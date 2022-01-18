Cardi B getting ‘close’ to tattooing son’s name on her face | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Connect with us

Cardi B getting 'close' to tattooing son's name on her face

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Cardi B getting 'close' to tattooing son's name on her face
Leon Bennett/WireImage

Cardi B is getting close to tattooing her infant son’s name on her face. If she gets the tattoo, it will be the first public reveal of her baby’s name.

Cardi B, who is facing vlogger Tasha Kebe in an Atlanta courtroom this week, told fans she’s getting “close” to tattooing her son’s name on her face.

1640187926 372 Cardi B Gifts Offset with 2 Million for His Birthday

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Cardi tweeted: “Random but … I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face… I really really wanna do it! [sic]”

She added that she will tattoo his name on her jaw.

The rapper’s followers begged not to disfigure her face any more than it already is.

1642522822 8 Cardi B getting ‘close to tattooing sons name on her

DUTCH… / BACKGRID

Cardi is taking a page from West Coast socialite Amber Rose who tattooed both of her sons’ names on her face.

Amber, 38, has a son named Sebastian with rapper Wiz Khalifa and a son named Slash with x-boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

1642522822 279 Cardi B getting ‘close to tattooing sons name on her

NYP/BLM / BACKGRID

Cardi, 29, married rapper Kiari Cephus, aka Offset, in 2017. Their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born on July 10, 2018. They welcomed their second child, a boy, on September 4, 2021.

They have yet to reveal his name.

In a video on social media, Cardi B says the 4-month-old is already talking.

“I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” Cardi said.

“I put this on everything I love. Yesterday, I was like ‘You love Mommy? Yeah?’ Then I asked him again. ‘You love Mommy?’ And he replied back ‘Yeah!’

“I don’t know if that’s like the pandemic thing. I don’t know if this is normal. This sh*t is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7.”

PHOTOS: Kyle Richards & Husband Mauricio Sell Home for $6.1 Million, See RHOBH Stars' Home Pics

Published

9 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

PHOTOS: RHOBH's Kyle Richards and Husband Mauricio Umansky Sell Bel Air Home for $6.1 Million
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have just unloaded their Bel Air home.

Over four years after purchasing a new family home in Encino, California for $8.25 million, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple sold their 6,229-square-foot, 7-bedroom, 8-and-a-half-bathroom mansion with the help of Kyle’s oldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 33, and the oldest of the three daughter she shares with Mauricio, Alexia Umansky, 25.

According to the real estate listing, which was held by Mauricio’s brokerage, The Agency, where Farrah and Alexia work, Kyle and Mauricio’s former home, the Milldale Estate, is situated on a quiet, tree-lined street in the Bel Air-area of Los Angeles.

RHOBH Kyle Richards Bel Air Home Exterior

The white exterior of the home is painted brick

Inside are designs by Kyle’s longtime best friend, Faye Resnick, who created an entertainer’s dream with plenty of comfortable living spaces that are warmed by stunning fireplaces.

RHOBH Kyle Richards Bel Air Home Living Room

White walls and plenty of windows keep the home bright

The dining room is especially warm with a brick fire place and wood accents.

RHOBH Kyle Richards Bel Air Home Dining Room

A wood ceiling with beams adds a rustic feel to the dining area

Inside the kitchen is another wood feature, as well as cabinets with glass windows and plenty of storage spaces.

RHOBH Kyle Richards Bel Air Home Kitchen and Bar

A small bar area can be found outside of the white kitchen

The home’s master suite is located on the second floor and boasts a ton of unique features, including custom cabinetry, chandeliers, and the same wood flooring that can be found throughout the home.

RHOBH Kyle Richards Bel Air Home Master Bedroom

The master suite boats an arched ceiling and fireplace

RHOBH Kyle Richards Bel Air Home Master Bathroom

The white theme and large windows continue in the master bathroom

RHOBH Kyle Richards Bel Air Home Closet

The master closet features a stunning chandelier

Other fun amenities of the home include a movie theater, office, in-ground pool, and multi-purpose sports courts, including a putting green area.

RHOBH Kyle Richards Bel Air Home Theater

The home’s movie theater has wood-paneled walls and recessed lighting

RHOBH Kyle Richards Bel Air Home Pool

An in-ground pool adds to the resort-like feel of the backyard

The basketball area is well lit with street light-style fixtures.

