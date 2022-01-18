Celebrities
Celeb Style: Ye’s Red Wing Work Boots Are Discontinued, But You Still Have Options
When fans spotted rap producer Ye wearing his favorite Red Wing work boots on dates with new flame, Julia Fox, they scrambled to snag a pair.
The polyurethane, knee-high work boots make a bold statement and they are constructed for the toughest terrain.
Ye was seen sporting the boots at his DONDA Academy homecoming basketball game earlier this month.
Ye, formerly Kanye West, wore the boots on dates with Julia and during his concert with Drake last month.
He was also seen wearing the boots at his baby daughter, Chicago West‘s 4th birthday bash in Los Angeles over the Weekend.
Unfortunately, the Red Wing Style 3049, 17-inch Pac Boot was discontinued in 2016, according to Complex.com.
But you still have options.
Red Wing’s website offers similar work boots like the InJex™ men’s 17-inch Waterproof Safety Toe Pull-On Boot for $159.
You might also like the rugged MaxBond men’s 10-inch Waterproof Safety Toe Pull-On Boot which retail for $249.99.
If you’re a Lil Nas X fan or you have a wannabe cowboy in your life, consider these Rio Flex 11-inch Waterproof, Safety Toe Pull-On Boots. The boots retail for $259.99.
Let us know which boot you ordered in the comments below.
Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Red Bikini After Almost Being Kicked Off Of Flight
Olivia Culpo took to Instagram to share a sexy photo with her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey as they posed in a tropical setting just four days after she revealed an airline company didn’t let her board their plane due to her outfit.
Olivia Culpo, 29, is not letting the latest issue she had with an airline stop her from sharing PDA-filled bikini photos with her boyfriend. The brunette beauty shared a new snapshot that showed her rocking a figure-flattering red bikini while posing with Christian McCaffrey, who was shirtless while wearing black shorts. The beautiful couple posed with their arms around each other while standing on a gorgeous beach and looked as relaxed as could be.
Olivia only captioned the post with a red heart emoji but that didn’t stop her fans from complimenting the epic shot. “How dare y’all be this good looking,” one fan cheekily wrote while another called them “stunning.” A third gushed over how much they “love” them together and a fourth called them the “perfect couple.”
Olivia’s latest post comes just four days after she made headlines for speaking out against American Airlines, the airline she says almost kicked her off their flight because of the outfit she was wearing. Her fashion choice included a black bralette with a pair of high-waisted biker shorts and a long black cardigan on top, but it apparently showed too much skin for the flight to Cabo, Mexico. Olivia’s sister, Aurora, shared a video of them both standing in the airport on Jan. 14 and explained what happened.
“Olivia and I are going to Cabo. Look at her outfit… She looks cute, she looks appropriate, no?,” Aurora began in the video. “They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on otherwise she can’t get on the plane. Tell me, is that not so f*cked up? American Airlines, I love you so much, [but] please get me to Cabo.”
Olivia was then seen wearing her beau’s sweatshirt over her outfit as Aurora filmed another passenger that was wearing a similar outfit, that also included a bralette, and explained that the airline didn’t ask her to cover up like they did with Olivia. “See? She looks beautiful but they don’t care,” Aurora said while showing the unidentified woman who happily greeted the camera. “But [Olivia] has to cover up?”
Luckily, Olivia, Aurora, and Christian eventually made it to Cabo and seem to be having a great time.
Pierce Brosnan, 68, Is Handsome With Gray Hair As He Picks Up Bouquets Of Flowers — Photos
Silver fox status! Pierce Brosnan rocked gray hair as he picked up bouquets of white, yellow and orange roses during his grocery run.
Pierce Brosnan, 68, is now a proud silver fox as he rocked gray hair while he purchased several bouquets of roses. He rocked a fresh cut with light gray hair as he held two bouquets of yellow roses and one bouquet of white and orange roses each. He kept it casual with his apparel as he wore a black sweatshirt, T-shirt and jeans. He also wore a black mask amid the Omicron variant outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
His current look is a stark contrast from the one he sports in his upcoming feature The King’s Daughter in which he plays King Louis XIV. In the period piece, he flaunts shoulder-length brown locks. While both looks are extremely different, he is somehow able to impressively pull both off.
The former James Bond may be a hunk but unfortunately, he has been taken for a while now. He has been married to Keely Shaye Smith, 58, for over 20 years. She’s a journalist now but before she started dating the Mamma Mia! actor, she had an acting career. She starred in small roles in a number of films and TV shows including General Hospital, Norman’s Corner and The Opponent.
Pierce and Keely share two adult children together, Dylan Brosnan, 25, and Paris Brosnan, 20. The False Positive actor has three children from his previous marriage to Cassandra Harris. Before passing away from ovarian cancer, she gave birth to Christopher and Charlotte with her late former husband Dermot Harris and Sean Brosnan with Pierce. Pierce ended up adopting Christopher and Charlotte after their mother passed.
Pierce has expressed how important family has become to him, especially during the pandemic. “I cherish family very much,” Pierce told Gentleman’s Journal in 2021. “I cherish being a father. I did not grow up with a father figure or with a solid family. There was deep fracture, a certain isolation and an aloneness which wielded the wonderful power of my imagination. I had to get by on my own sensing and intuition. So I value and love the family.”
Kim Kardashian Rocks Bikini On Vacation & Fans Think They See Pete Davidson’s Shadow
Fans think Kim Kardashian subtly made her romance with Pete Davidson Instagram official when a shadowy figure taking a snapshot of her could be seen on the sand at a beach.
Kim Kardashian, 41, looks incredible in her latest bikini pics and fans think Pete Davidson is the one who took them! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the new vacation snapshots on her Instagram on Jan. 17 and in the third one, which can be seen below, a shadowy figure taking the photo appears on the sand in front of her. Although the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian, whom Kim has been dating, wasn’t tagged in the post, fans quickly took to the comments section to reveal they thought it was his shadow on display.
“Did Pete take these,” one fan wrote while another shared, “Not me zooming on the shadow of the photographer to see if it was Pete…..” A third asked, “Kim, is that Mr Pete Davidson’s shadow??” and a fourth said, “Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time.”
The only info Kim gave about the pics, which showed her rocking an off-white two-piece while sitting on sand and standing in water, was in the post’s caption. “Mother Nature 🧜🏻♀️,” it read.
Before Kim’s latest post raised eyebrows, she and Pete got attention for being spotted on a pizza date on Jan. 12. They enjoyed the Italian food choice after being photographed waiting for it at the counter of a pizza place. Pete showed off his affection for the reality beauty by placing his hand on her lower back at one point so they definitely looked like a doting couple!
Before that, Kim and Pete went off on a romantic getaway to The Bahamas. They went to the gorgeous area via a private jet and in photos that were taken during the trip, they both looked as thrilled as could be as they walked together while chatting and flashing big smiles to cameras. Although neither of the stars have made any public comments about their relationship, which seems to have started in Oct., their outings certainly prove things are going well!
