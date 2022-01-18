Celeb Style: Ye’s Red Wing Work Boots Are Discontinued, But You Still Have Options

When fans spotted rap producer Ye wearing his favorite Red Wing work boots on dates with new flame, Julia Fox, they scrambled to snag a pair.

The polyurethane, knee-high work boots make a bold statement and they are constructed for the toughest terrain.

Ye was seen sporting the boots at his DONDA Academy homecoming basketball game earlier this month.

Ye, formerly Kanye West, wore the boots on dates with Julia and during his concert with Drake last month.

He was also seen wearing the boots at his baby daughter, Chicago West‘s 4th birthday bash in Los Angeles over the Weekend.

Unfortunately, the Red Wing Style 3049, 17-inch Pac Boot was discontinued in 2016, according to Complex.com.

But you still have options.

Red Wing’s website offers similar work boots like the InJex™ men’s 17-inch Waterproof Safety Toe Pull-On Boot for $159.

You might also like the rugged MaxBond men’s 10-inch Waterproof Safety Toe Pull-On Boot which retail for $249.99.

If you’re a Lil Nas X fan or you have a wannabe cowboy in your life, consider these Rio Flex 11-inch Waterproof, Safety Toe Pull-On Boots. The boots retail for $259.99.

Let us know which boot you ordered in the comments below.