RHOBH Kyle Richards Bel Air Home Basketball

A basketball court is located just outside of the pool area

After seemingly purchasing the home in January 2011 for $3.05 million, according to the property’s sales and tax history, Kyle and Mauricio listed and re-listed the home on a number of occasions in recent years, with the latest listing being posted in November 2021 for $6.49 million.

As RHOBH fans will recall, Sutton Stracke actually rented Kyle and Mauricio’s home as it sat on the market last year due to the ongoing renovations that were happening at her own $5.35 million home in Bel Air.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to premiere on Bravo sometime later this year.

Back Wifed Up? Jayda Cheaves Flaunts Fancy Rose-Filled Suite, Fans Believe Lil Baby Wooing Is Brewing

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Back Wifed Up? Jayda Cheaves Flaunts Fancy Rose-Filled Suite, Fans Believe Lil Baby Wooing Is Brewing
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jayda Cheaves was basking in an overpour of romance after someone set up a suite filled with rose petals to impress the social media star. The 24-year-old Instagram influencer flaunted the romantic gesture online, showing off what looked like a lavish hotel room decorated in piles of rose petals that formed into the shape of hearts throughout the space.

Although Jayda didn’t tag her admirer, fans immediately pointed to Jayda’s rapper baby daddy, Lil Baby, as the person trying to woo her just one month after he sparked rumors of quietly canoodling with rapper Saweetie.

Jayda’s Instagram stories last night start with her enjoying a night out in the club with her friends, then pivoting to her taking in the decorated honeymoon suite. There are rose petals on top of dozens of red balloons in the distance in the snaps she shared.

The gesture seems oddly early for Valentine’s day surprise and her birthday passed months ago, so what could this occasion be for???

Fans think this is Lil Baby’s way of saying he’s ‘sorry’ for straying away from their relationship this past year. To add fuel to the rumors, Jayda’s close friend, Dess Dior, commented: “happy wife, happy life” under a post she made posing in the room on her page.

If the Lil Baby assumptions are true, Jayda already gave him the green light to try again in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, indicating she would give their relationship another go if given the chance.

While speaking on whether or not she’d try again with Lil Baby, Jayda told Hollywood Unlocked:

“It’s just like, when there’s so much tension, so many things have happened in the midst of all of that like, ‘He loves you,’ all of this,” Cheaves said. “Like, yeah, he do love me, I’mma say, but as far as the internet, like I always say, we’re comin’ up together. He learning stuff he never even seen before about social media and all that and I’m seeing things way different than I saw them before as I get older.”

Jayda went on to share that “a lot of damage” has been done on social media, so if the pair can recover from it, there’s a chance they can “rekindle and rebuild another relationship.”

Helena Christensen, 53, Rocks A Swimsuit In The Snow While Taking A Dip In Cold Lake

Published

31 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

helena christensen
Helena Christensen proved how brave she is when she took a dip in an ice-cold lake while rocking a floral one-piece swimsuit.

Helena Christensen, 53, doesn’t seem to mind the cold, as the model went for a very courageous dip in a frozen lake while wearing a swimsuit. Helena posted a video to her Instagram where she wore a halterneck yellow floral one-piece swimsuit with a completely open back. She topped her look off with a tan beanie and nothing else.

In the video, Helena stood in a tiny lake that was surrounded by tons of snow and she danced around to show off the backside of her swimsuit which had a massive cut out. She then crouched down and dipped her full body under the cold water before getting up and shivering.

The front of her swimsuit was just as fabulous as it featured a sweetheart neckline while the sides were high-rise, revealing her super toned legs. Under her knit beanie, she had her long brown hair braided into two pigtails.

Helena is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and aside from this swimsuit, she recently rocked another one. She stunned in a black one-piece swimsuit that had a massive plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

The neckline of the one-piece ended all the way at her belly button while the bodice was knotted on the front. She accessorized her look with a silver brooch, slicked-back wet hair, and a bright red lip.

Helena captioned the photo, “This is one of the 7 times I laughed this year so I thought it was a suitable pic to thank you for all the birthday love, really really touched me so much But seriously, may 2022 (here we go again) be a healthy, safe, hug and laugh-filled year for the world.”

