation — biggest jump in the Consumer Price Index since the early 1980 — will quickly push all interest rates higher,
It’s not just one week. Over three weeks, this upsurge bumped mortgage rates up 0.4 percentage points from 2.95%. The $2,500-a-month mortgage payment way back 21 days ago got a borrower $589,198 — nearly $29,000 more than last week. So buying power is down 4.9% just since the last weeks of 2021 — the No. 35 largest drop since 1971, or bigger than 99% of all three-week periods.
And please take a long term-view. Over the past 52 weeks, rates are up 0.66 points from 2.79%. That means house hunters have 8% less to spend. Saying it’s the 451st largest drop in a 12-month period in the past half-century isn’t that impressive. Bit it’s bigger than 83% of all year-long periods.
Another view
For all you young kids out there — or those with failing financial memories — let me remind you of early 1980 when the Fed began squashing the economy with soaring rates to cool another rough patch of inflation.
Ponder a house hunter’s worst week in the last 50 years, in terms of buyer power: In the seven days ending March 14,1980, buying power was cut 8.6% as the average mortgage rate went to 15.4% from 14%.
Worst year? The 12 months ended April 4 and April 11 of 1980 when rates surged to 16.35% from 10.48% — cutting buying power by 33%. No typos, I said 16.35% rates and one-third less money lent!
How bubbly?
On a scale of zero bubbles (no bubble here) to five bubbles (five-alarm warning) … FOUR BUBBLES!
Yes, roughly speaking, a quarter-point rate bump on a mortgage to three-and-a-half percent doesn’t sound so bad. And, yes, on the historical scale 3.45% is still relative bargain rate.
Yet a large part of the arguments for decent 2022 for homeownership was that inflation would moderate and that mortgage rates would rise deliberately and modestly. And, remember, inflation is usually the byproduct of too much spending — an economic positive, in an odd way.
But what we’ve gotten in early 2022 is a huge reminder that while the Fed is a financial market powerhouse, it does not have absolute say in what interest rates do.
With mortgages rates, the mindset of bond traders are a big factor. If they don’t want mortgage-backed bonds — or can find better deals in other fixed-income niches — home-loan rates will likely rise.
Also, there’s how much a lender wants to make on a loan. If they’re focused on their mortgage-making volumes, borrowers benefit from price competition. If profit margins are more the key, rate bargains can become scarce.
OK, maybe the past three weeks were just a hiccup — an overly anxious reaction of mortgage forces to bad cost-of-living news. But when was the last time the national inflation rate — 7% in December — was above mortgage rates? (And inflation has topped mortgage rates since April.)
Oh, yes, that same 1980.
PS: California home prices rose 15% that year and 9% the next year before falling 5% in 1982. But if you factor in that era’s sky high cost-of-living surges, 1980 was a 1.5% price gain when inflation ran 13.5%; homes fell 1.5% in value in 1981 after 10.5% inflation; and fell another 11% in 1982 as inflation “dipped” to 6%.
Jonathan Lansner is business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at jlansner@scng.com
News
Colorado secretary of state sues to stop Mesa County clerk from overseeing 2022 election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is once again suing to stop Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters from overseeing the election, this time for 2022.
Last week, Griswold, a Democrat, said Peters, a Republican, could return to her duties only if she agreed to certify documents with new election security protocols that would have restricted her authority and required her to repudiate a statement she made about getting “those machines so that they are transparent to the people and they are not able to do what they’re designed to do.”
But Peters refused, her legal defense fund calling the protocols a “gag order,” and instead announced her intent to run for re-election. Griswold filed the lawsuit on Tuesday morning.
Voters in Mesa County will be deciding on local and state ballot issues and races in the 2022 midterm elections, including for governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate and U.S. House. The primary election is scheduled for June 28 and the general election on Nov. 8.
