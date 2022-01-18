Connect with us

Bitcoin

Cardano Hits Bottom? What You Should Consider Before Rushing In

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Picture of a gold and black Cardano coin
Cardano managed to enter the top 5 cryptocurrencies by market cap and take the number 4 position, not including USDT. The cryptocurrency has seen important appreciation in 24 hours (5%) and during the past week (25%) following an explosion in its ecosystem.

As of press time, ADA trades at $1.47 as it bounces up its lows in the 4-hour chart.

ADA trends to the upside in the 4-hour chart. Source: ADAUSDT Tradingview

Cardano was heavily impacted by recent months price action in the crypto market. After reaching an all-time high north of $2,20, the cryptocurrency lagged and dipped back into its critical support zone just above $1.

Economist Michaël van de Poppe believes ADA has begun an upward trend after bouncing back from the lows with continuation but could yet present a buying opportunity. The analyst has been bullish on ADA for a while and believes $1 will remain critical support.

As seen below, Cardano (ADA) has constantly bounce back from these levels on every major dropped including March and July 2021 when the entire crypto market saw a crash of over 50%.

Cardano ADA ADAUSDT
ADA’s critical levels in the daily chart. Source: Michaël van de Poppe via YouTube

At the moment, ADA’s price approaches resistance near $1.53 and could yet give traders an opportunity to take a long position. Van de Poppe claimed the following on Cardano’s potential future price action:

If you want to get into Cardano and you didn’t really get the chance you were looking for (…). In that case, we are looking at long entries at the lower boundaries so around $1.3. We are looking at support here on a daily timeframe.

On lower timeframes, van de Poppe believes traders shouldn’t be chasing positions, but $1.41 could provide an “aggressive” opportunity to take a long. In that sense, Cardano must break above $1.55 to continue its bullish momentum.

Cardano Experiences Ecosystem Explosion

Even if ADA manages to break above the aforementioned resistance, the price could form a consolidation zone above those levels which could present a more efficient opportunity to take a long position. Should Cardano sustain those levels, its price could start targeting former highs at around $2 and $2.33.

Although Cardano has been trading with more strength than some of the other cryptocurrencies in the market, Bitcoin must maintain its current levels or trend upside to prevent ADA for re-testing its support levels. At the moment, Bitcoin seems to be leaning for more downside for the short term.

ADA’s recent bullish price action seems to have been driven due to a growth in the number of projects building on the network. As NewsBTC reported a week ago, there are currently over 200 projects leveraging the network smart contract capabilities.

Cardano ADA ADAUSDT
Source: Input Output Media via Twitter
Related Topics:
Bitcoin

Fidelity Says What We’ve Been Thinking: Countries & Central Banks Will Buy BTC

Published

45 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Fidelity, a piggy bank
Surprising the world, Fidelity predicts what Bitcoin’s game theory implies. It’s as Satoshi Nakamoto said, “It might make sense just to get some in case it catches on.” That’s the exact same conclusion that Fidelity reaches in its “Research Round-Up: 2021 Trends And Their Potential Future Impact” report. Take into account that Fidelity is a multinational financial services corporation, it doesn’t get more mainstream than this.

What did Fidelity say about Bitcoin adoption at the nation-states and central bank level? 

They put it very clearly:

“We also think there is very high stakes game theory at play here, whereby if bitcoin adoption increases, the countries that secure some bitcoin today will be better off competitively than their peers. Therefore, even if other countries do not believe in the investment thesis or adoption of bitcoin, they will be forced to acquire some as a form of insurance. In other words, a small cost can be paid today as a hedge compared to a potentially much larger cost years in the future.” 

In other words, It might make sense just to get some in case it catches on. And, as Stacy Herbert said, “First mover advantage goes to El Salvador”. At least if we’re talking out in the open, because other countries might be accumulating Bitcoin on the down-low. For example, Venezuela seized a lot of ASICs from private miners. Chances are those are active in a warehouse somewhere. And, of course, there are rumors that the USA is already mining.

In any case, what does Fidelity conclude?

“We therefore wouldn’t be surprised to see other sovereign nation states acquire bitcoin in 2022 and perhaps even see a central bank make an acquisition.”

If those players do it in the open, it will probably trigger a race like no other. A race in which it will be too risky not to participate. 

Speaking About Bitcoin Mining…

Fidelity’s report summarized 2021, it goes through most of the major stories that NewsBTC has covered ad nauseam. The company doesn’t try to figure out why did China ban Bitcoin mining, but it highlights how fast the hashrate recovered

“The recovery in hash rate this year was truly astounding and one that we think demonstrates several issues that will be important to keep in mind for 2022 and beyond.”

The Fidelity report also highlighted how well the network responded. “This has now been tested and bitcoin’s network performed perfectly.”

BTC price chart for 01/17/2022 on Eightcap | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

What Does Fidelity Say About The Ecosystem In General?

