Cardi B getting ‘close’ to tattooing son’s name on her face | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Cardi B is getting close to tattooing her infant son’s name on her face. If she gets the tattoo, it will be the first public reveal of her baby’s name.

Cardi B, who is facing vlogger Tasha Kebe in an Atlanta courtroom this week, told fans she’s getting “close” to tattooing her son’s name on her face.

Cardi tweeted: “Random but … I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face… I really really wanna do it! [sic]”

She added that she will tattoo his name on her jaw.

The rapper’s followers begged not to disfigure her face any more than it already is.

Cardi is taking a page from West Coast socialite Amber Rose who tattooed both of her sons’ names on her face.

Amber, 38, has a son named Sebastian with rapper Wiz Khalifa and a son named Slash with x-boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

Cardi, 29, married rapper Kiari Cephus, aka Offset, in 2017. Their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born on July 10, 2018. They welcomed their second child, a boy, on September 4, 2021.

They have yet to reveal his name.

In a video on social media, Cardi B says the 4-month-old is already talking.

“I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” Cardi said.