A judge previously barred Peters from involvement in the 2021 election after Griswold sued in August alleging that Peters had allowed someone access to an authorized elections area during a Dominion Voting Systems software update, and passwords for the equipment were later posted online. Peters is also the subject of multiple complaints and is facing a grand jury investigation into allegations of a security breach. The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission is set to review on Tuesday morning a complaint filed against her.
“Every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Independent alike – has the right to make their voice heard in safe and secure elections,” Griswold said in a statement. “As Clerk Peters is unwilling to commit to following election security protocols, I am taking action to ensure that Mesa County voters have the elections they deserve.”
Because Peters is elected, only a judge can remove her from serving as the county’s designated elections official. Last year, former Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams was appointed to temporarily serve in the role until everything for the 2021 election was finalized, which the secretary of state’s office said is now expected in early February.
For the 2022 election, Griswold, with the support of the county commissioners, has requested that a judge appoint Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz to serve as the designated election official for 2022 in Mesa County. She plans to then appoint Williams and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, also a Republican, as election supervisors to help Bantz.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
News
Colorado one of the 10 worst states to drive in, study finds
One of the best parts about driving in Colorado is that even a ride on the interstate can come with scenic views.
Intestate 70’s mountain corridor was evaluated more for its traffic than its views in a study that ranked Colorado as the seventh worse state to drive in across the United States.
Wallethub’s study looked at a variety of factors from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality. But what really took Colorado down towards the bottom was having the nation’s highest car theft rate.
The 44th ranking for 2022 comes as the personal-finance website compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics to find the best and worst states to drive in.
Here’s how Colorado ranked:
- 33rd in share of rush-hour traffic congestion
- 22nd in traffic fatality rate
- 50th in car theft rate
- 19th in auto-repair shops per capita
- 37th in average gas prices
- 35th in auto-maintenance costs
- 33rd in road quality
- 32nd in car dealerships per capita
The study found that traffic congestion cost U.S. drivers an average of 36 hours and $564 during 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an average of 63 hours less per person spent in congestion a year.
The World Economic Forum placed the United States at 17 of 141 countries for road quality. The nation is also home to four out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic and 19 of the worst 25 in North America.
Worst states to drive in:
- 50: Hawaii
- 49: Rhode Island
- 48: Deleware
- 47: California
- 46: Maryland
Best states to drive in:
- 1: Iowa
- 2: Oklahoma
- 3: Kansas
- 4: North Carolina
- 5: Texas
News
Despite huge volcano blast, Tonga avoids widespread disaster
By NICK PERRY
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The blast from the volcano could be heard in Alaska, and the waves crossed the ocean to cause an oil spill and two drownings in Peru. The startling satellite images resembled a massive nuclear explosion.
And yet, despite sitting almost on top of the volcano that erupted so violently on Saturday, the Pacific nation of Tonga appears to have avoided the widespread devastation that many initially feared.
In its first update since the eruption, the government said Tuesday it has confirmed three deaths — two local residents and a British woman. Concerns remain over the fate of people on two hard-hit smaller islands, where most houses were destroyed, it said. Communications have been down everywhere, making assessments more difficult.
But on Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu, perhaps the biggest problem is the ash that has transformed it into a gray moonscape, contaminating the rainwater that people rely on to drink. New Zealand’s military is sending fresh water and other much-needed supplies, but said Tuesday the ash covering Tonga’s main runway will delay the flight at least another day.
On Tongatapu, at least, life is slowly returning to normal. The tsunami that swept over coastal areas after the eruption was frightening for many but rose only about 80 centimeters (2.7 feet), allowing most to escape.
“We did hold grave fears, given the magnitude of what we saw in that unprecedented blast,” said Katie Greenwood, the head of delegation in the Pacific for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. “Fortunately, in those major population centers we are not seeing the catastrophic effect we thought might happen, and that’s very good news.”
Greenwood, who is based in Fiji and has been talking with people in Tonga by satellite phone, said an estimated 50 homes were destroyed on Tongatapu but that nobody needed to use emergency shelters. She said about 90 people on the nearby island of ‘Eua were using shelters.