The report wasn’t exclusively about Bitcoin, they also identified the biggest trends in the wide crypto sphere.

“The biggest non-Bitcoin themes put on display this past year included the massive issuance of stablecoins, the maturation of decentralized finance, and the early days of non-fungible tokens.”

And about those trends, Fidelity predicted:

  • “The growth in interconnectivity between siloed blockchains”

  • “Traditional fintech companies partnering or building capabilities to interact with DeFi protocols”

  • “The dawn of decentralized algorithmic stablecoins has officially begun.” Responding to the “growth in demand for more regulated, centralized stablecoins.”

  • “While the long-term value of these NFTs is not known, the impact of increased digital property rights for art, music, and content is likely to be meaningful in some form.”

In general, Fidelity thinks that investment in digital assets will keep growing:

“Allocating to digital assets has become far more normalized over the past two years for all investors. The Fidelity Digital Assets 2021 Institutional Investor Survey found that 71% of U.S. and European institutional investors surveyed intend to allocate to digital assets in the future. This number has grown across each individual region of the survey for the past three years, and we expect 2022 to show another year of higher current and future asset allocations to digital assets amongst institutions.” 

However, something has to happen to catalyze widespread institutional adoption. “The key to allowing traditional allocators to continue to pour capital into the digital asset ecosystem revolves around regulatory clarity and accessibility.”

Is 2022 the year of regulatory clarity? What will happen first, institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies or nation-states adoption of Bitcoin? What central bank will earn first-mover advantage? Burning questions for the year ahead.

Featured Image by Damir Spanic on Unsplash  | Charts by TradingView

Bitcoin

OpenSea Achieves New ATH of $3.5 Billion in ETH!

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

OpenSea Achieves New ATH of $3.5 Billion in ETH!
NFT News
  • OpenSea achieves ATH of $3.5 Billion for the current month till date.
  • January 16, 2022 witnesses ATH of $261 million a day.
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) owes a lot for this record.

The world’s largest and global Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) market place, the OpenSea usually delivers such astounding records frequently. The thing is that, each time it surpasses it’s previous records effortlessly. In spite of this, the start of the year 2022 has been rocketing up OpenSea more and more. 

New Records of OpenSea

Setting new records is nothing new for the OpenSea platform. Accordingly, the OpenSea reaches a massive ATH on January 17, 2022. OpenSea’s monthly sales rocketed up making a complete new ATH on account of a monthly basis. The monthly sales of OpenSea reached $3.5 billion worth Ethereum (ETH). This is the highest for a month achieved by OpenSea surpassing all it’s previous records. The previous record for monthly ATH was $3.42 billion which was in the month of August, 2022. 

Apart from this, January 16, 2022, the NFT marketplace witnessed the highest daily trade of $261 million in a single day. Overall, this now makes the average daily trade of OpenSea accounting to $169 million for every day in this month, till date. 

In spite of the month still having 2 more weeks, it’s obvious that very soon OpenSea will be surpassing the current monthly ATH of $3.5 billion. Moreover, many new NFTs have propelled OpenSea adversely. 

The Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) becomes the major game player upon the OpenSea platform, and obviously the most popular too. In addition, the BAYC alone accounts for the trade of $47 million, which is about 14,306 ETH, taking into consideration the past 24 hours. Also, the other attributes of BAYC, the Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), and the Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) together account for such a rise in the OpenSea’s market. 

Bitcoin

Spain Sets Regulations on All Kinds of Crypto Advertisements

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Crypto for the Year 2022!
Bitcoin News
  • Firms will be required to notify the CNMV watchdog at least ten days in advance.
  • The laws also apply to crypto-asset service providers.

Spain took steps on Monday to restrict the excessive promotion of crypto assets, notably by social media influencers, tasked the stock market supervisor with licensing mass campaigns and ensuring that investors are informed of the dangers associated with crypto assets.

Authorities throughout the globe are closely monitoring the fast expansion of cryptocurrencies and digital assets tied to conventional currencies, fearing that they might put the financial system in danger if they are not closely managed themselves.

According to the Spanish government’s official bulletin, marketers and firms that offer cryptocurrency assets will be required to notify the CNMV watchdog at least ten days in advance about the substance of campaigns that target more than 100,000 individuals.

With the implementation of the new legislation, which will take effect in mid-February, the CNMV will be able to regulate advertising for all sorts of crypto assets precisely and include warnings about the dangers associated with such investments.

Influencers With More Than 100,000 Followers

The laws also apply to crypto-asset service providers when they advertise their operations, as well as to anybody who advertises on their behalf or behalf of third parties in the crypto-asset industry.

Influencers with more than 100,000 followers who are paid to market and promote crypto-assets fall into this category, according to the CNMV, which also said that they would be required to alert the watchdog ahead of time of promotional postings to warn of potential hazards.

Notably, the government has struck a deal to install another 100 Bitcoin ATMs in numerous Spanish regions, making it the European country with the most of these machines at the moment.

Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction

