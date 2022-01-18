News
Celine Dion cancels Denver show amid new wave of nixed concerts, postponements
Celine Dion’s long-awaited, March 9 concert at Ball Arena has been canceled, the singer announced, further dimming the prospects of her Courage World Tour making good on its Denver date.
“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” the French-Canadian singer wrote in a Twitter message, in both English and French, on Saturday, Jan. 15. She cited ongoing, non-specific medical issues — and not COVID — as the reason for the cancellation.
The nixed concert at Ball Arena would have been Dion’s latest attempt to reunite with her Colorado fans. Originally scheduled for March 29, 2020 (and on sale as far back as October of 2019), the tour was last year pushed to March 9, 2022.
Dion had already completed the first 52 dates of the sprawling tour before COVID hit in March 2020, according to a press statement, but that doesn’t change the fact that some Denverites have been holding onto their tickets (and the money they represent) for more than two years.
The postponements have lasted so long that the venue for which Dion announced her Denver date — downtown’s Pepsi Center — has since changed its name to Ball Arena. Dion’s March 9 concert here at the venue have led the way for her refreshed tour by kicking off the North American leg. It also would have been a full-circle return for Dion, who performed the first-ever concert at the Pepsi Center in 1999.
While her statement hints at a future rescheduling, all other sources (ticketing websites, press releases) refer to it as an outright cancellation. Refunds for the cancel-weary are now available at the point of purchase, likely ticketmaster.com, and can take up to 30 days to show up. All tickets will be automatically refunded to credit cards if that was the purchasing method, according to the press statement. Visit celinedion.com for more information.
Here are more Denver concert cancellations and postponements that have been announced since our Friday, Jan. 14 roundup. Original dates are followed by the rescheduled dates, where available. This list will be updated through Friday, Jan. 21.
Jan. 15 — Lee Brice; Mission Ballroom. Rescheduled to March 24, 2022. axs.com
Jan. 21 — Bury Mia, The Losers Club, Dayshaper, Slap Happy; Fox Theatre. Rescheduled to April 30, 2022. foxtheatre.com
Jan. 28 — Wayfarer; Bluebird Theater. Rescheduled to March 17, 2022. axs.com
Feb. 1 — Anais Mitchell, Bonny Light Horseman; Fox Theatre. Postponed indefinitely. foxtheatre.com
BC High stays hot, knocks off Mansfield to remain undefeated
It’s been a quality few days for Bill Loughnane’s team on Morrissey Boulevard.
Mike Loughnane scored 41 points while Greg Cooper added 14 to lead No. 3 BC High beat No. 5 Mansfield, 87-65, on Monday night at McNeice Pavilion in Dorchester.
Within the span of four days, BC High has showcased its true prowess as a top statewide contender defeating No. 1 Malden Catholic by 24 points on Friday before taking care of the Hornets on Monday.
“We’ve really focused hard on pushing the tempo and playing at our pace,” Mike Loughnane said. “It starts with defense and then translates to everyone getting good shots.”
BC High held a 40-30 lead in the third quarter but quickly pulled away. Mahari Guerrier had a put back, Loughnane slammed home a dunk, and Cooper hit a corner 3 to stretch the lead to 47-34.
Matt Hyland tried to keep the Hornets within striking distance with a pair of baskets but Loughnane hit a trey at the buzzer to stretch the Eagles lead back to 63-48 going into the final stanza.
“We really came in focused,” Loughnane said. “That third quarter was the difference we got out and ran a little and I think that changed the game.”
The game started out at a fast pace as Chris Hill had two layups to help push the Hornets out to a 19-18 lead after one.
BC High turned the tide in the second quarter as Loughnane scored 11 of his 23 points while Cooper had two dunks to engineer the Eagles to a
10 point halftime lead.
Desert turns deadly in gripping crime thriller ‘Borrego’
MOVIE REVIEW
“BORREGO”
Rated R. On digital and demand.
Grade: B+
A modest, well-made and gripping crime thriller, “Borrego,” which was shot in Almeria, Spain, and Borrego Springs, Calif., is a Taylor Sheridan-style tale set in Southern California’s starkly majestic and deadly mountainous-desert region, where botanist Ellie (Lucy Hale of “Pretty Little Lairs”) is conducting a plant survey to track an invasive species.
Ellie meets and befriends dirt biker Alex (Olivia Trujillo), the rebellious adolescent daughter of Deputy Sheriff Jose Gomez (Nicholas Gonzalez). Alex is happy to find an older role model. Ellie had a little sister who died and had nicknamed her “Buttercup,” a flower Ellie has tattooed on her arm. Jose worries about his reckless daughter. But he has other problems as well. Ellie goes missing, and Sheriff Jose finds the remnants of a small plane crash in the desert, scorched bags of drugs, and later discovers Ellie’s crashed SUV not far away.
It turns Ellie out has been kidnapped by the plane’s injured and bleeding pilot Tomas (an impressive Leynar Gomez) and forced to help him take the undamaged bags of drugs on a 50-mile march to the Salton Sea. The plants aren’t the only invaders in Borrego Springs (just east of Hellhole Palms).
The humans are invaders, too, and they have back stories. Tomas was a Central American teacher, who turned to drug smuggling when his job vanished. “Sometimes you have to say yes to the monster,” Tomas says. On a break from their grueling journey, Tomas also tells Ellie a story his grandfather told him when he was a child about wolves and sheep. “Don’t run like a sheep,” Tomas concludes.
By the way, “borrego” is Spanish for sheep. The wolf of this story is heartless drug smuggler Guillermo (Jorge A. Jimenez), who relentlessly tracks Ellie and Tomas down, desperate to recover the drugs, handy with a gun and not particular about who he must kill to cover his trail.
Seattle-born writer-director Jesse Harris has only one feature film to his credit, made 18 years ago and unseen by me. He also has two short films on his resume. Judging by “Borrego,” I’d say Harris has a flair for stories like those of the aforementioned Sheridan of “Hell or High Water,” “Wind River” and “Yellowstone” fame. Hale, who also served as an executive producer, carries much of the film with authority and athleticism. Her Ellie is smart, strong and brave and still shattered by her little sister’s death. Trujillo (“Vivo”) is quite a find, giving Alex a burst of moxie mixed with sisterhood and common sense. Like Wildlife Officer Cory Lambert played by Jeremy Renner in “Wind River,” it’s easy to imagine Deputy Sheriff Gomez of “Borrego” as the star of a TV series with the charismatic Gonzalez (“La Brea”). Other assets are cinematography by Octavio Arias and a nervous score by the Newton Brothers.
(“Borrego” contains violence and profanity.)
Ask Amy: Teen struggles with besting her “bestie”
Dear Amy: My best friend, “Maria,” and I are both 14 years old.
Recently, Maria revealed to me that a tendency of mine annoys her.
She and I have very similar interests, and so we try out for similar things in school.
Maria has been practicing the whole year to try out for the hockey team.
I also plan on trying out for the team, with no experience, really just because it looks fun.
Every time the subject of tryouts came up, Maria would give other friends a look, and then look back at me. This obviously bothers her.
After a couple of weeks dealing with this, I asked her about it, and she explained that she found it annoying that everything she does, I do, and I usually come out on top.
She mentioned volleyball tryouts, where I made the team, and she didn’t. Then she moved on to the subject of boys, where one guy she liked started talking to me and never talked to her again. (Also, student elections, which we both plan on running for next year.)
She further explained that although none of that is technically my fault in any way, it annoys her when I talk about them.
Now I don’t know what I can talk about with her.
Discontinuing the friendship is not an option, so how should I go about this?
— Lonely at the Top
Dear Lonely: It is challenging to be bested by your bestie, and surely you can see why “Maria” finds your excellence annoying.
Does this mean that you need to stop excelling, or to alter your own plans? NO!
Girls sometimes have a way of diminishing or apologizing for their own strengths and successes in order to protect the egos of their friends. I hope you won’t do that.
On the other hand, if you are being obnoxious about your supremacy, then find another way to express your enthusiasm, while understanding that some things that come easily to you don’t come easily to others.
Maria was honest with you, and you seem to have responded defensively: “If I can’t talk about competing with you, then what are we going to talk about?” That’s a cop out, and I bet you’re more creative than that.
You can be supportive in the name of friendship, while still trying your hardest to win. Cheer for her to do her best, just as you will do your best.
And yes, it can definitely be lonely at the top, but frankly, if you learn and accept this at age 14, you’ll be a winner in that regard, as well.
Dear Amy: I’m conflicted. I am a single mom and relationship-wise have had very bad luck.
I’ve finally found the man of my dreams. To top it off, he is also amazing with my son. Unfortunately, there is one big issue.
He is about to be offered a job in China (where he is originally from), and I wouldn’t be able to move overseas with him.
Before he met me, his plan was to accept this job once the position became available, but now he’s conflicted.
Should I break off our relationship until he makes that decision on his own?
I don’t want to feel like I’m keeping him from something he ultimately wanted, as he wasn’t happy in the States prior to meeting me.
— Conflicted over China
Dear Conflicted: I don’t think you proactively breaking off the relationship would be useful. In fact, it might seem like a manipulation, even though you don’t mean it that way.
The answer is to love him through this. Assure him that you will support his choice to move back to China, if he decides that is best for him.
Do your best to accept his own wavering, without jumping in with answers.
This sort of selflessness on your part is how you will express your love and respect for him.
Dear Amy: Furthering your ongoing discussion about using gender-neutral pronouns, in Finnish, there is no gendered pronoun.
They simply use “hän” — for any human!
My great-grandmother, who was born in Finland, never got the hang of “she” versus “he” and now I know why!
Maybe Americans could adopt “han” to be truly gender neutral.
— Han Man
Dear Han: According to a recent story in the Washington Post, countries around the world are wrestling with ways to adopt gender-neutral language. As I have read a little bit about the Finnish language, culture, and countryside, it made me want to book my ticket.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