U.N. humanitarian officials and Tonga’s government has reported “significant infrastructural damage” around Tongatapu.
“There has been no contact from the Ha’apai Group of islands, and we are particularly concerned about two small low-lying islands — Mango and Fonoi — following surveillance flights confirming substantial property damage,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
New Zealand’s High Commission in Tonga also reported significant damage along the western coast of Tongatapu, including to resorts and the waterfront area.
Like other island nations in the Pacific, Tonga is regularly exposed to the extremes of nature, whether it be cyclones or earthquakes, making people more resilient to the challenges they bring.
Indeed, Greenwood said Tonga does not want an influx of aid workers following the eruption. Tonga is one of the few remaining places in the world that has managed to avoid any outbreaks of the coronavirus, and officials fear that if outsiders bring in the virus it could create a much bigger disaster than the one they’re already facing.
Another worry, said Greenwood, is that the volcano could erupt again. She said there is currently no working equipment around it which could help predict such an event.
Satellite images captured the spectacular eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Saturday, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a giant mushroom above the South Pacific. The volcano is located about 64 kilometers (40 miles) north of Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa.
Two people drowned in Peru, which also reported the oil spill after waves moved a ship that was transferring oil at a refinery.
In Tonga, British woman Angela Glover, 50, was one of those who died after being swept away by a wave, her family said.
Nick Eleini said his sister’s body had been found and that her husband survived. “I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs,” Eleini told Sky News. He said it had been his sister’s life dream to live in the South Pacific and “she loved her life there.”
New Zealand’s military said it hoped the airfield in Tonga would be opened either Wednesday or Thursday. The military said it had considered an airdrop but that was “not the preference of the Tongan authorities.”
New Zealand also sent a navy ship to Tonga on Tuesday, with another planned to leave later in the day, and pledged an initial 1 million New Zealand dollars ($680,000) toward recovery efforts.
Australia sent a navy ship from Sydney to Brisbane to prepare for a support mission if needed.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said China is preparing to send drinking water, food, personal protective equipment and other supplies to Tonga as soon as flights resume.
The U.N. World Food Program is exploring how to bring in relief supplies and more staff and has received a request to restore communication lines in Tonga, which is home to about 105,000 people, Dujarric said.
Communications with the island nation are limited because the single underwater fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world was likely severed in the eruption. The company that owns the cable said the repairs could take weeks.
Samiuela Fonua, who chairs the board at Tonga Cable Ltd., said the cable appeared to have been severed soon after the eruption. He said the cable lies atop and within coral reef, which can be sharp.
Fonua said a ship would need to pull up the cable to assess the damage and then crews would need to fix it. A single break might take a week to repair, he said, while multiple breaks could take up to three weeks. He added that it was unclear when it would be safe for a ship to venture near the undersea volcano to undertake the work.
A second undersea cable that connects the islands within Tonga also appeared to have been severed, Fonua said. However, a local phone network was working, allowing Tongans to call each other. But he said the lingering ash cloud was continuing to make even satellite phone calls abroad difficult.
___
Associated Press journalist Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.
Bubble watch: Mortgage rates are soaring despite promises of mild uptick
Polygon Launches Much Anticipated Ethereum EIP-1599 Update
Dirty Game: Arkansas Inmates File Lawsuit Against Prison For Giving Them COVID Treatment Ivermectin Without Consent
Colorado secretary of state sues to stop Mesa County clerk from overseeing 2022 election
AutoSwap Brings Limit Orders and Stop Losses to Trader Joe and Avalanche, Powered by Autonomy Network
Divided Heaven Looks Past This ‘Dark Period’ To Focus On ‘People & The Good They Do’ In ‘Monuments’
Colorado one of the 10 worst states to drive in, study finds
Cardi B getting ‘close’ to tattooing son’s name on her face | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Kyle Richards & Husband Mauricio Sell Home for $6.1 Million, See RHOBH Stars’ Home Pics
Despite huge volcano blast, Tonga avoids widespread disaster
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News6 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News5 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
Bitcoin2 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena